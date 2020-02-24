New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora to Speak at Raymond James Investor Conference

WESTBURY, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company") today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora will participate in the Raymond James & Associates' 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference, to be held on Monday, March 2nd, in Orlando, Florida.

During his presentation, which is scheduled to begin at 11:35 a.m. Eastern Time, Mr. Ficalora will discuss the Company's fourth quarter 2019 performance.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available at the Company's website, ir.myNYCB.com. A replay of the webcast will be available later in the day and will be archived at the Company's website, together with the accompanying PowerPoint slides, through Monday, March 9, 2020.

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Based in Westbury, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank. At December 31, 2019, the Company reported assets of $53.6 billion, loans of $41.7 billion, deposits of $31.7 billion, and stockholders' equity of $6.7 billion.

Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Company operates 238 branches through eight local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, and Atlantic Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona.

