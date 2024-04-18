New York CineFest: Celebrating Cinematic Excellence at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas W57

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New York CineFest is back, bringing the magic of cinema to the heart of Manhattan. From April 25 through April 28, film enthusiasts are invited to experience a captivating lineup of cinematic gems at the glamorous LOOK Dine-In Cinemas W57 theater.

This year's festival boasts a diverse selection of films spanning various genres. Among the highlights are: Afloat, directed by Aslihan Unaldi, a poignant drama that navigates complex family dynamics. Scarlet Winter, a gripping murder mystery directed by Munjal Yagnik. And Last Known Location, a pulse-pounding crime thriller directed by Danny Donnelly.

New York CineFest will also premiere Janie's Life Changing Baked Goods, a high-energy short documentary directed by Matt Hamilton, that shows the inspiring journey of Janie Deegan who transformed from her troubled past to become a successful entrepreneur.

In addition to the exhilarating lineup of films, New York CineFest will culminate in an Oscars-style awards show, where the outstanding contributions of filmmakers will be celebrated and honored.

New York CineFest is also proud to partner with Rise Flix, which showcases the best of national and international cinema.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit newyorkcinefest.com.

About New York CineFest:

New York CineFest is an annual film festival dedicated to showcasing the best in independent cinema from around the world. Featuring a diverse lineup of films spanning various genres, the festival celebrates the art of storytelling and the creative vision of filmmakers. From thought-provoking dramas to pulse-pounding thrillers, New York CineFest offers something for every cinephile.

