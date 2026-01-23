New York City Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Steven Struhl of Shoulders & Knees Named 2026 Top Patient Rated Doctor by Find Local Doctors

With over 150 five-star reviews and more than four decades of experience treating complex shoulder and knee injuries, Dr. Steven Struhl continues to set the standard for patient-centered orthopedic care in New York City and Westchester.

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoulders & Knees, the orthopedic practice of Dr. Steven Struhl, has been named a 2026 Top Patient Rated Doctor by Find Local Doctors, a trusted online directory that connects patients with highly-rated healthcare providers. This recognition, based on verified patient reviews and satisfaction ratings across multiple platforms, reflects Dr. Struhl's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional orthopedic care to patients throughout New York City and Westchester County.

What distinguishes Dr. Struhl's practice is his dedication to patient accessibility and personalized care. Patients can reach a live receptionist 24 hours a day—a rarity in modern healthcare. Dr. Struhl has spent more than 40 years refining his approach to orthopedic medicine, treating everyone from professional athletes with sports injuries to patients requiring knee replacement surgery due to advanced arthritis. His reputation extends worldwide, attracting international patients who travel to New York seeking his expertise for complex cases, including a recent patient—a physician from Hungary—who sought Dr. Struhl for a third revision after multiple failed AC joint reconstructions. His philosophy centers on treating each patient as a whole person, not simply a case for surgery.

Shoulders & Knees offers comprehensive orthopedic services utilizing the most advanced technology available. Dr. Struhl is renowned for his patented AC joint separation surgical procedure, the Triple Endobutton technique, which has revolutionized the treatment of severe shoulder separations. The practice also features MAKOplasty robotic-assisted partial knee replacement for precision implant placement, the IntraVu Needle Scope Arthroscopy system for real-time minimally invasive diagnostics, and cutting-edge regenerative treatments including PRP injections. For patients who prefer non-surgical options, Dr. Struhl offers the latest in interventional orthopedics.

Patient reviews consistently praise Dr. Struhl's expertise and compassionate approach. One patient shared, "Dr. Struhl is a very good doctor and has a great staff. He and his staff will do everything possible to get your problem taken care of with the least amount of hassle. His work is impeccable, and he is cosmetically sensitive—I'll be free from ugly, visible scars."

"I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from Find Local Doctors," says Dr. Steven Struhl. "My goal has always been to give our patients the very best quality care, immediate access, and seamless services—from quick diagnosis through treatment and rehabilitation. Recent advances have dramatically changed orthopedic care. Even complex problems can now be treated with minimally invasive procedures on an outpatient basis, with very early return to daily activities. The things you love to do aren't just the causes of your injury—they're the things you want to get back to."

More About Dr. Steven Struhl and Shoulders & Knees:

Dr. Steven Struhl is a dual board-certified orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist with over 40 years of experience. A graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Dr. Struhl earned his medical degree from the University of California San Francisco. He completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at Montefiore Medical Center and a fellowship in sports medicine at Penn State University. Dr. Struhl is on faculty at Lenox Hill Hospital and part of the Northwell Health Care system, the largest in the NYC metro area. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and a member of the Arthroscopy Association of North America. Dr. Struhl has authored numerous peer-reviewed articles, and his research has been presented both nationally and internationally. He has served as medical consultant to the US Open tennis tournament and is Medical Director for Sportscare Physical Therapy, official physical therapists for the Brooklyn Nets. Dr. Struhl speaks English, Spanish, and Russian. Shoulders & Knees has convenient locations in Midtown Manhattan (136 East 57th Street, Suite 1501) and White Plains, Westchester (222 Westchester Ave, Suite 308). The practice accepts most major insurance plans. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.shouldersandknees.com or call NYC: (212) 207-1990 or Westchester: (914) 328-4111.

