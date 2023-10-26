NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. REPORTS STRONG THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

THIRD QUARTER 2023 DILUTED EPS OF $0.27 AND $0.36 DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED

NET INTEREST MARGIN EXPANDED SIX BASIS POINTS SEQUENTIALLY TO 3.27%, SECOND CONSECUTIVE QUARTER ABOVE 3.00%

NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS WAS $199 MILLION AND $266 MILLION ON AN AS ADJUSTED BASIS

FUNDING COMPOSITION CONTINUES TO IMPROVE AS WHOLESALE BORROWINGS AND BROKERED DEPOSITS CONTINUE TO DECLINE

Third Quarter 2023 Summary • EPS/Net Income : – Third quarter 2023 diluted EPS on a GAAP basis of $0.27, includes a number of merger-related items. – As adjusted, third quarter 2023 diluted EPS were $0.36 compared to $0.47 for second quarter 2023. – Third quarter 2023 net income available to common stockholders was $199 million compared to $405 million in second quarter 2023, which includes a bargain purchase gain of $141 million. – As adjusted, third quarter 2023 net income available to common stockholders was $266 million compared to $345 million in second quarter 2023. – Third quarter 2023 pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") was $330 million, compared to $541 million in second quarter 2023. – As adjusted, third quarter 2023 PPNR was $421 million compared to $509 million in the second quarter of 2023.



• Net Interest Margin/Income : – Third quarter 2023 net interest income ("NIM") improved to 3.27%, up six basis points compared to second quarter 2023. – Net interest income during third quarter 2023 totaled $882 million compared to $900 million during the previous quarter of 2023.



• Balance Sheet : – Total assets of $111.2 billion at September 30, 2023 declined $7.6 billion compared to June 30, 2023, primarily due to a decline in cash balances, a portion of which was used to paydown wholesale borrowings and brokered deposits. This was partially offset by growth in the loan portfolio. – Total loans held for investment increased $717 million or 1% to $84.0 billion at September 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2023, driven by growth in the commercial loan portfolio. – Commercial and industrial loans ("C&I") totaled $24.4 billion at September 30, 2023, up $562 million or 2% compared to June 30, 2023. – Commercial loans represent 45% of total loans, unchanged compared to last quarter. – Total deposits were $82.7 billion at September 30, 2023, down $5.8 billion, or 7%, compared to June 30, 2023, primarily reflecting lower custodial deposits and brokered deposits and the maturity of higher cost CDs. – Wholesale borrowings declined $1.8 billion, or 12%, to $13.6 billion at September 30, 2023.



• Asset Quality: – Non-performing assets ("NPAs") were $404 million at September 30, 2023 or 0.36% of total assets. – Non-performing loans ("NPLs") were $392 million at September 30, 2023 or 0.47% of total loans. – The allowance for credit losses totaled $619 million at September 30, 2023 or 158% of non-performing loans and 0.74% of total loans. – Net chargeoffs were $24 million during third quarter 2023 compared to zero during third quarter 2022 and net recoveries of $1 million in the previous quarter.

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company") today reported net income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 of $207 million compared to $413 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Net income available to common stockholders for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $199 million compared to $405 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Diluted EPS totaled $0.27 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $0.55 for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Third quarter 2023 net income and diluted EPS were impacted by merger-related items. As adjusted, net income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $274 million, compared to $353 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Likewise, net income available to common stockholders as adjusted, was $266 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $345 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. As adjusted, diluted EPS for the three months ended September 30, 2023 were $0.36 compared to $0.47 for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company reported net income of $2.6 billion compared to $478 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Net income available to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were also $2.6 billion compared to $453 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Diluted EPS for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $3.61 compared to $0.96 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Our nine-month net income and diluted EPS include a bargain purchase gain of $2.1 billion arising from the Signature transaction. As adjusted for this item and for other merger-related items arising from both the Flagstar acquisition and the Signature transaction, net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $794 million, up 62% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Net income available to common stockholders, as adjusted, totaled $769 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, up 66% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Diluted EPS, as adjusted were $1.07 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $0.98 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

CEO COMMENTARY

Commenting on the Company's operating results, President and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas R. Cangemi said: "Our third-quarter operating results reflect another strong performance for the Company, highlighted by a number of positives. The net interest margin continued to expand and is above 3.00% for the second consecutive quarter, we grew loans despite the high interest rate environment, and deposit trends were stable.

"The benefits of being a diversified lender continued to manifest themselves this quarter as well. Our loan portfolio increased 3% on an annualized basis compared to the previous quarter, as growth in the C&I portfolio offset declines in other categories. Total commercial loans now represent 45% of overall loans, reflecting significant diversification compared to a year-ago.

"Similarly, we also continued to improve our funding mix during the third quarter as both wholesale borrowings from the FHLB and brokered CDs declined. Overall, total deposits excluding brokered CDs and Signature-related custodial deposits were stable.

"On the asset quality front, while we experienced a significant decline in early-stage delinquencies compared to the previous quarter, non-performing loans increased on a linked-quarter basis, owing primarily to two commercial real estate loans in the office sector. Despite this, our asset quality metrics continue to be among the best in the industry with non-performing loans at 47 basis points of total loans and net charge-offs of only three basis points. This reflects our conservative underwriting practices.

"Also during the quarter, we unveiled our modern, new brand and logo combining the best elements of all three legacy banks. Our teammates are excited about the new branding as am I. Even though it is new, the meaning behind the logo does not change. We remain committed to helping our customers and our teammates thrive as we move to one bank, one brand, one culture, as the New Flagstar.

"Finally, I would like to personally thank all of our teammates who have been working diligently since the end of last year in creating the New Flagstar."

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

On October 24, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on the Company's common stock. Based on last night's closing price of $10.10, this represents an annualized dividend yield of 6.7%. The dividend is payable on November 16, 2023 to common stockholders of record as of November 6, 2023.

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

At September 30, 2023 total assets were $111.2 billion compared to $118.8 billion at June 30, 2023 and $90.1 billion at December 31, 2022. The linked-quarter decrease was primarily driven by lower balances of cash and cash equivalents.

Total loans and leases held for investment were $84.0 billion at September 30, 2023 compared to $83.3 billion at June 30, 2023 and $69.0 billion at December 31, 2022. The linked-quarter increase was driven by growth in the C&I, primarily specialty finance, and commercial real estate ("CRE") portfolios, while other categories were either flat or declined modestly.

The securities portfolio totaled $8.7 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $7.8 billion at June 30, 2023 and $9.1 billion at December 31, 2022. At September 30, 2023, total securities were 8% of total assets compared to 7% at June 30, 2023. As of September 30, 2023, all of the Company's securities were designated as "Available-for-Sale", unchanged from June 30, 2023.

Total deposits at September 30, 2023 were $82.7 billion compared to $88.5 billion at June 30, 2023 and $58.7 billion at December 31, 2022. The linked-quarter decrease was due to lower non-interest-bearing deposits, primarily due to a decrease in custodial deposits related to the Signature transaction and other higher cost deposit categories, partially offset by an increase in interest-bearing deposits.

Wholesale borrowings at September 30, 2023 totaled $13.6 billion, down $1.8 billion or 12% compared to June 30, 2023, and down $6.8 billion, or 33% compared to December 31, 2022. At September 30, 2023, the Company has approximately $3.1 billion of wholesale borrowings at a weighted average rate of 4.02% that are either maturing or can be called during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Loans

At September 30, 2023, total C&I loans were $24.4 billion compared to $23.9 billion at June 30, 2023. The linked-quarter increase was driven by growth in specialty finance and MSR lending, partially offset by seasonally lower mortgage warehouse balances.

The multi-family loan portfolio was $37.7 billion at September 30, 2023, down slightly compared to $37.8 billion at June 30, 2023. The slight decline during the third quarter was due to the continuation of the high rate environment, which limits refinance activity.

CRE loans increased $302 million at September 30, 2023 to $13.4 billion compared to $13.1 billion at June 30, 2023. The increase was driven by homebuilder finance.

One-to-four family residential loans totaled $5.9 billion at September 30, 2023 unchanged compared to the prior quarter. Other loans totaled $2.6 billion at September 30, 2023 also unchanged compared to the prior quarter.

Loans held-for-sale at September 30, 2023 totaled $1.9 billion, down from $2.2 billion at June 30, 2023, which reflects seasonally lower balances and continued impact of higher mortgage rates.

Total commercial loans represent 45% of total loans held for investment, and multi-family loans represent 45% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2023, which reflects significant diversification compared to the loan portfolio a year ago. Residential loans and other loans represented 7% and 3%, respectively, of total loans held for investment.

Asset Quality

Non-Performing Assets

Total NPLs rose $159 million or 68% to $392 million at September 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2023. Repossessed assets of $12 million were slightly lower compared to the prior quarter. Total NPAs rose 64% to $404 million at September 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2023.

At September 30, 2023, NPAs to total assets equaled 36 basis points compared to 21 basis points at June 30, 2023, while NPLs to total loans equaled 47 basis points compared to 28 basis points at June 30, 2023. The increase in NPLs and NPAs was primarily related to two commercial real estate loans in the office sector.

Allowance for Credit Losses

At September 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $619 million compared to $594 million at June 30, 2023, up $25 million. The allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment increased to 74 basis points at September 30, 2023 compared to 71 basis points at June 30, 2023.

Deposits

Deposits at September 30, 2023 totaled $82.7 billion, or $5.8 billion lower compared to $88.5 billion at June 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by a $4.9 billion, or 16%, linked-quarter decrease in non-interest-bearing deposits to $24.9 billion, primarily due to a $3.9 billion decrease in custodial deposits related to the Signature transaction. Third quarter 2023 non-interest-bearing deposits included approximately $2.0 billion of Signature-related custodial deposits compared to $5.9 billion at June 30, 2023.

CAPITAL POSITION

The Company's regulatory capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory minimums to be classified as "Well Capitalized," the highest regulatory classification. The table below depicts the Company's and the Bank's regulatory capital ratios at those respective periods.



September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS: (1)









New York Community Bancorp, Inc.









Common equity tier 1 ratio 9.60 %

9.59 %

9.06 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.17 %

10.17 %

9.78 % Total risk-based capital ratio 11.98 %

11.95 %

11.66 % Leverage capital ratio 7.92 %

7.37 %

9.70 %











Flagstar Bank, N.A.









Common equity tier 1 ratio 11.10 %

11.12 %

10.96 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.10 %

11.12 %

10.96 % Total risk-based capital ratio 11.77 %

11.75 %

11.43 % Leverage capital ratio 8.64 %

8.06 %

10.87 %

(1) The minimum regulatory requirements for classification as a well-capitalized institution are a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 6.5%; a tier one risk-based capital ratio of 8.00%; a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.00%; and a leverage capital ratio of 5.00%.

EARNINGS SUMMARY FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, net interest income totaled $882 million, down $18 million, or 2%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease was driven by lower average earning assets, partially offset by a six basis points increase in net interest margin and lower average interest-bearing liabilities.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net interest income increased $1.3 billion, to $2.3 billion. The year-over-year increase was primarily the result of the Flagstar acquisition, which closed late last year, and the Signature transaction, which closed in late March of this year.

Net Interest Margin

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the NIM was 3.27% up six basis points compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023. During the quarter, we continued to benefit from the higher interest rate environment, which positively impacted the yields on our assets. Accordingly, average interest-earning asset yields improved 28 basis points to 5.62%.

Average loan balances increased $1.9 billion, or 2%, to $85.7 billion compared to the previous quarter, while the loan yield increased 27 basis points on a quarter-over-quarter basis to 5.82%. Average cash balances decreased to $10.8 billion during the third quarter compared to $18.3 billion during the second quarter, while the average yield rose 28 basis points to 5.31% from 5.03%.

Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $3.4 billion, or 4%, to $74.1 billion on a quarter-over-quarter basis with the average cost increasing 27 basis points to 3.37% compared to 3.10%. Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $755 million, or 1%, to $58.5 billion, while the average cost rose 35 basis points to 3.33%. Average borrowed funds declined $2.6 billion, or 14%, to $15.6 billion, while the average cost of borrowed funds increased six basis points to 3.53%. Average non-interest-bearing deposit balances rose $1.1 billion, or 4%, to $25.7 billion compared to the previous quarter.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the NIM was 3.05%, up 66 basis points compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The year-over-year increase was primarily the result of a larger balance sheet driven by both the Flagstar acquisition and the Signature transaction, and due to organic loan growth, along with the impact of higher interest rates. Average interest-earning assets increased $45.8 billion, or 81%, on a year-over-year basis to $102.5 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, while the average yield rose 195 basis points to 5.27%.

Average loan balances rose $33.4 billion, or 71%, to $80.6 billion while the average loan yield rose 187 basis points to 5.43% on a year-over-year basis. Average cash balances increased $8.8 billion to $11.1 billion, while the average yield rose to 5.11% from 1.12%. Average securities increased $3.5 billion, or 50%, to $10.3 billion, while the average yield improved to 4.11% from 2.43%.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $24.2 billion, or 49%, to $73.9 billion while the average cost increased to 3.09% from 1.06%. Average interest-bearing deposits rose $20.9 billion, or 61%, while the average cost of deposits increased to 2.94% compared to 0.71%. Average borrowed funds increased $3.3 billion to $18.7 billion while the average cost rose to 3.52% from 1.84%. Average non-interest-bearing deposits rose $16.9 billion to $21.2 billion.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the provision for credit losses totaled $62 million compared to a $49 million provision for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the provision for credit losses totaled $281 million compared to $9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The year-to-date amount includes a $132 million initial provision for credit losses for the acquired portion of the Signature loan portfolio.

Pre-Provision Net Revenue

The tables below detail the Company's PPNR and related measures, which are non-GAAP measures, for the periods noted.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, PPNR totaled $330 million compared to $541 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Excluding the impact of merger-related and restructuring expenses, PPNR for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $421 million, down $88 million, or 17%, compared to $509 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.















September 30, 2023

For the Three Months Ended

compared to

September 30,

2023

June 30, 2023

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

September 30,

2022 (dollars in millions)

















Net interest income $ 882

$ 900

$ 326

-2 %

171 % Non-interest income 160

302

17

-47 %

841 % Total revenues 1,042

1,202

343

-13 %

204 % Total non-interest expense 712

661

136

8 %

424 % Pre - provision net revenue (PPNR) 330

541

207

-39 %

59 % Provision for credit losses 62

49

2

27 %

3000 % Income before taxes 268

492

205

-46 %

31 % Income tax expense 61

79

53

-23 %

15 % Net Income 207

413

152

-50 %

36 % Preferred stock dividends 8

8

8

— %

— % Net income available to common stockholders $ 199

$ 405

$ 144

-51 %

38 %

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, PPNR was $3.0 billion compared to $651 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Excluding the impact of merger-related and restructuring expenses, PPNR for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $1.2 billion, up $527 million, or 79%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022.















For the Nine Months Ended





September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

% Change (dollars in millions)









Net interest income $ 2,337

$ 1,017

130 % Non-interest income 2,560

49

5124 % Total revenues 4,897

1,066

359 % Total non-interest expense 1,849

415

346 % Pre - provision net revenue (PPNR) 3,048

651

368 % Provision for credit losses 281

9

3022 % Income before taxes 2,767

642

331 % Income tax expense 141

164

-14 % Net Income 2,626

478

449 % Preferred stock dividends 25

25

— % Net income available to common stockholders $ 2,601

$ 453

474 %

Non-Interest Income

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, non-interest income totaled $160 million compared to $302 million for the second quarter 2023. Excluding the bargain purchase gain of $141 million related to the Signature transaction in second quarter 2023, non-interest income decreased $1 million, from $161 million in second quarter 2023.

Third quarter 2023 non-interest income includes a $20 million decrease in net loan administration income to $19 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, driven by a reduction in subservicing income related to a decrease in loans being serviced for the FDIC related to the Signature transaction. Fee income was $58 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of $10 million compared to the second quarter 2023, driven by higher mortgage and other loan fee income. Other noninterest income was $21 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of $7 million compared to the second quarter 2023, driven by higher Private Client Group ("PCG") related income. Net gain on loan sales of $28 million compared to $25 million during the second quarter 2023, with a mortgage gain on sale margin of 59 basis points compared to 51 basis points last quarter.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, non-interest income totaled $2.6 billion compared to $49 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The 2023 year-to-date amount includes a bargain purchase gain of $2.1 billion related to the Signature transaction. Excluding this item, non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $418 million compared to $49 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net gains on loan sales, net return on mortgage servicing rights and net loan administration income totaled $208 million compared to no such income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Non-Interest Expense

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, non-interest expense totaled $712 million, up $51 million, or 8%, on a linked-quarter basis. Excluding merger-related and restructuring expenses and intangible amortization expense, total operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023 were $585 million, up $70 million compared to $515 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily driven by compensation and benefits due to the impact of recently added private banking teams and revenue-driven performance.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, non-interest expenses were $1.8 billion, up $1.4 billion or 346% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Excluding merger-related and restructuring expenses and intangible asset amortization, non-interest expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $1.5 billion compared to $400 million, up $1.1 billion, driven by the impact of the Flagstar Bank acquisition, which closed late last year and the Signature transaction, which closed in late March of this year.

Income Taxes

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company reported a provision for income taxes of $61 million compared $79 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by lower earnings. Income tax expense for second quarter of 2023 was also impacted by the bargain purchase gain arising from the Signature transaction. The effective tax rate was 22.7% for the third quarter.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the provision for income taxes totaled $141 million, down $23 million or 14% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was 5.1% compared to 25.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was impacted by the bargain purchase gain arising from the Signature transaction.

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Flagstar Bank, N.A., one of the largest regional banks in the country. The Company is headquartered in Hicksville, New York with regional headquarters in Troy, Michigan. At September 30, 2023, the Company had $111.2 billion of assets, $85.9 billion of loans, deposits of $82.7 billion, and total stockholders' equity of $11.0 billion.

Flagstar Bank, N.A. operates 436 branches, including strong footholds in the Northeast and Midwest and exposure to high growth markets in the Southeast and West Coast. Flagstar Mortgage operates nationally through a wholesale network of approximately 3,000 third-party mortgage originators. In addition, the Bank has 134 private banking teams located in over 10 cities in the metropolitan New York City region and on the West Coast, which serve the needs of high-net worth individuals and their businesses.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has market-leading positions in several national businesses, including multi-family lending, mortgage origination and servicing, and warehouse lending. The Company is the 2nd largest multi-family portfolio lender in the country and the leading multi-family portfolio lender in the New York City market area, where it specializes in rent-regulated, non-luxury apartment buildings. Flagstar Mortgage is the 7th largest bank originator of residential mortgages for the 12-months ending September 30, 2023, while we are the industry's 5th largest sub-servicer of mortgage loans nationwide, servicing 1.6 million accounts with $412 billion in unpaid principal balances. Additionally, the Company is the 2nd largest mortgage warehouse lender nationally based on total commitments.

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION















September 30, 2023













compared to (dollars in millions) September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,929

$ 15,806

$ 2,032

-56 %

241 % Securities:

















Available-for-sale 8,723

7,782

9,060

12 %

-4 % Equity investments with readily determinable fair values, at fair value 13

14

14

-7 %

-7 % Total securities 8,736

7,796

9,074

12 %

-4 % Loans held for sale 1,926

2,194

1,115

-12 %

73 % Loans and leases held for investment:

















Multi-family 37,698

37,831

38,130

— %

-1 % Commercial real estate and acquisition, development, and construction 13,396

13,094

10,522

2 %

27 % One-to-four family first mortgage 5,882

5,889

5,821

— %

1 % Commercial and industrial 24,423

23,861

12,276

2 %

99 % Other loans 2,596

2,603

2,252

— %

15 % Total loans and leases held for investment 83,995

83,278

69,001

1 %

22 % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (619)

(594)

(393)

4 %

58 % Total loans and leases held for investment, net 83,376

82,684

68,608

1 %

22 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 1,110

1,136

1,267

-2 %

-12 % Premises and equipment, net 638

660

491

-3 %

30 % Core deposit and other intangibles 661

697

287

-5 %

130 % Goodwill 2,426

2,426

2,426

— %

— % Mortgage servicing rights 1,135

1,031

1,033

10 %

10 % Bank-owned life insurance 1,576

1,567

1,561

1 %

1 % Other assets 2,717

2,799

2,250

-3 %

21 % Total assets $ 111,230

$ 118,796

$ 90,144

-6 %

23 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Deposits:

















Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts $ 31,087

$ 30,795

$ 22,511

1 %

38 % Savings accounts 9,415

9,762

11,645

-4 %

-19 % Certificates of deposit 17,310

18,188

12,510

-5 %

38 % Non-interest-bearing accounts 24,863

29,752

12,055

-16 %

106 % Total deposits 82,675

88,497

58,721

-7 %

41 % Borrowed funds:

















Wholesale borrowings 13,570

15,400

20,325

-12 %

-33 % Junior subordinated debentures 578

577

575

— %

1 % Subordinated notes 437

435

432

— %

1 % Total borrowed funds 14,585

16,412

21,332

-11 %

-32 % Other liabilities 2,977

2,827

1,267

5 %

135 % Total liabilities 100,237

107,736

81,320

-7 %

23 % Stockholders' equity:

















Preferred stock 503

503

503

— %

— % Common stock 7

7

7

— %

— % Paid-in capital in excess of par 8,217

8,204

8,130

— %

1 % Retained earnings 3,278

3,205

1,041

2 %

215 % Treasury stock, at cost (217)

(217)

(237)

— %

-8 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:

















Net unrealized loss on securities available for sale, net of tax (863)

(668)

(626)

29 %

38 % Pension and post-retirement obligations, net of tax (42)

(43)

(46)

-2 %

-9 % Net unrealized gain on cash flow hedges, net of tax 110

69

52

NM

112 % Total accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (795)

(642)

(620)

24 %

28 % Total stockholders' equity 10,993

11,060

8,824

-1 %

25 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 111,230

$ 118,796

$ 90,144

-6 %

23 %

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME















September 30, 2023

For the Three Months Ended

compared to

September 30,

2023

June 30, 2023

September 30,

2022

June 30, 2023

September 30,

2022 (dollars in millions, except per share data)

















Interest Income:

















Loans and leases $ 1,251

$ 1,161

$ 442

8 %

183 % Securities and money market investments 261

337

67

-23 %

290 % Total interest income 1,512

1,498

509

1 %

197 %



















Interest Expense:

















Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts 268

232

72

16 %

272 % Savings accounts 43

40

15

8 %

187 % Certificates of deposit 180

169

23

7 %

683 % Borrowed funds 139

157

73

-11 %

90 % Total interest expense 630

598

183

5 %

244 % Net interest income 882

900

326

-2 %

171 % Provision for credit losses 62

49

2

27 %

3000 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 820

851

324

-4 %

153 %



















Non-Interest Income:

















Fee income 58

48

5

21 %

1060 % Bank-owned life insurance 11

11

10

— %

10 % Net losses on securities —

(1)

(1)

NM

-100 % Net return on mortgage servicing rights 23

25

—

-8 %

NM Net gain on loan sales and securitizations 28

25

—

12 %

NM Net loan administration income 19

39

—

-51 %

NM Bargain purchase gain —

141

—

NM

NM Other income 21

14

3

50 %

600 % Total non-interest income 160

302

17

-47 %

841 %



















Non-Interest Expense:

















Operating expenses:

















Compensation and benefits 346

289

79

20 %

338 % Other 239

226

53

6 %

351 % Total operating expenses 585

515

132

14 %

343 % Intangible asset amortization 36

37

—

-3 %

NM Merger-related and restructuring expenses 91

109

4

-17 %

2175 % Total non-interest expense 712

661

136

8 %

424 % Income before income taxes 268

492

205

-46 %

31 % Income tax expense 61

79

53

NM

15 % Net Income 207

413

152

-50 %

36 % Preferred stock dividends 8

8

8

— %

— % Net income available to common stockholders $ 199

$ 405

$ 144

-51 %

38 %



















Basic earnings per common share $ 0.27

$ 0.55

$ 0.31

-51 %

-13 % Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.27

$ 0.55

$ 0.30

-51 %

-10 % Dividends per common share $ 0.17

$ 0.17

$ 0.17

— %

— %

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



For the Nine Months Ended

Change

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

Amount

Percent (dollars in millions, except per share data)













Interest Income:













Loans and leases $ 3,279

$ 1,259

2,020

160 % Securities and money market investments 765

152

613

403 % Total interest income 4,044

1,411

2,633

187 %















Interest Expense:













Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts 657

104

553

532 % Savings accounts 122

33

89

270 % Certificates of deposit 436

46

390

848 % Borrowed funds 492

211

281

133 % Total interest expense 1,707

394

1,313

333 % Net interest income 2,337

1,017

1,320

130 % Provision for credit losses 281

9

272

3022 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 2,056

1,008

1,048

104 %















Non-Interest Income:













Fee income 133

17

116

682 % Bank-owned life insurance 32

24

8

33 % Net losses on securities (1)

(2)

1

-50 % Net return on mortgage servicing rights 70

—

70

NM Net gain on loan sales and securitizations 73

—

73

NM Net loan administration income 65

—

65

NM Bargain purchase gain 2,142

—

2,142

NM Other income 46

10

36

360 % Total non-interest income 2,560

49

2,511

5124 %















Non-Interest Expense:













Operating expenses:













Compensation and benefits 854

238

616

259 % Other 638

162

476

294 % Total operating expenses 1,492

400

1,092

273 % Intangible asset amortization 90

—

90

NM Merger-related and restructuring expenses 267

15

252

1680 % Total non-interest expense 1,849

415

1,434

346 % Income before income taxes 2,767

642

2,125

331 % Income tax expense 141

164

(23)

-14 % Net Income 2,626

478

2,148

449 % Preferred stock dividends 25

25

—

— % Net income available to common stockholders $ 2,601

$ 453

2,148

474 %















Basic earnings per common share $ 3.62

$ 0.96

$ 2.67

279 % Diluted earnings per common share $ 3.61

$ 0.96

$ 2.65

276 % Dividends per common share $ 0.51

$ 0.51

$ —

— %

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF CERTAIN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(dollars in millions)

While stockholders' equity, total assets, and book value per share are financial measures that are recorded in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and tangible book value per share are not. Nevertheless, it is management's belief that these non-GAAP measures should be disclosed in our earnings releases and other investor communications for the following reasons:

Tangible stockholders' equity is an important indication of the Company's ability to grow organically and through business combinations, as well as its ability to pay dividends and to engage in various capital management strategies. Returns on average tangible assets and average tangible stockholders' equity are among the profitability measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, the Company's peers. Tangible book value per share and the ratio of tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets are among the capital measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, its peers.

Tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and the related non-GAAP profitability and capital measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for stockholders' equity, total assets, or any other profitability or capital measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate these non-GAAP measures may differ from that of other companies reporting non-GAAP measures with similar names.

The following table presents reconciliations of our common stockholders' equity and tangible common stockholders' equity, our total assets and tangible assets, and the related GAAP and non-GAAP profitability and capital measures at or for the periods indicated:



At or for the

At or for the

Three Months Ended,

Nine Months Ended, (dollars in millions) September 30,

2023

June 30, 2023

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022 Total Stockholders' Equity $ 10,993

$ 11,060

$ 6,746

$ 10,993

$ 6,746 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (3,087)

(3,123)

(2,426)

(3,087)

(2,426) Less: Preferred stock (503)

(503)

(503)

(503)

(503) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 7,403

$ 7,434

$ 3,817

$ 7,403

$ 3,817



















Total Assets $ 111,230

$ 118,796

$ 62,956

$ 111,230

$ 62,956 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (3,087)

(3,123)

(2,426)

(3,087)

(2,426) Tangible Assets $ 108,143

$ 115,673

$ 60,530

$ 108,143

$ 60,530



















Average common stockholders' equity $ 10,692

$ 10,387

$ 6,389

$ 9,925

$ 6,443 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets (3,111)

(3,149)

(2,426)

(3,011)

(2,426) Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 7,581

$ 7,238

$ 3,963

$ 6,914

$ 4,017



















Average Assets $ 114,274

$ 121,273

$ 63,269

$ 110,095

$ 61,729 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets (3,111)

(3,149)

(2,426)

(3,011)

(2,426) Average tangible assets $ 111,163

$ 118,124

$ 60,843

$ 107,084

$ 59,303



















GAAP MEASURES:

















Return on average assets (1) 0.72 %

1.36 %

0.96 %

3.18 %

1.03 % Return on average common stockholders' equity (2) 7.42

15.58

9.01

34.94

9.39 Book value per common share $ 14.52

$ 14.61

$ 13.39

$ 14.52

$ 13.39 Common stockholders' equity to total assets 9.43 %

8.89 %

9.92 %

9.43 %

9.92 % NON-GAAP MEASURES:

















Return on average tangible assets (1) 0.99 %

1.19 %

1.02 %

0.99 %

1.10 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (2) 14.01

19.05

14.81

14.83

15.43 Tangible book value per common share $ 10.25

$ 10.29

$ 8.19

$ 10.25

$ 8.19 Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets 6.85 %

6.43 %

6.31 %

6.85 %

6.31 %

(1) To calculate return on average assets for a period, we divide net income, or non-GAAP net income, generated during that period by average assets recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible assets for a period, we divide net income by average tangible assets recorded during that period. (2) To calculate return on average common stockholders' equity for a period, we divide net income available to common stockholders, or non-GAAP net income available to common stockholders, generated during that period by average common stockholders' equity recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible common stockholders' equity for a period, we divide net income available to common stockholders generated during that period by average tangible common stockholders' equity recorded during that period.

While diluted earnings per common share, net income, net income available to common stockholders, and total non-interest income are financial measures that are recorded in accordance with GAAP, financial measures that adjust these GAAP measures to exclude expenses and the bargain purchase gains related to our merger with Flagstar and the Signature transaction, and initial provision for credit losses are not. Nevertheless, it is management's belief that these non-GAAP measures should be disclosed in our earnings release and other investor communications because they are not considered part of recurring operations and are included because the Company believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the underlying performance trends of the Company.



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended (dollars in millions, except per share data) September 30,

2023

June 30, 2023

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022 Net income - GAAP $ 207

$ 413

$ 152

$ 2,626

$ 478 Merger-related and restructuring expenses, net of tax (1) 67

81

3

198

11 Bargain purchase gain —

(141)

—

(2,142)

— Initial provision for credit losses, net of tax —

—

—

97

— Provision for bond related credit losses, net of tax —

—

—

15

— Net income, as adjusted - non-GAAP $ 274

$ 353

$ 155

$ 794

$ 489 Preferred stock dividends 8

8

8

25

25 Net income available to common stockholders, as adjusted - non-GAAP $ 266

$ 345

$ 147

$ 769

$ 464



















Diluted earnings per common share - GAAP $ 0.27

$ 0.55

$ 0.30

$ 3.61

$ 0.96 Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted - non-GAAP $ 0.36

$ 0.47

$ 0.31

$ 1.07

$ 0.98

(1) Certain merger-related items are not taxable or deductible.

While net income is a financial measure that is calculated in accordance with GAAP, PPNR and PPNR excluding bargain purchase gains and merger-related and restructuring expenses are non-GAAP financial measures. Nevertheless, it is management's belief that these non-GAAP measures should be disclosed in our earnings releases and other investor communications because management believes these measures are relevant to understanding the performance of the Company attributable to elements other than the provision for credit losses and the ability of the Company to generate earnings sufficient to cover estimated credit losses. These measures also provide a meaningful basis for comparison to other financial institutions since it is commonly employed and is a measure frequently cited by investors and analysts. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of PPNR and PPNR excluding bargain purchase gains and merger-related and restructuring expenses to the comparable GAAP financial measures of net income for the stated periods:















September 30, 2023

For the Three Months Ended

compared to:

September 30,

2023

June 30, 2023

September 30,

2022

June 30, 2023

September 30,

2022 (dollars in millions)

Net interest income $ 882

$ 900

$ 326

-2 %

171 % Non-interest income 160

302

17

-47 %

NM Total revenues $ 1,042

$ 1,202

$ 343

-13 %

204 % Total non-interest expense 712

661

136

8 %

424 % Pre - provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 330

$ 541

$ 207

-39 %

59 % Bargain purchase gain —

(141)

—

NM

NM Merger-related and restructuring expenses 91

109

4

-17 %

2175 % Pre - provision net revenue excluding merger-related and

restructuring expenses and bargain purchase gain, as adjusted

(non-GAAP) $ 421

$ 509

$ 211

-17 %

100 % Provision for credit losses 62

49

2

27 %

NM Bargain purchase gain —

141

—

NM

NM Merger-related and restructuring expenses (91)

(109)

(4)

-17 %

2175 % Income before taxes $ 268

$ 492

$ 205

-46 %

31 % Income tax expense 61

79

53

-23 %

15 % Net Income (GAAP) $ 207

$ 413

$ 152

-50 %

36 %















For the Nine Months Ended





September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

Change % (dollars in millions)

Net interest income $ 2,337

$ 1,017

130 % Non-interest income 2,560

49

5124 % Total revenues $ 4,897

$ 1,066

359 % Total non-interest expense 1,849

415

346 % Pre - provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 3,048

$ 651

368 % Bargain purchase gain (2,142)

—

NM Provision for bond related credit losses 20

—

NM Merger-related and restructuring expenses 267

15

1680 % Pre - provision net revenue excluding merger-related and restructuring expenses and bargain

purchase gain, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 1,193

$ 666

79 % Provision for credit losses 281

9

3022 % Bargain purchase gain 2,142

—

NM Provision for bond related credit losses (20)

—

NM Merger-related and restructuring expenses (267)

(15)

1680 % Income before taxes $ 2,767

$ 642

331 % Income tax expense 141

164

-14 % Net Income (GAAP) $ 2,626

$ 478

449 %

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS LINKED-QUARTER AND YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPARISONS (dollars in millions)



For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2022 (dollars in millions) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost

Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost

Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Assets:





















Interest-earning assets:





















Mortgage and other loans, net $ 85,691 $ 1,251 5.82 %

$ 83,810 $ 1,161 5.55 %

$ 48,495 $ 442 3.64 % Securities 10,317 111 4.30

9,781 102 4.18

7,368 51 2.74 Reverse repurchase agreements 299 5 6.11

429 6 5.85

521 4 3.34 Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents 10,788 145 5.31

18,279 229 5.03

2,192 12 2.15 Total interest-earning assets 107,095 $ 1,512 5.62

112,299 $ 1,498 5.34

58,576 $ 509 3.47 Non-interest-earning assets 7,179





8,974





4,693



Total assets $ 114,274





$ 121,273





$ 63,269



Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:





















Interest-bearing deposits:





















Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts $ 31,321 $ 268 3.40 %

$ 30,647 $ 232 3.05 %

$ 19,443 $ 72 1.47 % Savings accounts 9,628 43 1.76

10,015 40 1.61

9,297 15 0.69 Certificates of deposit 17,545 180 4.06

18,587 169 3.61

8,416 23 1.07 Total interest-bearing deposits 58,494 491 3.33

59,249 441 2.98

37,156 110 1.18 Borrowed funds 15,596 139 3.53

18,200 157 3.47

14,483 73 2.00 Total interest-bearing liabilities 74,090 $ 630 3.37

77,449 $ 598 3.10

51,639 $ 183 1.41 Non-interest-bearing deposits 25,703





24,613





4,037



Other liabilities 3,286





8,321





701



Total liabilities 103,079





110,383





56,377



Stockholders' equity 11,195





10,890





6,892



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 114,274





$ 121,273





$ 63,269



Net interest income/interest rate spread

$ 882 2.25 %



$ 900 2.24 %



$ 326 2.06 % Net interest margin



3.27 %





3.21 %





2.22 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



1.45 x





1.45 x





1.13 x

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPARISONS (dollars in millions)



For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022 (dollars in millions) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost

Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Assets:













Interest-earning assets:













Mortgage and other loans, net $ 80,569 $ 3,279 5.43 %

$ 47,158 $ 1,259 3.56 % Securities 10,314 318 4.11

6,864 125 2.43 Reverse repurchase agreements 503 21 5.74

388 7 2.35 Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents 11,127 426 5.11

2,326 20 1.12 Total interest-earning assets 102,513 $ 4,044 5.27

56,736 $ 1,411 3.32 Non-interest-earning assets 7,582





4,993



Total assets $ 110,095





$ 61,729



Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:













Interest-bearing deposits:













Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts $ 28,385 $ 657 3.09 %

$ 16,915 $ 104 0.82 % Savings accounts 10,240 122 1.60

9,245 33 0.49 Certificates of deposit 16,627 436 3.50

8,197 46 0.75 Total interest-bearing deposits 55,252 1,215 2.94

34,357 183 0.71 Borrowed funds 18,683 492 3.52

15,344 211 1.84 Total interest-bearing liabilities 73,935 $ 1,707 3.09

49,701 $ 394 1.06 Non-interest-bearing deposits 21,214





4,332



Other liabilities 4,518





750



Total liabilities 99,667





54,783



Stockholders' equity 10,428





6,946



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 110,095





$ 61,729



Net interest income/interest rate spread

$ 2,337 2.18 %



$ 1,017 2.26 % Net interest margin



3.05 %





2.39 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



1.39 x





1.14 x

















NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in millions)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended (dollars in millions, except share and per share data) September 30,

2023

June 30, 2023

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022 PROFITABILITY MEASURES:

















Net income $ 207

$ 413

$ 152

$ 2,626

$ 478 Net income available to common stockholders 199

405

144

2,601

453 Basic earnings per common share 0.27

0.55

0.31

3.62

0.96 Diluted earnings per common share 0.27

0.55

0.30

3.61

0.96 Return on average assets 0.72 %

1.36 %

0.96 %

3.18 %

1.03 % Return on average tangible assets (1) 0.99

1.19

1.02

0.99

1.10 Return on average common stockholders' equity 7.42

15.58

9.01

34.94

9.39 Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1) 14.01

19.05

14.81

14.83

15.43 Efficiency ratio (2) 56.15

48.46

38.57

54.16

37.53 Operating expenses to average assets 2.05

1.70

0.83

1.81

0.86 Interest rate spread 2.25

2.24

2.06

2.18

2.26 Net interest margin 3.27

3.21

2.22

3.05

2.39 Effective tax rate 22.68

16.17

25.66

5.09

25.48 Shares used for basic common EPS computation 722,486,509

722,264,568

465,115,180

710,684,522

465,354,754 Shares used for diluted common EPS computation 724,912,890

723,726,994

466,094,357

712,438,049

466,280,938 Common shares outstanding at the respective period-ends 722,485,257

722,475,755

466,136,056

722,485,257

466,136,056

(1) See the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 13 of this release. (2) We calculate our efficiency ratio by dividing our operating expenses by the sum of our net interest income and non-interest income, excluding the bargain purchase gain.



September 30,

2023

June 30, 2023

September 30,

2022 CAPITAL MEASURES:









Book value per common share $ 14.52

$ 14.61

$ 13.39 Tangible book value per common share (1) 10.25

10.29

8.19 Common stockholders' equity to total assets 9.43 %

8.89 %

9.92 % Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 6.85

6.43

6.31

(1) See the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 13 of this release.

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



ASSET QUALITY SUMMARY



The following table presents the Company's asset quality measures at the respective dates:

















September 30, 2023













compared to (dollars in millions) September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Non-Performing Loans:

















Non-accrual mortgage loans:

















Multi-family $ 60

$ 33

$ 13

82 %

362 % Commercial real estate 157

36

20

336 %

685 % One-to-four family first mortgage 90

85

92

6 %

-2 % Acquisition, development, and construction 1

—

—

NM

NM Total non-accrual mortgage loans 308

154

125

100 %

146 % Commercial and industrial 65

64

3

2 %

2067 % Other non-accrual loans 19

15

13

27 %

46 % Total non-performing loans 392

233

141

68 %

178 % Repossessed assets 12

13

12

-8 %

— % Total non-performing assets $ 404

$ 246

$ 153

64 %

164 %

The following table presents the Company's asset quality measures at the respective dates:



September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Non-performing loans to total loans held for investment 0.47 %

0.28 %

0.20 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.36

0.21

0.17 Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 157.93

255.40

278.87 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans held for investment 0.74

0.71

0.57

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION



The following table presents the Company's loans 30 to 89 days past due at the respective dates:

















September 30, 2023













compared to (dollars in millions) September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

December 31,

2022 Loans 30 to 89 Days Past Due:

















Multi-family $ 60

$ 79

$ 34

-24 %

76 % Commercial real estate 26

147

2

-82 %

1200 % One-to-four family first mortgage 20

17

21

18 %

-5 % Acquisition, development, and construction 1

29

—

-97 %

NM Commercial and industrial 42

45

2

-7 %

2000 % Other loans 20

18

11

11 %

82 % Total loans 30 to 89 days past due $ 169

$ 335

$ 70

-50 %

141 %

The following table summarizes the Company's net charge-offs (recoveries) for the respective periods:



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022 (dollars in millions)

















Charge-offs:

















Multi-family $ 2

$ —

$ 1

$ 2

$ 1 Commercial real estate 14

—

—

14

4 One-to-four family residential —

1

—

3

— Acquisition, development and construction —

—

—

—

— Commercial and industrial 6

—

—

6

— Other 4

2

—

9

— Total charge-offs $ 26

$ 3

$ 1

$ 34

$ 5



















Recoveries:

















Multi-family $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Commercial real estate —

—

—

—

(4) One-to-four family residential —

—

—

—

— Acquisition, development and construction —

—

—

—

— Commercial and industrial (1)

(3)

(1)

(8)

(6) Other (1)

(1)

—

(3)

— Total recoveries $ (2)

$ (4)

$ (1)

$ (11)

$ (10)



















Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 24

$ (1)

$ —

$ 23

$ (5)



















Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1) 0.03 %

— %

— %

0.03 %

(0.01) %



(1) Three months ended presented on a non-annualized basis.

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

LOANS SERVICED AND SUBSERVICED



September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023 (dollars in millions) Unpaid

Principal

Balance (1) Number of

accounts

Unpaid

Principal

Balance (1) Number of

accounts Subserviced for others (2) $ 326,522 1,218,812

$ 342,831 1,273,769 Serviced for others (3) 75,891 299,323

73,644 291,509 Serviced for own loan portfolio (4) 9,322 71,785

9,494 71,934 Total loans serviced $ 411,735 1,589,920

$ 425,969 1,637,212

(1) UPB, net of write downs, does not include premiums or discounts. (2) Loans subserviced for a fee for non-Company owned loans or MSRs. Includes temporary short-term subservicing performed as a result of sales of servicing-released MSRs. (3) Loans for which the Company owns the MSR. (4) Includes LHFI (residential first mortgage, home equity and other consumer), LHFS (residential first mortgage), loans with government guarantees (residential first mortgage), and repossessed assets.

