NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. APPOINTS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER JOSEPH M. OTTING TO ADDITIONAL ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE CLOSE OF BUSINESS JUNE 5, 2024

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company"), the parent company of Flagstar Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") announced that on June 3, 2024, the Board of Directors appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, Joseph M. Otting, to the additional role of Executive Chairman of the Board of both the Company and the Bank, effective as of the close of business on June 5, 2024. Mr. Otting's appointment will better facilitate his ability, alongside the new senior executive leadership team, to continue to improve all aspects of the Company's operations and execute on its strategic initiatives.

In conjunction with Mr. Otting's appointment, Alessandro P. DiNello will step down from his role as Non-Executive Chairman of the Company and the Bank as of the close of business on June 5, 2024. He will continue to serve as a Board director and a senior advisor to the CEO, where his strong banking knowledge will support Mr. Otting, and the rest of the senior executive leadership team as they continue to turn the Bank around following the March 2024 capital raise.

Mr. Otting has had a long, distinguished career in banking including having served as CEO of OneWest Bank from 2010 to 2015, as the 31st Comptroller of the Currency from 2017 to 2020, and as Acting Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency in 2018. He was named President and CEO of the Company on April 1, 2024.

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Flagstar Bank, N.A., one of the largest regional banks in the country. The Company is headquartered in Hicksville, New York. At March 31, 2024, the Company had $112.9 billion of assets, $83.3 billion of loans, deposits of $74.9 billion, and total stockholders' equity of $8.4 billion.

Flagstar Bank, N.A. operates 419 branches, including strong footholds in the Northeast and Midwest and exposure to high-growth markets in the Southeast and West Coast. Flagstar Mortgage operates nationally through a wholesale network of approximately 3,000 third-party mortgage originators. In addition, the Bank has approximately 100 private banking teams located in over ten cities in the metropolitan New York City region and on the West Coast, which serve the needs of high-net worth individuals and their businesses.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has market-leading positions in several national businesses, including multi-family lending, mortgage origination and servicing, and warehouse lending. Flagstar Mortgage is the seventh largest bank originator of residential mortgages for the 12-months ending March 31, 2024, and the industry's fifth largest sub-servicer of residential mortgage loans nationwide, servicing 1.4 million accounts with $367 billion in unpaid principal balances.

