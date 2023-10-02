New York City-based NSI International Ships its 25 Millionth Laser X™ Blaster

News provided by

NSI International, Inc.

02 Oct, 2023, 08:34 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NSI International, the maker of Laser X – the #1 home laser tag system on the planet – announced today that it has shipped it 25 millionth Laser X blaster.

Laser X – available at major retailers world-wide, including Target, Walmart, and Costco – allows players to play laser tag anywhere.

Continue Reading
Laser X is like having a laser tag arena right in your own backyard! Play anytime, any place, at a fraction of the cost of playing in an arena.
Laser X is like having a laser tag arena right in your own backyard! Play anytime, any place, at a fraction of the cost of playing in an arena.
Laser X Ultra is the latest generation of Laser X - the #1 home laser tag game on the planet! Now players can choose from more than 20 different team-color combinations to light up their blasters, and receivers let them know who blasted them!
Laser X Ultra is the latest generation of Laser X - the #1 home laser tag game on the planet! Now players can choose from more than 20 different team-color combinations to light up their blasters, and receivers let them know who blasted them!
Laser X Ultra Long-Range Blasters can blast opponents up to 500' away - almost 1½ times the length of a football field!
Laser X Ultra Long-Range Blasters can blast opponents up to 500' away - almost 1½ times the length of a football field!

"Every one of the 25 million Laser X blasters we have made works together," said NSI Senior Vice President Brian Waldman, the creator of Laser X. "And all blasters can be used at the same time. We could, in theory, have a giant 25-million-person game of laser tag!"

"It's just hard to coordinate, with the different time zones and people's busy schedules," he added, with a smile. 

"Laser X is a proven product with a play pattern that kids and parents love," said NSI President and CEO Frank Landi. "The product has tens of thousands of near 5-star reviews online. Players rave about the performance, quality, and ease of use, and parents love that this toy gets kids off their screens and promotes active play."

Laser X blasters have blasting ranges of up to 500'. Every blaster has advanced electronics, amazing lighting and sound effects, and allows for team or open-ended game play. All Laser X sets can be played outside in bright sunlight or in the dark.

Laser X is available at major and specialty retailers in the United States, Canada, and more than 50 additional countries. Learn more at GetLaserX.com.

ABOUT NSI INTERNATIONAL INC.:
NSI International Inc. is a global marketer and manufacturer of innovative toys and children's products under such established brands as Wubble™, Smithsonian®, Laser X™, All Pro Passer™, Projex™, and more. NSI is headquartered in New York City, and its products can be found in thousands of retail locations in more than 50 countries around the globe. © 2023 NSI International, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Contact:
Parri Sontag
(813) 830-3115
[email protected]

SOURCE NSI International, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.