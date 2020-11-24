New York Chef Brings Skills to New Jersey Treatment Center to Feed Recovering Addicts

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SOBA New Jersey, an addiction and mental health treatment center, is proud to announce the appointment of Chef Henry Fiorillo as Executive Chef. Fiorillo will be responsible for overseeing the daily menus and food service at SOBA New Jersey's detox and residential facility. Fiorillo brings over 30 years of industry experience to SOBA's kitchen, including experiences at top restaurants like Carmine's, Urban Farmer Steakhouse, and many more.

SOBA New Jersey

"We're thrilled to welcome Chef Fiorillo to SOBA New Jersey," said Philip Chasin, co-owner of SOBA New Jersey. "Chef Fiorillo is so talented, his cooking is delicious, and we're confident he's going to make our clients feel like they're eating every meal at a 5-star restaurant. No other treatment center in New Jersey has brought this kind of quality to their clients. It's a game-changer."

Fiorillo will be serving his delicious restaurant-style meals to recovering addicts at SOBA as they heal and strengthen their mind, body, and spirit during treatment. Having prepared everything from sushi to barbeque, clients of SOBA can expect a variety of flavors from Fiorillo.

"I'm most excited to create something different every day for the clients," said Fiorillo. "Each day they'll be getting something new, made from scratch, from fresh ingredients – not just the same old dishes. My meals will be something special, something for our clients to be excited about each day they're with us."

Earlier in his career, Fiorillo ran a program out of his kitchen for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, by working with recovering addicts at SOBA New Jersey he continues a tradition of giving back and helping others through his work.

CONTACT:

Austin Giardullo

(973) 556-7701 ext. 112

[email protected]

About SOBA New Jersey

SOBA New Jersey is a private addiction treatment center offering alcohol and drug rehab, detox, mental health treatment, and inpatient and outpatient programs. SOBA prides itself on providing individuals with the care needed to implement long-lasting change in their lives and aims to give those afflicted with drug and alcohol addiction, and the mental illness that often occurs with it, a safe and comfortable environment in which to receive the help they deserve. For more information, visit sobanewjersey.com.

Related Images

executive-chef-henry-fiorillo.jpg

Executive Chef Henry Fiorillo joins SOBA New Jersey

Related Links

Nutrition & Meals at SOBA New Jersey

SOBA New Jersey Drug Detox

SOURCE SOBA New Jersey