New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Diluted EPS Of $0.29 Driven By Ongoing NIM Expansion, Good Loan Growth, Lower Operating Expenses, Strong Deposit Growth, And Strong Asset Quality Trends

First Quarter 2021 Summary

• Substantial Increase in Year-over-Year Earnings and Operating Performance :

- Diluted EPS of $0.29 increased 45%.

- Net income available to common shareholders was $137.4 million, up 49% or $45.3 million.

- Pre-provision net revenue totaled $199.7 million, an increase of $63.8 million or 47%. (1)

- The provision for credit losses for the current first quarter declined $17.0 million or 83% to $3.6 million.

- The first quarter efficiency ratio continues to improve, declining to 39.87%.

- Return on average assets was 1.03% compared to 0.75% and return on average common stockholders' equity was 8.63% compared to 5.95%.

- Return on average tangible assets was 1.08% compared to 0.79%, while return on average tangible common stockholders' equity was 13.93%

compared to 9.80%. • Net Interest Margin/Income :

- The net interest margin was 2.48%, up one bp on a sequential basis, but up 47 bp compared to the first quarter of last year.

- The first quarter net interest margin was slightly impacted by excess liquidity as total deposits increased $1.8 billion compared to year-end

2020, resulting in a significant increase in our cash and securities balances.

- Prepayment income totaled $19.7 million and added 15 bp to the NIM. Excluding the impact from prepayments, the NIM on a non-GAAP

basis would have been 2.33%, up three bp compared to 2.30% compared to the previous quarter.

- Net interest income for the first quarter totaled $317.7 million, up 30% compared to the year-ago quarter. • Balance Sheet :

- Total loans held for investment rose $241.5 million or 2% annualized to $43.1 billion compared to December 31, 2020.

- Multi-family loans totaled $32.2 billion, relatively unchanged compared to year-end 2020.

- Specialty finance loans and leases continued to grow, increasing $136.1 million during the first quarter to $3.2 billion, up 18% annualized

compared to December 31, 2020.

- The commercial real estate portfolio reversed several quarters of decline, increasing $191.5 million to $7.0 billion or 11% annualized

compared to the previous quarter.

- We had strong deposit growth this quarter as total deposits increased $1.8 billion or 22% annualized to $34.2 billion compared to December

31, 2020. Most of this growth occurred in the non-interest bearing checking account category, while CD balances continued to decline.

- The Company is currently working with its technology partners to bring in additional low-cost deposits, related to the Economic Impact

Payments associated with the federal stimulus plans. At quarter-end, these deposits totaled $1.6 billion. • Asset Quality :

- At March 31, 2021, 100% or $6.1 billion of our full-payment loan deferrals returned to payment status.

- Non-performing assets, excluding non-performing taxi medallion-related assets, were $26.5 million or 0.05% of total assets compared to $21.0

million or 0.04% of total assets during the previous quarter.

- The ACL increased $3.7 million to $197.8 million at March 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 and represents 596.05% of total non-

performing loans and 0.46% of total loans at quarter end. • Capital Position at March 31, 2021 :

- Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 9.84%.

- Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 11.07%.

- Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 13.09%.

- Leverage Capital Ratio was 8.41%.





(1) Pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP measure, but we believe it is relevant to understanding the Company's financial results in light of the

implementation of CECL and the economic impact of COVID-19.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company") today reported net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 of $145.6 million, up 45% compared to the $100.3 million we reported for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $137.4 million, up 49% compared to the $92.1 million we reported for the three months ended March 31, 2020. On a per share basis, the Company reported diluted EPS of $0.29 for the first quarter of 2021, up 45% compared to the $0.20 we reported for the first quarter of last year.

Commenting on the Company's performance, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas R. Cangemi stated: "I am pleased with the Company's strong start to the year, but I am even more pleased about the announcement of our merger with Flagstar Bancorp. This partnership brings multiple benefits to our organization. It is expected to be immediately accretive to both our EPS and tangible book value per share, and accelerates our transformation to a commercial banking model. It provides us with geographic diversification as we will enter new markets in the Midwest and California, diversifies our loan portfolio, increases our core deposits, greatly improves our funding mix and interest rate risk positioning, and it adds a top ten mortgage banking company to our model. In addition, we both see significant opportunities to provide our customers with a full suite of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It also adds significant management expertise, especially in those areas that are key for us as we transition to a commercial bank. This is a tremendous alliance for each of our companies and I am excited to work with Flagstar's management team and board as we come together and build a bank for the future.

"Turning to our quarterly performance, first quarter results were definitely a good start to the year. With additional fiscal stimulus and the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine, we are starting to see green shoots in the New York City region. Our first quarter was characterized by double-digit net income and EPS growth, strong growth in pre-provision net revenue, continued NIM expansion, good loan growth, lower operating expenses, and strong asset quality.

"One of the major positives during the first quarter was the strong growth in our deposits. During the quarter, we started working with our technology partners to bring in additional low-cost deposits. The first step of this new relationship was to take in deposits related to the federal stimulus programs. These deposits totaled $1.6 billion at quarter-end. Accordingly, this led to strong annualized growth in our deposits as they increased $1.8 billion to $34.2 billion.

"Our net interest margin also continued to improve and excluding the impact from prepayments, expanded to 2.33%, up three basis points sequentially and 41 basis points on a year-over-year basis.

"On the lending side, our overall loan portfolio increased $242 million to $43.1 billion, up 2% annualized compared to the balance at year-end 2020. The majority of this increase came from our specialty finance portfolio, which increased 18% annualized compared to year-end and a rebound in the commercial real estate portfolio, which increased nearly $200 million or 11% annualized compared to year-end, while the multi-family portfolio was relatively unchanged.

"Lastly, our asset quality metrics remain very strong as non-performing assets declined while still adding to our reserve and all of the loans on full-payment deferrals have now returned to payment status."

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on the Company's common stock. Based on a closing price of $11.99 as of April 23, 2021, this represents an annualized dividend yield of 5.7%. The dividend is payable on May 18, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of May 7, 2021.

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

At March 31, 2021, total assets were $57.7 billion, up $1.4 billion or 10% on an annualized basis compared to December 31, 2020. The growth was driven by several factors including strong double-digit growth in total deposits, which drove the significant increase in the levels of cash and cash equivalents, an increase in the securities portfolio, and modest growth in total loans and leases held for investment.

Total loans and leases held for investment rose $241.5 million to $43.1 billion or 2% annualized compared to December 31, 2020. The growth during the current quarter was driven by the specialty finance portfolio and by a rebound in the commercial real estate ("CRE") portfolio, while multi-family loans declined modestly.

Given the strong deposit growth during the quarter, the level of cash balances increased $775.0 million to $2.7 billion compared to the previous quarter. Total securities consisting primarily of available-for-sale securities also rose as the Company continued to buy securities as long-term interest rates increased during the first quarter and the yield curve steepened. Total securities grew $348.8 million to $6.2 billion, or 24% annualized on a linked-quarter basis.

At March 31, 2021, total deposits increased $1.8 billion or 22% annualized to $34.2 billion compared to December 31, 2020 largely due to the aforementioned relationship. In addition to the growth in non-interest bearing checking accounts, we also grew savings accounts $628.0 million to $7.0 billion, up 39% annualized compared to the previous quarter, while at the same time, CD balances continued to decline.

Looking ahead, as of March 31, 2021, the Company has approximately $10.5 billion in CDs which are scheduled to mature over the next four quarters with a weighted average interest rate of 0.57%. Of this amount, approximately $5.0 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 0.70% are scheduled to mature during the second quarter of 2021.

Total borrowed funds as of March 31, 2021 decreased $324.8 million or 8% annualized to $15.8 billion compared to December 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $973 million of FHLB-NY advances maturing over the next four quarters at a weighted average cost of 1.68%.

Loans

At March 31, 2021, the multi-family portfolio was relatively unchanged, declining a modest $40.9 million to $32.2 billion compared to December 31, 2020, but increased $924.7 million or 3% on a year-over-year basis.

The specialty finance portfolio continued its pace of growth, increasing $136.1 million or 18% annualized to $3.2 billion compared to year-end 2020 and was up $160.3 million or 5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The CRE portfolio rebounded during the current quarter, increasing $191.5 million or 11% annualized compared to December 31, 2020, but was flat compared to the year-ago quarter.

Additionally, at March 31, 2021, the Company had $141.4 million of loans held for sale, up $24.3 million compared to December 31, 2020. The majority of these loans for both periods are part of the Paycheck Protection Program (the "PPP"). At March 31, 2020, the Company did not have any loans designated as held for sale.

During the current first quarter, the average size of our multi-family loans was $6.6 million, unchanged from the previous quarter, and the average size of our CRE loans was $7.0 million, up from $6.7 million from the previous quarter.

The weighted average life of the multi-family loan portfolio for the current first quarter was 2.4 years compared to 2.3 years for the prior quarter, while for the CRE portfolio it was 2.4 years, unchanged compared to the previous quarter.

Originations

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, loans and leases originated for investment totaled $2.5 billion, exceeding the fourth quarter pipeline by $1.0 billion. Overall, origination volumes declined 34% compared to the fourth quarter, due to normal seasonality and 7% compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Pipeline

The current pipeline stands at $1.7 billion with 69% of this amount representing new money. The current pipeline includes $1.3 billion in multi-family loans, $34 million in CRE loans, $202 million in specialty finance loans and leases, and $103 million in commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans.

Asset Quality

Loan Deferral Update

As of March 31, 2021, 100% or $6.1 billion of our full-payment loan deferrals have returned to payment status. Additionally, approximately $2.5 billion or 6% of total loans have been modified and are currently paying interest-only and escrow. The majority of these loans are scheduled to come off of their deferral period during the second quarter of the year. At this point, we expect the majority of these loans to return to full-payment status once they come off of their deferral period.

Non-Performing Assets

The Company's asset quality continued to be solid during the current first quarter, reflecting the underlying strength of our loan portfolio. Non-performing assets ("NPAs") at March 31, 2021 totaled $41.3 million down 10% compared to $46.1 million at December 31, 2020. This represents seven basis points of total assets as compared to eight basis points in the previous quarter.

Total non-performing loans at March 31, 2021 declined 12% to $33.2 million compared to December 31, 2020. This decline was driven primarily by a decline in other non-accrual loans, which consist largely of taxi medallion-related non-accrual loans. Total repossessed assets of $8.2 million were relatively unchanged compared to the previous quarter.

Non-performing taxi medallion-related assets at March 31, 2021 were $14.9 million, down $10.2 million or 41% compared to December 31, 2020. Excluding the impact from non-performing taxi-related assets, first quarter NPAs on a non-GAAP basis would have been $26.5 million or five basis points of total assets compared to $21.0 million or four basis points of total assets in the previous quarter.

As of March 31, 2021, our remaining taxi medallion-related exposure was $16.6 million compared to $25.2 million in the previous quarter.

Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses

At March 31, 2021, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") totaled $197.8 million, up $3.7 million compared to December 31, 2020. At this date, the ACL represented 596.05% of non-performing loans and 0.46% of total loans.

















(in thousands)





Loans and

Leases

Unfunded

Commitments Allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2020 $ 194,043

$ 11,939 2021 provision for credit losses

3,198

371 2021 net recoveries



517

- Allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2021 $ 197,758

$ 12,310

CAPITAL POSITION

The Company's capital position remains strong at both the holding company level and at the Bank level, as all of our regulatory capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory minimums to be classified as "Well Capitalized," the highest regulatory classification.

The table below depicts the Company's and the Bank's regulatory capital ratios at those respective periods.



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2021

2020

2020

REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS: (1)











New York Community Bancorp, Inc.











Common equity tier 1 ratio 9.84 % 9.72 % 9.81 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.07

10.95

11.10

Total risk-based capital ratio 13.09

12.97

13.16

Leverage capital ratio 8.41

8.52

8.47

New York Community Bank











Common equity tier 1 ratio 12.31 % 12.18 % 12.38 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.31

12.18

12.38

Total risk-based capital ratio 12.77

12.62

12.79

Leverage capital ratio 9.35

9.48

9.45

















(1) The minimum regulatory requirements for classification as a well-capitalized institution are a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 6.5%; a tier one risk-based capital ratio of 8.00%; a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.00%; and a leverage capital ratio of 5.00%.

EARNINGS SUMMARY FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 rose $73.2 million or 30% to $317.7 million on a year-over-year basis. This improvement was driven by a 46% or $91.1 million decrease in interest expense compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020. Interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021 totaled $105.4 million compared to $196.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

This decline was the result of a substantial decrease in interest expense related to CDs, which dropped to $18.5 million during the current quarter compared to $79.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Prepayment income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 totaled $19.7 million, up 87% compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020. Excluding the impact from prepayment income, net interest income on a non-GAAP basis would have been $298.0 million, up $64.1 million or 27% compared to the year-ago quarter.

























March 31, 2021











For the Three Months Ended

compared to









































March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,











2021

2020

2020

2020

2020





























(in thousands)























































Total interest income







$ 423,108

$ 425,827

$ 441,042

-1%

-4% Total interest expense







105,449

117,910

196,575

-11%

-46% Net interest income







$ 317,659

$ 307,917

$ 244,467

3%

30% Less:



























Total prepayment income





19,670

20,867

10,537

-6%

87% Net interest income excluding prepayment income

$ 297,989

$ 287,050

$ 233,930

4%

27%

Net Interest Margin

Our net interest margin ("NIM") continued to expand in line with expectations. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the NIM rose to 2.48%, up one basis point on a linked-quarter basis and up 47 basis points on a year-over-year basis. As in past quarters, the NIM improvement was driven by lower funding costs. Our overall cost of funds declined 88 basis points on a year-over-year basis and 12 basis points on a linked-quarter basis to 0.94%.

During the current first quarter, our average cost of deposits decreased to 0.46%, down 15 basis points compared to the previous quarter and down 116 basis points compared to the year-ago quarter. Our deposit costs this quarter are at the lowest level since the last easing cycle seven years ago when they bottomed at 0.58%. Given current pricing trends and market interest rates, we expect that our deposit costs will continue to decline.

Prepayment income contributed 15 basis points to the current quarter's NIM, down two basis points compared to the previous quarter but up six basis points compared to the year-ago quarter.

Excluding the impact from prepayment income, our first quarter NIM, on a non-GAAP basis, would have been 2.33%, up three basis points compared to the previous quarter and up 41 basis points compared to the year-ago quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.6 million compared to $11.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and $20.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company recorded net recoveries of $517,000 compared to net charge-offs of $5.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and $10.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") (1)

The tables below details the Company's PPNR for the periods noted.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, PPNR rose $10.3 million or 5% to $199.7 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020 and $63.8 million or 47% compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020.

























March 31, 2021











For the Three Months Ended

compared to









































March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,











2021

2020

2020

2020

2020





























(in thousands)























































Net interest income







$ 317,659

$ 307,917

$ 244,467

3%

30% Non-interest income







14,407

15,033

16,899

-4%

-15% Total revenues







$ 332,066

$ 322,950

$ 261,366

3%

27% Total non-interest expense





132,401

133,568

125,522

-1%

5% Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)



199,665

189,382

135,844

5%

47% Provision for credit losses





3,569

11,036

20,601

-68%

-83% Income before taxes







$ 196,096

$ 178,346

$ 115,243

10%

70% Income tax expense (benefit)





50,500

(11,318)

14,915

-546%

239% Net Income









$ 145,596

$ 189,664

$ 100,328

-23%

45% Preferred stock dividends





8,207

8,207

8,207

0%

0% Net income available to common shareholders

$ 137,389

$ 181,457

$ 92,121

-24%

49%

Non-Interest Income

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, total non-interest income was $14.4 million, down slightly compared to the $15.0 million in the previous quarter and $16.9 million in the year-ago first quarter. The current first quarter includes a net loss on securities of $483,000 compared to net gains of $128,000 and $534,000 for the previous quarter and year-ago first quarter, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, non-interest expenses totaled $132.4 million, down 1% compared to the previous quarter, but up 5% compared to the year-ago first quarter. On a linked-quarter basis, compensation and benefits expense increased 8% to $78.0 million, offset by a 14% decrease in general and administrative expense. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in professional fees and a recovery on previously written down repossessed taxi medallions.

The efficiency ratio dropped below 40% during the three months ended March 31, 2021 to 39.87% compared to 41.36% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and to 48.03% in the first quarter of 2020.

Income Taxes

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company recorded income tax expense of $50.5 million, largely driven by higher pre-tax income, and reflects an effective tax rate of 25.75%. Income taxes and the effective tax rate in both the previous quarter and in the year-ago quarter were favorably impacted by certain provisions under the CARES Act.

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Based in Westbury, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank. At March 31, 2021, the Company reported assets of $57.7 billion, loans of $43.1 billion, deposits of $34.2 billion, and stockholders' equity of $6.8 billion.

Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Company operates 236 branches through eight local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, and Atlantic Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona.

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION















March 31,



December 31,



2021



2020



(unaudited)



(in thousands, except share data)









Assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,722,915



$ 1,947,931 Securities:









Available-for-sale

6,177,905



5,813,333 Equity investments with readily









determinable fair values, at fair value

15,801



31,576 Total securities

6,193,706



5,844,909 Loans held for sale

141,435



117,136 Mortgage loans held for investment:









Multi-family

32,220,176



32,261,123 Commercial real estate

7,030,532



6,839,075 One-to-four family

208,369



236,267 Acquisition, development, and construction

115,895



89,721 Total mortgage loans held for investment

39,574,972



39,426,186 Other loans and leases held for investment:









Specialty Finance

3,192,586



3,056,463 Commercial and industrial

351,969



394,404 Other loans

5,612



6,545 Total other loans and leases held for investment

3,550,167



3,457,412 Total loans and leases held for investment

43,125,139



42,883,598 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(197,758)



(194,043) Total loans and leases held for investment and held for sale, net

43,068,816



42,806,691 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

698,984



714,005 Premises and equipment, net

282,407



287,447 Operating lease right-of-use assets

262,196



266,864 Goodwill

2,426,379



2,426,379 Other assets

2,001,489



2,011,894 Total assets

$ 57,656,892



$ 56,306,120 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Deposits:









Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts

$ 12,665,002



$ 12,610,073 Savings accounts

7,043,602



6,415,608 Certificates of deposit

9,614,298



10,330,680 Non-interest-bearing accounts

4,874,234



3,080,452 Total deposits

34,197,136



32,436,813 Borrowed funds:









Wholesale borrowings

15,102,661



15,427,661 Junior subordinated debentures

360,362



360,259 Subordinated notes

295,764



295,624 Total borrowed funds

15,758,787



16,083,544 Operating lease liabilities

262,169



266,846 Other liabilities

642,360



677,273 Total liabilities

50,860,452



49,464,476 Shareholders' equity:









Preferred stock at par $0.01 (5,000,000 shares authorized):









Series A (515,000 shares issued and outstanding)

502,840



502,840 Common stock at par $0.01 (900,000,000 shares authorized; 490,439,070 and 490,439,070









shares issued; and 465,074,384 and 463,901,808 shares outstanding, respectively)

4,904



4,904 Paid-in capital in excess of par

6,103,251



6,122,690 Retained earnings

552,566



494,229 Treasury stock, at cost (25,364,686 and 26,537,262 shares, respectively)

(245,005)



(257,541) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:









Net unrealized (loss) gain on securities available for sale, net of tax

(41,809)



66,880 Pension and post-retirement obligations, net of tax

(54,855)



(59,345) Net unrealized loss on cash flow hedges, net of tax

(25,452)



(33,013) Total accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(122,116)



(25,478) Total shareholders' equity

6,796,440



6,841,644 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 57,656,892



$ 56,306,120













NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)









































For the Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2021



2020



2020

















(in thousands, except per share data)

















Interest Income:

















Loans and leases $ 383,430



$ 388,082



$ 391,911



Securities and money market investments 39,678



37,745



49,131



Total interest income 423,108



425,827



441,042























Interest Expense:

















Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts 8,652



8,988



28,564



Savings accounts 6,255



6,915



8,934



Certificates of deposit 18,471



28,143



79,555



Borrowed funds 72,071



73,864



79,522



Total interest expense 105,449



117,910



196,575



Net interest income 317,659



307,917



244,467



Provision for credit losses 3,569



11,036



20,601



Net interest income after provision for credit losses 314,090



296,881



223,866























Non-Interest Income:

















Fee income 5,539



6,045



7,018



Bank-owned life insurance 6,890



7,292



7,389



Net (losses) gains on securities (483)



128



534



Other income 2,461



1,568



1,958



Total non-interest income 14,407



15,033



16,899























Non-Interest Expense:

















Operating expenses:

















Compensation and benefits 78,026



72,576



79,451



Occupancy and equipment 21,481



22,876



17,875



General and administrative 32,894



38,116



28,196



Total non-interest expense 132,401



133,568



125,522



Income before income taxes 196,096



178,346



115,243



Income tax (benefit) expense 50,500



(11,318)



14,915



Net Income 145,596



189,664



100,328



Preferred stock dividends 8,207



8,207



8,207



Net income available to common shareholders $ 137,389



$ 181,457



$ 92,121























Basic earnings per common share $ 0.29



$ 0.39



$ 0.20



Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.29



$ 0.39



$ 0.20

























NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF CERTAIN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

While stockholders' equity, total assets, and book value per share are financial measures that are recorded in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and tangible book value per share are not. Nevertheless, it is management's belief that these non-GAAP measures should be disclosed in our earnings releases and other investor communications for the following reasons:

Tangible stockholders' equity is an important indication of the Company's ability to grow organically and through business combinations, as well as its ability to pay dividends and to engage in various capital management strategies. Returns on average tangible assets and average tangible stockholders' equity are among the profitability measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, the Company's peers. Tangible book value per share and the ratio of tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets are among the capital measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, its peers.

Tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and the related non-GAAP profitability and capital measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for stockholders' equity, total assets, or any other profitability or capital measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate these non-GAAP measures may differ from that of other companies reporting non-GAAP measures with similar names.

The following table presents reconciliations of our common stockholders' equity and tangible common stockholders' equity, our total assets and tangible assets, and the related GAAP and non-GAAP profitability and capital measures at or for the periods indicated:







Three Months Ended









March 31,

December 31,



March 31,

(dollars in thousands) 2021

2020



2020

Total Shareholders' Equity $ 6,796,440

$ 6,841,644



$ 6,637,385

Less: Goodwill (2,426,379)

(2,426,379)



(2,426,379)

Preferred stock (502,840)

(502,840)



(502,840)

Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 3,867,221

$ 3,912,425



$ 3,708,166

















Total Assets $ 57,656,892

$ 56,306,120



$ 54,261,093

Less: Goodwill (2,426,379)

(2,426,379)



(2,426,379)

Tangible assets $ 55,230,513

$ 53,879,741



$ 51,834,714

















Average Common Shareholders' Equity $ 6,370,579

$ 6,258,720



$ 6,188,032

Less: Average goodwill (2,426,379)

(2,426,379)



(2,426,379)

Average tangible common shareholders' equity $ 3,944,200

$ 3,832,341



$ 3,761,653

















Average Assets $ 56,305,692

$ 54,959,914



$ 53,408,504

Less: Average goodwill (2,426,379)

(2,426,379)



(2,426,379)

Average tangible assets $ 53,879,313

$ 52,533,535



$ 50,982,125

















Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 137,389

$ 181,457



$ 92,121

















GAAP MEASURES:













Return on average assets (1) 1.03 % 1.38 %

0.75 % Return on average common shareholders' equity (2) 8.63

11.60



5.95

Book value per common share $ 13.53

$ 13.66



$ 13.15

Common shareholders' equity to total assets 10.92

11.26



11.31

















NON-GAAP MEASURES:













Return on average tangible assets (1) 1.08 % 1.44 %

0.79 % Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (2) 13.93

18.94



9.80

Tangible book value per common share $ 8.32

$ 8.43



$ 7.95

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets 7.00

7.26



7.15



















(1) To calculate return on average assets for a period, we divide net income generated during that period by average assets recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible assets for a period, we divide net income by average tangible assets recorded during that period. (2) To calculate return on average common stockholders' equity for a period, we divide net income available to common shareholders generated during that period by average common stockholders' equity recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible common stockholders' equity for a period, we divide net income available to common shareholders generated during that period by average tangible common stockholders' equity recorded during that period.

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS

LINKED-QUARTER AND YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPARISONS

(unaudited)









































For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020



Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Cost

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Cost

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Cost

(dollars in thousands)



































Assets:



































Interest-earning assets:



































Mortgage and other loans and leases, net $ 42,735,708

$ 383,430

3.59 % $ 42,436,104

$ 388,082

3.66 % $ 41,511,176

$ 391,911

3.78 % Securities 6,516,568

38,430

2.36

5,847,981

37,082

2.54

6,347,320

47,276

2.98

Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents 1,835,268

1,248

0.28

1,682,947

663

0.16

662,899

1,855

1.13

Total interest-earning assets 51,087,544

423,108

3.32

49,967,032

425,827

3.41

48,521,395

441,042

3.64

Non-interest-earning assets 5,218,148









4,992,882









4,887,109









Total assets $ 56,305,692









$ 54,959,914









$ 53,408,504









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:



































Interest-bearing deposits:



































Interest-bearing checking and money



































market accounts $ 12,626,151

$ 8,652

0.28 % $ 12,004,197

$ 8,988

0.30 % $ 10,070,100

$ 28,564

1.14 % Savings accounts 6,713,051

6,255

0.38

6,145,526

6,915

0.45

4,833,600

8,934

0.74

Certificates of deposit 9,983,363

18,471

0.75

10,765,843

28,143

1.04

14,120,484

79,555

2.27

Total interest-bearing deposits 29,322,565

33,378

0.46

28,915,566

44,046

0.61

29,024,184

117,053

1.62

Borrowed funds 15,994,741

72,071

1.82

15,342,541

73,864

1.92

14,439,309

79,522

2.21

Total interest-bearing liabilities 45,317,306

105,449

0.94

44,258,107

117,910

1.06

43,463,493

196,575

1.82

Non-interest-bearing deposits 3,242,803









3,221,558









2,569,331









Other liabilities 872,164









718,689









684,808









Total liabilities 49,432,273









48,198,354









46,717,632









Stockholders' equity 6,873,419









6,761,560









6,690,872









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 56,305,692









$ 54,959,914









$ 53,408,504









Net interest income/interest rate spread



$ 317,659

2.38 %



$ 307,917

2.35 %



$ 244,467

1.82 % Net interest margin







2.48 %







2.47 %







2.01 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to



































interest-bearing liabilities







1.13 x







1.13 x







1.12 x







































NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)



















For the Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 31,



March 31,



(dollars in thousands except share and per share data) 2021

2020



2020



PROFITABILITY MEASURES:















Net income $ 145,596

$ 189,664



$ 100,328



Net income available to common shareholders 137,389

181,457



92,121



Basic earnings per common share 0.29

0.39



0.20



Diluted earnings per common share 0.29

0.39



0.20



Return on average assets 1.03 % 1.38 %

0.75 %

Return on average tangible assets (1) 1.08

1.44



0.79



Return on average common shareholders' equity 8.63

11.60



5.95



Return on average tangible common shareholders'















equity (1) 13.93

18.94



9.80



Efficiency ratio (2) 39.87

41.36



48.03



Operating expenses to average assets 0.94

0.97



0.94



Interest rate spread 2.38

2.35



1.82



Net interest margin 2.48

2.47



2.01



Effective tax rate 25.75

(6.35)



12.94



Shares used for basic common EPS computation 463,292,906

461,731,565



464,993,970



Shares used for diluted common EPS computation 463,886,937

462,592,213



465,412,644



Common shares outstanding at the respective















period-ends 465,074,384

463,901,808



466,360,703





















(1) See the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 10 of this release.



(2) We calculate our efficiency ratio by dividing our operating expenses by the sum of our net interest income and non-interest income.







March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2021

2020

2020

CAPITAL MEASURES:











Book value per common share $ 13.53

$ 13.66

$ 13.15

Tangible book value per common share (1) 8.32

8.43

7.95

Common shareholders' equity to total assets 10.92 % 11.26 % 11.31 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 7.00

7.26

7.15















(1) See the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 12 of this release.



NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.









SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION





March 31, 2021























compared to

March 31,





December 31,



March 31,





December 31, March 31,

2021





2020



2020





2020 2020

(unaudited)







(unaudited)







(in thousands, except share data)

























Assets

























Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,722,915





$ 1,947,931



$ 1,334,206





40% 104% Securities:

























Available-for-sale 6,177,905





5,813,333



5,455,245





6% 13% Equity investments with readily

























determinable fair values, at fair value 15,801





31,576



32,616





-50% -52% Total securities 6,193,706





5,844,909



5,487,861





6% 13% Loans held for sale 141,435





117,136



-





21% NM Mortgage loans held for investment:

























Multi-family 32,220,176





32,261,123



31,295,504





0% 3% Commercial real estate 7,030,532





6,839,075



7,037,363





3% 0% One-to-four family 208,369





236,267



352,613





-12% -41% Acquisition, development, and construction 115,895





89,721



130,547





29% -11% Total mortgage loans held for investment 39,574,972





39,426,186



38,816,027





0% 2% Other loans and leases held for investment:

























Specialty Finance 3,192,586





3,056,463



3,032,307





4% 5% Commercial and industrial 351,969





394,404



433,883





-11% -19% Other loans 5,612





6,545



9,542





-14% -41% Total other loans and leases held for investment 3,550,167





3,457,412



3,475,732





3% 2% Total loans and leases held for investment 43,125,139





42,883,598



42,291,759





1% 2% Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (197,758)





(194,043)



(162,244)





2% 22% Total loans and leases held for investment and held for sale, net 43,068,816





42,806,691



42,129,515





1% 2% Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 698,984





714,005



663,870





-2% 5% Premises and equipment, net 282,407





287,447



306,657





-2% -8% Operating lease right-of-use assets 262,196





266,864



281,873





-2% -7% Goodwill 2,426,379





2,426,379



2,426,379





0% 0% Other assets 2,001,489





2,011,894



1,630,732





-1% 23% Total assets $ 57,656,892





$ 56,306,120



$ 54,261,093





2% 6% Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

























Deposits:

























Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts $ 12,665,002





$ 12,610,073



$ 10,181,252





0% 24% Savings accounts 7,043,602





6,415,608



4,955,670





10% 42% Certificates of deposit 9,614,298





10,330,680



14,142,212





-7% -32% Non-interest-bearing accounts 4,874,234





3,080,452



2,693,632





58% 81% Total deposits 34,197,136





32,436,813



31,972,766





5% 7% Borrowed funds:

























Wholesale borrowings 15,102,661





15,427,661



14,277,661





-2% 6% Junior subordinated debentures 360,362





360,259



359,961





0% 0% Subordinated notes 295,764





295,624



295,205





0% 0% Total borrowed funds 15,758,787





16,083,544



14,932,827





-2% 6% Operating lease liabilities 262,169





266,846



281,853





-2% -7% Other liabilities 642,360





677,273



436,262





-5% 47% Total liabilities 50,860,452





49,464,476



47,623,708





3% 7% Shareholders' equity:

























Preferred stock at par $0.01 (5,000,000 shares authorized):

























Series A (515,000 shares issued and outstanding) 502,840





502,840



502,840





0% 0% Common stock at par $0.01 (900,000,000 shares authorized; 490,439,070; 490,439,070;

























and 490,439,070 shares issued; and 465,074,384; 463,901,808; and 466,360,703 4,904





4,904



4,904





0% 0% shares outstanding, respectively)

























Paid-in capital in excess of par 6,103,251





6,122,690



6,101,540





0% 0% Retained earnings 552,566





494,229



344,344





12% 60% Treasury stock, at cost (25,364,686; 26,537,262 and 24,078,367 shares, respectively) (245,005)





(257,541)



(235,678)





-5% 4% Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:

























Net unrealized (loss) gain on securities available for sale, net of tax (41,809)





66,880



12,740





-163% -428% Pension and post-retirement obligations, net of tax (54,855)





(59,345)



(57,803)





-8% -5% Net unrealized loss on cash flow hedges, net of tax (25,452)





(33,013)



(35,502)





-23% -28% Total accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (122,116)





(25,478)



(80,565)





379% 52% Total shareholders' equity 6,796,440





6,841,644



6,637,385





-1% 2% Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 57,656,892





$ 56,306,120



$ 54,261,093





2% 6%





























NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) (unaudited)













































March 31, 2021

For the Three Months Ended





compared to

March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





December 31, March 31,

2021



2020



2020





2020 2020



















(in thousands, except per share data)























Interest Income:























Loans and leases $ 383,430



$ 388,082



$ 391,911





-1% -2% Securities and money market investments 39,678



37,745



49,131





5% -19% Total interest income 423,108



425,827



441,042





-1% -4%

























Interest Expense:























Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts 8,652



8,988



28,564





-4% -70% Savings accounts 6,255



6,915



8,934





-10% -30% Certificates of deposit 18,471



28,143



79,555





-34% -77% Borrowed funds 72,071



73,864



79,522





-2% -9% Total interest expense 105,449



117,910



196,575





-11% -46% Net interest income 317,659



307,917



244,467





3% 30% Provision for credit losses 3,569



11,036



20,601





-68% -83% Net interest income after provision for credit losses 314,090



296,881



223,866





6% 40%

























Non-Interest Income:























Fee income 5,539



6,045



7,018





-8% -21% Bank-owned life insurance 6,890



7,292



7,389





-6% -7% Net (losses) gains on securities (483)



128



534





-477% -190% Other income 2,461



1,568



1,958





57% 26% Total non-interest income 14,407



15,033



16,899





-4% -15%

























Non-Interest Expense:























Operating expenses:























Compensation and benefits 78,026



72,576



79,451





8% -2% Occupancy and equipment 21,481



22,876



17,875





-6% 20% General and administrative 32,894



38,116



28,196





-14% 17% Total non-interest expense 132,401



133,568



125,522





-1% 5% Income before income taxes 196,096



178,346



115,243





10% 70% Income tax expense (benefit) 50,500



(11,318)



14,915





-546% 239% Net Income 145,596



189,664



100,328





-23% 45% Preferred stock dividends 8,207



8,207



8,207





0% 0% Net income available to common shareholders $ 137,389



$ 181,457



$ 92,121





-24% 49%

























Basic earnings per common share $ 0.29



$ 0.39



$ 0.20





-26% 45% Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.29



$ 0.39



$ 0.20





-26% 45% Dividends per common share $ 0.17



$ 0.17



$ 0.17





0% 0%



























NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

The following tables summarize the contribution of loan and securities prepayment income on the Company's interest income and net interest margin for the periods indicated.



For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 compared to



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

(dollars in thousands)









































Total Interest Income $423,108

$425,827

$441,042

-1%

-4%























Prepayment Income:



















Loans $18,749

$19,530

$10,189

-4%

84%

Securities 921

1,337

348

-31%

165%

Total prepayment income $19,670

$20,867

$10,537

-6%

87%























GAAP Net Interest Margin 2.48%

2.47%

2.01%

1 bp 47 bp Less:



















Prepayment income from loans 15 bp 16 bp 9 bp -1 bp 6 bp Prepayment income from securities -

1

-

-1 bp 0 bp Total prepayment income contribution



















to net interest margin 15 bp 17 bp 9 bp -2 bp 6 bp





















Adjusted Net Interest Margin (non-GAAP) 2.33%

2.30%

1.92%

3 bp 41 bp























While our net interest margin, including the contribution of prepayment income is recorded in accordance with GAAP, adjusted net interest margin, which excludes the contribution of prepayment income is not. Nevertheless, management uses this non-GAAP measure in its analysis of our performance, and believes that this non-GAAP measure should be disclosed in our earnings releases and other investor communications for the following reasons:

Adjusted net interest margin gives investors a better understanding of the effect of prepayment income and other items on our net interest margin. Prepayment income in any given period depends on the volume of loans that refinance or prepay, or securities that prepay, during that period. Such activity is largely dependent on external factors such as current market conditions, including real estate values, and the perceived or actual direction of market interest rates. Adjusted net interest margin is among the measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, our peers.

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

LOANS ORIGINATED FOR INVESTMENT (unaudited)













March 31, 2021

For the Three Months Ended

compared to

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 (in thousands)

















Mortgage Loans Originated for Investment:

















Multi-family $1,465,831

$2,776,301

$1,417,219

-47%

3% Commercial real estate 443,207

507,031

191,651

-13%

131% One-to-four family residential 21,520

12,972

27,196

66%

-21% Acquisition, development, and construction 6,622

10,347

4,908

-36%

35% Total mortgage loans originated for investment 1,937,180

3,306,651

1,640,974

-41%

18%



















Other Loans Originated for Investment:

















Specialty Finance 541,494

447,086

957,393

21%

-43% Other commercial and industrial 62,507

120,449

122,386

-48%

-49% Other 1,137

1,402

925

-19%

23% Total other loans originated for investment 605,138

568,937

1,080,704

6%

-44% Total Loans Originated for Investment $2,542,318

$3,875,588

$2,721,678

-34%

-7%





















The following table provides certain information about the Company's multi-family and CRE loan portfolios at the

respective dates:















March 31, 2021



At or For the Three Months Ended

compared to



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

(in thousands)



















Multi-Family Loan Portfolio:



















Loans outstanding $32,220,176

$32,261,123

$31,295,504

0%

3%

Percent of total held-for-investment loans 74.7%

75.2%

74.0%

(52) bp 71 bp Average principal balance $6,596

$6,554

$6,408

1%

3%

Weighted average life (in years) 2.4

2.3

1.9

4%

26%























Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio:



















Loans outstanding $7,030,532

$6,839,075

$7,037,363

3%

0%

Percent of total held-for-investment loans 16.3%

15.9%

16.6%

35 bp -30 bp Average principal balance $6,977

$6,716

$6,645

4%

5%

Weighted average life (in years) 2.4

2.4

2.3

0%

4%



NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

ASSET QUALITY SUMMARY (unaudited)

























The following table presents the Company's non-performing loans and assets at the respective dates:



















































March 31, 2021



















compared to

March 31,



December 31,



March 31,



December 31,

March 31, (in thousands) 2021



2020



2020



2020

2020 Non-Performing Assets:























Non-accrual mortgage loans:























Multi-family $ 9,888



$ 4,068



$ 4,242



143%

133% Commercial real estate 11,573



12,142



16,101



-5%

-28% One-to-four family residential 1,466



1,696



1,721



-14%

-15% Acquisition, development, and construction -



-



-



NM

NM Total non-accrual mortgage loans 22,927



17,906



22,064



28%

4% Other non-accrual loans (1) 10,251



19,879



27,218



-48%

-62% Total non-performing loans 33,178



37,785



49,282



-12%

-33% Repossessed assets (2) 8,153



8,318



9,526



-2%

-14% Total non-performing assets $ 41,331



$ 46,103



$ 58,808



-10%

-30%

























(1) Includes $10.1 million, $18.6 million and $22.9 million of non-accrual taxi medallion-related loans at March 31, 2021,

December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

































(2) Includes $4.8 million, $6.5 million and $7.6 million of repossessed taxi medallions at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020,

respectively.

















































































































The following table presents the Company's asset quality measures at the respective dates:









































March 31,



December 31,



March 31,











2021



2020



2020



































Non-performing loans to total loans 0.08

% 0.09

% 0.12

%































Non-performing assets to total assets 0.07



0.08



0.11



































Allowance for losses on loans to non-performing loans 596.05



513.55



329.22



































Allowance for losses on loans to total loans 0.46



0.45



0.38





































The following table presents the Company's loans 30 to 89 days past due at the respective dates:



































March 31,



December 31,



March 31,

2021



2020



2020 (in thousands)













Loans 30 to 89 Days Past Due:













Multi-family $ 961



$ 4,091



$ 2,679 Commercial real estate 19,371



9,989



97 One-to-four family residential -



1,575



- Acquisition, development, and construction -



-



- Other (1) 13



3



52 Total loans 30 to 89 days past due $ 20,345



$ 15,658



$ 2,828















(1) Does not include any taxi medallion loans at the respective dates.























NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

The following table summarizes the Company's net charge-offs (recoveries) for the respective periods:

















For the Three Months Ended

March 31,



December 31,



March 31,

2021



2020



2020 (in thousands)













Charge-offs:













Multi-family $ 658



$ -



$ - Commercial real estate -



1,870



- One-to-four family residential -



-



- Acquisition, development, and













construction -



-



- Other (1) 3,666



4,908



10,385 Total charge-offs $ 4,324



$ 6,778



$ 10,385















Recoveries:













Multi-family $ -



$ -



$ - Commercial real estate -



(354)



- One-to-four family residential (18)



-



- Acquisition, development, and













construction (2)



(1)



(11) Other (1) (4,821)



(717)



(178) Total recoveries (4,841)



(1,072)



(189)















Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (517)



$ 5,706



$ 10,196































Net charge-offs to average loans (2) 0.00%



0.01%



0.02%















(1) Includes taxi medallion loans of $2.3 million, $3.3 million, and $6.7 million, respectively,



or the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020

(2) Three months ended presented on a non-annualized basis.









