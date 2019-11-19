New York City Student Tours Coordinators, Fantastic Tours & Travel, Names the Top 8 Sights to See in NYC

COMMACK, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City is a great place to travel. It is full of historic sites, entertainment, and a little something for everyone. However, the wide expanse of things to do can make it difficult to narrow down an itinerary when planning a trip to New York City for students. Knowing the top sights to see can help you plan the ultimate New York City trip.

New York City student tours coordinators, Fantastic Tours & Travel, names the top eight sights to see in NYC when planning a student trip.

Rockefeller Center. This historic landmark is home to Top of the Rock Observation Deck, NBC Studios, Radio City Music Hall and so much more.

Empire State Building. The world-famous building offers one of the highest vantage points in New York City, making it a great place to take in the iconic cityscape. There are many exhibits within the building to get a great educational experience with an excellent view.

The Statue of Liberty. A short boat ride from NYC takes you to the iconic Statue of Liberty, the universal symbol of freedom and democracy. A tour of the Statue of Liberty is a great opportunity to explore not only the history of the US, but our shared international heritage also.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art. With over 5,000 years of art from around the world, the Met is one of the most expansive art museums in the world. There are many group tours available here so you can see the best the museum has to offer.

Central Park. The Central Park Conservancy is the most visited park in the United States. It spans 843 acres and is filled with nature sites, a zoo, lakes, and attractions.

Times Square. No New York City trip is complete without taking in the sights and sounds of Times Square. This is a great opportunity for students to feel like a New Yorker and take pictures to commemorate the trip.

St. Patrick's Cathedral. The breathtaking architecture alone is enough to warrant a visit to St. Patrick's Cathedral, but taking the time to learn the church's rich history since its founding in 1879 makes the visit even more enjoyable.

Broadway. Cap off your trip with a show in the world's most famous theater district. Broadway is surrounded by famous dining options as well, for a truly entertaining night.

About Fantastic Tours & Travel

Fantastic Tours & Travel is a national tour company creating customized tour experiences for schools across America. Founded in 1984 and holding WBE status, the Fantastic Tours team is experienced, passionate, and proud of their unique approach to educational travel. Their mission is to assist you in creating an enriching experience outside the classroom with travel, with a dedicated 24/7 client service approach.

SOURCE Fantastic Tours & Travel

Related Links

https://fantastictours.com/

