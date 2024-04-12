New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Bolsters Executive Team with Four Strategic Appointments

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) proudly announces the appointment of four distinguished leaders to its executive management team, effective immediately. These strategic appointments signify the Company's commitment to enhancing its operational capabilities, fortifying its risk and compliance framework, and driving sustainable growth.

Joseph Otting, President and CEO, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Craig, Bao, Scott and James to our executive team. Their collective expertise and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental in driving our strategic initiatives forward and solidifying our position as a leading regional bank. These appointments underscore New York Community Bancorp, Inc.'s commitment to fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and integrity, as it continues to deliver value to shareholders and service to our customers."

Joining the executive management team are:

Craig Gifford , SEVP, Chief Financial Officer – Craig brings more than 30 years of banking experience, most recently as EVP, Enterprise Operations with U.S. Bancorp where he led all physical operations, including the distribution strategy for the bank's branch and ATM network. Previously, he served as U.S. Bancorp's Corporate Controller, and prior to that, as Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller for Guaranty Financial Group, following a 13-year career in the financial services group of Ernst and Young LLP. Craig brings proven experience in navigating challenging financial environments, including raising capital and delivering profitable results.



Earlier in his career he served as Senior Counsel at the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and as a Banking Fellow in the U.S. Senate, negotiating key reforms to the U.S. regulatory framework as part of the Dodd-Frank Act.



He also spent six years at OneWest Bank as Head of the Commercial Real Estate Group. While there, he launched a $1 billion annual CRE lending business that originated over $3.5 billion in loan commitments and led workouts of $2 billion of acquired loans. He started his real estate finance career at Goldman Sachs, where he was an investment banker for ten years.



About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Flagstar Bank, N.A., one of the largest regional banks in the country. The Company is headquartered in Hicksville, New York. On December 31, 2023, the Company had $114 billion of assets, $86 billion of loans, and deposits of $82 billion.

Flagstar Bank, N.A. operates 420 branches, including strong footholds in the Northeast and Midwest and exposure to high growth markets in the Southeast and West Coast. Flagstar Mortgage operates nationally through a wholesale network of approximately 3,000 third-party mortgage originators. In addition, the Bank has 134 private banking teams located in over ten cities in the metropolitan New York City region and on the West Coast, which serve the needs of high-net worth individuals and their businesses.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has market-leading positions in several national businesses, including multi-family lending, mortgage origination and servicing, and warehouse lending. The Company is the second largest multi-family portfolio lender in the country and the leading multi-family portfolio lender in the New York City market area, where it specializes in rent-regulated, non-luxury apartment buildings. Flagstar Mortgage is the seventh largest bank originator of residential mortgages for the 12-months ending December 31, 2023, while we are the industry's fifth largest sub-servicer of mortgage loans nationwide, servicing 1.4 million accounts with $382 billion in unpaid principal balances. Additionally, the Company is the second largest mortgage warehouse lender nationally based on total commitments.

Investor Contact:

Salvatore J. DiMartino

(516) 683-4286

Media Contact:

Steven Bodakowski

(248) 312-5872

SOURCE New York Community Bancorp, Inc.