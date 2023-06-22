New York City Pride and Masterbeat Present the Biggest LGBTQ+ Event of the Year: NYC Pride XXL at Terminal 5

Featuring international DJ Offer Nissim with superstar recording artist and Broadway star Deborah Cox.

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global leader of LGBTQ+ dance music festivals, Masterbeat, announced it is throwing the biggest dance events of the world's biggest Pride on Friday and Saturday, June 23-24. Masterbeat and NYC Pride join forces to keep the Pride tradition alive and pumping with two days of festivities centered at Terminal 5, Manhattan's last remaining mega dance club.

"We'll definitely be turning up the volume on New York City's historic Pride celebration," said Masterbeat. "We've got Nissim and Cox, two titans of the dance scene, ready to shake the foundations of Terminal 5."

Israel's own Offer Nissim first skyrocketed to international fame after his Eurovision Song Contest victory with Dana International in 1998. Since then, he's gone on to produce songs and remixes for artists like Madonna, Pet Shop Boys, Christina Aguilera, Cher, and many others. He's been ranked in the Top 100 DJ's of the world four times by DJ Magazine.

Joining him on the stage is powerhouse vocalist Deborah Cox. Signed by Clive Davis himself to Arista Records, she's starred in Broadway musicals "Aida" and "Jeckyll & Hyde" as well as being an actress in numerous television shows and movies, including being the voice of Whitney Houston's tracks in the biographical film "Whitney." It was just announced that Deborah Cox will headline the upcoming Broadway revival of "The Wiz."

A powerhouse duo, both Nissim & Cox promise to heat up the dance floor in this once in a lifetime event.

Friday: Matinee Pervert XXL – Kick off Pride with Spain's hottest party brand, featuring DJ Moussa and Masterbeat resident and NYC Legend, Abel; 10 pm EST to 5 am .

– Kick off Pride with hottest party brand, featuring DJ Moussa and Masterbeat resident and NYC Legend, Abel; . Saturday: Pride NYC 2023 – Featuring Nissim & Cox; the Pride party kicks off at 10 pm EST , going full throttle until 6 am .

The world's premier party provider and the largest producer of LGBTQ+ dance events for over 25 years, Masterbeat specializes in organizing high-octane Pride events featuring world-class DJs, singers, dancers, and spectacular laser light shows. Masterbeat is committed to creating inclusive, energetic spaces for everyone. Check out upcoming events at: www.Masterbeat.com.

