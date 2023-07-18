New York City's Iconic Live Music Venue SOB's Celebrates Its 40 Year Anniversary of Shaping Music Legends

News provided by

SOB’s

18 Jul, 2023, 14:43 ET

Honors Founder's Legacy with a One Night Only Experience

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sounds of Brazil, the legendary performance venue that has been the launchpad for countless A-list artists, is proud to announce its 40th Anniversary Celebration. Since its inception, SOB's has nurtured the talents of aspiring musicians, comedians, and performers, propelling them to international stardom. The milestone event not only marks four decades of remarkable contributions to the arts but also pays homage to the visionary founder who made it all possible, Larry Gold.

Founded in 1983, SOB's quickly became a cultural institution in the heart of New York City's lower Manhattan. Guided by an unwavering passion for music, Gold created a stage that would shape the course of popular music for generations to come. The avant-garde supper club is also a celebration of the Afro-Latin diaspora of music, featuring performances from legendary artists like Tito Puente, Celia Cruz and Fela Kuti, drawing diverse crowds eager to dance the night away.

Over the years, SOB's also played a pivotal role in the careers of Hip-Hop & R&B artists including Kanye West, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, Jill Scott, John Legend, Justin Timberlake and many more. From the iconic first performances of music legends to the breakthrough moments of comedic geniuses, SOB's has been an incubator for talent and a witness to extraordinary moments that have become part of music history. From Madonna and Bruce Springsteen to Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld, the stage at SOB's has been graced by the greatest performers of our time.

To commemorate the 40th Anniversary, SOB's has planned a one of a kind immersive experience with special performances while welcoming some of the biggest names to ever grace the iconic stage. The experience will be complete with never-before-seen footage, photos, and memorabilia from iconic shows over the past four decades. "SOB's 40 Year Anniversary is a testament to the enduring impact of art and the transformative power of music and we are just elated to celebrate the long-standing legacy as the last independent entertainment venue left in the city," said Jeanine McLean-Music Veteran & Co-Creator of the upcoming SOB's documentary. For more information about SOB's visit https://sobs.com

SOURCE SOB’s

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.