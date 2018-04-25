New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share Of $0.20 On Continued Loan Growth And Lower Expenses

First Quarter 2018 Highlights Earnings :

Net income was $106.6 million in the current first quarter, up 2% from the $104.0 million reported for the three months ended March 31, 2017.



Net income available to common shareholders totaled $98.3 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $104.0 million in the first quarter of 2017.



Non-interest expenses for the quarter totaled $139.1 million, down $27.8 million or 17% from the year-ago quarter.



The efficiency ratio was 47.45% compared to 50.99% in the year-ago quarter.



Our return on average assets was 0.87% for the quarter, compared to 0.85% in the first quarter of 2017 and our return on average common stockholders' equity was 6.26% compared to 6.76%. (1)



Our return on average tangible assets was 0.92% compared to 0.90% and our return on average tangible common stockholders' equity was 10.21% compared to 11.20%. (1) (2) Net Interest Margin :

The net interest margin declined six basis points to 2.42% compared to the fourth quarter 2017 margin.



Excluding prepayments, the net interest margin would have been 2.29%, down eight basis points from the fourth quarter 2017 margin.



Prepayment income added 13 basis points to the net interest margin this quarter compared to 11 basis points last quarter. Balance Sheet :

Total loans held for investment increased $501 million or 5% on an annualized basis to $38.9 billion, with most of the growth being multi-family loans.



Total multi-family loans increased $582 million or 8% on an annualized basis.



Total deposits increased $133 million or 2% on an annualized basis, with most of the growth in certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing accounts. Asset Quality :

Non-performing assets represented $88.8 million or 0.18% of total assets.



Non-performing loans represented $73.4 million or 0.19% of total loans.



Net charge-offs totaled $6.5 million or 0.02% of average loans.



The allowance for loan losses represented 219.6% of non-performing loans.





Capital Position at March 31, 2018:

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 11.44%.



Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 12.92%.



Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.41%.



Leverage Capital Ratio was 9.49%.

(1) Return on average assets and on average tangible assets is calculated using net income. Return on average

common stockholders' equity and on average tangible common stockholders' equity is calculated using net

income available to common shareholders. (2) "Tangible assets" and "tangible common stockholders' equity" are non-GAAP financial measures. See the

discussion and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page

8 of this release.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $106.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, up 2% from the $104.0 million reported for the three months ended March 31, 2017. Net income available to common shareholders was $98.3 million, down 5% compared to $104.0 million in the year-ago first quarter. In the current first quarter period, the Company paid $8.2 million in preferred stock dividends, whereas there was no such payment in the first quarter of last year. Diluted earnings per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $0.20 as compared to $0.21 for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

Commenting on the Company's first quarter performance, President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora stated, "In several ways, the Company's first quarter 2018 performance picks up where our fourth quarter 2017 performance left off. Our loan growth continued into the new year, our operating expenses were lower than expected, asset quality was stable, and despite a sharp increase in short-term interest rates, the net interest margin held up relatively well.

"Despite beginning of the year seasonality, we originated $2.4 billion of loans held for investment during the quarter and we grew our loan portfolio by $501 million compared to the fourth quarter of last year, or 5% on an annualized basis. Once again, the growth was driven by our core multi-family loan portfolio which increased $582 million or an 8% annualized rate of growth.

"Our loan production continues to adhere to our strict underwriting standards. Asset quality during the first quarter remained strong and all of our asset quality metrics were relatively unchanged compared to the fourth quarter.

"The net interest margin was 2.42% during the quarter, down six basis points relative to the fourth quarter of 2017. Excluding the contribution from prepayment income, the margin would have been 2.29% compared to 2.37% in the prior quarter. In addition to the impact from the Fed's 25-basis point rate increases in December 2017 and March 2018, the margin was also impacted by the industry-wide increase in retail deposit costs.

"Lastly, non-interest expenses came in at $139.1 million for the quarter. This is down $27.8 million or 17% from the year-ago quarter and down $9.4 million or 6% from the prior quarter. As a result, our efficiency ratio dropped below the 50% level, improving to 47.45% during the quarter.

"All things considered, we believe that 2018 is off to a good start, especially as it pertains to loan growth and expenses."

Board of Directors Declares $0.17 per Common Share Dividend Payable on May 22, 201 8

Reflecting our earnings and our capital position, the Board of Directors yesterday declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.17 per share. The dividend is payable on May 22, 2018 to common shareholders of record as of May 8, 2018, and represents a dividend yield of 5.2% based on yesterday's closing price.

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

The Company recorded total assets at March 31, 2018 of $49.7 billion, up 2% on a year-over-year basis and up 4% annualized from the balance at December 31, 2017. Total non-covered loans held for investment increased $1.6 billion or 4% to $38.9 billion compared to the balance at March 31, 2017, and $501 million or 5% annualized compared to the balance at December 31, 2017. The growth during the current first quarter was funded primarily through wholesale borrowings, which increased $430 million sequentially, or 14% annualized. Deposits totaled $29.2 billion, up 2% compared to the year ago quarter-end and 2% annualized compared to the prior quarter-end.

For the four quarters ended March 31, 2018, the Company's total consolidated assets averaged $48.9 billion, which was below the current SIFI threshold of $50.0 billion. Given where average total consolidated assets stood at the end of the current first quarter, the Company has the ability to grow the balance sheet by approximately $3 billion without breaching the current SIFI threshold, based on the four quarter trailing average of total assets.

Loans

Non-Covered Loans Held for Investment

Non-covered loans held for investment, net totaled $38.7 billion, representing a $1.6 billion increase or 4% from the year-ago quarter and a $498 million increase or 5% annualized growth compared to the prior quarter. Total non-covered mortgage loans held for investment increased $1.4 billion or 4% from March 31, 2017 and $507 million or 6% annualized from December 31, 2017. Once again, this growth was centered in the multi-family loan portfolio. Total multi-family loans increased $1.6 billion to $28.7 billion or 6% from the year-ago quarter and $582 million or 8% annualized from the prior quarter.

Commercial real estate ("CRE") loans declined $281 million to $7.3 billion or 4% compared to the balance at March 31, 2017. One-to-four family loans totaled $466.0 million as of the current first quarter, compared to $417.0 million in the first quarter of the prior year and $477.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of last year. Acquisition, development, and construction ("ADC") loans were $441.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, up $59.3 million or 16% compared to the three months ended March 31, 2017 and up a modest $5.9 million or 5% annualized, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017.

Originations

Total loans originated for investment increased 46% on a year-over-year basis to $2.4 billion, but declined 22% from the seasonally strong fourth quarter. The year-over-year growth in originations was driven by our core multi-family loans and to a lesser extent, growth in our specialty finance business.

Pipeline

The current pipeline stands at $2.0 billion. This includes $1.3 billion in multi-family loans, $279 million in CRE loans, and $319 million in specialty finance loans.

Funding Sources

Deposits

Total deposits at March 31, 2018 were $29.2 billion, up $509 million or 2% compared to the balance at March 31, 2017 and up $133 million or 2% annualized compared to the balance at December 31, 2017. The general trend in our deposit composition over the last several quarters has been a shift into certificates of deposit ("CDs"). Accordingly, this quarter, CDs increased $1.5 billion to $9.1 billion or 20% compared to the year-ago quarter and rose $419.7 million or 19% annualized compared to the prior quarter. All other categories of deposits declined on both a year-over-year and sequential basis, except for non-interest bearing accounts, which increased $206 million to $2.5 billion or 36% annualized versus the prior quarter, but declined $338 million from the year-ago quarter.

Borrowed Funds

Borrowed funds totaled $13.3 billion and were up $430 million or 13% annualized compared to the prior quarter and up $130 million or 1% compared to the year-ago quarter. The majority of the increases were in wholesale borrowings, which rose by the same amounts in both periods.

Stockholders' Equity

Total stockholders' equity at the end of the first quarter of 2018 was $6.8 billion, virtually unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2017, and up $133 million or 2% from the first quarter of 2017.

Common stockholders' equity to total assets represented 12.64%, 12.81%, and 12.58%, respectively, at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017.

Book value per common share was $12.80 at March 31, 2018, $12.88 at December 31, 2017, and $12.57 at March 31, 2017.

Excluding goodwill of $2.4 billion, tangible common stockholders' equity equaled $3.8 billion, virtually unchanged from the previous quarter, and up from $3.7 billion in the year-ago quarter. Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets was 8.14%, 8.26%, and 7.99%, respectively, at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017.

Tangible book value per common share was $7.83 at March 31, 2018, $7.89 at December 31, 2017, and $7.58 at March 31, 2017.

Asset Quality

The following discussion pertains only to the Company's portfolio of non-covered loans held for investment (excluding purchased credit-impaired, or "PCI," loans) and non-covered repossessed assets.

Total non-performing assets declined modestly to $88.8 million or 0.18% of total assets at March 31, 2018 as compared to $90.1 million or 0.18% at December 31, 2017, and increased $18.4 million from $70.4 million or 0.15% of total non-covered assets at March 31, 2017.

Non-performing loans exhibited the same trends as mentioned above, as total non-accrual mortgage loans increased slightly due to a $6.2 million decline in non-accrual ADC loans offset by a $7.0 million increase in non-accrual CRE loans.

Other non-accrual loans (consisting primarily of taxi medallion-related loans) declined 4% compared to the previous quarter to $45.9 million, but increased 59% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Non-covered repossessed assets of $15.5 million were down 6% compared to the prior quarter but rose 51% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The Company recorded net charge-offs of $6.5 million or 0.02% of average loans during the first quarter of 2018, which was up 71% compared to the $3.8 million or 0.01% recorded during the fourth quarter of 2017, and up 15% compared to the $5.6 million or 0.01% reported during the first quarter of 2017.

At March 31, 2018, the Company's total taxi medallion-related exposure was $95.4 million compared to $99.1 million at year-end 2017.

EARNINGS SUMMARY FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

The Company reported net income of $106.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, up 2% from the $104.0 million reported for the three months ended March 31, 2017. Net income available to common shareholders was $98.3 million, down 5% compared to $104.0 million in the year-ago first quarter. In the current first quarter period, the Company paid $8.2 million in preferred stock dividends, whereas there was no such payment in the first quarter of last year. Diluted earnings per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $0.20 as compared to $0.21 for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2018 of $270.3 million was relatively unchanged compared to the trailing three month period and decreased 8% from the year-ago quarter. Both the sequential and year-over-year comparisons were impacted by higher levels of interest expense driven by a combination of higher deposit and wholesale borrowings balances along with higher rates being paid on those balances. This was offset somewhat by higher interest income during the current first quarter, as we resumed our balance sheet growth strategy.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the current first quarter declined six basis points sequentially and 29 basis points from the year-ago first quarter. Excluding the 13-basis point contribution to the net interest margin from prepayment income (compared to 11 basis points for both the prior quarter and year-ago quarter), the first quarter net interest margin would have declined eight basis points sequentially and 31 basis points year-over-year to 2.29%.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company reported a $9.6 million provision for losses on non-covered loans for the first quarter of 2018 as compared to a $2.9 million provision for the fourth quarter of 2017 and a $1.8 million provision for the first quarter of 2017. The higher provision during the current quarter was related to the higher level of charge-offs during the quarter.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2018 totaled $22.9 million, down 10% from the trailing quarter and down 29% from the year-ago quarter. The sequential decline was the result of seasonality in some of our fee business and a net loss on securities compared to a net gain on securities in the previous quarter. The year-over-year decline was impacted by the sale of our mortgage banking operations and covered loans portfolio during the third quarter of 2017.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $139.1 million during the current first quarter, down $9.4 million or 6% from the prior quarter and down $27.8 million or 17% compared to the year-ago quarter. The primary driver for the lower expenses was a decline in general and administrative ("G&A") expense. G&A expense declined $11.1 million or 27% compared to the previous quarter and $15.3 million or 34% compared to the year-ago quarter. The linked-quarter improvement was primarily the result of lower FDIC premium expense and decreases in professional fees. These decreases were partially offset by a $2.2 million increase in compensation and benefits expense due to higher FICA and medical expenses.

Largely reflecting our lower expenses, the efficiency ratio improved to 47.45% during the first quarter of 2018, as compared to 50.11% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 50.99% in the first quarter of 2017.

Income Tax Expense

The Company recorded an effective tax rate of 26.25% during the current first quarter. Accordingly, income tax expense declined 37% to $37.9 million compared to $60.2 million in the first quarter of 2017. The income tax expense in the first quarter of last year reflected an effective tax rate of 36.67%. The income tax expense of $8.4 million recorded in the fourth quarter of last year reflected a one-time net benefit of $42 million as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Based in Westbury, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank. At March 31, 2018, the Company reported assets of $49.7 billion, loans of $38.9 billion, deposits of $29.2 billion, and stockholders' equity of $6.8 billion.

Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Community Bank operates 225 branches through seven local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, and Roosevelt Savings Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona, while the Commercial Bank operates 18 of its 30 New York-based branches under the divisional name Atlantic Bank. Additional information about the Company and its bank subsidiaries is available at www.myNYCB.com and www.NewYorkCommercialBank.com.

- Financial Statements and Highlights Follow -

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017 (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited)



Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,680,772

$ 2,528,169 Securities:





Available-for-sale 3,391,952

3,531,427 Equity investments with readily





determinable fair values, at fair value 32,069

- Total securities 3,424,021

3,531,427 Loans held for sale 31,402

35,258 Mortgage loans held for investment:





Multi-family 28,673,988

28,092,182 Commercial real estate 7,255,396

7,324,852 One-to-four family 465,981

477,244 Acquisition, development, and construction 441,588

435,707 Total mortgage loans held for investment 36,836,953

36,329,985 Other loans:





Commercial and industrial 2,044,202

2,049,498 Other loans 8,268

8,488 Total other loans held for investment 2,052,470

2,057,986 Total loans held for investment 38,889,423

38,387,971 Less: Allowance for losses on loans (161,140)

(158,046) Loans held for investment, net 38,728,283

38,229,925 Total loans, net 38,759,685

38,265,183 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 622,989

603,819 Premises and equipment, net 364,312

368,655 Goodwill 2,436,131

2,436,131 Other assets 1,366,964

1,390,811 Total assets $ 49,654,874

$ 49,124,195 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Deposits:





Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts $ 12,633,937

$ 12,936,301 Savings accounts 5,019,698

5,210,001 Certificates of deposit 9,063,320

8,643,646 Non-interest-bearing accounts 2,518,479

2,312,215 Total deposits 29,235,434

29,102,163 Borrowed funds:





Wholesale borrowings 12,984,500

12,554,500 Junior subordinated debentures 359,259

359,179 Total borrowed funds 13,343,759

12,913,679 Other liabilities 294,964

312,977 Total liabilities 42,874,157

42,328,819 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock at par $0.01 (5,000,000 shares authorized):





Series A (515,000 shares issued and outstanding) 502,840

502,840 Common stock at par $0.01 (900,000,000 shares authorized; 490,439,070 and 489,072,101





shares issued; and 490,379,532 and 488,490,352 shares outstanding, respectively) 4,904

4,891 Paid-in capital in excess of par 6,073,755

6,072,559 Retained earnings 255,777

237,868 Treasury stock, at cost (59,538 and 581,749 shares, respectively) (777)

(7,615) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:





Net unrealized gain on securities available for sale, net of tax 8,050

39,188 Net unrealized loss on the non-credit portion of other-than-





temporary impairment losses, net of tax (6,042)

(5,221) Pension and post-retirement obligations, net of tax (57,790)

(49,134) Total accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (55,782)

(15,167) Total stockholders' equity 6,780,717

6,795,376 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 49,654,874

$ 49,124,195









NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended



Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

(in thousands, except per share data) 2018

2017

2017

Interest Income:











Mortgage and other loans $ 355,917

$ 346,515

$ 358,402

Securities and money market investments 48,408

43,855

40,717

Total interest income 404,325

390,370

399,119















Interest Expense:











Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts 34,369

27,567

19,709

Savings accounts 7,221

7,378

6,810

Certificates of deposit 30,515

28,569

22,131

Borrowed funds 61,922

55,882

55,552

Total interest expense 134,027

119,396

104,202

Net interest income 270,298

270,974

294,917

Provision for losses on non-covered loans 9,571

2,926

1,787

Recovery of losses on covered loans -

-

(5,795)

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of)











loan losses 260,727

268,048

298,925















Non-Interest Income:











Fee income 7,327

7,776

7,860

Bank-owned life insurance 6,804

5,963

6,337

Mortgage banking income -

-

9,764

Net (loss) gain on securities (466)

1,009

1,979

FDIC indemnification expense -

-

(4,636)

Other income 9,192

10,595

10,868

Total non-interest income 22,857

25,343

32,172















Non-Interest Expense:











Operating expenses:











Compensation and benefits 83,975

81,734

96,206

Occupancy and equipment 24,884

25,368

25,059

General and administrative 30,248

41,382

45,524

Total operating expenses 139,107

148,484

166,789

Amortization of core deposit intangibles -

-

154

Total non-interest expense 139,107

148,484

166,943

Income before income taxes 144,477

144,907

164,154

Income tax expense 37,925

8,386

60,197

Net Income 106,552

136,521

103,957

Preferred stock dividends 8,207

8,207

-

Net income available to common shareholders $ 98,345

$ 128,314

$ 103,957















Basic earnings per common share $ 0.20

$ 0.26

$ 0.21

Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.20

$ 0.26

$ 0.21

















NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF CERTAIN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

Tangible stockholders' equity is an important indication of the Company's ability to grow organically and through business combinations, as well as its ability to pay dividends and to engage in various capital management strategies. Returns on average tangible assets and average tangible stockholders' equity are among the profitability measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, the Company's peers. Tangible book value per share and the ratio of tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets are among the capital measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, its peers.

While stockholders' equity, total assets, and book value per share are financial measures that are recorded in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and tangible book value per share are not. Nevertheless, it is management's belief that these non-GAAP measures should be disclosed in our earnings releases and other investor communications for the following reasons:

Tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and the related non-GAAP profitability and capital measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for stockholders' equity, total assets, or any other profitability or capital measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate these non-GAAP measures may differ from that of other companies reporting non-GAAP measures with similar names.

The following table presents reconciliations of our common stockholders' equity and tangible common stockholders' equity, our total assets and tangible assets, and the related GAAP and non-GAAP profitability and capital measures at or for the three months ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017:



At or for the



Three Months Ended



Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

(dollars in thousands) 2018

2017

2017

Total Stockholders' Equity $ 6,780,717

$ 6,795,376

$ 6,647,351

Less: Goodwill (2,436,131)

(2,436,131)

(2,436,131)

Core deposit intangibles ("CDI") -

-

(54)

Preferred stock (502,840)

(502,840)

(503,116)

Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 3,841,746

$ 3,856,405

$ 3,708,050















Total Assets $ 49,654,874

$ 49,124,195

$ 48,824,564

Less: Goodwill (2,436,131)

(2,436,131)

(2,436,131)

CDI -

-

(54)

Tangible assets $ 47,218,743

$ 46,688,064

$ 46,388,379















Average Common Stockholders' Equity $ 6,287,730

$ 6,253,482

$ 6,151,286

Less: Average goodwill and CDI (2,436,131)

(2,436,131)

(2,436,286)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 3,851,599

$ 3,817,351

$ 3,715,000















Average Assets $ 48,862,383

$ 48,175,046

$ 48,736,309

Less: Average goodwill and CDI (2,436,131)

(2,436,131)

(2,436,286)

Average tangible assets $ 46,426,252

$ 45,738,915

$ 46,300,023















Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 98,345

$ 128,314

$ 103,957

Add back: Amortization of CDI, net of tax -

-

92

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 98,345

$ 128,314

$ 104,049















GAAP MEASURES:











Return on average assets (1) 0.87 % 1.13 % 0.85 % Return on average common stockholders' equity (2) 6.26

8.21

6.76

Book value per common share $12.80

$12.88

$12.57

Common stockholders' equity to total assets 12.64

12.81

12.58















NON-GAAP MEASURES:











Return on average tangible assets (1) 0.92 % 1.19 % 0.90 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (2) 10.21

13.45

11.20

Tangible book value per common share $7.83

$7.89

$7.58

Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets 8.14

8.26

7.99



(1) To calculate return on average assets for a period, we divide net income generated during that period by average assets

recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible assets for a period, we adjust net income generated

during that period by adding back the amortization of CDI, net of tax, and then divide that adjusted net income by average

tangible assets recorded during that period.

(2) To calculate return on average common stockholders' equity for a period, we divide net income available to common

shareholders generated during that period by average common stockholders' equity recorded during that period. To calculate

return on average tangible common stockholders' equity for a period, we adjust net income available to common shareholders

generated during that period by adding back the amortization of CDI, net of tax, and then divide that adjusted net income by

average tangible common stockholders' equity recorded during that period.

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS

LINKED-QUARTER AND YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPARISONS

(unaudited)









































For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017



Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Cost

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Cost

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Cost

(dollars in thousands)



































Assets:



































Interest-earning assets:



































Mortgage and other loans, net $ 38,290,886

$ 355,917

3.72 % $ 37,651,895

$ 346,515

3.68 % $ 39,069,323

$ 358,402

3.67 % Securities 4,066,613

39,992

3.95

3,792,557

35,628

3.75

4,340,559

40,710

3.78

Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents 2,134,976

8,416

1.60

2,410,081

8,227

1.35

8,469

7

0.34

Total interest-earning assets 44,492,475

404,325

3.64

43,854,533

390,370

3.56

43,418,351

399,119

3.68

Non-interest-earning assets 4,369,908









4,320,513









5,317,958









Total assets $ 48,862,383









$ 48,175,046









$ 48,736,309









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:



































Interest-bearing deposits:



































Interest-bearing checking and money



































market accounts $ 12,627,483

$ 34,369

1.10 % $ 12,304,413

$ 27,567

0.89 % $ 13,213,490

$ 19,709

0.60 % Savings accounts 5,063,110

7,221

0.58

5,166,477

7,378

0.57

5,250,724

6,810

0.53

Certificates of deposit 8,804,862

30,515

1.41

8,595,905

28,569

1.32

7,687,089

22,131

1.17

Total interest-bearing deposits 26,495,455

72,105

1.10

26,066,795

63,514

0.97

26,151,303

48,650

0.75

Borrowed funds 12,927,318

61,922

1.94

12,374,681

55,882

1.79

13,395,369

55,552

1.68

Total interest-bearing liabilities 39,422,773

134,027

1.38

38,441,476

119,396

1.23

39,546,672

104,202

1.07

Non-interest-bearing deposits 2,401,542









2,665,971









2,735,560









Other liabilities 247,498









311,277









218,726









Total liabilities 42,071,813









41,418,724









42,500,958









Stockholders' equity 6,790,570









6,756,322









6,235,351









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 48,862,383









$ 48,175,046









$ 48,736,309









Net interest income/interest rate spread



$ 270,298

2.26 %



$ 270,974

2.33 %



$ 294,917

2.61 % Net interest margin







2.42 %







2.48 %







2.71 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to



































interest-bearing liabilities







1.13 x







1.14 x







1.10 x







































NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)















For the Three Months Ended



Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

(dollars in thousands except share and per share data) 2018

2017

2017

PROFITABILITY MEASURES:











Net income $ 106,552

$ 136,521

$ 103,957

Net income available to common shareholders 98,345

128,314

103,957

Basic earnings per common share 0.20

0.26

0.21

Diluted earnings per common share 0.20

0.26

0.21

Return on average assets 0.87 % 1.13 % 0.85 % Return on average tangible assets (1) 0.92

1.19

0.90

Return on average common stockholders' equity 6.26

8.21

6.76

Return on average tangible common stockholders'











equity (1) 10.21

13.45

11.20

Efficiency ratio (2) 47.45

50.11

50.99

Operating expenses to average assets 1.14

1.23

1.37

Interest rate spread 2.26

2.33

2.61

Net interest margin 2.42

2.48

2.71

Effective tax rate 26.25

5.79

36.67

Shares used for basic common EPS computation 488,140,102

487,217,383

486,511,756

Shares used for diluted common EPS computation 488,140,102

487,217,383

486,511,756

Common shares outstanding at the respective











period-ends 490,379,532

488,490,352

488,953,712



(1) See the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 8 of this

release. (2) We calculate our efficiency ratio by dividing our operating expenses by the sum of our net interest income and

non-interest income.



Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,



2018

2017

2017

CAPITAL MEASURES:











Book value per common share $12.80

$12.88

$12.57

Tangible book value per common share (1) 7.83

7.89

7.58

Common stockholders' equity to total assets 12.64 % 12.81 % 12.58 % Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 8.14

8.26

7.99



(1) See the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 8 of this

release.



Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,



2018

2017

2017

REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS: (1)











New York Community Bancorp, Inc.











Common equity tier 1 ratio 11.44 % 11.36 % 10.79 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.92

12.84

12.23

Total risk-based capital ratio 14.41

14.32

13.71

Leverage capital ratio 9.49

9.58

9.24

New York Community Bank











Common equity tier 1 ratio 13.53 % 13.43 % 12.65 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.53

13.43

12.65

Total risk-based capital ratio 13.95

13.86

13.10

Leverage capital ratio 9.98

10.06

9.55

New York Commercial Bank











Common equity tier 1 ratio 15.69 % 15.95 % 14.90 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 15.69

15.95

14.90

Total risk-based capital ratio 16.81

16.97

15.94

Leverage capital ratio 11.00

11.37

10.82



(1) The minimum regulatory requirements for classification as a well-capitalized institution are a common equity

tier 1 capital ratio of 6.50%; a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 8.00%; a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.00%;

and a leverage capital ratio of 5.00%.

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION













Mar. 31, 2018













compared to

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)







Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents $2,680,772

$2,528,169

$984,296

6%

172% Securities:

















Available-for-sale 3,391,952

3,531,427

50,224

-4%

6,654% Held-to-maturity -

-

3,642,104

NM

NM Equity investments with readily determinable fair values, at fair value 32,069

-

-

NM

NM Total securities 3,424,021

3,531,427

3,692,328

-3%

-7% Loans held for sale 31,402

35,258

215,981

-11%

-85% Non-covered mortgage loans held for investment:

















Multi-family 28,673,988

28,092,182

27,053,626

2%

6% Commercial real estate 7,255,396

7,324,852

7,536,268

-1%

-4% One-to-four family 465,981

477,244

416,982

-2%

12% Acquisition, development, and construction 441,588

435,707

382,289

1%

16% Total non-covered mortgage loans held for investment 36,836,953

36,329,985

35,389,165

1%

4% Other non-covered loans:

















Commercial and industrial 2,044,202

2,049,498

1,918,380

0%

7% Other loans 8,268

8,488

22,944

-3%

-64% Total non-covered other loans held for investment 2,052,470

2,057,986

1,941,324

0%

6% Total non-covered loans held for investment 38,889,423

38,387,971

37,330,489

1%

4% Less: Allowance for losses on non-covered loans (161,140)

(158,046)

(154,450)

2%

4% Non-covered loans held for investment, net 38,728,283

38,229,925

37,176,039

1%

4% Covered loans -

-

1,599,101

NM

NM Less: Allowance for losses on covered loans -

-

(17,906)

NM

NM Covered loans, net -

-

1,581,195

NM

NM Total loans, net 38,759,685

38,265,183

38,973,215

1%

-1% Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 622,989

603,819

577,943

3%

8% Premises and equipment, net 364,312

368,655

379,304

-1%

-4% FDIC loss share receivable -

-

221,158

NM

NM Goodwill 2,436,131

2,436,131

2,436,131

0%

0% Core deposit intangibles, net -

-

54

NM

NM Other assets 1,366,964

1,390,811

1,560,135

-2%

-12% Total assets $49,654,874

$49,124,195

$48,824,564

1%

2%



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Deposits:

















Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts $12,633,937

$12,936,301

$12,972,381

-2%

-3% Savings accounts 5,019,698

5,210,001

5,335,783

-4%

-6% Certificates of deposit 9,063,320

8,643,646

7,562,207

5%

20% Non-interest-bearing accounts 2,518,479

2,312,215

2,856,175

9%

-12% Total deposits 29,235,434

29,102,163

28,726,546

0%

2% Borrowed funds:

















Wholesale borrowings 12,984,500

12,554,500

12,854,500

3%

1% Junior subordinated debentures 359,259

359,179

358,952

0%

0% Total borrowed funds 13,343,759

12,913,679

13,213,452

3%

1% Other liabilities 294,964

312,977

237,215

-6%

24% Total liabilities 42,874,157

42,328,819

42,177,213

1%

2% Stockholders' equity:

















Preferred stock at par $0.01 (5,000,000 shares authorized):

















Series A (515,000 shares issued and outstanding) 502,840

502,840

503,116

0%

0% Common stock at par $0.01 (900,000,000 shares authorized; 490,439,070,

















489,072,101 and 488,953,712 shares issued; and 490,379,582,

















488,490,352 and 488,953,712 shares outstanding, respectively) 4,904

4,891

4,890

0%

0% Paid-in capital in excess of par 6,073,755

6,072,559

6,045,979

0%

0% Retained earnings 255,777

237,868

149,425

8%

71% Treasury stock, at cost (59,538, and 581,749 shares, respectively, at March 31, 2018 and

December 31, 2017) (777)

(7,615)

-

-90%

NM Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:

















Net unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale, net of tax 8,050

39,188

(1,336)

-79%

-703% Net unrealized loss on the non-credit portion of other-than-temporary

















impairment losses, net of tax (6,042)

(5,221)

(5,222)

16%

16% Pension and post-retirement obligations, net of tax (57,790)

(49,134)

(49,501)

18%

17% Total accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (55,782)

(15,167)

(56,059)

268%

0% Total stockholders' equity 6,780,717

6,795,376

6,647,351

0%

2% Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $49,654,874

$49,124,195

$48,824,564

1%

2%





















NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

(unaudited)

















Mar. 31, 2018





For the Three Months Ended

compared to





Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,





2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

(in thousands, except per share data)





















Interest Income:





















Mortgage and other loans

$355,917

$346,515

$358,402

3%

-1%

Securities and money market investments

48,408

43,855

40,717

10%

19%

Total interest income

404,325

390,370

399,119

4%

1%

























Interest Expense:





















Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts

34,369

27,567

19,709

25%

74%

Savings accounts

7,221

7,378

6,810

-2%

6%

Certificates of deposit

30,515

28,569

22,131

7%

38%

Borrowed funds

61,922

55,882

55,552

11%

11%

Total interest expense

134,027

119,396

104,202

12%

29%

Net interest income

270,298

270,974

294,917

0%

-8%

Provision for losses on non-covered loans

9,571

2,926

1,787

227%

436%

Recovery of losses on covered loans

-

-

(5,795)

NM

NM

























Net interest income after provision for (recovery of)





















loan losses

260,727

268,048

298,925

-3%

-13%

























Non-Interest Income:





















Fee income

7,327

7,776

7,860

-6%

-7%

Bank-owned life insurance

6,804

5,963

6,337

14%

7%

Mortgage banking income

-

-

9,764

NM

NM

Net (loss) gain on securities

(466)

1,009

1,979

NM

NM

FDIC indemnification expense

-

-

(4,636)

NM

NM

Other income

9,192

10,595

10,868

-13%

-15%

Total non-interest income

22,857

25,343

32,172

-10%

-29%

























Non-Interest Expense:





















Operating expenses:





















Compensation and benefits

83,975

81,734

96,206

3%

-13%

Occupancy and equipment

24,884

25,368

25,059

-2%

-1%

General and administrative

30,248

41,382

45,524

-27%

-34%

Total operating expenses

139,107

148,484

166,789

-6%

-17%

Amortization of core deposit intangibles

-

-

154

NM

NM

Total non-interest expense

139,107

148,484

166,943

-6%

-17%

























Income before taxes

144,477

144,907

164,154

0%

-12%

Income tax expense

37,925

8,386

60,197

352%

-37%

Net Income

$106,552

$136,521

$103,957

-22%

2%

Preferred stock dividends

8,207

8,207

-

0%

NM

Net Income available to common shareholders

$98,345

$128,314

$103,957

-23%

-5%

























Basic earnings per common share

$0.20

$0.26

$0.21

-23%

-5%

Diluted earnings per common share

$0.20

$0.26

$0.21

-23%

-5%

























Dividends per common share

$0.17

$0.17

$0.17



































NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

The following table summarizes the contribution of loan and securities prepayment income on the Company's interest income and net interest margin for the periods indicated.



For the Three Months Ended

Mar. 31, 2018 compared to



Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,



2018

2017

2017

2017

2017























(dollars in thousands)



















Total Interest Income $404,325

$390,370

$399,119

4%

1%























Prepayment Income:



















Loans $11,779

$10,078

$9,566

17%

23%

Securities 2,933

1,387

2,548

111%

15%

Total prepayment income $14,712

$11,465

$12,114

28%

21%























GAAP Net Interest Margin 2.42%

2.48%

2.71%

-6 bp -29 bp Less:



















Prepayment income from loans 11 bp 9 bp 9 bp 2 bp 2 bp Prepayment income from securities 2

2

2

0 bp 0 bp Total prepayment income contribution



















to net interest margin 13 bp 11 bp 11 bp 2 bp 2 bp





















Adjusted Net Interest Margin (non-GAAP) 2.29%

2.37%

2.60%

-8 bp -31 bp

Adjusted net interest margin gives investors a better understanding of the effect of prepayment income on our net interest margin. Prepayment income in any given period depends on the volume of loans that refinance or prepay, or securities that prepay, during that period. Such activity is largely dependent on external factors such as current market conditions, including real estate values, and the perceived or actual direction of market interest rates.

Adjusted net interest margin is among the measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, our peers.

While our net interest margin, including the contribution of prepayment income, is recorded in accordance with GAAP, adjusted net interest margin, which excludes the contribution of prepayment income, is not. Nevertheless, management uses this non-GAAP measure in its analysis of our performance, and believes that this non-GAAP measure should be disclosed in our earnings releases and other investor communications for the following reasons:

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

LOANS ORIGINATED FOR INVESTMENT (unaudited)













Mar. 31, 2018

For the Three Months Ended

compared to

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 (dollars in thousands)

















Mortgage Loans Originated for Investment:

















Multi-family $1,706,211

$2,038,298

$954,613

-16%

79% Commercial real estate 177,142

346,918

250,342

-49%

-29% One-to-four family residential 2,699

8,160

43,859

-67%

-94% Acquisition, development, and construction 15,321

21,644

12,919

-29%

19% Total mortgage loans originated for investment 1,901,373

2,415,020

1,261,733

-21%

51%



















Other Loans Originated for Investment:

















Specialty Finance 396,889

547,732

269,164

-28%

47% Other commercial and industrial 117,614

122,905

122,155

-4%

-4% Other 878

789

885

11%

-1% Total other loans originated for investment 515,381

671,426

392,204

-23%

31% Total Loans Originated for Investment $2,416,754

$3,086,446

$1,653,937

-22%

46%





























































The following table provides certain information about the Company's multi-family and CRE loan portfolios at the

respective dates:



































Mar. 31, 2018





At or For the Three Months Ended

compared to





Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,





2018

2017

2017

2017

2017



(dollars in thousands)





















Multi-Family Loan Portfolio:





















Loans outstanding $28,673,988

$28,092,182

$27,053,626

2%

6%



Percent of total held-for-investment loans 73.7%

73.2%

72.5%

50 bp 120 bp

Average principal balance $5,843

$5,790

$5,491

1%

6%



Weighted average life (in years) 2.7

2.6

3.3

4%

-18%



























Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio:





















Loans outstanding $7,255,396

$7,324,852

$7,536,268

-1%

-4%



Percent of total held-for-investment loans 18.7%

19.1%

20.2%

-40 bp -150 bp

Average principal balance $5,778

$5,691

$5,636

2%

3%



Weighted average life (in years) 2.9

3.0

3.1

-3%

-6%





























NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

ASSET QUALITY SUMMARY (unaudited)



















The following table presents the Company's non-performing non-covered loans and assets at the respective dates:

































Mar. 31, 2018













compared to

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31, (in thousands) 2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Non-Performing Non-Covered Assets:

















Non-accrual non-covered mortgage loans:

















Multi-family $11,881

$11,078

$11,555

7%

3% Commercial real estate 13,611

6,659

3,327

104%

309% One-to-four family residential 1,949

1,966

10,093

-1%

-81% Acquisition, development, and construction -

6,200

6,200

NM

NM Total non-accrual non-covered mortgage loans 27,441

25,903

31,175

6%

-12% Other non-accrual non-covered loans (1) 45,945

47,779

28,969

-4%

59% Total non-performing non-covered loans 73,386

73,682

60,144

0%

22% Non-covered repossessed assets (2) 15,458

16,400

10,259

-6%

51% Total non-performing non-covered assets $88,844

$90,082

$70,403

-1%

26%



















(1) Includes $44.8 million, $46.7 million and $24.4 million of non-accrual taxi medallion-related loans at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively. (2) Includes $8.8 million and $8.2 million of repossessed taxi medallions at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.















The following table presents the Company's asset quality measures at the respective dates:

















Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,



2018

2017

2017

Non-performing non-covered loans to total











non-covered loans 0.19 % 0.19 % 0.16 % Non-performing non-covered assets











to total non-covered assets 0.18

0.18

0.15

Allowance for losses on non-covered loans to











non-performing non-covered loans 219.58

214.50

253.88 (1) Allowance for losses on non-covered loans to











total non-covered loans 0.41

0.41

0.41 (1)













(1) Excludes the allowance for losses on PCI loans.

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)





















The following table presents the Company's non-covered loans 30 to 89 days past due at the respective dates:





































Mar. 31, 2018













compared to

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 (dollars in thousands)

















Non-Covered Loans 30 to 89 Days Past Due:

















Multi-family $ -

$1,258

$8

NM

NM Commercial real estate 3,191

13,227

1,202

-76%

165% One-to-four family residential 397

585

792

-32%

-50% Other (1) 6,763

2,719

14,465

149%

-53% Total non-covered loans 30 to 89 days past due $10,351

$17,789

$16,467

-42%

-37%



















(1) Includes $6.7 million, $2.7 million, and $13.3 million of taxi medallion loans at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively.

The following table summarizes the Company's net charge-offs (recoveries) for the respective periods:















For the Three Months Ended



Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,



2018

2017

2017

(dollars in thousands)











Charge-offs:











Multi-family $ -

$ -

$ -

Commercial real estate 3,191

-

-

One-to-four family residential -

-

-

Acquisition, development, and











construction 2,220

-

-

Other (1) 1,580

4,772

5,830

Total charge-offs 6,991

4,772

5,830















Recoveries:











Multi-family $ -

$ -

$ -

Commercial real estate (26)

(10)

(15)

One-to-four family residential -

-

-

Acquisition, development, and











construction (84)

-

(100)

Other (404)

(964)

(88)

Total recoveries (514)

(974)

(203)















Net charge-offs $ 6,477

$ 3,798

$ 5,627





























Net charge-offs to average loans (2) 0.02%

0.01%

0.01%















(1) Includes taxi medallion loans of $1.6 million, $4.8 million, and $5.8 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017. (2) Three months ended presented on a non-annualized basis.















