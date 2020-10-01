New York City-Based Bluestream Health to Power NYC Health + Hospitals' Virtual ExpressCare Telehealth Services, Further Ensuring Instant On-Demand Access to Healthcare Providers

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based Bluestream Health today announced that it'll be supporting NYC Health + Hospitals' Virtual ExpressCare services, further ensuring instant on-demand access to healthcare providers. New Yorkers in need of high-quality, affordable urgent care for non-life-threatening health issues can connect to a NYC Health + Hospitals emergency medicine provider for a video-based evaluation within minutes in over 200 languages, including American Sign Language. Given the ongoing threat of COVID-19 during flu season, virtual ExpressCare will help further prevent the spread of infection, while ensuring that patients do not delay seeking necessary medical care.

With the launch of Virtual ExpressCare services, NYC Health + Hospitals joins more than 500 health systems and the over 50,000 health care providers who trust Bluestream Health to connect patients with providers and experts using video. NYC Health + Hospitals' virtual ExpressCare launch builds on the public health system's recent expansion of telemedicine services to all New Yorkers, without exception.

"As a New York-based company, we're excited to be working with NYC Health + Hospitals to power their ExpressCare virtual service," said Brian Yarnell, co-founder and president, Bluestream Health. "Video visits are a safe and convenient option for patients and they have driven the widespread adoption of telehealth which will outlive COVID-19. We are thrilled to power this front-line virtual healthcare solution."

Bluestream Health's telehealth platform and associated API's provide health systems clinics and developers, like NYC Health + Hospitals, with tools to build and deploy video visits with highly adaptable clinical workflows. The speed and flexibility of Bluestream's platform enables new health systems to launch and dramatically scale their telehealth initiatives quickly across all points of care while integrating rather than replacing their existing practice management.

To use Virtual ExpressCare services, New Yorkers can go to expresscare.nyc from any web browser on their computer, phone, or tablet device with a camera. No apps, downloads, or plug-ins are needed, and patients can select an audio-only option. Once in video or connected via audio, Virtual ExpressCare patients are greeted by a NYC Health + Hospitals support hero for registration. An emergency medicine provider then enters the visit by way of a warm handoff and continues the clinical evaluation, coordinating further care, and prescribing necessary medications to a patient's pharmacy of choice. Walk-in urgent care visits are also available at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, Queens, and Lincoln.

Virtual ExpressCare hours are seven days a week, 9AM - 9PM.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us many lessons, including emphasizing the incredible resource and tool that telemedicine brings patients to seek the health care they need in the safest setting," said Mitchell Katz, MD, president and chief executive officer, NYC Health + Hospitals. "NYC Health + Hospitals will continue to find ways to break down barriers to care and innovate using tools like telehealth for all New Yorkers. Now is the time to become more efficient in how healthcare is delivered across the City."

"Given the continued threat of COVID-19 during the upcoming flu season, Virtual ExpressCare will help prevent the spread of infection, while ensuring that our patients do not delay seeking necessary medical care," said Eric Wei, MD, MBA, senior vice president and chief quality officer, NYC Health + Hospitals. "Our public health system will continue to create pathways to care for all New Yorkers and make sure families and communities have the access to the right level of care from where it's safest during this pandemic."

"We founded Bluestream Health with the vision of helping health care providers deliver seamless access to care to every patient, across the care continuum," added Yarnell. "As a company that is based in New York and founded by New Yorkers, we couldn't be prouder and more excited that NYC Health + Hospitals has partnered with us to help deliver on the promise of better health care for the residents of New York through broad access to virtual care."

About Bluestream Health:

Bluestream is a leading provider for telehealth to healthcare providers and health systems. With more than 500 health system facilities and 50,000 providers using the platform including NYC Health & Hospitals, Leon Medical and Allina, Bluestream is delivering more than four million video minutes and 100,000 on-demand virtual care visits a month with an average wait time of 12 seconds. Its virtual care platform provides health systems, clinics and third-party providers with a simple and low-cost way to build, deploy, and manage complex clinical workflows.

About NYC Health + Hospitals

NYC Health + Hospitals is the largest public health care system in the nation serving more than a million New Yorkers annually in more than 70 patient care locations across the city's five boroughs. A robust network of outpatient, neighborhood-based primary and specialty care centers anchors care coordination with the system's trauma centers, nursing homes, post-acute care centers, home care agency, and MetroPlus health plan—all supported by 11 essential hospitals. Its diverse workforce of more than 42,000 employees is uniquely focused on empowering New Yorkers, without exception, to live the healthiest life possible. For more information, visit www.nychealthandhospitals.org and stay connected on Twitter at @NYCHealthSystem

