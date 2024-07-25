NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2024 GAAP NET LOSS AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $1.14 PER DILUTED SHARE AND NON-GAAP NET LOSS AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $1.05 PER DILUTED SHARE

SIMPLIFYING AND STRENGTHENING BALANCE SHEET THROUGH SALE OF NON-CORE BUSINESSES

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) ("the Company") today reported its results for the second quarter of 2024. The Company reported a net loss of $323 million for second quarter 2024 and a net loss available to common stockholders of $333 million or $1.14 per diluted share. As adjusted for merger-related expenses, the Company reported a net loss of $298 million for second quarter 2024 and a net loss available to common stockholders of $308 million or $1.05 per diluted share. Per share results reflect the 1-for-3 reverse stock split effective July 12, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Summary

Asset Quality

Loans and Deposits Total ACL of $1.3 billion, or 1.78% of LHFI

Multi-family ACL coverage, excluding co-op loans, improved to 1.81%

Office ACL coverage of 6.62%

Non-office CRE ACL coverage of 1.88%

Meaningful CRE payoffs at par, including nearly 50% in classified loans Multi-family loans declined $848 million or 2%

CRE loans declined $362 million or 4%

Total deposits of $79.0 billion, up 5.6%

23% non-interest-bearing deposits and 19% interest-bearing DDA Capital

Liquidity CET1 ratio of 9.54% and CET1 ratio of 9.84%, fully converted

Pro-forma CET1 ratio of 11.2%, fully converted and including benefit from divestitures

Tangible book value per share of $20.89 as reported, or $18.29 fully converted Pro-forma total liquidity of nearly $40 billion, significantly higher than last quarter

A 310% coverage ratio on uninsured deposits

Nearly $16 billion of available borrowing capacity and high-quality liquid assets

CEO COMMENTARY

Commenting on the Company's second quarter performance, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Joseph M. Otting stated, "Our second-quarter performance reflects the ongoing actions management is taking during this transitional year as we reposition the Bank for long-term success. During the quarter, we expanded our comprehensive review of the loan portfolio beyond the top 350 commercial real estate and multi-family loans to encompass 75% of these two portfolios and increased our loan loss provision and charge-off levels, accordingly. This puts us in a better position to resolve these loans at a future date.

"We also continued to simplify our business model by agreeing to sell certain parts of our mortgage business, including our mortgage servicing rights to Mr. Cooper, one of the leading mortgage companies in the country. This comes on the heels of closing on the sale of our mortgage warehouse business earlier this week. In addition to simplifying our business model, collectively these two transactions also bolster our liquidity profile and result in higher capital ratios.

"We meaningfully increased our liquidity position and capital levels during the quarter. Our liquidity position improved to over $33 billion during the quarter, significantly higher than last quarter. Including the proceeds from the sale of the mortgage warehouse business, pro-forma liquidity was nearly $40 billion resulting in over a 300% coverage on our uninsured deposits. Additionally, capital remains strong with our pro-forma CET1 capital ratio at 11.2% following the sale of our two businesses and the conversion of our Series B Preferred Stock.

"One of the main contributors to the improved liquidity profile this quarter was deposit growth. Deposits grew $4.2 billion during the quarter, up nearly 6% compared to the previous quarter. Importantly, this deposit growth occurred in key focus areas for the Bank, including our retail franchise and private banking.

"In addition, we continue to build out and strengthen our management team. Earlier this week, we announced the appointment of nine seasoned leaders to the executive management team, including a new President of Commercial and Private Banking and a new Chief Credit Officer. Like our previous additions to the management team, each of these new individuals come from high-performing organizations with very strong risk cultures.

"I am confident that the actions we are taking will be instrumental in transforming the Company into a well-diversified regional bank with a strong balance sheet, robust capital, and meaningful earnings power.

"Lastly, I would like to thank all of our teammates for their hard work and dedication to the Bank and our customers. Each one contributes to the success of the organization and I am proud of their commitment to the Company."

NET INCOME (LOSS) | NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

The Company reported a second quarter 2024 net loss of $323 million compared to a net loss of $327 million in the prior quarter and net income of $413 million in second quarter 2023. Net loss available to common stockholders for second quarter 2024 was $333 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $335 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, in the prior quarter, and net income available to common stockholders of $405 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, in second quarter 2023. As adjusted for merger-related expenses, the net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $298 million and net loss available to common stockholders was $308 million, or $1.05 per diluted share.

The prior quarter's net loss and diluted EPS included a reduction to the bargain purchase gain of $121 million. As adjusted for this item and for merger-related expenses, the net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $174 million and the net loss available to common stockholders was $182 million or $0.74 per diluted share. Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 included an additional bargain purchase gain of $141 million arising from the Signature transaction. As adjusted for this item and for other merger-related items from both the acquisition of Flagstar Bank and the Signature transaction, net income was $353 million and net income available to common stockholders was $345 million or $1.41 per diluted share.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company reported a net loss of $650 million compared to net income of $2.4 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Net loss available to common stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $668 million or $2.48 per diluted share compared to net income available to common stockholders of $2.4 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2023 or $10.10 per diluted share.

Net loss and diluted EPS for the six months ended June 30, 2024 included a reduction of $121 million in the bargain purchase gain arising from the Signature transaction. As adjusted for this item and for other merger-related expenses, net loss was $472 million and net loss available to common stockholders was $490 million or $1.82 per diluted share. Net income and diluted EPS for the six months ended June 30, 2023 included a bargain purchase gain of $2.1 billion arising from the Signature transaction. As adjusted for this item and for merger-related expenses, net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $519 million and net income available to common stockholders totaled $503 million or $2.12 per diluted share.

EARNINGS SUMMARY FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024

Net Interest Income, Net Interest Margin, and Average Balance Sheet

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Summary











June 30, 2024

For the Three Months Ended

compared to (%): (dollars in millions) June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 Net interest income $ 557

$ 624

$ 900

-11 %

-38 %





















For the Three Months Ended

compared to (bp): Yield/Cost June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 Mortgage and other loans, net 5.62 %

5.68 %

5.55 %

-6

7 Securities 4.68 %

4.30 %

4.18 %

38

50 Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents 5.44 %

5.52 %

5.03 %

-8

41 Total interest-earning assets 5.48 %

5.51 %

5.34 %

-3

14 Total interest-bearing deposits 4.15 %

3.85 %

2.98 %

30

117 Borrowed funds 5.28 %

4.99 %

3.47 %

29

181 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4.52 %

4.19 %

3.10 %

33

142 Net interest margin 1.98 %

2.28 %

3.21 %

-30

-123

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Summary











For the Six Months Ended

% Change (dollars in millions) June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023



Net interest income $ 1,181

$ 1,455

-19 %













For the Six Months Ended



Yield/Cost June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

(bp) Change Mortgage and other loans, net 5.65 %

5.25 %

40 Securities 4.46 %

4.01 %

45 Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents 5.48 %

5.02 %

46 Total interest-earning assets 5.50 %

5.10 %

40 Total interest-bearing deposits 4.00 %

2.72 %

128 Borrowed funds 5.32 %

3.52 %

180 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4.36 %

2.94 %

142 Net interest margin 2.13 %

2.94 %

-81

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 totaled $557 million, down $67 million, or 11%, compared to first quarter 2024, and down $343 million or 38%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The decrease from first quarter 2024 is primarily driven by a 30 basis points reduction in the net interest margin and higher average interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by higher average cash balances and to a lesser extent, higher average investment securities balances. Net interest income was also negatively impacted by interest income reversals on new non-accrual loans during second quarter 2024. The decline relative to the second quarter of 2023 was driven by a 123 basis point decrease in the net interest margin because of higher average interest-bearing liabilities. This decline was partially offset by a significant increase in average cash balances and average investment securities reflecting our ongoing strategy to proactively improve our liquidity.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net interest income decreased $274 million or 19% to $1.2 billion compared to $1.5 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2023. This decrease was primarily the result of an 81 basis point decline in the net interest margin along with a 17% increase in average interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by growth in average interest-earnings assets, principally average cash and investment securities balances.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the second quarter 2024 was 1.98%, down 30 basis points compared to first quarter 2024 and down 123 basis points compared to second quarter 2023. The 30 basis points reduction compared to first quarter 2024 was mainly driven by a 33 basis point increase in the average cost of funds with the average rate paid on deposits up 29 basis points along with an increase in average borrowings and the impact from a deposit mix shift to higher cost certificates of deposits and a promotional high yield savings account. The 123 basis points decline compared to second quarter 2023 was primarily due to a higher cost of funds, which increased 142 basis points with the average cost of borrowings increasing 181 basis points and the average cost of interest-bearing deposits increasing 117 basis points, along with an increase in average interest-bearing liabilities. This was partially offset by higher earning asset yields, which increased 14 basis points to 5.48%.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the net interest margin was 2.13%, down 81 basis points compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily the result of the impact of higher interest rates and competition on our cost of funds. The average cost of funds rose 142 basis points to 4.36% driven by a 180 basis point increase in the average cost of borrowings and a 128 basis point increase in the average cost of deposits, along with an increase in average interest-bearing liabilities. This was partially offset by higher asset yields, which increased 40 basis points to 5.50% along with an increase in average interest-earning assets.

Average Balance Sheet























June 30, 2024

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

compared to: (dollars in millions) June 30,

2024

March 31, 2024

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023 Mortgage and other loans, net $83,235

$84,123

$83,810

$83,679

$77,481

-1 %

8 % Securities 12,094

11,576

9,781

11,835

10,313

4 %

15 % Reverse repurchase agreements —

—

429

—

606

NM

-100 % Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents 17,883

14,345

18,279

16,114

11,300

25 %

43 % Total interest-earning assets 113,212

110,044

112,299

111,628

99,700

3 %

12 %



























Total interest-bearing deposits 59,607

59,539

59,249

59,573

53,604

— %

11 % Borrowed funds 28,612

25,728

18,200

27,171

20,251

11 %

34 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 88,219

85,267

77,449

86,744

73,855

3 %

17 % Non-interest-bearing deposits $18,632

$19,355

$24,613

$18,994

$18,933

-4 %

— %

Average loan balances decreased $0.9 billion, or 1%, to $83.2 billion compared to the previous quarter primarily driven by lower multi-family, commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial loan balances. On a year-over-year basis, average loans declined $575 million or 1% driven by declines of multi-family, commercial real estate, and C&I loans, offset by growth in residential loans. Average cash balances increased $3.5 billion or 25% to $17.9 billion compared to the previous quarter, reflecting strong deposit growth which was used to proactively manage our liquidity. Average cash balances on a year-over-year basis declined $396 million or 2%. Average securities increased $518 million or 4% to $12.1 billion compared to the previous quarter.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $3.0 billion, or 3% to $88.2 billion on a quarter-over-quarter basis primarily driven by higher average borrowed funds which increased $2.9 billion to $28.6 billion, while average interest-bearing deposits were flat at $59.6 billion.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, average loans increased $6.2 billion or 8% to $83.7 billion primarily due to growth in residential one-to-four family loans, offset by declines in the multi-family and commercial real estate portfolios. Average cash balances increased $4.8 billion or 43% to $16.1 billion while average securities increased $1.5 billion or 15% to $11.8 billion.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, average interest-bearing liabilities increased $12.9 billion or 17% to $86.7 billion driven by growth in average deposits and average borrowings. Average interest-bearing deposits rose $6.0 billion or 11% due to our promotional deposit campaign during the current quarter and higher levels of brokered deposits. Average borrowed funds increased $6.9 billion to $27.2 billion.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the provision for credit losses totaled $390 million compared to a $315 million provision for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and a $49 million provision for the second quarter of 2023. The provision reflects an increase in charge-offs, principally office loans, and the continuing impact of market conditions on the multi-family portfolio as higher interest rates and inflationary impacts persist.

Net charge-offs totaled $349 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared with $81 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and a net recovery of $1 million for three months ended June 30, 2023. Net charge-offs on a non-annualized basis represented 0.42% and 0.10% of average loans outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and for the three months ended March 31, 2024, respectively.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the provision for credit losses totaled $705 million compared to $219 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The six months ended June 30, 2023 amount includes a $132 million initial provision for credit losses for the acquired portion of the Signature loan portfolio.

Net charge-offs totaled $430 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared with a net recovery of $1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Pre-Provision Net Revenue

The tables below detail the Company's PPNR and related measures, which are non-GAAP measures, for the periods noted:















June 30, 2024

For the Three Months Ended

compared to: (dollars in millions) June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 Net interest income $ 557

$ 624

$ 900

-11 %

-38 % Non-interest income 114

9

302

1167 %

NM Total revenues $ 671

$ 633

$ 1,202

6 %

-44 % Total non-interest expense 705

699

661

1 %

7 % Pre - provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ (34)

$ (66)

$ 541

-48 %

NM Bargain purchase gain —

121

(141)

NM

NM Merger-related and restructuring expenses 34

43

109

-21 %

-69 % Pre - provision net revenue excluding merger-related and

restructuring expenses and bargain purchase gain, as

adjusted (non-GAAP) $ —

$ 98

$ 509

-100 %

-100 %

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, pre-provision net loss totaled $34 million compared to a pre-provision net loss of $66 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and pre-provision net revenue of $541 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Excluding the impact of merger-related and restructuring expenses and bargain purchase gain, pre-provision net revenue was zero for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $98 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $509 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.















For the Six Months Ended



(dollars in millions) June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

% Change Net interest income $ 1,181

$ 1,455

-19 % Non-interest income 123

2,400

-95 % Total revenues $ 1,304

$ 3,855

-66 % Total non-interest expense 1,404

1,137

23 % Pre - provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ (100)

$ 2,718

-104 % Bargain purchase gain 121

(2,142)

-106 % Provision for bond related credit losses —

20

-100 % Merger-related and restructuring expenses 77

176

-56 % Pre - provision net revenue excluding merger-related and restructuring expenses and bargain

purchase gain, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 98

$ 772

-87 %

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, pre-provision net loss was $100 million compared to pre-provision net revenue of $2.7 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Excluding the impact of merger-related and restructuring expenses and the bargain purchase gain, pre-provision net revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2024 totaled $98 million, compared to $772 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Non-Interest Income















June 30, 2024

For the Three Months Ended

compared to: (dollars in millions) June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 Fee income $41

$34

$48

21 %

-15 % Bank-owned life insurance 12

10

11

20 %

9 % Net losses on securities —

—

(1)

NM

NM Net return on mortgage servicing rights 19

21

25

-10 %

-24 % Net gain on loan sales and securitizations 18

20

25

-10 %

-28 % Net loan administration income (5)

16

39

-131 %

-113 % Bargain purchase gain —

(121)

141

NM

NM Other income 29

29

14

— %

107 % Total non-interest income $114

$9

$302

NM

-62 %



















Impact of Notable Item:

















Bargain purchase gain —

(121)

141

NM

NM Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $114

$130

$161

-12 %

-29 %



































For the Six Months Ended



(dollars in millions) June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

% Change Fee income $75

$75

— % Bank-owned life insurance 22

21

5 % Net losses on securities —

(1)

NM Net return on mortgage servicing rights 40

47

-15 % Net gain on loan sales and securitizations 38

45

-16 % Net loan administration income 11

46

-76 % Bargain purchase gain (121)

2,142

NM Other income 58

25

132 % Total non-interest income $123

$2,400

NM











Impact of Notable Item:









Bargain purchase gain (121)

2,142

NM Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $244

$258

-5 %













In second quarter 2024, non-interest income totaled $114 million compared to $9 million in first quarter 2024 and $302 million in second quarter 2023. Excluding the bargain purchase gain in the previous quarter and in the year-ago quarter, non-interest income in second quarter 2024 was $114 million, down $16 million or 12% compared to first quarter 2024 and was down $47 million or 29% compared to second quarter 2023.

The linked-quarter decline was driven by a reduction in net loan administration income, lower net return on MSR, and slightly lower gain on loan sales and securitizations, partially offset by higher fee income. The year-over-year decrease was driven by reductions in net loan administration income, net gain on loan sales and securitizations, net return on MSR, and lower fee income.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, non-interest income totaled $123 million compared to $2.4 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Excluding the bargain purchase gain adjustment in both periods, non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $244 million compared to $258 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, a $15 million or 5% decline.

The year-over-year decline was driven by a decrease in net loan administration income, lower net gain on loan sales and securitizations, and a reduction in net return on MSRs. This was partially offset by increased other income. Net loan administration income totaled $11 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $46 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decline was largely due to a decline in subservicing income related to the Signature transaction. Net gain on loan sales and securitizations was $38 million compared to $45 million for the first six months of 2023, down 16% due to lower transaction volumes. The net return on MSRs was $40 million compared to $47 million.

Non-Interest Expense















June 30, 2024

For the Three Months Ended

compared to: (dollars in millions) June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 Operating expenses:

















Compensation and benefits $312

$333

$289

-6 %

8 % Other 326

288

226

13 %

44 % Total operating expenses 638

621

515

3 %

24 % Intangible asset amortization 33

35

37

-6 %

-11 % Merger-related and restructuring expenses 34

43

109

-21 %

-69 % Total non-interest expense $705

$699

$661

1 %

7 %















For the Six Months Ended



(dollars in millions) June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

% Change Operating expenses:









Compensation and benefits $645

$508

27 % Other 614

399

54 % Total operating expenses 1,259

907

39 % Intangible asset amortization 68

54

26 % Merger-related and restructuring expenses 77

176

-56 % Total non-interest expense $1,404

$1,137

23 %

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, total non-interest expenses were $705 million, up $6 million or 1% compared to the previous quarter and up $44 million or 7% compared to the year-ago quarter. Excluding merger-related and restructuring expenses and intangible amortization expense, total operating expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 were $638 million, up $17 million or 3% compared to the previous quarter and up $123 million or 24% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The linked-quarter increase was driven by a $38 million or 13% increase in other expenses, largely professional fees, partially offset by a $21 million or 6% decrease in compensation and benefits expense attributable to seasonal factors and lower salary expenses due to less private banking teams. The year-over-year increase was largely due to the impact of the Signature transaction which occurred in late March 2023 and higher professional fees.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, total non-interest expenses were $1.4 billion, up $267 million or 23% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. Excluding merger-related and restructuring expenses and intangible asset amortization, total operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were $1.3 billion, up $352 million or 39% compared to $907 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was largely due to the Signature transaction and higher professional fees.

Income Taxes

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company reported a benefit for income taxes of $101 million compared to a benefit for income taxes of $54 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and a provision for income taxes of $79 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increased tax benefit was driven by the loss recognized in the current quarter. The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was 23.69% compared to 14.32% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 16.17% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company reported an income tax benefit of $155 million compared to a provision for income taxes of $80 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 19.25% compared to 3.21% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

ASSET QUALITY















June 30, 2024

As of

compared to: (dollars in millions) June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 Total non-performing loans ("NPLs") $1,944

$798

$233

144 %

735 % Total non-performing assets ("NPAs") $1,961

$811

$246

142 %

698 % NPLs to total loans held for investment 2.61 %

0.97 %

0.28 %

164

233 NPAs to total assets 1.65 %

0.72 %

0.21 %

93

144 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $1,268

$1,215

$594

4 %

113 % Total ACL, including on unfunded commitments $1,326

$1,288

$628

3 %

111 % ACL % of total loans held for investment 1.70 %

1.48 %

0.71 %

23

99 Total ACL % of total loans held for investment 1.78 %

1.56 %

0.75 %

22

103 ACL on loans and leases % of NPLs 65 %

152 %

255 %

(87) %

(87) % Total ACL % of NPLs 68 %

161 %

270 %

(93) %

(93) %

















June 30, 2024

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

compared to:

June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024

June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023

March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $349 $81

$430 $(1)

331 % NM Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1) 0.42 % 0.10 %

0.55 % — %

332 % NM



(1) Three months ended presented on a non-annualized basis.

Non-Performing Assets

At June 30, 2024, total non-accrual loans were $1.94 billion, up $1.1 billion compared to March 31, 2024 and up $1.71 billion compared to June 30, 2023. Both the linked-quarter and year-over-year increases were primarily attributable to an increase in non-accrual commercial real estate and multi-family loans, along with an increase in non-accrual C&I loans. Non-accrual loans to total loans held-for-investment was 2.61% at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.97% at March 31, 2024 and 0.28% at June 30, 2023. Total non-performing assets were $1,961 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $811 million for the previous quarter end and $246 million in the year-ago quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets was 1.65% at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.72% at March 31, 2024 and 0.21% at June 30, 2023.

Total Allowance for Credit Losses

The total allowance for credit losses was $1,326 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $1,288 million at March 31, 2024 and $628 million at June 30, 2023. The year-over-year increase is due to incremental reserve build reflecting changes in market conditions and interest rates. Total ACL to total loans held for investment was 1.78% as of June 30, 2024 compared to 1.56% at March 31, 2024 and 0.75% at June 30, 2023. During the second quarter, the Company transferred approximately $5.1 billion of mortgage warehouse loans from held-for-investment to held-for-sale, which had a positive impact on the ACL coverage.

CAPITAL POSITION

The Company's regulatory capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory minimums to be classified as "Well Capitalized," the highest regulatory classification. The table below depicts the Company's and the Bank's regulatory capital ratios at those respective periods.



June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS: (1)









New York Community Bancorp, Inc.









Common equity tier 1 ratio 9.54 %

9.45 %

9.05 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.43 %

10.73 %

9.62 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.78 %

13.09 %

11.77 % Leverage capital ratio 7.53 %

7.90 %

7.75 %











Flagstar Bank, N.A.









Common equity tier 1 ratio 10.84 %

11.08 %

10.52 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.84 %

11.08 %

10.52 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.09 %

12.33 %

11.61 % Leverage capital ratio 7.82 %

8.16 %

8.48 %





(1) The minimum regulatory requirements for classification as a well-capitalized institution are a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 6.5%; a tier one risk-based capital ratio of 8.00%; a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.00%; and a leverage capital ratio of 5.00%.

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Flagstar Bank, N.A., one of the largest regional banks in the country. The Company is headquartered in Hicksville, New York. At June 30, 2024, the Company had $119.1 billion of assets, $82.4 billion of loans, deposits of $79.0 billion, and total stockholders' equity of $8.4 billion.

Flagstar Bank, N.A. operates over 400 branches, including a significant presence in the Northeast and Midwest and locations in high growth markets in the Southeast and West Coast. Flagstar Mortgage operates nationally through a wholesale network of approximately 3,000 third-party mortgage originators. In addition, the Bank has approximately 90 private banking teams located in over 10 cities in the metropolitan New York City region and on the West Coast, which serve the needs of high-net worth individuals and their businesses.

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION















June 30, 2024













compared to (dollars in millions) June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,990

$ 12,890

$ 11,475

47 %

65 % Securities:

















Available-for-sale 10,535

9,336

9,145

13 %

15 % Equity investments with readily determinable fair values, at fair value 14

14

14

— %

— % Total securities net of allowance for credit losses 10,549

9,350

9,159

13 %

15 % Loans held for sale 7,845

981

1,182

700 %

564 % Loans and leases held for investment:

















Multi-family 36,011

36,859

37,265

-2 %

-3 % Commercial real estate and acquisition, development, and construction 13,178

13,530

13,382

-3 %

-2 % One-to-four family first mortgage 5,790

5,807

6,061

— %

-4 % Commercial and industrial 17,819

24,418

25,254

-27 %

-29 % Other loans 1,754

1,713

2,657

2 %

-34 % Total loans and leases held for investment 74,552

82,327

84,619

-9 %

-12 % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (1,268)

(1,215)

(992)

4 %

28 % Total loans and leases held for investment, net 73,284

81,112

83,627

-10 %

-12 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 1,565

1,550

1,392

1 %

12 % Premises and equipment, net 691

679

652

2 %

6 % Core deposit and other intangibles 557

590

625

-6 %

-11 % Mortgage servicing rights 1,122

1,092

1,111

3 %

1 % Bank-owned life insurance 1,586

1,586

1,580

— %

— % Other assets 2,866

3,070

3,254

-7 %

-12 % Total assets $ 119,055

$ 112,900

$ 114,057

5 %

4 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Deposits:

















Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts $ 21,740

$ 22,172

$ 30,700

-2 %

-29 % Savings accounts 10,638

8,171

8,773

30 %

21 % Certificates of deposit 28,780

26,763

21,554

8 %

34 % Non-interest-bearing accounts 17,874

17,752

20,499

1 %

-13 % Total deposits 79,032

74,858

81,526

6 %

-3 % Borrowed funds:

















Wholesale borrowings 27,871

25,708

20,250

8 %

38 % Junior subordinated debentures 580

580

579

— %

— % Subordinated notes 441

439

438

— %

1 % Total borrowed funds 28,892

26,727

21,267

8 %

36 % Other liabilities 2,476

2,330

2,897

6 %

-15 % Total liabilities 110,400

103,915

105,690

6 %

4 % Mezzanine equity:

















Preferred stock - Series B and Series C 258

595

—

NM

NM Stockholders' equity:

















Preferred stock - Series A 503

503

503

— %

— % Common stock 11

8

7

38 %

57 % Paid-in capital in excess of par 8,990

8,648

8,231

4 %

9 % Retained earnings (270)

73

443

-470 %

-161 % Treasury stock, at cost (223)

(225)

(218)

-1 %

2 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:

















Net unrealized loss on securities available for sale, net of tax (674)

(651)

(581)

4 %

16 % Pension and post-retirement obligations, net of tax (28)

(27)

(28)

4 %

— % Net unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges, net of tax 88

61

10

44 %

780 % Total accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (614)

(617)

(599)

— %

3 % Total stockholders' equity 8,397

8,390

8,367

— %

— % Total liabilities, Mezzanine and Stockholders' Equity $ 119,055

$ 112,900

$ 114,057

5 %

4 %

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME















June 30, 2024

For the Three Months Ended

compared to

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 (dollars in millions, except per share data)

















Interest Income:

















Loans and leases $ 1,167

$ 1,193

$ 1,161

-2 %

1 % Securities and money market investments 381

320

337

19 %

13 % Total interest income 1,548

1,513

1,498

2 %

3 %



















Interest Expense:

















Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts 214

232

232

-8 %

-8 % Savings accounts 64

47

40

36 %

60 % Certificates of deposit 337

291

169

16 %

99 % Borrowed funds 376

319

157

18 %

139 % Total interest expense 991

889

598

11 %

66 % Net interest income 557

624

900

-11 %

-38 % Provision for credit losses 390

315

49

24 %

696 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 167

309

851

-46 %

-80 %



















Non-Interest Income:

















Fee income 41

34

48

21 %

-15 % Bank-owned life insurance 12

10

11

20 %

9 % Net losses on securities —

—

(1)

NM

-100 % Net return on mortgage servicing rights 19

21

25

-10 %

-24 % Net gain on loan sales and securitizations 18

20

25

-10 %

-28 % Net loan administration (loss) income (5)

16

39

-131 %

-113 % Bargain purchase gain —

(121)

141

NM

NM Other income 29

29

14

— %

107 % Total non-interest income 114

9

302

1167 %

-62 %



















Non-Interest Expense:

















Operating expenses:

















Compensation and benefits 312

333

289

-6 %

8 % Other 326

288

226

13 %

44 % Total operating expenses 638

621

515

3 %

24 % Intangible asset amortization 33

35

37

-6 %

-11 % Merger-related and restructuring expenses 34

43

109

-21 %

-69 % Total non-interest expense 705

699

661

1 %

7 % (Loss) income before income taxes (424)

(381)

492

11 %

-186 % Income tax (benefit) expense (101)

(54)

79

87 %

NM Net (loss) income (323)

(327)

413

-1 %

-178 % Preferred stock dividends 10

8

8

25 %

25 % Net (loss) income available to common stockholders $ (333)

$ (335)

$ 405

-1 %

-182 %



















Basic (loss) earnings per common share $ (1.14)

$ (1.36)

$ 1.66

NM

NM Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (1.14)

$ (1.36)

$ 1.66

NM

NM Dividends per common share $ 0.01

$ 0.01

$ 0.17

— %

-94 %

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME



For the Six Months Ended

Change

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

Amount

Percent (dollars in millions, except per share data)













Interest Income:













Loans and leases $ 2,360

$ 2,028

332

16 % Securities and money market investments 701

504

197

39 % Total interest income 3,061

2,532

529

21 %















Interest Expense:













Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts 446

389

57

15 % Savings accounts 111

79

32

41 % Certificates of deposit 628

256

372

145 % Borrowed funds 695

353

342

97 % Total interest expense 1,880

1,077

803

75 % Net interest income 1,181

1,455

(274)

-19 % Provision for credit losses 705

219

486

222 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 476

1,236

(760)

-61 %















Non-Interest Income:













Fee income 75

75

—

— % Bank-owned life insurance 22

21

1

5 % Net losses on securities —

(1)

1

-100 % Net return on mortgage servicing rights 40

47

(7)

-15 % Net gain on loan sales and securitizations 38

45

(7)

-16 % Net loan administration income 11

46

(35)

-76 % Bargain purchase gain (121)

2,142

(2,263)

-106 % Other income 58

25

33

132 % Total non-interest income 123

2,400

(2,277)

-95 %















Non-Interest Expense:













Operating expenses:













Compensation and benefits 645

508

137

27 % Other 614

399

215

54 % Total operating expenses 1,259

907

352

39 % Intangible asset amortization 68

54

14

26 % Merger-related and restructuring expenses 77

176

(99)

-56 % Total non-interest expense 1,404

1,137

267

23 % (Loss) income before income taxes (805)

2,499

(3,304)

-132 % Income tax (benefit) expense (155)

80

(235)

-294 % Net (loss) income (650)

2,419

(3,069)

-127 % Preferred stock dividends 18

16

2

13 % Net (loss) income available to common stockholders $ (668)

$ 2,403

(3,071)

-128 %















Basic (loss) earnings per common share $ (2.48)

$ 10.12

NM

NM Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (2.48)

$ 10.10

NM

NM Dividends per common share $ 0.02

$ 0.34

—

-94 %

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF CERTAIN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(dollars in millions)

While stockholders' equity, total assets, and book value per share are financial measures that are recorded in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and tangible book value per share are not. Nevertheless, it is management's belief that these non-GAAP measures should be disclosed in our earnings releases and other investor communications for the following reasons:

Tangible stockholders' equity is an important indication of the Company's ability to grow organically and through business combinations, as well as its ability to pay dividends and to engage in various capital management strategies. Returns on average tangible assets and average tangible stockholders' equity are among the profitability measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, the Company's peers. Tangible book value per share and the ratio of tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets are among the capital measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, its peers.

Tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and the related non-GAAP profitability and capital measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for stockholders' equity, total assets, or any other profitability or capital measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate these non-GAAP measures may differ from that of other companies reporting non-GAAP measures with similar names.

The following table presents reconciliations of our common stockholders' equity and tangible common stockholders' equity, our total assets and tangible assets, and the related GAAP and non-GAAP profitability and capital measures at or for the periods indicated:



At or for the

At or for the

Three Months Ended,

For the Six Months Ended (dollars in millions) June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 Total Stockholders' Equity $ 8,397

$ 8,390

$ 11,060

$ 8,397

$ 11,060 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (557)

(590)

(3,123)

(557)

(3,123) Less: Preferred stock (503)

(503)

(503)

(503)

(503) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 7,337

$ 7,297

$ 7,434

$ 7,337

$ 7,434



















Total Assets $ 119,055

$ 112,900

$ 118,796

$ 119,055

$ 118,796 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (557)

(590)

(3,123)

(557)

(3,123) Tangible Assets $ 118,498

$ 112,310

$ 115,673

$ 118,498

$ 115,673



















Average common stockholders' equity $ 7,984

$ 7,900

$ 10,387

$ 7,942

$ 9,535 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets (578)

(613)

(3,149)

$ (595)

$ (2,961) Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 7,406

$ 7,287

$ 7,238

$ 7,347

$ 6,574



















Average Assets $ 118,353

$ 115,726

$ 121,273

$ 117,039

$ 107,971 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets (578)

(613)

(3,149)

(595)

(2,961) Average tangible assets $ 117,775

$ 115,113

$ 118,124

$ 116,444

$ 105,010



















GAAP MEASURES:

















(Loss) return on average assets (1) (1.09) %

(1.13) %

1.36 %

(1.11) %

4.48 % (Loss) return on average common stockholders'

equity (2) (16.69) %

(16.97) %

15.58 %

(16.83) %

50.40 % Book value per common share $ 22.47

$ 29.42

$ 43.84

$ 22.47

$ 43.84 Common stockholders' equity to total assets 6.63 %

6.99 %

8.89 %

6.63 %

8.89 % NON-GAAP MEASURES:

















(Loss) return on average tangible assets (1) (1.01) %

(0.61) %

1.19 %

(0.81) %

0.99 % (Loss) return on average tangible common

stockholders' equity (2) (16.64) %

(10.02) %

19.05 %

(13.36) %

15.31 % Tangible book value per common share $ 20.89

$ 27.22

$ 30.87

$ 20.89

$ 30.87 Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible

assets 6.19 %

6.50 %

6.43 %

6.19 %

6.43 %

























(1) To calculate return on average assets for a period, we divide net income, or non-GAAP net income, generated during that period by average assets recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible assets for a period, we divide net income by average tangible assets recorded during that period. (2) To calculate return on average common stockholders' equity for a period, we divide net income available to common stockholders, or non-GAAP net income available to common stockholders, generated during that period by average common stockholders' equity recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible common stockholders' equity for a period, we divide net income available to common stockholders generated during that period by average tangible common stockholders' equity recorded during that period.

While diluted earnings per common share, net income, net income available to common stockholders, and total non-interest income are financial measures that are recorded in accordance with GAAP, financial measures that adjust these GAAP measures to exclude expenses and the bargain purchase gains related to our merger with Flagstar and the Signature transaction, and initial provision for credit losses are not. Nevertheless, it is management's belief that these non-GAAP measures should be disclosed in our earnings release and other investor communications because they are not considered part of recurring operations and are included because the Company believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the underlying performance trends of the Company.



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (dollars in millions, except per share data) June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023 Net (loss) income - GAAP $ (323)

$ (327)

$ 413

$ (650)

$ 2,419 Merger-related and restructuring expenses, net of tax (1) 25

32

81

57

130 Bargain purchase gain —

121

(141)

121

(2,142) Initial provision for credit losses, net of tax —

—

—

—

97 Provision for bond related credit losses, net of tax —

—

—

—

15 Net (loss) income, as adjusted - non-GAAP $ (298)

$ (174)

$ 353

$ (472)

$ 519 Preferred stock dividends 10

8

8

18

16 Net (loss) income available to common stockholders, as adjusted - non-

GAAP $ (308)

$ (182)

$ 345

$ (490)

$ 503



















Diluted (loss) earnings per common share - GAAP $ (1.14)

$ (1.36)

$ 1.66

$ (2.48)

$ 10.10 Diluted (loss) earnings per common share, as adjusted - non-GAAP $ (1.05)

$ (0.74)

$ 1.41

$ (1.82)

$ 2.12





(1) Certain merger-related items are not taxable or deductible.

While net income is a financial measure that is calculated in accordance with GAAP, PPNR and PPNR excluding bargain purchase gains, FDIC special assessment and merger-related and restructuring expenses are non-GAAP financial measures. Nevertheless, it is management's belief that these non-GAAP measures should be disclosed in our earnings releases and other investor communications because management believes these measures are relevant to understanding the performance of the Company attributable to elements other than the provision for credit losses and the ability of the Company to generate earnings sufficient to cover estimated credit losses. These measures also provide a meaningful basis for comparison to other financial institutions since it is commonly employed and is a measure frequently cited by investors and analysts. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of PPNR and PPNR excluding bargain purchase gains, FDIC special assessment and merger-related and restructuring expenses to the comparable GAAP financial measures of net income for the stated periods:















June 30, 2024

For the Three Months Ended

compared to (%):

June 30, 2024

March 31,

2024

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 (dollars in millions)

Net interest income $ 557

$ 624

$ 900

-11 %

-38 % Non-interest income 114

9

302

1167 %

NM Total revenues $ 671

$ 633

$ 1,202

6 %

-44 % Total non-interest expense 705

699

661

NM

7 % Pre - provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ (34)

$ (66)

$ 541

NM

NM Bargain purchase gain —

121

(141)

NM

NM Merger-related and restructuring expenses 34

43

109

-21 %

-69 % Pre - provision net revenue excluding merger-related and

restructuring expenses and bargain purchase gain, as adjusted

(non-GAAP) $ —

$ 98

$ 509

-100 %

-100 % Provision for credit losses 390

315

49

24 %

696 % Bargain purchase gain —

(121)

141

NM

NM Merger-related and restructuring expenses (34)

(43)

(109)

-21 %

-69 % (Loss) income before taxes $ (424)

$ (381)

$ 492

11 %

NM Income tax (benefit) expense (101)

(54)

79

87 %

NM Net (Loss) Income (GAAP) $ (323)

$ (327)

$ 413

-1 %

-178 %















For the Six Months Ended

Change

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

Amount

Percent (dollars in millions)

Net interest income $ 1,181

$ 1,455

$ (274)

-19 % Non-interest income 123

2,400

$ (2,277)

-95 % Total revenues $ 1,304

$ 3,855

$ (2,551)

-66 % Total non-interest expense 1,404

1,137

$ 267

23 % Pre - provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ (100)

$ 2,718

$ (2,818)

-104 % Bargain purchase gain 121

(2,142)

$ 2,263

-106 % Provision for bond related credit losses —

20

$ (20)

-100 % Merger-related and restructuring expenses 77

176

$ (99)

-56 % Pre - provision net revenue excluding merger-related and restructuring

expenses and bargain purchase gain, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 98

$ 772

$ (674)

-87 % Provision for credit losses 705

219

$ 486

222 % Bargain purchase gain (121)

2,142

$ (2,263)

-106 % Provision for bond related credit losses —

(20)

$ 20

-100 % Merger-related and restructuring expenses (77)

(176)

$ 99

-56 % (Loss) income before taxes $ (805)

$ 2,499

$ (3,304)

-132 % Income tax (benefit) expense (155)

80

$ (235)

-294 % Net (Loss) Income (GAAP) $ (650)

$ 2,419

$ (3,069)

-127 %

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS LINKED-QUARTER AND YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPARISONS (dollars in millions)



For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 (dollars in millions) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost

Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost

Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Assets:





















Interest-earning assets:





















Mortgage and other loans, net $ 83,235 $ 1,167 5.62 %

$ 84,123 $ 1,193 5.68 %

$ 83,810 $ 1,161 5.55 % Securities 12,094 139 4.68

11,576 123 4.30

9,781 102 4.18 Reverse repurchase agreements — — —

— — —

429 6 5.85 Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents 17,883 242 5.44

14,345 197 5.52

18,279 229 5.03 Total interest-earning assets 113,212 $ 1,548 5.48

110,044 $ 1,513 5.51

112,299 $ 1,498 5.34 Non-interest-earning assets 5,141





5,682





8,974



Total assets $ 118,353





$ 115,726





$ 121,273



Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:





















Interest-bearing deposits:





















Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts $ 23,000 $ 214 3.73 %

$ 26,428 $ 232 3.54 %

$ 30,647 $ 232 3.05 % Savings accounts 9,173 64 2.82

8,400 47 2.24

10,015 40 1.61 Certificates of deposit 27,434 337 4.95

24,711 291 4.74

18,587 169 3.61 Total interest-bearing deposits 59,607 615 4.15

59,539 570 3.85

59,249 441 2.98 Borrowed funds 28,612 376 5.28

25,728 319 4.99

18,200 157 3.47 Total interest-bearing liabilities 88,219 $ 991 4.52

85,267 $ 889 4.19

77,449 $ 598 3.10 Non-interest-bearing deposits 18,632





19,355





24,613



Other liabilities 2,521





2,563





8,321



Total liabilities 109,372





107,185





110,383



Stockholders' and mezzanine equity 8,981





8,541





10,890



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 118,353





$ 115,726





$ 121,273



Net interest income/interest rate spread

$ 557 0.97 %



$ 624 1.32 %



$ 900 2.24 % Net interest margin



1.98 %





2.28 %





3.21 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



1.28 x





1.29 x





1.45 x



For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 (dollars in millions) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost

Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Assets:













Interest-earning assets:













Mortgage and other loans, net $ 83,679 $ 2,360 5.65 %

$ 77,481 $ 2,028 5.25 % Securities 11,835 262 4.46

10,313 206 4.01 Reverse repurchase agreements — — —

606 17 5.64 Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents 16,114 439 5.48

11,300 281 5.02 Total interest-earning assets 111,628 $ 3,061 5.50

99,700 $ 2,532 5.10 Non-interest-earning assets 5,411





8,271



Total assets $ 117,039





$ 107,971



Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:













Interest-bearing deposits:













Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts $ 24,714 $ 446 3.63 %

$ 26,894 $ 389 2.91 % Savings accounts 8,787 111 2.54

10,551 79 1.52 Certificates of deposit 26,072 628 4.85

16,159 256 3.19 Total interest-bearing deposits 59,573 1,185 4.00

53,604 724 2.72 Borrowed funds 27,171 695 5.32

20,251 353 3.52 Total interest-bearing liabilities 86,744 $ 1,880 4.36

73,855 $ 1,077 2.94 Non-interest-bearing deposits 18,994





18,933



Other liabilities 2,540





5,145



Total liabilities 108,278





97,933



Stockholders' and mezzanine equity 8,761





10,038



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 117,039





$ 107,971



Net interest income/interest rate spread

$ 1,181 1.14 %



$ 1,455 2.16 % Net interest margin



2.13 %





2.94 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



1.29 x





1.35 x

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in millions)



For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended (dollars in millions, except share and per share data) June 30, 2024

March 31,

2024

June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 PROFITABILITY MEASURES:















Net (loss) income $ (323)

$ (327)

$ 413 $ (650)

$ 2,419 Net (loss) income available to common stockholders (333)

(335)

405 (668)

2,403 Basic earnings per common share (1.14)

(1.36)

1.66 (2.48)

10.12 Diluted earnings per common share (1.14)

(1.36)

1.66 (2.48)

10.10 (Loss) return on average assets (1.09) %

(1.13) %

1.36 % (1.11) %

4.48 % (Loss) return on average tangible assets (1) (1.01)

(0.61)

1.19 (0.81)

0.99 (Loss) return on average common stockholders' equity (16.69)

(16.97)

15.58 (16.83)

50.40 (Loss) return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1) (16.64)

(10.02)

19.05 (13.36)

15.31 Efficiency ratio (2) 95.05

82.47

48.46 88.40

52.93 Operating expenses to average assets 2.16

2.15

1.70 0.52

1.68 Interest rate spread 0.97

1.32

2.24 1.14

2.16 Net interest margin 1.98

2.28

3.21 2.13

2.94 Effective tax rate 23.69

14.32

16.17 19.25

3.21 Shares used for basic common EPS computation 293,122,116

246,682,592

240,754,856 269,902,354

234,895,240 Shares used for diluted common EPS computation 293,122,116

246,682,592

241,242,331 269,902,354

235,365,748 Common shares outstanding at the respective period-ends 351,304,413

268,095,199

240,825,252 351,304,413

240,825,252





(1) See the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 15 of this release. (2) We calculate our efficiency ratio by dividing our operating expenses by the sum of our net interest income and non-interest income, excluding the bargain purchase gain.



June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31,

2023 CAPITAL MEASURES:









Book value per common share $ 22.47

$ 29.42

$ 32.66 Tangible book value per common share - as reported (1) 20.89

27.22

30.08 Tangible book value per common share - as converted (1) 18.29

19.00

N/A Common stockholders' equity to total assets 6.63 %

6.99 %

6.90 % Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 6.19

6.50

6.38





(1) See the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 15 of this release.

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

ASSET QUALITY SUMMARY

The following table presents the Company's asset quality measures at the respective dates:















June 30, 2024













compared to (dollars in millions) June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 Non-Performing Loans:

















Non-accrual mortgage loans:

















Multi-family $ 794

$ 339

$ 138

134 %

475 % Commercial real estate 753

264

128

185 %

488 % One-to-four family first mortgage 108

98

95

10 %

14 % Acquisition, development, and construction 18

3

2

500 %

800 % Total non-accrual mortgage loans 1,673

704

363

138 %

361 % Commercial and industrial 250

73

43

242 %

481 % Other non-accrual loans 21

21

22

— %

-5 % Total non-accrual loans 1,944

798

428

144 %

354 % Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing —

—

—

NM

NM Total non-performing loans 1,944

798

428

144 %

354 % Repossessed assets 17

13

14

31 %

21 % Total non-performing assets 1,961

811

442

142 %

344 %





















The following table presents the Company's asset quality measures at the respective dates:



June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Non-performing loans to total loans held for investment 2.61 %

0.97 %

0.51 % Non-performing assets to total assets 1.65

0.72

0.39 Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 65.24

152.11

231.51 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans held for investment 1.70

1.48

1.17

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The following table presents the Company's loans 30 to 89 days past due at the respective dates:















June 30, 2024













compared to (dollars in millions) June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 Loans 30 to 89 Days Past Due:

















Multi-family $ 893

$ 103

$ 121

767 %

638 % Commercial real estate 125

9

28

1289 %

346 % One-to-four family first mortgage 23

26

40

-12 %

-43 % Acquisition, development, and construction 54

6

2

800 %

2600 % Commercial and industrial 100

60

37

67 %

170 % Other loans 10

8

22

25 %

-55 % Total loans 30 to 89 days past due $ 1,205

$ 212

$ 250

468 %

382 %

The following table summarizes the Company's net charge-offs (recoveries) for the respective periods:



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 (dollars in millions)

















Charge-offs:

















Multi-family $ 76

$ 11

$ —

$ 87

$ — Commercial real estate 237

64

—

301

— One-to-four family residential 1

—

1

1

3 Commercial and industrial 35

11

—

46

— Other 5

5

2

10

5 Total charge-offs $ 354

$ 91

$ 3

$ 445

$ 8



















Recoveries:

















Multi-family $ —

$ (1)

$ —

$ (1)

$ — Commercial and industrial (4)

(7)

(3)

(11)

(7) Other (1)

(2)

(1)

(3)

(2) Total recoveries $ (5)

$ (10)

$ (4)

$ (15)

$ (9)



















Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 349

$ 81

$ (1)

$ 430

$ (1)



















Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1) 0.42 %

0.10 %

— %

0.55 %

— %





(1) Three months ended presented on a non-annualized basis.

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

LOANS SERVICED AND SUBSERVICED



June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024 (dollars in millions) Unpaid

Principal

Balance (1) Number of

accounts

Unpaid

Principal

Balance (1) Number of

accounts Subserviced for others (2) $ 269,924 945,888

$ 282,399 987,228 Serviced for others (3) 77,484 305,113

76,890 319,890 Serviced for own loan portfolio (4) 8,435 51,899

8,034 50,447 Total loans serviced $ 355,843 1,302,900

$ 367,323 1,357,565





(1) UPB, net of write downs, does not include premiums or discounts. (2) Loans subserviced for a fee for non-Company owned loans or MSRs. Includes temporary short-term subservicing performed as a result of sales of servicing-released MSRs. (3) Loans for which the Company owns the MSR. (4) Includes LHFI (residential first mortgage, home equity and other consumer), LHFS (residential first mortgage), loans with government guarantees (residential first mortgage), and repossessed assets.

SOURCE New York Community Bancorp, Inc.