NEW YORK CITY'S ICONIC JIM HENSON'S CREATURE SHOP OPENS ITS DOORS FOR WEEKLY BEHIND-THE-SCENES TOURS BEGINNING SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2026

Tickets for these unique tours will include photo opportunities, puppetry demonstrations, an up-close look at the work from the Shop's talented puppet builders, and much more!

QUEENS, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Henson's Creature Shop is opening its doors for a truly unique opportunity to tour its elite puppet-building workshop in Queens, New York City, where legendary characters from film and television have been created and built for decades. The 80-minute tours take place multiple times throughout the day each Saturday, beginning on February 14, 2026. Tickets include a walk-through of the award-winning Creature Shop, founded by legendary puppeteer and director Jim Henson, as well as special photo opportunities of beloved and iconic characters, a puppetry demonstration from an actual Henson puppeteer, a meet and greet with one of the Creature Shop's talented puppet builders, and special surprises. Tickets are $150 (plus tax and fees) and are on sale now. Visit www.JimHensonExperiences.com for tickets and additional information.

Jim Henson's Creature Shop is the celebrated creative hub where award-winning artists and makers have created hundreds of the world's most famous puppet characters including stars from Fraggle Rock, The Muppet Show, Sesame Street, Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas, and many more. New York City is the original and longest home to the workshop and specializes in the renowned Henson style of puppets and walkaround characters.

About Jim Henson's Creature Shop

Jim Henson's Creature Shop™ provides animatronic creatures, digital puppetry, and soft puppets to the international film, television, theater, live event and advertising industries. Recent credits include the wildly popular music video "A Boggart Ballad" for Magic: the Gathering, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Apple TV), for which it won an Emmy, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix), the Blumhouse horror franchise Five Nights at Freddy's, and an upcoming all-puppet episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The Shop is renowned for designing and building some of the world's best-known characters including the Sesame Street puppets, the classic Muppets, and characters from Dinosaurs, Farscape, The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth, and more. Additional credits in film and television include The Naked Gun (2025), Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 (2025), Lost Ollie (2022), Come Play (2020), and Where the Wild Things Are (2009). The shop is also known for its performance work for theatrical productions including My Neighbour Totoro, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas, as well as for its partnerships with commercial clients like Snuggle, Topgolf, and General Mills, and with artists like Coldplay, The Avett Brothers, Cee Lo Green, Ben Rector, Lady Gaga and Deadmau5.

A recipient of multiple Emmy Awards for its outstanding work building puppets for Sesame Street, the Shop also received an Academy Award for its visual effects work on the film Babe. Other awards include a Scientific and Engineering Academy Award for the Henson Performance Control System, a powerful custom-based interface for puppeteers, and an Emmy Award for its work in developing the Henson Digital Puppetry Studio, a patented control system technology that enables puppeteers to perform a computer generated (CG) character in real time.

SOURCE The Jim Henson Company