New York City Goes To The Dogs And Cats With Return Of AKC Meet The Breeds®

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets are on sale NOW for the 11th annual AKC Meet The Breeds®, which returns to New York City's Jacob Javits Center on January 25th and 26th, 2020. The American Kennel Club® (AKC) and The International Cat Association® (TICA®) bring this two-day educational event to New York to give attendees the unique opportunity to meet and play with hundreds of dogs and cats all while learning about responsible pet ownership and which breed(s) is best for their lifestyle straight from the experts.

"We're very excited for the 11th annual AKC Meet the Breeds event," said Gina DiNardo, Executive Secretary of the American Kennel Club. "We can't wait for the public to see all of the demonstrations we have planned and meet the hundreds of dogs and cats that will be on hand. It's the perfect opportunity for people to do their research and find what breed best fits their lifestyle."

The 2020 extravaganza, the largest of its kind in the United States, will feature exciting demonstrations by New York City K-9 Police Officers, sponsored by the US Police Canine Association, as well as popular sports, including AKC Agility and AKC Scent Work, presented by the Port Chester Obedience Training Club and other groups.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.akc.org/meetthebreeds.

About Meet the Breeds:

From Afghan Hounds to the Turkish Van and everything in between, AKC Meet the Breeds® gives pet lovers the unique opportunity to meet and play with more than 150 different dog and cat breeds in booths individually decorated to depict each breed's country of origin, historical purpose/function, and attributes as a family pet, all while learning about responsible pet ownership and which breeds may be right for them. Event sponsors include AKC Pet Insurance, Motel 6, TrailTrax, AKCSM Visa® Card, and Pet Brands Products, LLC. For more information, visit www.akc.org/meetthebreeds.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @AKCDogLovers

About TICA:

TICA®, The International Cat Association® is the world's largest genetic registry of pedigreed and household pet cats, the first and now the world's largest registry to allow household cats of unknown ancestry to compete for the same titles and awards as pedigreed cats. The knowledgeable breeding of pedigreed cats preserves the distinct characteristics of individual pedigreed breeds and ensures the continuation of predictable physical and behavioral traits for future generations. TICA is headquartered in Harlingen, TX, and hosts cat shows across the globe in 105 countries. TICA and its members work together to promote the preservation of pedigreed cats and the health and welfare of ALL domestic cats through education, knowledgeable cat ownership, and proper care to the owners of millions of cats worldwide. TICA currently recognizes 71 breeds of cats.

Wherever you are, you're in TICA's World™. Fabulous felines, fun and friendships®.

To learn about TICA www.tica.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheInternationalCatAssociation

SOURCE American Kennel Club

Related Links

www.akc.org

