New York Bone and Joint Specialists, Premier Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine Centers, Announces Manhattan's First Storefront Orthopedic Urgent Care Clinic Expansion

News provided by

New York Bone and Joint Specialists

30 Jan, 2024, 10:15 ET

New Upper East Side Clinic Will Offer Immediate Treatment for Patients from Certified Orthopedic Providers

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Bone & Joint Specialists (NYBJS), full-service Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine centers, has announced the opening of their latest storefront full service Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center featuring Manhattan's first Orthopedic Urgent Walk-In Clinic. Their specialized team will cater to patients with sports or any orthopedic injuries, joint conditions, or any ailments that require urgent orthopedic care.

The new state-of-the-art Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center with an Orthopedic Urgent Walk-In Clinic is the first Orthopedic Urgent Care center of its kind in Manhattan where patients will receive immediate treatment from actual orthopedic providers. There will be no need to go the Emergency Room for most urgent orthopedic conditions. No other urgent care in Manhattan offers immediate access to an orthopedic specialist. Instead, all other urgent cares will give out a referral to an orthopedic doctor that requires making an appointment for a later date and yet another appointment.

At the NYBJS Orthopedic Urgent Walk-In, patients can expect access to a licensed orthopedic healthcare professional right away with state of the art diagnostics and immediate orthopedic treatment while savings on costs and time compared to emergency room visits or multiple visits to a regular urgent care.

New York Bone & Joint Specialists centers are focused on changing how New Yorkers have access to orthopedic care. Now, it is a cold and stressful process to get a referral for an orthopedic specialist, waiting days or weeks for the appointment, and dealing with hospitals or other large anonymous organizations. NYBJS changes all that by providing a warm caring environment and saying; "come right in". NYBJS centers offers the full spectrum of orthopedic care with experts in Orthopedic Surgery, Sports Medicine, Regenerative Orthopedics, and Rehabilitation, with services ranging from traditional physical therapy to regenerative medical injections, to state-of-the-art orthopedic surgical repairs and reconstructions.

"Injuries can happen anytime, anywhere, whether you're engaged in sports or everyday activities. When people get injured or hurt, they deserve immediate attention," said co-founder of New York Bone and Joint Dr. Leon Popovitz. "We look forward to providing enhanced access to quality orthopedic care to New Yorkers with the launch of our Orthopedic Walk-In clinic."

The founders of New York Bone & Joint Specialists implemented their philosophy of preservation into the care of their patients. Over the years, they have developed their current three locations into comprehensive centers with expert orthopedic doctors that prioritize saving and healing joints that are required for a long and healthy lifetime.

The new location is located at 1198 Third Avenue and for more information about services, please visit nyboneandjoint.com.

New York Bone & Joint Specialists

New York Bone & Joint Specialists are full-service Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine centers that provide expert care for nearly all orthopedic and sports medicine injuries or conditions. We can perform the most complex orthopedic surgeries but before we do that, we use our orthopedic expertise to the maximum benefit of our patients. New York Bone & Joint Specialists looks to save and protect your joints as much as possible before turning to surgery by utilizing all advanced non-surgical options. If surgery, ultimately, is warranted then our philosophy remains the same; preserve and save the most important structures for a long lifetime ahead. New York Bone & Joint Specialists has expert providers in Orthopedic Surgery, Sports Medicine, Regenerative Orthopedics, and Rehabilitation. Our services range from traditional physical therapy to regenerative medical injections, to state-of-the-art orthopedic surgical repairs and reconstructions. Our highly experienced orthopedic surgeons and doctors are respected within each of their fields of specialty and are committed to providing the best possible care to our patients.

Media Contact:
5W Public Relations
[email protected] 

SOURCE New York Bone and Joint Specialists

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.