New York City Law Firm Katsky Korins Celebrates 50 Years

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City law firm Katsky Korins has announced that the firm will celebrate its 50th anniversary this month. Founded on November 17, 1975, the firm prides itself as one of the longest-lived general practice law firms of its size in the city. Katsky Korins' anniversary festivities will commence with a private event in New York City to celebrate the firm's history, employees, and clients.

"Humanity is our secret to longevity," explained David Katsky, a founding member of the firm and co-head of its litigation practice. "We're deeply committed to our people, and the culture that we've fostered. This means that we treat each other with respect and dignity. These sentiments also extend to our clients, some of whom we've represented through family generations. When you exhibit kindness and really care about someone's well-being and who they are as a person, it creates powerful relationships that can stand the test of time. It's one of the reasons why many of our attorneys have spent so many decades practicing here," Katsky added.

While many New York City law firms have grown by merger, Katsky Korins has grown by reputation—one trusted relationship, one excellent outcome at a time. Its lawyers bring Wall Street credentials and courtroom experience to a setting that prioritizes collaboration, pragmatism, and client well-being. The result: a firm that consistently achieves big-firm results with small-firm responsiveness, efficiency, and authenticity.

"Practicing law at the highest levels for 50 years is no small feat—especially in New York City, which is home to the largest and most distinguished law firms in the world," said Katsky. "What makes this anniversary especially rewarding is that it allows us to reflect on how far we've come and what we've accomplished together for a half century."

Over the years, the firm has developed a reputation for successes in high-profile litigation, real estate, bankruptcy, and matrimonial law matters. The firm is also proud of its gender diversity and leadership—40% of Katsky Korins' attorneys are women, and female partners make up nearly half of the firm's practice group leader ranks.

These successes have earned Katsky Korins numerous honors. The firm is ranked by Chambers USA as a leading firm in New York for real estate litigation; Chambers notes that Katsky Korins "always has an array of solutions to choose from" and makes clients "feel comfortable and suitably informed." The firm is also ranked by Best Law Firms both regionally and nationally as a leading firm in both trusts and estates law and matrimonial and family law.

Founded in 1975, Katsky Korins LLP is a full-service law firm with 38 attorneys focused on litigation, real estate, corporate, tax, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, international private client, trusts and estates, and matrimonial and family law.

