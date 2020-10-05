New York City Department of Probation NeON Nutrition Kitchens to Offer Free Family Food Boxes in Partnership with Food Bank for New York City and Young Men's Initiative (YMI)

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Across New York City, in neighborhoods most devastated by the coronavirus, hunger is emerging as the primary concern. As the pandemic exacerbates food insecurity across these communities, the New York City Department of Probation and Neighborhood Opportunity Network (NeON) Nutrition Kitchens will partner with the Food Bank for New York City and the NYC Young Men's Initiative to distribute free family food boxes to those in need at the South Bronx and Harlem NeON Kitchen locations.

Supervising Probation Officer Moika Thadal, Officers and Staff Distributes Free Food to Community Residents

"Since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in early March and with increased unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have quadrupled our capacity and are now providing food to 12,000 people each week to help meet community demands. Our staff has worked around the clock to ensure that our neighbors do not go hungry. Safety protocols have been heightened to protect staff and volunteers. I want to thank our partners at the Food Bank for NYC and Young Men's Initiative for their unyielding support; the food boxes will help an incredible number of New Yorkers," Ana M. Bermúdez Esq., Commissioner.

Each free family food box will include fresh produce, milk, canned, and packaged food goods. The distribution of food boxes will begin this week and continue through October 28, 2020. During this time, the NeON Nutrition Kitchens continue to provide one week of free pre-packaged groceries to New Yorkers in need in all five boroughs.

"The Young Men's Initiative is proud to support the NeON Nutrition Kitchens, now more than ever, our communities need access to free, healthy food, and that's exactly what this initiative provides." Jordan Stockdale, Executive Director, Young Men's Initiative.

Free family food boxes are available at the following locations:

9:00 a.m. to Noon Tuesday's - South Bronx NeON, 198 East 161 Street , South Bronx, NY

1:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday's - Harlem NeON Nutrition Kitchen (New location), Redemption Youth Opportunity Hub, 302 West 124 Street, NY, NY Living

More information can be found on the NeON Nutrition Kitchens by clicking here , Food Bank for NYC by clicking here , and NYC Young Men's Initiative by clicking here .

About the New York City Department of Probation

The New York City Department of Probation (DOP) helps build stronger and safer communities by working with and supervising people on probation, fostering positive change in their decision-making and behavior. DOP expands opportunities for them to move out of the criminal and juvenile justice systems through meaningful education, employment, health services, family engagement, and civic participation.

About the Neighborhood Opportunity Network (NeON)

At the heart of the NeON is a network of partners – individuals and organizations, public and private – working together to improve public safety and promote people's success on probation by working with them in community-based settings. NeON staff supervises and works with those on probation and their families to promote pro-social life choices, educational achievement, career advancement, civic engagement, and more. The NeON involves communities working collaboratively to remove barriers to advancement, reduce the stigma of justice-involvement, and create solutions to local challenges. Programming available through the NeON includes NeON Arts, NeON Nutrition Kitchens, NeON Sports, NeON Summer NYC, NeON Photography, "Made in NY" Animation Project, Clothing Closets, and high-school equivalency classes.

CONTACT:



Candace Sandy

212.510.3720

[email protected]

SOURCE New York City Department of Probation