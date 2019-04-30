New York City to Host Largest Franchising Expo; Attracts Entrepreneurs from Across the Globe

NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Big Apple, often revered as the world's hub for business, communication, trends, food and entertainment, is now gearing up to become the epicenter of small business opportunities during this year's highly-anticipated International Franchise Expo (IFE). More than ever, business owners are turning to the prosperous franchising industry for its entrepreneurial appeal to be in business for yourself, but not by yourself. This year's expo presents aspiring entrepreneurs the unique opportunity to meet and learn from executives from more than 400 leading and emerging franchise brands at the Javits Center May 30 - June 1.

Last year's turnout shattered expectations with entrepreneurs visiting from 49 states and 83 foreign countries. This year is expected to fall nothing short of successful, being positively poised for another year of record-breaking attendance. Throughout the event, attendees from all backgrounds can take advantage of the myriad of opportunities from restaurants and fitness clubs to auto repairs and travel agencies. Franchise investments can range from as little as $10,000 to over $1 million, providing opportunities at nearly every budget.

The IFE is designed to energize entrepreneurial spirit while also providing comprehensive educational seminars and workshops including a variety of topics ranging from "The A to Z's of Buying a Franchise" to "Marketing Strategies for Your Business." Attendees can take advantage of the more than 60 free educational seminars, 10 in-depth workshops that dive deeper into the nuances of franchising, and face-to-face networking opportunities with top franchise executives. Additionally, attendees will also have full access to SCORE Theater. SCORE NYC is an organization of experienced mentors ready to provide free expert advice, one-on-one coaching, start-up support, and more, right on the show floor, as attendees take their first step into franchising.

"The economic outlook for franchising only continues to rise and entrepreneurs are more eager than ever to join the franchising family," said Tom Portesy, President and CEO of MFV Expositions, producer of IFE. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring franchisors and prospective franchisees together under one roof at IFE and look forward to playing an integral role in aligning prospective business owners with life-changing experiences and ultimately their perfect franchise opportunity."

Tickets for IFE are $10 in advance and $20 at the door, but those who register at www.IFEinfo.com and use promo code FPR1 will receive complimentary entry.

The IFE, sponsored by the IFA and assisted by the U.S. Department of Commerce/U.S. Commercial Service, is owned and operated by MFV Expositions, an entity producing shows in the United States and overseas.

About MFV Expositions

For 25 years, MFV Expositions has been producing the leading franchise events worldwide that consistently bring together franchise concepts, at all investment levels, with the most qualified visitors seeking to own their own business. In addition to quality franchise expos in the United States and overseas that offer face-to-face opportunities to grow a franchise, MFV also offers access to online franchise opportunities through web-based resources.

