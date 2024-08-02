NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL INDUCEMENT AWARDS

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company") today announced that it has approved employment inducement awards for two individuals who have recently become executives of the Company.

In connection with the appointments of (i) Richard Raffetto, as Senior Executive Vice President and President of Commercial and Private Banking, and (ii) Kris Gagnon, as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company approved employment inducement awards for Mr. Raffetto and Mr. Gagnon as a material inducement to such individuals entering into offers of employment with the Company in reliance on the employment inducement award exception to New York Stock Exchange Listing Rule 303A.08.

Both Mr. Raffetto and Mr. Gagnon were granted a one-time stock option grant to acquire 1,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock. Each stock option has an exercise price of $10.48, which is equal to the closing price of the Company's common stock on the date of the grants, and will vest in 3 equal annual installments on the first, second, and third anniversary of the grant date, with any applicable taxes payable by way of a net settlement.

The employment inducement awards are being made outside of the New York Community Bancorp, Inc. 2020 Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "Plan") and the Company's shareholder-approved equity compensation plan, but will generally be subject to the same terms and conditions as apply to awards granted under the Plan.

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Flagstar Bank, N.A., one of the largest regional banks in the country. The Company is headquartered in Hicksville, New York. At June 30, 2024, the Company had $119.1 billion of assets, $82.4 billion of loans, deposits of $79.0 billion, and total stockholders' equity of $8.4 billion.

Flagstar Bank, N.A. operates over 400 branches, including a significant presence in the Northeast and Midwest and locations in high growth markets in the Southeast and West Coast. Flagstar Mortgage operates nationally through a wholesale network of approximately 3,000 third-party mortgage originators. In addition, the Bank has approximately 90 private banking teams located in over 10 cities in the metropolitan New York City region and on the West Coast, which serve the needs of high-net worth individuals and their businesses.

