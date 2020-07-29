New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Diluted EPS Of $0.21 On Double-Digit NIM Improvement, Strong Growth In Net Interest Income, And Higher PPNR

WESTBURY, N.Y., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter 2020 Summary • Earnings :

- Diluted EPS of $0.21, up 11% compared to the second quarter of 2019 and up 5% compared to the first quarter of this year.

- Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter was $97.1 million, up 5% on a sequential basis and up 9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

- Pre-provision net revenue for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $157.7 million, up 16% relative to the prior quarter and up 19% compared to the second quarter of last year. (1)

- Second quarter results included a provision for credit losses of $17.6 million, down 15% compared to the previous quarter.

- Return on average assets was 0.78% for the quarter, while return on average common stockholders' equity was 6.31%. (2)

- Return on average tangible assets was 0.82% for the quarter, while return on average tangible common stockholders' equity was 10.42%. (2)(3) • Net Interest Margin/Income :

- The net interest margin increased 17 bps to 2.18% compared to the previous quarter and was up 18 bps on a year-over-year basis.

- Prepayment income added nine bps to the second quarter NIM, unchanged from the previous quarter and down two bps compared to the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact from prepayments, the NIM on a non-GAAP basis was 2.09%, up 17 bps on a sequential basis and up 20 bps on a year-ago basis.

- Net interest income for the second quarter increased 9% to $265.9 million compared to the previous quarter and was up 12% compared to the year-ago quarter. • Balance Sheet :

- Total loans held for investment grew $412 million during the first half of 2020 to $42.3 billion, up 2% annualized, but were flat on a sequential basis as growth in the multi-family portfolio was offset by declines in the rest of the portfolios.

- During the first six months of 2020, multi-family loans increased 3% annualized to $31.6 billion and increased $325 million or 4% annualized on a sequential basis.

- Specialty finance loans and leases totaled $2.9 billion, down modestly compared to the $3.0 billion in the prior quarter, but are up $301 million or 23% on a year-to-date basis.

- Total deposits of $31.7 billion were relatively unchanged on both a linked-quarter and year-to-date basis. • Asset Quality :

- Non-performing assets totaled $63.2 million or 0.12% of total assets, compared to $58.8 million or 0.11% of total assets as of March 31, 2020; NPAs included $33.6 million of non-performing taxi medallion assets compared to $30.5 million in the previous quarter.

- The allowance for loan and lease losses increased $12.0 million to $174.3 million at June 30, 2020, compared to the previous quarter.

- The weighted average LTV for NYS rent-regulated multi-family portfolio was 53.51%. • Capital Position at June 30, 2020 :

- Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 9.77%.

- Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 11.06%.

- Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 13.13%.

- Leverage Capital Ratio was 8.42%.











(1) Pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP measure, but we believe it is relevant to understanding the Company's financial results in light of the implementation of CECL and the economic impact of COVID-19. (2) Return on average assets and on average tangible assets are calculated using net income. Return on average common stockholders' equity and on average tangible common stockholders' equity are calculated using net income available to common shareholders. (3) "Tangible assets" and "tangible common stockholders' equity" are non-GAAP financial measures. See the discussion and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 11 of this release.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company") today reported net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 of $105.3 million, up 5% compared to the $100.3 million reported for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and up 8% compared to the $97.2 million reported for the three months ended June 30, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net income increased 6% to $205.7 million compared to the $194.8 million reported for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Net income available to common shareholders for the three months ended June 30, 2020, totaled $97.1 million, up 5% compared to the $92.1 million reported for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and up 9% compared to the $89.0 million reported for the three months ended June 30, 2019. On a year-to-date basis, net income available to common shareholders was $189.3 million, up 6% compared to the $178.4 million reported in the first six months of 2019.

On a per share basis, the Company reported diluted earnings per share of $0.21 for the second quarter of 2020, up 5% compared to the previous quarter's diluted earnings per share of $0.20 and up 11% compared to the $0.19 reported in the second quarter of 2019. For the first six months of 2020, the Company reported diluted earnings per share of $0.40, up 5% compared to the $0.38 reported in the first six months of 2019.

Commenting on the Company's performance this quarter, President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora stated: "Despite the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the national and local economies, our performance during the current quarter was impressive. Our positive momentum continued and resulted in strong EPS and net income growth. This growth was in large part, the result of significant expansion in our net interest margin, which led to solid top-line revenue growth. At the same time, our provision for credit losses declined compared to the previous quarter, as our asset quality metrics remained strong and operating expenses declined, while multi-family loan growth continued.

"The net interest margin expanded 17 basis points to 2.18% during the second quarter. Excluding the impact of prepayment income, the net interest margin was 2.09%, also up 17 basis points. This was driven mostly by a sharp decline in our funding costs as approximately $6 billion in certificates of deposits with rates over 2.00% reached their contractual maturity during the quarter. As a result, our net interest income rose $21.4 million or 9% on a sequential basis, while the cost of deposits dropped 46 basis points compared to the prior quarter.

"While overall loan growth on a sequential basis was relatively unchanged, our core multi-family portfolio grew 4% annualized compared to the previous quarter, which was offset by declines in our other portfolios. Some of the decline was in the specialty finance portfolio, as some larger borrowers used the favorable interest rate environment to access the capital markets and used the proceeds to pay down debt, while some others reduced their inventory levels. That notwithstanding, we ended the quarter with a robust pipeline and expect stronger loan growth in the second half of the year.

"Our asset quality metrics continue to be very strong and continue to rank among the best in the industry. Non-performing assets remained low and net charge-offs declined compared to both the previous quarter and the year earlier quarter, to one basis point of average loans. The amount of loans in payment deferral increased in-line with expectations and remain at a manageable level. We look forward to these loans returning to their normal payment schedules which we expect will occur beginning in October. We continue to closely monitor our entire loan portfolio for any signs of stress.

"Lastly, reflecting our strong capital position, solid asset quality metrics, and earnings growth, yesterday the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per common share."

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

The Board of Directors yesterday declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on the Company's common stock. Based on a closing price of $10.24 as of July 28, 2020, this represents an annualized dividend yield of 6.6%. The dividend is payable on August 18, 2020 to common shareholders of record as of August 8, 2020.

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

As of June 30, 2020, total assets were $54.2 billion, up $570 million or 2% annualized compared to total assets at December 31, 2019. The year-to-date increase was driven by loan growth, primarily in the specialty finance portfolio and in the multi-family portfolio, offset by a decline in the commercial real estate ("CRE") loan portfolio, while the securities portfolio declined and cash balances rose. On the liability side, total deposits rose $72 million or 0.5% annualized to $31.7 billion, while borrowings rose $450 million or 6% annualized, to $15.0 billion.

Loans

Total loans and leases held for investment were $42.3 billion at June 30, 2020, up $412.0 million or 2% annualized compared to December 31, 2019. On a sequential basis, total loans and leases held for investment were unchanged as good growth in the multi-family portfolio was offset by declines in other categories.

Total multi-family loans increased $438 million or 3% on an annualized basis to $31.6 billion compared to the balance at December 31, 2019. On a sequential basis, total multi-family loans rose $325 million or 4% annualized.

Total CRE loans declined to $6.9 billion, down $152 million or 4% annualized compared to the level at December 31, 2019, but down $105 million or 6% annualized compared to the level at March 31, 2020.

The specialty finance portfolio increased $301 million or 23% annualized during the first six months of the year, but declined $114 million compared to the previous quarter or 15% annualized. The linked-quarter decrease was primarily due to commercial borrowers reducing inventory and some larger borrowers taking advantage of the low interest rate environment to access the capital markets, using the proceeds to pay down debt.

In addition, the Company had $103.4 million of loans held for sale at June 30, 2020. All of these loans were part of the Paycheck Protection Program (the "PPP") originated during the current second quarter. At both March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the Company did not have any loans held for sale.

The average loan size for multi-family loans during the second quarter of 2020 was $6.5 million and for CRE loans it was $6.7 million, relatively unchanged compared to the average loan size during the prior quarter.

The weighted average life of the multi-family portfolio remained under two years, at 1.9 years and for the CRE portfolio, it was 2.3 years, unchanged compared to the previous quarter.

Originations

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, total loan originations, excluding PPP loan originations, increased 21% on a linked-quarter basis and 10% on a year-over-year basis to $3.3 billion and exceeded the previous quarter's loan pipeline by $1.2 billion. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, loan originations totaled $6.0 billion compared to $5.0 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2019, up 20%.

Pipeline

The current loan pipeline stands at $2.2 billion, of which approximately 60% is new money. The pipeline includes $1.5 billion in multi-family loans, $447 million in specialty finance loans and leases, and $189 million in CRE loans.

Funding

Deposits

Total deposits for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased $72 million to $31.7 billion compared to December 31, 2019, up 0.5% annualized. On a linked-quarter basis, total deposits declined $243 million or 3% annualized. Continuing the trend from the previous quarter, certificates of deposits ("CDs") declined $2.1 billion to $12.0 billion, primarily due to the drop in market interest rates and the Company's strategy to significantly reduce the rates it pays on CDs.

Much of this decline was offset by growth in other, lower-cost deposit categories. Savings accounts increased $669 million or 14% to $5.6 billion; interest-bearing checking and money market accounts rose $960 million to $11.1 billion, while non-interest bearing accounts grew $228 million to $2.9 billion.

During the current quarter, our deposit costs declined 74 basis points to 1.16% compared to the year-ago quarter and 46 basis points compared to the previous quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, deposit costs declined 46 basis points to 1.39% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019. We expect to see similar trends throughout the rest of the year. Over the next two quarters, the Company has $10.7 billion of CDs at a weighted average interest rate of 1.73% which are scheduled to mature.

Borrowed Funds

As of June 30, 2020, total borrowed funds increased $450 million or 6% annualized compared to the balance at December 31, 2019 and $75.2 million or 2% annualized compared to March 31, 2020. This was entirely due to an increase in wholesale borrowings, consisting of Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLB-NY") advances, as the Company took advantage of the low interest rate environment to lock in long-term funding at attractive rates.

The FHLB-NY advances that we added during the current quarter had a blended cost of 55 basis points and a term of 1.8 years. This compares to an overall average cost of borrowings of 2.06% during the current quarter. During the second half of 2020, the Company has $975.0 million of wholesale borrowings set to contractually mature with an average cost of 1.78%.

Liquidity

The Company's liquidity position remained strong during the second quarter of 2020. In addition to the liquidity provided from our deposits, other sources of liquidity available to us stems from our balance of cash and cash equivalents and the unencumbered portion of our securities portfolio. Additional significant sources of liquidity available to the Company include approved lines of credit with various counterparties, including borrowing facilities with the FHLB-NY and with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (the "FRB-NY").

At June 30, 2020, our available funding with the FHLB-NY was $7.7 billion and with the FRB-NY, it was $1.1 billion. Additionally, the unencumbered portion of the securities portfolio totaled $3.9 billion.

Asset Quality

Non-Performing Assets

The Company's asset quality metrics were relatively stable compared to the previous quarter and remained strong overall. Non-performing assets ("NPAs") at June 30, 2020 were $63.2 million, up $4 million or 7% compared to the level at March 31, 2020. This translates into 12 basis points of total assets versus 11 basis points compared to first-quarter 2020. Total non-accrual mortgage loans were $24.2 million, up $2 million or 10% compared to March 31, 2020. Other non-accrual loans rose $2 million or 8% compared to first-quarter 2020.

Excluding the impact from non-performing and repossessed taxi medallion-related assets, second quarter 2020 NPAs would have been $29.6 million or 0.05% of total assets compared to $28.3 million or 0.05% of total assets for the first-quarter 2020.

Total repossessed assets, which consist primarily of repossessed taxi medallions remained unchanged during the current second quarter. Repossessed assets were $9.5 million and were largely taxi medallion-related.

Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses

At June 30, 2020, the allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL") totaled $174.3 million, up $27 million from December 31, 2019 and up $12 million from March 31, 2020. Both the year-to-date and quarter-to-date increases reflect the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") methodology on January 1, 2020 and the deteriorating forecasted economic conditions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. The ALLL represented 324.73% of non-performing loans and 0.41% of total loans at June 30, 2020 compared to 329.22% and 0.38%, respectively, at March 31, 2020, and compared to 241.07% and 0.35%, respectively, at year-end 2019.

The table below summarizes the changes in the ALLL and in the allowance for unfunded commitments from March 31, 2020 to June 30, 2020.







Unfunded (in thousands) Loans and Leases

Commitments Allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2020 $162,244

$10,700 Q2 2020 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 15,827

1,747 Q2 2020 net charge-offs (3,784)

0 Allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2020 $174,287

$12,447









At June 30, 2020, the portion of our multi-family loan portfolio subject to New York State rent-regulations totaled $19.0 billion or 60% of the overall multi-family portfolio. The weighted average loan-to-value ratio ("LTV") for this portion of the portfolio was 53.51% compared to 57.01% for the entire multi-family portfolio. Both LTVs were relatively unchanged compared to the previous quarter and compared to year-end 2019.

CAPITAL POSITION

The Company's capital position was strong during the current second quarter at both the Bank level and at the holding company level. They also compare positively to our peers and the industry as a whole, especially in light of the relatively low loss content in our loan portfolio. Additionally, all of the Company's regulatory capital ratios continue to exceed the minimum regulatory requirements to be classified as "Well Capitalized".

At the holding company level, our common equity tier 1 capital ratio at June 30, 2020 was 9.77%; our tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.06%; our total risk-based capital ratio was 13.13%; and our leverage capital ratio was 8.42%.

EARNINGS SUMMARY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 totaled $265.9 million, up 9% or $21.4 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020 and up 12% or $28 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019. Both the quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year improvements in net interest income were driven by lower interest expense, resulting from lower funding costs. Excluding the impact from prepayment income, net interest income on a non-GAAP basis, would have been $254.5 million, up 9% and 13%, on a linked-quarter and year-over-year basis.

















June 30, 2020



For the Three Months Ended

compared to



June 30,

Mar 31,

June 30,

Mar 31,

June 30,



2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 (in thousands, except per share data)







































Total interest income $423,075

$441,042

$ 453,752

-4%

-7% Total interest expense 157,203

196,575

216,062

-20%

-27%

Net interest income $265,872

$244,467

$ 237,690

9%

12% Less:



















Total prepayment income 11,412

10,537

12,622

8%

-10%

Net interest income excluding prepayment income $254,460

$233,930

$ 225,068

9%

13%









For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net interest income totaled $510.3 million, up $31 million or 7% compared to net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2019. As with the three month improvement, the six month improvement was due to lower interest expense from a lower cost of funds. Excluding the impact from prepayment income, net interest income on a non-GAAP basis, would have been $488.4 million, up 7% compared to the first half of 2019.





For the Six Months Ended







June 30,

June 30,







2020

2019

% Change (in thousands, except per share data)























Total interest income $ 864,117

$ 899,926

-4% Total interest expense 353,778

420,911

-16%

Net interest income $ 510,339

$ 479,015

7% Less:











Total prepayment income 21,949

22,190

-1%

Net interest income excluding prepayment income $ 488,390

$ 456,825

7%









Net Interest Margin

The Company's net interest margin ("NIM") for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was 2.18%, up 17 basis points compared to the previous quarter and up 18 basis points compared to the year-ago second quarter. These double-digit increases were the result of significantly lower funding costs. Our cost of funds declined to 1.46% during the current second quarter, down 36 basis points on a linked-quarter basis and down 60 basis points on a year-over-year basis. The improvement in our cost of funds was led by a decline in our average cost of deposits, which dropped 46 basis points and 74 basis points, respectively, to 1.16% and by a decrease in our borrowing costs to 2.06% compared to 2.21% in the prior quarter and 2.41% in the year-earlier quarter.

Prepayment income contributed nine basis points to the NIM during the current second quarter, unchanged compared to the contribution in the previous quarter and down two basis points compared to the year-ago quarter.

Excluding the impact from prepayment income, the second quarter 2020 NIM, on a non-GAAP basis would have been 2.09%, up 17 basis points sequentially and up 20 basis points on a year-over-year basis.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, our NIM was 2.10%, up eight basis points compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019. Prepayment income contributed 10 basis points during both six-month periods to the NIM. Excluding the impact from prepayment income, the six month NIM on a non-GAAP basis would have been 2.00% compared to 1.92%, up eight basis points.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the second quarter of 2020, the provision for credit losses was $17.6 million compared to $20.6 million during the previous quarter and compared to $1.8 million during the year-ago quarter. The June 30, 2020 provision for credit losses exceeded net charge-offs by $13.8 million.

Net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2020 were $3.8 million or 0.01% of average loans compared to $10.2 million during the first quarter of 2020 or 0.02% of average loans and $7.4 million, also 0.02% of average loans compared to the second quarter of 2019.

On a year-to-date basis, the provision for credit losses totaled $38.2 million compared to a provision for credit losses of $622,000 for the first half of 2019.

The provision for credit losses exceeded net charge-offs by $24.2 million during the first six months of 2020.

Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2020 totaled $14.0 million or 0.03% of average loans compared to $9.3 million or 0.02% of average loans for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") (1)

The tables below detail the Company's PPNR for the periods noted.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, PPNR totaled $157.7 million, up $21.8 million or 16% compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020 and up $25.4 million or 19% compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019.

















June 30, 2020



For the Three Months Ended

compared to



June 30,

Mar 31,

June 30,

Mar 31,

June 30,



2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 (in thousands, except per share data)







































Net interest income $265,872

$244,467

$ 237,690

9%

12% Non-interest income 15,380

16,899

17,597

-9%

-13%

Total revenues $281,252

$261,366

$ 255,287

8%

10% Total non-interest expense 123,593

125,522

123,052

-2%

0%

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) 157,659

135,844

132,235

16%

19% Provision for credit losses 17,574

20,601

1,844

-15%

853% Income before taxes $140,085

$115,243

$ 130,391

22%

7% Income tax expense 34,738

14,915

33,145

133%

5%

Net Income $105,347

$100,328

$ 97,246

5%

8% Preferred stock dividends 8,207

8,207

8,207

0%

0%

Net income available to common stockholders $ 97,140

$ 92,121

$ 89,039

5%

9%













For the six months ended June 30, 2020, PPNR totaled $293.5 million, up $33.9 million or 13% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019.





For the Six Months Ended







June 30,

June 30,







2020

2019

% Change (in thousands, except per share data)























Net interest income $ 510,339

$ 479,015

7% Non-interest income 32,279

42,382

-24%

Total revenues $ 542,618

$ 521,397

4% Total non-interest expense 249,114

261,819

-5%

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) 293,504

259,578

13% Provision for credit losses 38,176

622

NM Income before taxes $ 255,328

$ 258,956

-1% Income tax expense 49,653

64,133

-23%

Net Income $ 205,675

$ 194,823

6% Preferred stock dividends 16,414

16,414

0%

Net income available to common stockholders $ 189,261

$ 178,409

6%









Non-Interest Income

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, total non-interest income was $15.4 million, down 9% and 13%, respectively, from the prior quarter and year-ago results of $16.9 million and $17.6 million, respectively. Results during the current second quarter were negatively impacted by lower fee income due to the waiver of certain retail banking fees in order to support our depositors during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was partially offset by higher BOLI income.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, total non-interest income declined 24% to $32.3 million compared to $42.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. As previously mentioned, results were impacted by the waiver of certain retail banking fees. Additionally, the first-half 2019 results included $7.5 million of net gains on securities compared to $1.4 million for the first-half of 2020.

Non-Interest Expense

The Company's non-interest expenses continued to trend lower. Total non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $123.6 million, down 2% compared to $125.5 million in the previous quarter, and relatively unchanged compared to the $123.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Non-interest expense during the first quarter of 2020 included a $4.4 million benefit related to a lease termination.

The efficiency ratio during the second quarter of 2020 improved to 43.94% compared to 49.70% during the first quarter of 2020 (which excludes the lease termination benefit) and compared to 48.20% for the second quarter of 2019.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, total non-interest expenses were $249.1 million, down $12.7 million or 5% compared to the first six months of 2019. Included in the results for the first six months of 2020 was a $4.4 million lease termination benefit. Included in the results for the first six months of 2019 was certain items related to severance costs and branch rationalization totaling $9.0 million.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 totaled $34.7 million, up $19.8 million or 133% compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020 and up $1.6 million or 5% compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019. The first quarter 2020 income tax expense included a $13.1 million tax benefit related to the Company's tax loss carryback as provided by certain tax provisions for corporations included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act"), as enacted on March 27, 2020. The effective tax rate for the current second quarter was 24.80% compared to an effective tax rate of 12.94% for the previous quarter and an effective tax rate of 25.42% in the year-ago second quarter.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, income tax expense totaled $49.7 million, down $14.5 million or 23% compared to income tax expense recorded during the first six months of 2019. The year-to-date 2020 income tax expense includes the previously mentioned tax loss carryback-related tax benefit as provided under the CARES Act. The effective tax rate for the first half of 2020 was 19.45% compared to an effective tax rate of 24.77% for the first half of 2019.

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Based in Westbury, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank. At June 30, 2020, the Company reported assets of $54.2 billion, loans of $42.4 billion, deposits of $31.7 billion, and stockholders' equity of $6.7 billion.

Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Company operates 237 branches through eight local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, and Atlantic Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona.

Post-Earnings Release Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its second quarter 2020 performance. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-8293 (for domestic calls) or (201) 689-8349 (for international calls) and asking for "New York Community Bancorp" or "NYCB." A replay will be available approximately three hours following completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. on August 2, 2020 and may be accessed by calling (877) 660-6853 (domestic) or (201) 612-7415 (international) and providing the following conference ID: 13705600. In addition, the conference call will be webcast at ir.myNYCB.com, and archived through 5:00 p.m. on August 26, 2020.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This earnings release and the associated conference call may include forward–looking statements by the Company and our authorized officers pertaining to such matters as our goals, intentions, and expectations regarding revenues, earnings, loan production, asset quality, capital levels, and acquisitions, among other matters; our estimates of future costs and benefits of the actions we may take; our assessments of probable losses on loans; our assessments of interest rate and other market risks; and our ability to achieve our financial and other strategic goals.

Forward–looking statements are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "should," and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Additionally, forward–looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; the Company does not assume any duty, and does not undertake, to update our forward–looking statements. Furthermore, because forward–looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in our statements, and our future performance could differ materially from our historical results.

Our forward–looking statements are subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the length of time that the pandemic continues, the ability of state and local governments to successfully implement the lifting of restrictions on movement and the potential imposition of further restrictions on movement and travel in the future, the effect of the pandemic on the general economy and on the businesses of our borrowers and their ability to make payments on their obligations, the remedial actions and stimulus measures adopted by federal, state, and local governments, and the inability of employees to work due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates; general economic conditions and trends, either nationally or locally; conditions in the securities markets; changes in interest rates; changes in deposit flows, and in the demand for deposit, loan, and investment products and other financial services; changes in real estate values; changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; changes in competitive pressures among financial institutions or from non–financial institutions; our ability to obtain the necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals of any acquisitions we may propose; our ability to successfully integrate any assets, liabilities, customers, systems, and management personnel we may acquire into our operations, and our ability to realize related revenue synergies and cost savings within expected time frames; changes in legislation, regulations, and policies; the impact of recently adopted accounting pronouncements; and a variety of other matters which, by their nature, are subject to significant uncertainties and/or are beyond our control.

More information regarding some of these factors is provided in the Risk Factors section of our Form 10–K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in other SEC reports we file. Our forward–looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those we may discuss in this news release, on our conference call, during investor presentations, or in our SEC filings, which are accessible on our website and at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

- Financial Statements and Highlights Follow

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION









June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

(unaudited)



(in thousands, except share data)





Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,404,527

$ 741,870 Securities:





Available-for-sale 5,168,182

5,853,057 Equity investments with readily determinable fair values, at fair value 33,518

32,830 Total securities 5,201,700

5,885,887 Loans held for sale 103,362

- Mortgage loans held for investment:





Multi-family 31,620,152

31,182,079 Commercial real estate 6,932,776

7,084,499 One-to-four family 321,045

380,684 Acquisition, development, and construction 126,305

200,464 Total mortgage loans held for investment 39,000,278

38,847,726 Other loans and leases held for investment:





Specialty Finance 2,918,296

2,617,304 Commercial and industrial 380,862

420,993 Other loans 6,751

8,132 Total other loans and leases held for investment 3,305,909

3,046,429 Total loans and leases held for investment 42,306,187

41,894,155 Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses (174,287)

(147,638) Total loans and leases, net 42,235,262

41,746,517 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 668,698

647,562 Premises and equipment, net 297,180

312,626 Operating lease right-of-use assets 278,276

286,194 Goodwill 2,426,379

2,426,379 Other assets 1,698,394

1,593,786 Total assets $ 54,210,416

$ 53,640,821 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Deposits:





Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts $ 11,141,163

$ 10,230,144 Savings accounts 5,624,999

4,780,007 Certificates of deposit 12,042,254

14,214,858 Non-interest-bearing accounts 2,921,165

2,432,123 Total deposits 31,729,581

31,657,132 Borrowed funds:





Wholesale borrowings 14,352,661

13,902,661 Junior subordinated debentures 360,058

359,866 Subordinated notes 295,345

295,066 Total borrowed funds 15,008,064

14,557,593 Operating lease liabilities 278,272

285,991 Other liabilities 501,486

428,411 Total liabilities 47,517,403

46,929,127 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock at par $0.01 (5,000,000 shares authorized): Series A (515,000 shares issued and outstanding) 502,840

502,840 Common stock at par $0.01 (900,000,000 shares authorized; 490,439,070 and 490,439,070 shares issued; and 463,933,831 and 467,346,781 shares outstanding, respectively) 4,904

4,904 Paid-in capital in excess of par 6,109,597

6,115,487 Retained earnings 362,724

342,023 Treasury stock, at cost (26,505,239 and 23,092,289 shares, respectively) (257,232)

(220,717) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:





Net unrealized gain on securities available for sale, net of tax 66,548

25,440 Pension and post-retirement obligations, net of tax (56,470)

(59,136) Net unrealized (loss) gain on cash flow hedges, net of tax (39,898)

853 Total accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (29,820)

(32,843) Total stockholders' equity 6,693,013

6,711,694 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 54,210,416

$ 53,640,821

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)









































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019



















(in thousands, except per share data)

















Interest Income:

















Loans and leases $ 381,884

$ 391,911

$ 387,634

$ 773,796

$ 767,424 Securities and money market investments 41,191

49,131

66,118

90,321

132,502 Total interest income 423,075

441,042

453,752

864,117

899,926



















Interest Expense:

















Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts 10,059

28,564

47,772

38,623

97,931 Savings accounts 8,208

8,934

8,861

17,142

16,944 Certificates of deposit 65,233

79,555

80,651

144,789

148,426 Borrowed funds 73,703

79,522

78,778

153,224

157,610 Total interest expense 157,203

196,575

216,062

353,778

420,911 Net interest income 265,872

244,467

237,690

510,339

479,015 Provision for credit losses 17,574

20,601

1,844

38,176

622 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 248,298

223,866

235,846

472,163

478,393



















Non-Interest Income:

















Fee income 3,723

7,018

7,487

10,741

14,715 Bank-owned life insurance 9,503

7,389

6,479

16,892

13,454 Net gains on securities 887

534

493

1,421

7,480 Other income 1,267

1,958

3,138

3,225

6,733 Total non-interest income 15,380

16,899

17,597

32,279

42,382



















Non-Interest Expense:

















Operating expenses:

















Compensation and benefits 75,705

79,451

72,573

155,156

154,013 Occupancy and equipment 21,177

17,875

21,889

39,051

44,851 General and administrative 26,711

28,196

28,590

54,907

62,955 Total non-interest expense 123,593

125,522

123,052

249,114

261,819 Income before income taxes 140,085

115,243

130,391

255,328

258,956 Income tax expense 34,738

14,915

33,145

49,653

64,133 Net Income 105,347

100,328

97,246

205,675

194,823 Preferred stock dividends 8,207

8,207

8,207

16,414

16,414 Net income available to common shareholders $ 97,140

$ 92,121

$ 89,039

$ 189,261

$ 178,409



















Basic earnings per common share $ 0.21

$ 0.20

$ 0.19

$ 0.40

$ 0.38 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.21

$ 0.20

$ 0.19

$ 0.40

$ 0.38

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF CERTAIN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

While stockholders' equity, total assets, and book value per share are financial measures that are recorded in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and tangible book value per share are not. Nevertheless, it is management's belief that these non-GAAP measures should be disclosed in our earnings releases and other investor communications for the following reasons:

1. Tangible stockholders' equity is an important indication of the Company's ability to grow organically and through business combinations, as well as its ability to pay dividends and to engage in various capital management strategies. 2. Returns on average tangible assets and average tangible stockholders' equity are among the profitability measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, the Company's peers. 3. Tangible book value per share and the ratio of tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets are among the capital measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, its peers.

Tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and the related non-GAAP profitability and capital measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for stockholders' equity, total assets, or any other profitability or capital measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate these non-GAAP measures may differ from that of other companies reporting non-GAAP measures with similar names.

The following table presents reconciliations of our common stockholders' equity and tangible common stockholders' equity, our total assets and tangible assets, and the related GAAP and non-GAAP profitability and capital measures at or for the periods indicated:



At or for the

At or for the



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

(dollars in thousands) 2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Total Stockholders' Equity $ 6,693,013

$ 6,637,385

$ 6,674,678

$ 6,693,013

$ 6,674,678

Less: Goodwill (2,426,379)

(2,426,379)

(2,426,379)

(2,426,379)

(2,426,379)

Preferred stock (502,840)

(502,840)

(502,840)

(502,840)

(502,840)

Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 3,763,794

$ 3,708,166

$ 3,745,459

$ 3,763,794

$ 3,745,459























Total Assets $ 54,210,416

$ 54,261,093

$ 52,776,253

$ 54,210,416

$ 52,776,253

Less: Goodwill (2,426,379)

(2,426,379)

(2,426,379)

(2,426,379)

(2,426,379)

Tangible assets $ 51,784,037

$ 51,834,714

$ 50,349,874

$ 51,784,037

$ 50,349,874























Average Common Stockholders' Equity $ 6,153,861

$ 6,188,032

$ 6,149,275

$ 6,170,947

$ 6,126,982

Less: Average goodwill (2,426,379)

(2,426,379)

(2,426,379)

(2,426,379)

(2,431,066)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 3,727,482

$ 3,761,653

$ 3,722,896

$ 3,744,568

$ 3,695,916























Average Assets $ 53,787,221

$ 53,408,504

$ 52,072,326

$ 53,597,862

$ 51,846,198

Less: Average goodwill (2,426,379)

(2,426,379)

(2,426,379)

(2,426,379)

(2,431,066)

Average tangible assets $ 51,360,842

$ 50,982,125

$ 49,645,947

$ 51,171,483

$ 49,415,132























Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 97,140

$ 92,121

$ 89,039

$ 189,261

$ 178,409























GAAP MEASURES:



















Return on average assets (1) 0.78 % 0.75 % 0.75 % 0.77 % 0.75 % Return on average common stockholders' equity (2) 6.31

5.95

5.79

6.13

5.82

Book value per common share $ 13.34

$ 13.15

$ 13.21

$ 13.34

$ 13.21

Common stockholders' equity to total assets 11.42

11.31

11.69

11.42

11.69























NON-GAAP MEASURES:



















Return on average tangible assets (1) 0.82 % 0.79 % 0.78 % 0.80 % 0.79 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (2) 10.42

9.80

9.57

10.11

9.65

Tangible book value per common share $ 8.11

$ 7.95

$ 8.01

$ 8.11

$ 8.01

Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets 7.27

7.15

7.44

7.27

7.44







(1) To calculate return on average assets for a period, we divide net income generated during that period by average assets recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible assets for a period, we divide net income by average tangible assets recorded during that period. (2) To calculate return on average common stockholders' equity for a period, we divide net income available to common shareholders generated during that period by average common stockholders' equity recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible common stockholders' equity for a period, we divide net income available to common shareholders generated during that period by average tangible common stockholders' equity recorded during that period.

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS

LINKED-QUARTER AND YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPARISONS

(unaudited)









































For the Three Months Ended



June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019



Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Cost

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Cost

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Cost

(dollars in thousands)



































Assets:



































Interest-earning assets:



































Mortgage and other loans and leases, net $41,852,839

$ 381,884

3.65 % $ 41,511,176

$ 391,911

3.78 % $ 40,208,256

$ 387,634

3.86 % Securities 5,920,536

40,973

2.77

6,347,320

47,276

2.98

6,320,252

60,340

3.82

Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents 856,238

218

0.10

662,899

1,855

1.13

967,364

5,778

2.40

Total interest-earning assets 48,629,613

423,075

3.48

48,521,395

441,042

3.64

47,495,872

453,752

3.82

Non-interest-earning assets 5,157,608









4,887,109









4,576,454









Total assets $ 53,787,221









$ 53,408,504









$ 52,072,326









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:



































Interest-bearing deposits:



































Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts $10,540,243

$ 10,059

0.38 % $ 10,070,100

$ 28,564

1.14 % $ 10,811,077

$ 47,772

1.77 % Savings accounts $5,336,234

8,208

0.62

4,833,600

8,934

0.74

4,729,517

8,861

0.75

Certificates of deposit 13,134,732

65,233

2.00

14,120,484

79,555

2.27

13,509,392

80,651

2.39

Total interest-bearing deposits 29,011,209

83,500

1.16

29,024,184

117,053

1.62

29,049,986

137,284

1.90

Borrowed funds 14,402,886

73,703

2.06

14,439,309

79,522

2.21

13,111,692

78,778

2.41

Total interest-bearing liabilities 43,414,095

157,203

1.46

43,463,493

196,575

1.82

42,161,678

216,062

2.06

Non-interest-bearing deposits 3,040,046









2,569,331









2,698,578









Other liabilities 676,379









684,808









559,955









Total liabilities 47,130,520









46,717,632









45,420,211









Stockholders' equity 6,656,701









6,690,872









6,652,115









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 53,787,221









$ 53,408,504









$ 52,072,326









Net interest income/interest rate spread



$ 265,872

2.02 %



$ 244,467

1.82 %



$ 237,690

1.76 % Net interest margin







2.18 %







2.01 %







2.00 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities







1.12 x







1.12 x







1.13 x

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS

YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPARISON

(unaudited)





























For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2020

2019



Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Cost

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Cost

(dollars in thousands)























Assets:























Interest-earning assets:























Mortgage and other loans, net $ 41,682,007

$ 773,796

3.71 % $ 40,050,340

$ 767,424

3.84 % Securities 6,133,928

88,249

2.88

6,292,248

121,377

3.86

Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents 759,569

2,072

0.55

929,983

11,125

2.41

Total interest-earning assets 48,575,504

864,117

3.56

47,272,571

899,926

3.81

Non-interest-earning assets 5,022,358









4,573,627









Total assets $ 53,597,862









$ 51,846,198









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing deposits:























Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts $ 10,305,172

$ 38,623

0.75 % $ 11,143,104

$ 97,931

1.77 % Savings accounts 5,084,917

17,142

0.68

4,699,835

16,944

0.73

Certificates of deposit 13,627,608

144,789

2.14

12,907,179

148,426

2.32

Total interest-bearing deposits 29,017,697

200,554

1.39

28,750,118

263,301

1.85

Borrowed funds 14,421,097

153,224

2.14

13,300,726

157,610

2.39

Total interest-bearing liabilities 43,438,794

353,778

1.64

42,050,844

420,911

2.02

Non-interest-bearing deposits 2,804,688









2,588,610









Other liabilities 680,593









576,922









Total liabilities 46,924,075









45,216,376









Stockholders' equity 6,673,787









6,629,822









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 53,597,862









$ 51,846,198









Net interest income/interest rate spread



$ 510,339

1.92 %



$ 479,015

1.79 % Net interest margin







2.10 %







2.02 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities







1.12 x







1.12 x

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30, (dollars in thousands except share and per share data) 2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 PROFITABILITY MEASURES:

















Net income $ 105,347

$ 100,328

$ 97,246

$ 205,675

$ 194,823 Net income available to common shareholders 97,140

92,121

89,039

189,261

178,409 Basic earnings per common share 0.21

0.20

0.19

0.40

0.38 Diluted earnings per common share 0.21

0.20

0.19

0.40

0.38 Return on average assets 0.78 % 0.75 % 0.75 % 0.77 % 0.75 Return on average tangible assets (1) 0.82

0.79

0.78

0.80

0.79 Return on average common stockholders' equity 6.31

5.95

5.79

6.13

5.82 Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1) 10.42

9.80

9.57

10.11

9.65 Efficiency ratio (2) 43.94

48.03

48.20

45.91

50.21 Operating expenses to average assets 0.92

0.94

0.95

0.93

1.01 Interest rate spread 2.02

1.82

1.76

1.92

1.79 Net interest margin 2.18

2.01

2.00

2.10

2.02 Effective tax rate 24.80

12.94

25.42

19.45

24.77 Shares used for basic common EPS computation 461,933,533

464,993,970

465,351,586

463,463,751

465,422,251 Shares used for diluted common EPS computation 462,489,493

465,412,644

465,641,437

463,951,068

465,567,978 Common shares outstanding at the respective period-ends 463,933,831

466,360,703

467,358,939

463,933,831

467,358,939





(1) See the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 11 of this release. (2) We calculate our efficiency ratio by dividing our operating expenses by the sum of our net interest income and non-interest income.



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2020

2020

2019

CAPITAL MEASURES:











Book value per common share $ 13.34

$ 13.15

$ 13.21

Tangible book value per common share (1) 8.11

7.95

8.01

Common stockholders' equity to total assets 11.42 % 11.31 % 11.69 % Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 7.27

7.15

7.44







(1) See the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 11 of this release.



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2020

2020

2019

REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS: (1)











New York Community Bancorp, Inc.











Common equity tier 1 ratio 9.77 % 9.81 % 10.02 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.06

11.10

11.36

Total risk-based capital ratio 13.13

13.16

13.46

Leverage capital ratio 8.42

8.47

8.64

New York Community Bank











Common equity tier 1 ratio 12.37 % 12.38 % 12.63 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.37

12.38

12.63

Total risk-based capital ratio 12.80

12.79

13.03

Leverage capital ratio 9.42

9.45

9.60







(1) The minimum regulatory requirements for classification as a well-capitalized institution are a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 6.5%; a tier one risk-based capital ratio of 8.00%; a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.00%; and a leverage capital ratio of 5.00%.

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.





SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

June 30, 2020













compared to

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

March 31, June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2020 2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)





(in thousands, except share data)















Assets















Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,404,527

$ 1,334,206

$ 1,228,295

5% 14% Securities:















Available-for-sale 5,168,182

5,455,245

5,738,146

-5% -10% Equity investments with readily determinable fair values, at fair value 33,518

32,616

32,585

3% 3% Total securities 5,201,700

5,487,861

5,770,731

-5% -10% Loans held for sale 103,362

-

-

N / A N / A Mortgage loans held for investment:















Multi-family 31,620,152

31,295,504

30,486,301

1% 4% Commercial real estate 6,932,776

7,037,363

6,901,345

-1% 0% One-to-four family 321,045

352,613

417,923

-9% -23% Acquisition, development, and construction 126,305

130,547

266,305

-3% -53% Total mortgage loans held for investment 39,000,278

38,816,027

38,071,874

0% 2% Other loans and leases held for investment:















Specialty Finance 2,918,296

3,032,307

2,339,516

-4% 25% Commercial and industrial 380,862

433,883

456,946

-12% -17% Other loans 6,751

9,542

8,365

-29% -19% Total other loans and leases held for investment 3,305,909

3,475,732

2,804,827

-5% 18% Total loans and leases held for investment 42,306,187

42,291,759

40,876,701

0% 3% Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses (174,287)

(162,244)

(151,112)

7% 15% Total loans and leases, net 42,235,262

42,129,515

40,725,589

0% 4% Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 668,698

663,870

582,348

1% 15% Premises and equipment, net 297,180

306,657

327,788

-3% -9% Operating lease right-of-use assets 278,276

281,873

308,412

-1% -10% Goodwill 2,426,379

2,426,379

2,426,379

0% 0% Other assets 1,698,394

1,630,732

1,406,711

4% 21% Total assets $ 54,210,416

$ 54,261,093

$ 52,776,253

0% 3% Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Deposits:















Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts $ 11,141,163

$ 10,181,252

$ 10,770,360

9% 3% Savings accounts 5,624,999

4,955,670

4,800,023

14% 17% Certificates of deposit 12,042,254

14,142,212

14,286,286

-15% -16% Non-interest-bearing accounts 2,921,165

2,693,632

2,475,857

8% 18% Total deposits 31,729,581

31,972,766

32,332,526

-1% -2% Borrowed funds:















Wholesale borrowings 14,352,661

14,277,661

12,427,661

1% 15% Junior subordinated debentures 360,058

359,961

359,683

0% 0% Subordinated notes 295,345

295,205

294,794

0% 0% Total borrowed funds 15,008,064

14,932,827

13,082,138

1% 15% Operating lease liabilities 278,272

281,853

308,073

-1% -10% Other liabilities 501,486

436,262

378,838

15% 32% Total liabilities 47,517,403

47,623,708

46,101,575

0% 3% Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock at par $0.01 (5,000,000 shares authorized): Series A (515,000 shares issued and outstanding) 502,840

502,840

502,840

0% 0% Common stock at par $0.01 (900,000,000 shares authorized; 490,439,070; 490,439,070; and 490,439,070 shares issued; and 463,933,831; 466,360,703; and 467,358,939 shares outstanding, respectively) 4,904

4,904

4,904

0% 0% Paid-in capital in excess of par 6,109,597

6,101,540

6,099,474

0% 0% Retained earnings 362,724

344,344

316,921

5% 14% Treasury stock, at cost (26,505,239; 24,078,367 and 23,080,131 shares, respectively) (257,232)

(235,678)

(220,546)

9% 17% Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:















Net unrealized gain on securities available for sale, net of tax 66,548

12,740

38,519

422% 73% Pension and post-retirement obligations, net of tax (56,470)

(57,803)

(67,434)

-2% -16% Net unrealized (loss) gain on cash flow hedges, net of tax (39,898)

(35,502)

-

12% N / A Total accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (29,820)

(80,565)

(28,915)

-63% 3% Total stockholders' equity 6,693,013

6,637,385

6,674,678

1% 0% Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 54,210,416

$ 54,261,093

$ 52,776,253

0% 3%

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) (unaudited)





























June 30, 2020

For the Three Months Ended

compared to

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

March 31, June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2020 2019

















(in thousands, except per share data)















Interest Income:















Mortgage and other loans and leases $ 381,884

$ 391,911

$ 387,634

-3% -1% Securities and money market investments 41,191

49,131

66,118

-16% -38% Total interest income 423,075

441,042

453,752

-4% -7%

















Interest Expense:















Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts 10,059

28,564

47,772

-65% -79% Savings accounts 8,208

8,934

8,861

-8% -7% Certificates of deposit 65,233

79,555

80,651

-18% -19% Borrowed funds 73,703

79,522

78,778

-7% -6% Total interest expense 157,203

196,575

216,062

-20% -27% Net interest income 265,872

244,467

237,690

9% 12% Provision for credit losses 17,574

20,601

1,844

-15% 853% Net interest income after provision for credit losses 248,298

223,866

235,846

11% 5%

















Non-Interest Income:















Fee income 3,723

7,018

7,487

-47% -50% Bank-owned life insurance 9,503

7,389

6,479

29% 47% Net gain on securities 887

534

493

66% 80% Other income 1,267

1,958

3,138

-35% -60% Total non-interest income 15,380

16,899

17,597

-9% -13%

















Non-Interest Expense:















Operating expenses:















Compensation and benefits 75,705

79,451

72,573

-5% 4% Occupancy and equipment 21,177

17,875

21,889

18% -3% General and administrative 26,711

28,196

28,590

-5% -7% Total non-interest expense 123,593

125,522

123,052

-2% 0% Income before income taxes 140,085

115,243

130,391

22% 7% Income tax expense 34,738

14,915

33,145

133% 5% Net Income 105,347

100,328

97,246

5% 8% Preferred stock dividends 8,207

8,207

8,207

0% 0% Net income available to common shareholders $ 97,140

$ 92,121

$ 89,039

5% 9%

















Basic earnings per common share $ 0.21

$ 0.20

$ 0.19

5% 11% Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.21

$ 0.20

$ 0.19

5% 11% Dividends per common share $ 0.17

$ 0.17

$ 0.17

0% 0%

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

The following tables summarize the contribution of loan and securities prepayment income on the Company's interest income and net interest margin for the periods indicated.



For the Three Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2020 compared to



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

(dollars in thousands)









































Total Interest Income $ 423,075

$441,042

$453,752

-4%

-7%























Prepayment Income:



















Loans $11,098

$10,189

$11,842

9%

-6%

Securities 314

348

780

-10%

-60%

Total prepayment income $11,412

$10,537

$12,622

8%

-10%























GAAP Net Interest Margin 2.18%

2.01%

2.00%

17 bp 18 bp Less:



















Prepayment income from loans 9 bp 9 bp 10 bp 0 bp -1 bp Prepayment income from securities -

-

1

0 bp -1 bp Total prepayment income contribution to net interest margin 9 bp 9 bp 11 bp 0 bp -2 bp





















Adjusted Net Interest Margin (non-GAAP) 2.09%

1.92%

1.89%

17 bp 20 bp



































































For the Six Months Ended















June 30,

June 30,















2020

2019

Change (%)









(dollars in thousands)









































Total Interest Income $864,117

$899,926

-4%































Prepayment Income:



















Loans $21,287

$21,183

0%









Securities 662

1,007

-34%









Total prepayment income $21,949

$22,190

-1%































GAAP Net Interest Margin 2.10%

2.02%

8 bp







Less:



















Prepayment income from loans 9 bp 9 bp 0 bp







Prepayment income from securities 1

1

0 bp







Total prepayment income contribution to net interest margin 10 bp 10 bp 0 bp





























Adjusted Net Interest Margin (non-GAAP) 2.00%

1.92%

8 bp









While our net interest margin, including the contribution of prepayment income is recorded in accordance with GAAP, adjusted net interest margin, which excludes the contribution of prepayment income is not. Nevertheless, management uses this non-GAAP measure in its analysis of our performance, and believes that this non-GAAP measure should be disclosed in our earnings releases and other investor communications for the following reasons:

1. Adjusted net interest margin gives investors a better understanding of the effect of prepayment income and other items on our net interest margin. Prepayment income in any given period depends on the volume of loans that refinance or prepay, or securities that prepay, during that period. Such activity is largely dependent on external factors such as current market conditions, including real estate values, and the perceived or actual direction of market interest rates.



2. Adjusted net interest margin is among the measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, our peers.

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)



















LOANS ORIGINATED FOR INVESTMENT (unaudited)













June 30, 2020

For the Three Months Ended

compared to

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 (in thousands)

















Mortgage Loans Originated for Investment:

















Multi-family $2,413,257

$1,417,219

$1,800,659

70%

34% Commercial real estate 89,975

191,651

382,915

-53%

-77% One-to-four family residential 18,090

27,196

1,554

-33%

NM Acquisition, development, and construction 535

4,908

9,242

-89%

-94% Total mortgage loans originated for investment 2,521,857

1,640,974

2,194,370

54%

15%



















Other Loans Originated for Investment:

















Specialty Finance 700,010

957,393

677,345

-27%

3% Other commercial and industrial 57,177

122,386

104,178

-53%

-45% Other 826

925

1,230

-11%

-33% Total other loans originated for investment 758,013

1,080,704

782,753

-30%

-3% Total Loans Originated for Investment $3,279,870

$2,721,678

$2,977,123

21%

10%





























































For the Six Months Ended













June 30,

June 30,













2020

2019

Change (%)







(in thousands)

















Mortgage Loans Originated for Investment:

















Multi-family $3,830,476

$2,810,010

36%







Commercial real estate 281,626

590,124

-52%







One-to-four family residential 45,286

4,763

851%







Acquisition, development, and construction 5,443

21,266

-74%







Total mortgage loans originated for investment 4,162,831

3,426,163

22%



























Other Loans Originated for Investment:

















Specialty Finance 1,657,403

1,362,956

22%







Other commercial and industrial 179,563

209,125

-14%







Other 1,751

2,150

-19%







Total other loans originated for investment 1,838,717

1,574,231

17%







Total Loans Originated for Investment $6,001,548

$5,000,394

20%









The following table provides certain information about the Company's multi-family and CRE loan portfolios at the respective dates:















June 30, 2020



At or For the Three Months Ended

compared to



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

(dollars in thousands)



















Multi-Family Loan Portfolio:



















Loans outstanding 31,620,152

$31,295,504

$30,486,301

1%

4%

Percent of total held-for-investment loans 74.7%

74.0%

74.6%

74 bp 14 bp Average principal balance $6,479

$6,408

$6,192

1%

5%

Weighted average life (in years) 1.9

1.9

2.1

0%

-10%























Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio:



















Loans outstanding 6,932,776

$7,037,363

$6,901,345

-1%

0%

Percent of total held-for-investment loans 16.4%

16.6%

16.9%

-21 bp -51 bp Average principal balance $6,677

$6,645

$6,193

0%

8%

Weighted average life (in years) 2.3

2.3

2.4

0%

-4%



NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)



















ASSET QUALITY SUMMARY (unaudited)



















The following table presents the Company's non-performing loans and assets at the respective dates:

































June 30, 2020













compared to

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30, (in thousands) 2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Non-Performing Assets:

















Non-accrual mortgage loans:

















Multi-family $6,316

$4,242

$3,906

49%

62% Commercial real estate 16,183

16,101

2,993

1%

441% One-to-four family residential 1,716

1,721

1,143

0%

50% Acquisition, development, and construction -

-

-

NM

NM Total non-accrual mortgage loans 24,215

22,064

8,042

10%

201% Other non-accrual loans (1) 29,456

27,218

43,372

8%

-32% Total non-performing loans 53,671

49,282

51,414

9%

4% Repossessed assets (2) 9,526

9,526

11,691

0%

-19% Total non-performing assets $63,197

$58,808

$63,105

7%

0%



(1) Includes $26.0 million, $22.9 million and $32.9 million of non-accrual taxi medallion-related loans at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. (2) Includes $7.6 million, $7.6 million and $9.7 million of repossessed taxi medallions at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

The following table presents the Company's asset quality measures at the respective dates:



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2020

2020

2019















Non-performing loans to total loans 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.13 %













Non-performing assets to total assets 0.12

0.11

0.12















Allowance for losses on loans to non-performing loans 324.73

329.22

293.91















Allowance for losses on loans to total loans 0.41

0.38

0.37



NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

The following table presents the Company's loans 30 to 89 days past due at the respective dates:















June 30, 2020













compared to

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 (in thousands)

















Loans 30 to 89 Days Past Due:

















Multi-family $ 383

$ 2,679

$ 1,312

-86%

-71% Commercial real estate 326

97

-

236%

NM One-to-four family residential 1,361

-

1,869

NM

-27% Acquisition, development, and construction -

-

-

NM

NM Other (1) 65

52

1,108

25%

-94% Total loans 30 to 89 days past due $ 2,135

$ 2,828

$ 4,289

-25%

-50%





(1) Includes $0, $0 and $204,000 of taxi medallion loans at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

The following table summarizes the Company's net charge-offs (recoveries) for the respective periods:



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 (dollars in thousands)

















Charge-offs:

















Multi-family $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Commercial real estate -

-

-

-

- One-to-four family residential -

-

-

-

- Acquisition, development, and construction -

-

-

-

- Other (1) 3,938

10,385

7,751

14,323

9,830 Total charge-offs 3,938

10,385

7,751

14,323

9,830



















Recoveries:

















Multi-family $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Commercial real estate -

-

-

-

- One-to-four family residential -

-

-

-

- Acquisition, development, and construction (49)

(11)

(15)

(60)

(22) Other (1) (105)

(178)

(368)

(283)

(478) Total recoveries (154)

(189)

(383)

(343)

(500)



















Net charge-offs $ 3,784

$ 10,196

$ 7,368

$ 13,980

$ 9,330







































Net charge-offs to average loans (2) 0.01%

0.02%

0.02%

0.03%

0.02%





(1) Includes taxi medallion loans of $3.0 million, $6.7 million, and $2.0 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019 and $9.8 million and $4.0 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. (2) Three and six months ended presented on a non-annualized basis.

