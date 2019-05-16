NY Cancer Resource Alliance Presents Awareness and Screening Options to Retired Firefighters

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retired Member's Association of the FDNY (RMA) introduced the First Responders Cancer Resource team to present cancer awareness to a packed house of career firefighters at the Knights of Columbus (Nostrand Ave). Topics included Early Detection & Prevention, getting a SECOND OPINION and the vigilant message of "Get Checked Now!"

RMA President Jim Hayhurst receives NYCRA recognition award NYCRA's First Responders Health Scan program and speaker series included Dr. Robert Bard and (ret) firefighter Sal Banchitta

An evening united by the leadership of RMA President Jim Hayhurst brought vital resources for his fellow members. From safety, health and wellness, Mr. Hayhurst is inspired to "save at least one life" with awareness or from any of his special guests.

NYCRA's 2019 speaker schedule reflects the growing interest in the firefighter community. Program director Lennard Gettz and retired firefighter (& health ambassador) Sal Banchitta started with the many health concerns of a retired firefighter and a 9/11 responder. They underscored the many toxins that rescuers may be exposed to, the value of a SECOND OPINION and the modern healthcare and treatment options available.

RMA member John Signorile and 3rd VP in charge of good and welfare of the Columbia Association of FDNY applauded NYCRA's mission. "We were very impressed with this program and its cancer screening breakdown", says Mr. Signorile. "You don't have to have an issue to come in for a screening—that's a big plus. Most of my fellow members look forward to getting tested because you don't want to find out when it's too late-- it's better to be proactive in these cases." Mr. Signorile also found the benefit in the Second Opinion program- "I'm friends with one of the top oncologists in the city who always tell me to get multiple tests and have more than one doctor check you out… so many things may be overlooked by one pair of eyes."

Dr. Robert Bard, a medical advisor of the First Responders screening program made a special appearance to engage with this group. "Having him at the RMA meeting was such a blessing… he added the science aspect to the event!", says Mr. Banchitta. Published as a "cancer detective" Dr. Bard highlighted the common cases that plague first responders and took on a bevy of questions which continued privately long after the presentation.

A major highlight was delivered by Ms. Cheri Ambrose, NYCRA Communications Dir. and head of the international Male Breast Cancer Coalition. Cheri concluded the NYCRA presentation by honoring Jim Hayhurst for his work with the RMA. "As advocates of cancer awareness, organizers like Jim are some of our greatest champions… we appreciate leaders (like Jim) who go the distance to build and expand the pillars of unity and loving support for our heroes."

NYCRA's First Responders awareness team continues to reach out to all rescue professionals and is scheduled to present in over 35 community events this year. Dr. Bard's practice continues his Early Detection and Prevention scans for all firefighters as part of his commitment to the "Get Checked Now!" program.

