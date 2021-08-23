New York City-based Mega-Next Enters Financial Market with Data-Driven Approach to Trading and Investing

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The financial center of the world has welcomed a new company to the trading and investing space, with Mega-Next entering the scene with its forward-thinking approach to financial data analyses and artificial intelligence applications. The young fintech research startup is focused on accelerating trading and investing workflows for retail traders, investors and enterprises with its no-code development platform, with some of the most talented minds from both the technology and finance sectors at the helm.

Headquartered in New York City, Mega-Next was founded by a team with experience at some of the most notable finance and technology companies, including Citi, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Microsoft and more. With a team boasting considerable trading experience, as well as expertise in computer and data science, the industry newcomer is poised to redefine the decision-making process within the financial market.

Since its launch, Mega-Next has been aggregating financial data and conducting research projects addressing natural language processing, price and volume analyses, financial models, ESG model constructions, and more. In addition, they provide risk management and portfolio construction solutions by aggregating and analyzing both price/volume and fundamental/macroeconomic datasets.

The company is currently on A round financing, with a primary focus on developing retail client-oriented platforms and collaborating with prestigious institutions. They provide clients with insight on stocks currently on the radar of Wall Street "Whales," build optimized investment portfolios based on expected returns and risks, and offer educated insight regarding major asset indices' updates. Mega-Next also designs a variety of investment strategies, providing real-time performance updates and holdings of each strategy for informed trading and investing decision-making.

"Our vision at Mega-Next is to not only identify opportunities in the U.S. markets, but also provide insight on significant potentials in other markets such as the Chinese A Shares market," said Brad Sun, Chief Quantitive Researcher, "With that in mind, our founding members bring expertise and experience from both the U.S. and Asia regions, providing our clients with a broad mix of global trading and investing opportunities."

