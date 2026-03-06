NEW YORK BUS WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Durham School Services Drivers and Monitors Become Members of Local 294

WATERVLIET, N.Y., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 90 workers at Durham School Services in Watervliet, N.Y., voted yes to Teamsters representation, becoming the newest members of Local 294. The group organized to win better working conditions, improved wages and benefits, and a stronger voice on the job.

"We are so proud of our newest members, and the courage and resolve they showed during this organizing campaign," said Thomas Quackenbush, President of Teamsters Local 294. "These are essential workers who keep our community running, and we will make sure their first contract reflects the instrumental role they play in Watervliet."

The group consists of bus drivers and monitors who first began their organizing campaign in November of last year. The Teamsters represent workers at Durham School Services nationwide and continue to raise standards in the school bus industry.

"Winning this election felt so powerful," said Corin Powell, a three-year bus driver and member of Local 294. "Now we are ready to fight for better wages, safe vehicles, fair scheduling, improved benefits, and to be taken seriously by our employer. I am very proud of my co-workers and proud that we took this first step together. I'm excited about the future now that we have the support of the Teamsters."

Teamsters Local 294 represents workers across upstate New York. For more information, visit teamsterslocal294.org

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 294