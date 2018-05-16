New York-centric Bond No. 9 is expanding—not just worldwide, but in Miami, whose Design District—with street traffic!—so reminds us of our Noho flagship that we’re built a near-replica of its interior, complete with multi-lingual staff

NEW YORK, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- What is it about Miami? On the outermost edge of a continent, this is a town that flaunts urban cool. The vibe … the mix of cultures … the noisy, jam-packed gourmet eateries. Sure, Miami may have year-round blasts of sunshine and palm trees, yet here at Bond No. 9, it reminds us of nowhere as much as New York. So we couldn't resist opening not just one, but two Miami satellite stores.
The first, in operation since November 2017 at the Aventura Mall, holds an appeal to international shoppers. And as of June 1st, we're situating ourselves in the Design District - turf that was formerly a pineapple grove, but is now an immersive cultural experience with art, architecture, fashion and design in one place — so-o-o reminiscent of New York. But what attracted us most is the way its grid of streets is morphing into a pace-setting shopping mecca for the most desirable luxury and ultra-luxury fashion on this planet. And best of all, it's happening at surface level, with traffic outside, just like home. (No wonder New York ex-pats gravitate to this part of town.)
Ensconced at 112 NE 41st Street in starchitect Enrique Norten's brand new, 7-story neo-Modernist building (one of the tallest in the area), the Bond No. 9 Design District 1,000 square foot boutique outpost will be a near-replica of our Bond Street, Noho flagship, identical crystal chandeliers gracing the 18-foot ceiling, smoky mirrors, signature lacquer-red leather chairs, and our velvety sand-colored carpeting. What's more, on hand to help our customer curate the perfect fragrance wardrobe with our 72 eaux de parfum and offer custom blends, Swarovski-on-Demand, personalized perfume bottles, a bevy of candles and body silks, will be our brilliant, hand-picked staff, who of course are multi-lingual. This is Miami, after all.
SOURCE Bond No. 9
