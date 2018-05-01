New York City Gay Men's Chorus Celebrates Queer Genius In Their Latest Concert Honoring The Work Of David Bowie And Beyond

David Bowie reinvented himself throughout his innovative career, defying definitions of just about everything. An activist for gender heterodoxy and bisexuality, Bowie was a rock icon for the world and an early role model for the queer community. QUEER GENIUS: DAVID BOWIE AND BEYOND will feature iconic songs by the artist such as Life on Mars, I'm Afraid of Americans, Space Oddity, Changes, and many more.

"Right now is the political moment to assert the virtues of inclusivity, tolerance, and the beautiful breadth of human existence and what better way to sing those praises than through the music of David Bowie," said Charles Beale, Artistic Director of NYCGMC.

NYCGMC will also welcome Angel City Chorale (ACC), a multicultural ensemble of men and women that truly reflects the spirit of Los Angeles, and builds community one song at a time. Together, NYCGMC and ACC bring over 300 singers to the stage, raising their voices in harmony and solidarity and celebrating diversity.

QUEER GENIUS: DAVID BOWIE AND BEYOND will be performed at NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts at 8pm Saturday May 19. Tickets are now available at nycgmc.org.

FOR CALENDAR LISTINGS:

WHAT: Queer Genius: David Bowie and Beyond

PERFORMERS: New York City Gay Men's Chorus

WHEN: Saturday, May 19 at 8:00 pm

WHERE: NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts

566 LaGuardia Place

New York, NY 10012

TICKETS: nycgmc.org

About the New York City Gay Men's Chorus

New York City Gay Men's Chorus is a world-class, world-renowned New York institution and a pioneering voice for the LGBTQ community. NYCGMC is comprised of more than 250 talented singers of various ages, backgrounds, and experiences. Together, we produce a vibrant sound and energy that audiences can feel and connect with. Through the power of this sound, and our spectacular performances, we are fearless champions for love, equality, and acceptance. Founded in 1980, NYCGMC has formed a strong bond with devoted followers and continues to make lasting connections with new and diverse audiences. We sing in every style from classical to pop, Broadway to gospel, and from cultures all over the world. As artists, we listen to the changing world around us and transform what we hear into music. We sing to challenge perceptions of the LGBTQ community, to combat fear and hatred, encourage compassion and human connection, and to thrill with the superb quality of our sound. Through our music, audiences mourn losses, cheer victories, find unconditional acceptance, and celebrate life. We perform in a variety of settings, including special, private, and corporate events, concerts, television appearances, festivals, Broadway/theatre productions, conferences, weddings, parties, fundraisers, and community events. nycgmc.org

About Angel City Chorale

Angel City Chorale (ACC) reflects the spirit and diversity of Los Angeles in its membership, its music, and its outreach activities. Equally committed to good music and good deeds, ACC is dedicated to "Building Community One Song at a Time." Renowned Artistic Director Sue Fink founded Angel City Chorale at the world-famous McCabe's Guitar Shop in 1993 with 18 singers; ACC has now grown to over 160 talented and dedicated singers who are admitted by audition. ACC presents a broad and eclectic repertoire at exuberant, standing-room-only concerts. The group's mastery of a wide range of musical genres – including classical, gospel, jazz, pop and world music – has become its hallmark.

About Big Apple Performing Arts

Big Apple Performing Arts is the non-profit management company for the New York City Gay Men's Chorus and Youth Pride Chorus. With over thirty years of history, innovative programs, and service to the LGBTQ community, Big Apple Performing Arts is renowned for producing legendary performances, commissioning new works, and taking a leading role in the movement for social justice. From Carnegie Hall to City Hall, from the AIDS crisis to the struggle for marriage equality, as well as today's gender and identity politics, the choruses of BAPA have been leaders and activists in the New York City community since 1980.

For more information, contact TJ Witham, 646-369-4592, press@bapany.org.

