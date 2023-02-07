New York City Homes Are Not Selling, How Can We Change That?

Mukul Lalchandani curates a unique selling method that gets homes sold

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City real estate market is in a slump. Sellers are not willing to lower their prices so properties are stagnating on the market, either waiting until buyers overcome the initial sticker shock of high-interest rates or just giving up and exiting the market. A recently launched home makeover strategy may be the answer the city needs to help stale listings bounce back from the slump.

Photorealistic and real-life staging with professional architectural photography Mukul Lalchandani, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

Mukul Lalchandani, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson who leads Team Undivided at Level Group, today announced a repositioning strategy he developed to boost a home's chances of selling in a down market. With a few thoughtful actions, he is able to showcase a home's best features to appeal to a larger market.

"Over the years in this business I've toured many homes and each has a specific personality that speaks best when seen through a buyer's lens, in the spotlight so to speak," says Mukul. "By showcasing its prominent features, I am able to effectively promote to its intended target audience. That is my surefire formula for SOLD."

Once he finds the voice of the property, he employs a series of tried and true techniques, from employing an effective pricing strategy to photorealistic and real-life staging to professional architectural photography and highly crafted narratives that are syndicated worldwide, culminating in a professionally managed campaign.

About Mukul Lalchandani:

As a Licensed Real Estate Salesperson, an award-winning marketer, and a seasoned negotiator with over ten years and $146 million in sales in the real estate industry, Mukul "Micky" Lalchandani specializes in helping homeowners achieve top dollar by offering the most comprehensive marketing and sales plans in the industry. He was awarded Best Real Estate Agency Marketing in 2012-2013 and Highly Commended Real Estate Agency Marketing New York 2016-2017 by the Americas Property Awards. Mukul has also appeared as the agent on the popular HGTV show "House Hunters."

About Team Undivided: With over $146 million in closed sales and counting, Team Undivided at Level Group, a New York City real estate brokerage, is proving its human-first approach to real estate sales works. As a team, they've made a conscious decision to step back from the data driving the industry today, choosing instead to work directly with the people behind those numbers. By putting clients and their needs first, Undivided has become one of the top teams in NYC. They've built a reputation for real estate excellence, creating a client list based primarily on glowing recommendations and stellar five-star reviews.

