New York City Team Handball Club Makes History and Qualifies to the Super Globe 2019

LAKE PLACID, N.Y., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a trophy in their grasp, the players of New York City Team Handball Club flooded onto the court in celebration of the history they just made.

A 34-30 victory over Team Quebec on the third and final day of the IHF Super Globe Qualifier gave NYCTHC the win they needed to punch their ticket to Saudi Arabia for the 2019 Super Globe, earning the qualifying bid for the North America and Caribbean region.

New York City Team Handball Club Boys Make History The Champions

They'll become the first North American club to ever participate in the event.

NYCTHC took a 15-13 lead into halftime on Sunday and withstood an early second-half push from Team Quebec before pulling away.

Benjamin Briffe, who garnered tournament most valuable player honors, led the way for the champions, towering over most of the defenders the opposition had to offer.

He scored 20 goals over the course of two games, tying him for the tournament's scoring lead with Anderson Seidel of the Los Angeles Team Handball Club.

Eight of Briffe's goals came crucially in the third game against Team Quebec, which decided the tournament's champion after both teams defeated LATHC in the two days prior.

"It was a great adventure, and our boys wanted the win badly so I am extremely happy we qualified to the Super Globe 2019," said Benjamin Briffe.

Benjamin Soccal, a crucial contributor for NYCTHC, took a red card in the early going of the deciding match, but NYCTHC held firm in his absence, grinding out the win.

Team Quebec earned second place by defeating LATHC on the second day of the event.

Team Quebec also put on the best goalkeeping display of the event, thanks to the efforts of Justin Danulet, who was named the tournament's most valuable goalie.

LATHC never got in the win column, wrapping up their tournament action in the first two days.

They came close on the first day of action, pushing NYCTHC with a second-half rally before ultimately falling. 34-32.

Despite coming away without a victory, the squad from the west coast benefited from a pair of remarkable individual performances.

Seidel's 20 goals were the most on the team, and Gil Pires — a former teammate of Seidel's on the Brazilian national team — added 16 goals of his own.

The World's Handball Club (NYCTHC) will begin Super Globe play on August 28 against some of the best clubs the world has to offer.

"I am thankful to the IHF, USATH, and Lake Placid Olympic Training Center for helping us host this event. As a club we made history today, but I hope it's only the beginning of bigger, and greater things to come for the sport of handball in the NorCa region. We are ready for that ride." – said Shkumbin Mustafa, president of New York City Team Handball Club.

For more information please visit the official website at www.superglobe2019.com .

Media Contact:

Shkumbin Mustafa

203.993.7652

214693@email4pr.com

SOURCE New York City Team Handball Club