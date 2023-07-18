New York City's Iconic Live Music Venue SOB's Celebrates Its 40 Year Anniversary of Shaping Music Legends

Honors Founder's Legacy with a One Night Only Experience

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sounds of Brazil, the legendary performance venue that has been the launchpad for countless A-list artists, is proud to announce its 40th Anniversary Celebration. Since its inception, SOB's has nurtured the talents of aspiring musicians, comedians, and performers, propelling them to international stardom. The milestone event not only marks four decades of remarkable contributions to the arts but also pays homage to the visionary founder who made it all possible, Larry Gold.

Founded in 1983, SOB's quickly became a cultural institution in the heart of New York City's lower Manhattan. Guided by an unwavering passion for music, Gold created a stage that would shape the course of popular music for generations to come. The avant-garde supper club is also a celebration of the Afro-Latin diaspora of music, featuring performances from legendary artists like Tito Puente, Celia Cruz and Fela Kuti, drawing diverse crowds eager to dance the night away.

Over the years, SOB's also played a pivotal role in the careers of Hip-Hop & R&B artists including Kanye West, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, Jill Scott, John Legend, Justin Timberlake and many more. From the iconic first performances of music legends to the breakthrough moments of comedic geniuses, SOB's has been an incubator for talent and a witness to extraordinary moments that have become part of music history. From Madonna and Bruce Springsteen to Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld, the stage at SOB's has been graced by the greatest performers of our time.

To commemorate the 40th Anniversary, SOB's has planned a one of a kind immersive experience with special performances while welcoming some of the biggest names to ever grace the iconic stage. The experience will be complete with never-before-seen footage, photos, and memorabilia from iconic shows over the past four decades. "SOB's 40 Year Anniversary is a testament to the enduring impact of art and the transformative power of music and we are just elated to celebrate the long-standing legacy as the last independent entertainment venue left in the city," said Jeanine McLean-Music Veteran & Co-Creator of the upcoming SOB's documentary. For more information about SOB's visit https://sobs.com

