New York Common Pantry Launches Mission: Hunger--the World's First Virtual Community Kitchen

New York Common Pantry partners with The Purpose Group, turning the Roblox platform into gaming that gives back.

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One in 5 children in the US will face hunger this holiday season, putting them at higher risk for chronic health problems, as well as long-term mental health concerns. At the same time, nearly half of kids in the US play in the virtual world of Roblox every single day. New York Common Pantry saw an opportunity to take a real-world problem and use the virtual world to solve it.

Mission: Hunger

Mission: Hunger will help transform the way kids and their families think about hunger by merging education with entertainment. It's a virtual experience teaching kids to solve real-world hunger through online play. By engaging in mini games, players learn about the root causes of hunger while interacting with non-playable characters (NPCs), each with unique, AI-driven backstories based on real-life experiences. Through this interactive game, players can engage in fun challenges such as restocking shelves, preparing meals, and serving virtual meals while giving back all at the same time.

"Every child should have access to nutritious food, and Mission: Hunger gives young people the power to help make that a reality," says Stephen Grimaldi, Executive Director of New York Common Pantry. "As we work to serve nearly a million meals at our brick-and-mortar and mobile locations this holiday season, we're hoping kids can match that in the game, where virtual meals lead to real donations."

More brands are entering the virtual world of Roblox, using it as a platform to connect with young audiences in creative ways. From fashion brands launching virtual clothing lines to entertainment companies building immersive experiences, Roblox has become a key space for brand engagement, reaching over half of all US kids under age 16. "With more and more brands entering the virtual world of Roblox, why shouldn't causes?" says Dina Peck, Chief Creative Officer of The Purpose Group. "Mission: Hunger bridges the gap between play and purpose, turning game-playing into game-giving, to tackle a real-world public health crisis."

Mission: Hunger intelligently tapped into AI to create the stories of every different persona that people playing could interact with. "We're thrilled to combine cutting-edge AI with social good in such an innovative way," says Deb Deaver, Chief Executive Officer of The Purpose Group. "Mission: Hunger is a great example of how virtual tools can be used to create good through something as simple as a video game."

For more information about Mission: Hunger and to play the game yourself, please click here or visit MissionHungerGame.com .

About New York Common Pantry

New York Common Pantry opened its doors in 1980, serving 30 families. Now the community-based food pantry serves more than 729,000 people annually.

They work to reduce hunger and food insecurity by offering programs to help those they serve with everything from fresh food to housing and nutrition education resources.

About OHG's Purpose Group

OHG's Purpose Group believes all great brands are built on purpose. The Purpose Group is comprised of Patients & Purpose and Science & Purpose, and is an expanding group of agencies that are part of Omnicom Health Group (www.omnicomhealthgroup.com)—a global collective of communications companies with more than 5,000 dedicated healthcare communications specialists. OHG provides marketing services to the health and life science industries and is powered by Omni Health, the first and only end-to-end data platform designed for the specific requirements of healthcare clients.

