New York City AC Joint Separation Specialist Dr. Steven Struhl Named 2026 Top Patient Rated Doctor by Find Local Doctors

Internationally recognized for his patented breakthrough AC joint surgical technique, Dr. Steven Struhl continues to deliver superior outcomes for athletes and patients suffering from complex shoulder injuries in New York City and Westchester.

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Steven Struhl, one of the nation's leading AC joint separation specialists, has been named a 2026 Top Patient Rated Doctor by Find Local Doctors, a trusted online directory that connects patients with highly-rated healthcare providers. This recognition, backed by over 150 five-star patient reviews, underscores Dr. Struhl's pioneering contributions to shoulder surgery and his commitment to exceptional patient outcomes.

What sets Dr. Struhl apart in the field of shoulder surgery is his development of a patented, breakthrough surgical technique for AC joint separation repair. The Triple Endobutton technique, which holds a U.S. patent, addresses both vertical and horizontal instability—a critical factor that traditional procedures often miss. This innovation has dramatically improved success rates for patients with severe Grade 3 and higher AC joint separations, reducing failure rates and enabling faster return to athletic activity.

Patients from across the country and around the world seek out Dr. Struhl for his expertise in complex shoulder injuries. He has treated thousands of patients, including professional athletes from contact sports like football, rugby, hockey, and cycling. Dr. Struhl regularly receives international patients, including a recent case of a physician from Hungary who traveled to New York seeking Dr. Struhl's expertise for a third revision after multiple failed AC joint reconstructions. Dr. Struhl is frequently referred difficult cases from other surgeons and is recognized as a leading authority on revision AC joint surgery for patients whose initial procedures were unsuccessful. His research, including an 11-year study published in the American Journal of Sports Medicine, demonstrates that his continuous loop procedure delivers superior long-term results.

Athletes and patients consistently praise Dr. Struhl's expertise and results. His approach focuses on lifting and securing the scapula back to the clavicle, restoring proper anatomical alignment and function—a technique that has proven more effective than traditional methods that attempt to push the clavicle down.

"Receiving this recognition validates the work we've done to advance AC joint surgery," says Dr. Steven Struhl. "When I first saw the limitations of standard procedures, I knew there had to be a better way. By understanding that the real problem is the scapula moving downward—not the clavicle moving upward—we developed a technique that restores both vertical and medial stability. For athletes and active individuals, this means a complete functional and aesthetic recovery, allowing them to return to the sports and activities they love."

Dr. Steven Struhl is a dual board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine and arthroscopic surgery, with over 40 years of experience treating severe orthopedic injuries. A graduate of MIT, he earned his medical degree from the University of California San Francisco, completed his residency at Montefiore Medical Center, and finished a fellowship in sports medicine at Penn State University. Dr. Struhl is on faculty at Lenox Hill Hospital and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. His groundbreaking research on AC joint reconstruction has been published in peer-reviewed journals and presented at national and international conferences. He has served as medical consultant to the US Open tennis tournament and is Medical Director for Sportscare Physical Therapy, official physical therapists for the Brooklyn Nets. Dr. Struhl offers consultations at his clinics in NYC and Westchester. For more information or to schedule an evaluation for an AC joint injury, please visit www.acjointseparation.com or call NYC: (212) 207-1990 or Westchester: (914) 328-4111.

