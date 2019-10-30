New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share Of $0.19 As Net Interest Margin Stabilizes

WESTBURY, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Third Quarter 2019 Summary • Earnings : - Net income for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $99.0 million compared to $97.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. - Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2019 was $90.8 million or $0.19 per common share, compared to $89.0 million for the second quarter of 2019, also $0.19 per common share. - Non-interest expenses came in at $123.3 million, compared to $123.1 million in the previous quarter and the efficiency ratio was 47.37%. - Return on average assets was 0.76% for the current third quarter while return on average common stockholders' equity was 5.86%. (1) - Return on average tangible assets was 0.80% for the current third quarter, while return on average tangible common stockholders' equity was 9.62%. (1) (2) • Balance Sheet : - Total assets were $52.5 billion, down slightly compared to the second quarter of 2019. - Total loans held for investment declined modestly on a linked quarter basis, but average loans held for investment increased $548.2 million or 5% annualized on a linked-quarter basis to $40.8 billion. - Average multi-family loans increased $488.7 million or 7% annualized to $30.5 billion. - Average specialty finance loans rose $131.1 million or 23% annualized to $2.5 billion. - Average interest-bearing deposits rose $54.3 million or 1% annualized to $29.1 billion, as we managed high cost deposit balances lower. • Net Interest Margin : - The net interest margin for the third quarter was 1.99%, down one basis point compared to the second quarter 2019 margin. - Funding costs declined moderately, while asset yields remained unchanged. - Prepayment income increased 12% during the third quarter to $14.1 million compared to second quarter 2019. - Prepayment income added 11 basis points to the net interest margin this quarter, same as in the previous quarter. • Asset Quality : - Non-performing assets totaled $67.9 million or 0.13% of total assets. - Non-performing loans were $56.2 million or 0.14% of total loans. - Weighted average LTV for our rent-regulated multi-family portfolio was 53.54%. • Capital Position at September 30, 2019: - Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.15%. - Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 11.49%. - Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 13.61%. - Leverage Capital Ratio was 8.65%.

(1) Return on average assets and on average tangible assets are calculated using net income. Return on average common stockholders' equity and on average tangible common stockholders' equity are calculated using net income available to common shareholders. (2) "Tangible assets" and "tangible common stockholders' equity" are non-GAAP financial measures. See the discussion and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 8 of this release.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company") today reported net income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 of $99.0 million, up 2% from the $97.2 million reported for the three months ended June 30, 2019. On a year-to-date basis, net income was $293.9 million, down 8% compared to the first nine months of 2018.

Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2019 was $90.8 million, or $0.19 per common share, compared to $89.0 million, also $0.19 per common share for the second quarter of 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income available to common shareholders totaled $269.2 million, or $0.57 per common share, compared to $296.1 million or $0.60 per common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Commenting on the Company's third quarter 2019 performance, President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora stated: "Overall, we are pleased with the Company's performance this quarter. With the FOMC having lowered short term interest rates twice so far during the third quarter, we are beginning to see a positive impact on our funding costs, marking an inflection point in the net interest margin and net interest income. The net interest margin during the third quarter stabilized at 1.99%, down only one basis point from the previous quarter, while net interest income was relatively unchanged. We anticipate further improvements in our funding costs, and hence our net interest margin going forward due to our liability sensitive balance sheet.

"On the lending front, our loan portfolio continued to grow compared to the level at year-end 2018, led by our multi-family and specialty finance loan portfolios, but our end of period loan portfolio was down modestly compared to the prior quarter. However on an average basis, average total loan balances increased 5% annualized compared to the prior quarter to $40.8 billion. During the quarter, we experienced a number of loans refinancing away from us, as the dollars offered by alternative lenders did not meet our stringent underwriting standards.

"Our overall deposit growth slowed this quarter as we strategically chose to allow higher cost deposits to roll off. This had a modest favorable impact on deposit costs during the third quarter. We expect it to have a greater benefit going forward. As we adjust to a lower interest rate environment, we are aggressively managing our deposit costs lower and proactively reducing higher cost deposit balances.

"Our operating expenses, excluding certain items related to severance costs, declined compared to the previous quarter and the efficiency ratio improved to 47.37%.

"Finally, our asset quality metrics continue to be solid. More importantly, we are not seeing any negative credit trends in the rent-regulated portion of our multi-family portfolio post the passage of new rent control laws in June."

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

Reflecting our earnings, asset quality metrics, and strong capital position, the Board of Directors yesterday declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on the Company's common stock. Based on a closing price of $13.69 as of October 29, 2019, this represents an annualized dividend yield of 5.0%. The dividend is payable on November 25, 2019 to common shareholders of record as of November 11, 2019.

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

On a year-to-date basis, total assets increased $638.3 million to $52.5 billion, a 2% increase on an annualized basis. Similar to previous quarters, the year-to-date increase was primarily the result of loan growth and to a lesser extent, growth in the securities portfolio. Our balance sheet growth has been funded through deposit growth, mainly through certificates of deposit ("CDs"), while borrowed funds have decreased.

Total loans held for investment rose $678.3 million, or 2% on an annualized basis, compared to December 31, 2018. Loan growth during the first nine months of 2019, centered in our multi-family loan portfolio and in our commercial and industrial ("C&I") loan portfolio, the majority of which are comprised of specialty finance loans.

Total securities, which consist mainly of available-for-sale securities, rose $243.4 million compared to the balance at December 31, 2018, or 6% on an annualized basis. However, given the low interest rate environment in place over the past two quarters, we have refrained from meaningfully growing the securities portfolio.

Total deposits rose $807.7 million, or 4% on an annualized basis, to $31.6 billion and total borrowed funds decreased $581.5 million, or 5% on an annualized basis.

Loans

Total loans, net were $40.7 billion at September 30, 2019, relatively unchanged from the level at the end of the prior quarter, and up $688.7 million or 2% annualized compared to the balance at December 31, 2018. During the quarter, a number of multi-family loans refinanced away from the Bank because other alternative lenders were willing to provide more credit than we were, which was inconsistent with our rigorous underwriting standards. However, on an average basis, average total loans held for investment were $40.8 billion, up $548.2 million or 5% annualized on a linked-quarter basis. Our loan growth on a year-to-date basis continues to be driven by our core multi-family loan product and by our specialty finance portfolio, while the commercial real estate ("CRE") loan portfolio declined modestly.

On a linked-quarter basis, average multi-family loans increased $488.7 million to $30.5 billion up 7% on an annualized basis, while average CRE loans declined modestly to $6.9 billion or 0.3% annualized. Our specialty lending business reported another strong quarter, with average specialty finance loans and leases increasing $131.1 million to $2.5 billion, up 23% annualized.

The average loan size for multi-family loans is $6.2 million and for CRE loans it is $6.4 million, both relatively stable with the previous quarter. The average weighted life of the multi-family portfolio was 2.1 years and for the CRE portfolio, it was 2.4 years, both unchanged from the prior quarter.

Originations

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, total loans originated for investment were $2.3 billion compared to $3.0 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Multi-family originations totaled $1.2 billion, CRE originations were $309.3 million, and specialty finance loans and leases were $637.8 million. During the current quarter, origination activity was tempered as some investors have temporarily postponed their purchase and sale decisions while they assess the full impact of the recently enacted New York State Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act of 2019.

Pipeline

Our pipeline remains strong heading into the fourth quarter of the year. Currently, it stands at $2.2 billion, up 10% compared to the loan pipeline at the end of the second quarter. This includes $1.3 billion in multi-family loans, $250 million in CRE loans, and $540 million in specialty finance loans and leases.

Funding

Deposits

Historically, the Company has been able to gain large institutional deposit balances, during the time that our competitors were not in the market for these types of deposits. During the current third quarter, several competitors re-entered this market with a demonstrated willingness to pay irrational interest rates on these deposit products. Rather than compete with these financial institutions, the Company selectively exited many of these relationships during the third quarter, opting instead to grow lower cost retail deposits and other relatively inexpensive funding sources. As a result, the interest-bearing checking and money market accounts category declined $1.6 billion on a year-over-year basis and $810.0 million on a linked-quarter basis. Despite this, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, total deposits increased $807.7 million or 4% annualized to $31.6 billion.

Given our liability sensitive balance sheet, we are aggressively managing our deposit costs lower and proactively reducing higher cost deposit balances. The benefit of this strategy should become more apparent in upcoming quarters through lower deposit costs.

Borrowed Funds

At September 30, 2019, total borrowed funds were $13.6 billion, down $581.5 million or 5% annualized compared to the balance at December 31, 2018. The majority of the decline was the result of a $582.0 million decrease in wholesale borrowings, consisting mainly of Federal Home Loan Bank of New York advances, which ended the quarter at $13.0 billion.

The cost of our borrowings declined three basis points on a linked quarter basis to 2.38%. We have approximately $5.1 billion of wholesale borrowings at an average rate of 2.06% maturing over the next five quarters.

Asset Quality

The Company's asset quality and asset quality metrics remained solid during the third quarter despite a modest uptick in total non-performing assets ("NPAs"). NPAs increased 8% on a linked-quarter basis to $67.9 million, as a $575,000 decrease in other non-accrual loans was offset by a $5.4 million increase in non-accrual mortgage loans. Included in this amount was $33.6 million of taxi medallion non-accrual loans.

Total repossessed assets of $11.7 million were unchanged on a linked-quarter basis. Included in this amount is $9.7 million of repossessed taxi medallions. As of September 30, 2019, our remaining taxi medallion-related loans totaled $61.0 million, compared to $65.3 million at June 30, 2019.

Net charge-offs for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 declined to $6.5 million or 0.02% of average loans compared to $7.4 million, also 0.02% of average loans in the previous quarter. On a year-to-date basis, net charge-offs totaled $15.8 million or 0.04% of average loans compared to $13.9 million or 0.04% in the first nine months of 2018. Taxi medallion-related charge-offs were $6.8 million and $9.7 million, for the first nine months of 2019 and 2018, respectively.

More importantly, we are not seeing any negative credit trends in the rent-regulated portion of our multi-family portfolio post the passage of new rent control laws in June. The overall weighted average LTV for our multi-family portfolio was 57.16% at September 30, 2019 and the weighted average LTV for the rent-regulated portion of this portfolio was 53.54%.

EARNINGS SUMMARY FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $235.9 million, compared to the $237.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, and down 5% compared to the $249.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Total interest income for the current third quarter rose modestly on a linked-quarter basis, and 7% on a year-over-year basis. Total interest expense also rose modestly on a linked-quarter basis and 24% year-over-year.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net interest income totaled $714.9 million, down $68.8 million, or 9%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Total interest income for the first nine months of 2019 rose $107.7 million or 9% versus the first nine months of 2018, while interest expense increased $176.5 million or 38% over the same time period.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin ("NIM") for the third quarter of 2019 was 1.99%, down one basis point compared to the second quarter 2019 NIM. The average asset yield for the current third quarter was 3.82%, unchanged from the prior quarter, while funding costs declined two basis points to 2.04% from the prior quarter.

Prepayment income for the third quarter was $14.1 million, up 12% from the $12.6 million recorded in the second quarter of 2019, contributing 11 basis points to this quarter's NIM, unchanged from the previous quarter. Excluding the impact from prepayment income, our third quarter NIM would have been 1.88%, on a non-GAAP basis, down one basis point compared to the previous quarter.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the NIM was 2.01%, down 29 basis points compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018. This decrease was the result of higher funding costs due to the cumulative impact of multiple short-term interest rate increases during this time frame, offset partially by higher yields on our interest-earning assets. The average asset yield increased 14 basis points to 3.81%, while the cost of funds increased 49 basis points to 2.03%.

Prepayment income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $36.3 million, down 10% from the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Prepayment income contributed 10 and 12 basis points, respectively to the NIM. Excluding the impact from prepayment income, the NIM, on a non-GAAP basis, would have been 1.91%, compared to 2.18% for the prior nine months.

Provision for Loan Losses

For the third quarter of 2019, the Company reported a provision for loan losses of $4.8 million compared to a provision for loan losses of $1.8 million in the previous quarter. On a year-to-date basis, the Company reported a provision for loan losses of $5.4 million compared to a provision for loan losses of $15.5 million in the first nine months of 2018.

Non-Interest Income

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, total non-interest income increased $6.8 million to $24.4 million compared to $17.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019. Included in the other income category in the current quarter is a $7.9 million gain on sale of a branch property located in Florida.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, non-interest income totaled $66.8 million compared to $68.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Included in the nine-month period for 2018 was revenue of $15.7 million related to our former wealth management business, Peter B. Cannell & Co., Inc. which was sold in the first quarter of 2019. In addition to the aforementioned gain on the sale of a branch property, also included in the nine month period for 2019 was $7.8 million of net gains on securities compared to a net loss of $810,000 for the first nine months of 2018.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $123.3 million, relatively unchanged from the prior quarter. Included in the current third quarter was $1.4 million in severance costs. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, total non-interest expenses declined $26.6 million, or 6%, to $385.1 million. Our operating expenses during the first nine months of 2019 included certain items related to severance costs and branch rationalization, which totaled $10.4 million. The efficiency ratio for the current third quarter was 47.37% compared to 48.20% in the second quarter of the year.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $33.2 million, compared to $33.1 million in the prior quarter. The effective tax rate was 25.09% during the current third quarter, compared to 25.42% in the second quarter of 2019.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, income tax expense totaled $97.3 million, compared to $104.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The effective tax rate was 24.88% for the first nine months of 2019, compared to 24.56% for the year-ago nine months.

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Based in Westbury, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank. At September 30, 2019, the Company reported assets of $52.5 billion, loans of $40.7 billion, deposits of $31.6 billion, and stockholders' equity of $6.7 billion.

Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Company operates 239 branches through eight local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, and Atlantic Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona.

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

(unaudited)



(in thousands, except share data)





Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 854,678

$ 1,474,955 Securities:





Available-for-sale 5,854,568

5,613,520 Equity investments with readily





determinable fair values, at fair value 32,861

30,551 Total securities 5,887,429

5,644,071 Mortgage loans held for investment:





Multi-family 30,289,364

29,904,063 Commercial real estate 6,988,226

7,000,990 One-to-four family 395,347

446,413 Acquisition, development, and construction 297,565

407,875 Total mortgage loans held for investment 37,970,502

37,759,341 Other loans:





Commercial and industrial 2,864,944

2,397,784 Other loans 8,774

8,783 Total other loans held for investment 2,873,718

2,406,567 Total loans held for investment 40,844,220

40,165,908 Less: Allowance for loan losses (149,433)

(159,820) Loans held for investment, net 40,694,787

40,006,088 Total loans, net 40,694,787

40,006,088 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 606,371

644,590 Premises and equipment, net 321,792

346,179 Operating lease right-of-use assets 300,955

- Goodwill 2,426,379

2,436,131 Other assets 1,445,238

1,347,362 Total assets $ 52,537,629

$ 51,899,376 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Deposits:





Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts $ 9,960,403

$ 11,530,049 Savings accounts 4,817,697

4,643,260 Certificates of deposit 14,264,171

12,194,322 Non-interest-bearing accounts 2,529,905

2,396,799 Total deposits 31,572,176

30,764,430 Borrowed funds:





Wholesale borrowings 12,971,661

13,553,661 Junior subordinated debentures 359,773

359,508 Subordinated notes 294,926

294,697 Total borrowed funds 13,626,360

14,207,866 Operating lease liabilities 300,610

- Other liabilities 343,476

271,845 Total liabilities 45,842,622

45,244,141 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock at par $0.01 (5,000,000 shares authorized):





Series A (515,000 shares issued and outstanding) 502,840

502,840 Common stock at par $0.01 (900,000,000 shares authorized; 490,439,070 and 490,439,070





shares issued; and 467,350,860 and 473,536,604 shares outstanding, respectively) 4,904

4,904 Paid-in capital in excess of par 6,107,376

6,099,940 Retained earnings 328,407

297,202 Treasury stock, at cost (23,088,210 and 16,902,466 shares, respectively) (220,669)

(161,998) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:





Net unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale, net of tax 43,804

(10,534) Net unrealized loss on the non-credit portion of other-than-





temporary impairment losses, net of tax (6,042)

(6,042) Pension and post-retirement obligations, net of tax (65,613)

(71,077) Total accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (27,851)

(87,653) Total stockholders' equity 6,695,007

6,655,235 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 52,537,629

$ 51,899,376









NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)









































For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018



















(in thousands, except per share data)

















Interest Income:

















Mortgage and other loans $ 391,920

$ 387,634

$ 368,264

$ 1,159,344

$ 1,092,637 Securities and money market investments 62,631

66,118

56,880

195,133

154,164 Total interest income 454,551

453,752

425,144

1,354,477

1,246,801



















Interest Expense:

















Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts 42,465

47,772

44,497

140,396

119,246 Savings accounts 9,326

8,861

7,325

26,270

21,176 Certificates of deposit 86,934

80,651

51,249

235,360

121,298 Borrowed funds 79,911

78,778

72,567

237,521

201,322 Total interest expense 218,636

216,062

175,638

639,547

463,042 Net interest income 235,915

237,690

249,506

714,930

783,759 Provision for losses on loans 4,781

1,844

1,201

5,403

15,486 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 231,134

235,846

248,305

709,527

768,273



















Non-Interest Income:

















Fee income 7,580

7,487

7,237

22,295

22,056 Bank-owned life insurance 6,791

6,479

7,302

20,245

20,424 Net gain (loss) on securities 275

493

(41)

7,755

(810) Other income 9,740

3,138

8,424

16,473

26,815 Total non-interest income 24,386

17,597

22,922

66,768

68,485



















Non-Interest Expense:

















Operating expenses:

















Compensation and benefits 75,159

72,573

78,283

229,172

242,572 Occupancy and equipment 21,748

21,889

24,401

66,599

74,311 General and administrative 26,395

28,590

31,749

89,350

94,799 Total non-interest expense 123,302

123,052

134,433

385,121

411,682 Income before income taxes 132,218

130,391

136,794

391,174

425,076 Income tax expense 33,172

33,145

30,022

97,305

104,398 Net Income 99,046

97,246

106,772

293,869

320,678 Preferred stock dividends 8,207

8,207

8,207

24,621

24,621 Net income available to common shareholders $ 90,839

$ 89,039

$ 98,565

$ 269,248

$ 296,057



















Basic earnings per common share $ 0.19

$ 0.19

$ 0.20

$ 0.57

$ 0.60 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.19

$ 0.19

$ 0.20

$ 0.57

$ 0.60





















NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF CERTAIN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

While stockholders' equity, total assets, and book value per share are financial measures that are recorded in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and tangible book value per share are not. Nevertheless, it is management's belief that these non-GAAP measures should be disclosed in our earnings releases and other investor communications for the following reasons:

Tangible stockholders' equity is an important indication of the Company's ability to grow organically and through business combinations, as well as its ability to pay dividends and to engage in various capital management strategies. Returns on average tangible assets and average tangible stockholders' equity are among the profitability measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, the Company's peers. Tangible book value per share and the ratio of tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets are among the capital measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, its peers.

Tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and the related non-GAAP profitability and capital measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for stockholders' equity, total assets, or any other profitability or capital measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate these non-GAAP measures may differ from that of other companies reporting non-GAAP measures with similar names.

The following table presents reconciliations of our common stockholders' equity and tangible common stockholders' equity, our total assets and tangible assets, and the related GAAP and non-GAAP profitability and capital measures at or for the periods indicated:



At or for the

At or for the



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

(dollars in thousands) 2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Total Stockholders' Equity $ 6,695,007

$ 6,674,678

$ 6,794,015

$ 6,695,007

$ 6,794,015

Less: Goodwill (2,426,379)

(2,426,379)

(2,436,131)

(2,426,379)

(2,436,131)

Preferred stock (502,840)

(502,840)

(502,840)

(502,840)

(502,840)

Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 3,765,788

$ 3,745,459

$ 3,855,044

$ 3,765,788

$ 3,855,044























Total Assets $ 52,537,629

$ 52,776,253

$ 51,246,654

$ 52,537,629

$ 51,246,654

Less: Goodwill (2,426,379)

(2,426,379)

(2,436,131)

(2,426,379)

(2,436,131)

Tangible assets $ 50,111,250

$ 50,349,874

$ 48,810,523

$ 50,111,250

$ 48,810,523























Average Common Stockholders' Equity $ 6,201,970

$ 6,149,275

$ 6,301,525

$ 6,152,253

$ 6,291,911

Less: Average goodwill (2,426,379)

(2,426,379)

(2,436,131)

(2,429,487)

(2,436,131)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 3,775,591

$ 3,722,896

$ 3,865,394

$ 3,722,766

$ 3,855,780























Average Assets $ 52,257,718

$ 52,072,326

$ 50,608,283

$ 51,984,879

$ 49,685,717

Less: Average goodwill (2,426,379)

(2,426,379)

(2,436,131)

(2,429,487)

(2,436,131)

Average tangible assets $ 49,831,339

$ 49,645,947

$ 48,172,152

$ 49,555,392

$ 47,249,586























Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 90,839

$ 89,039

$ 98,565

$ 269,248

$ 296,057























GAAP MEASURES:



















Return on average assets (1) 0.76 % 0.75 % 0.84 % 0.75 % 0.86 % Return on average common stockholders' equity (2) 5.86

5.79

6.26

5.84

6.27

Book value per common share $ 13.25

$ 13.21

$ 12.83

$ 13.25

$ 12.83

Common stockholders' equity to total assets 11.79

11.69

12.28

11.79

12.28























NON-GAAP MEASURES:



















Return on average tangible assets (1) 0.80 % 0.78 % 0.89 % 0.79 % 0.90 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (2) 9.62

9.57

10.20

9.64

10.24

Tangible book value per common share $ 8.06

$ 8.01

$ 7.86

$ 8.06

$ 7.86

Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets 7.51

7.44

7.90

7.51

7.90

























(1) To calculate return on average assets for a period, we divide net income generated during that period by average assets recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible assets for a period, we divide net income by average tangible assets recorded during that period.



(2) To calculate return on average common stockholders' equity for a period, we divide net income available to common shareholders generated during that period by average common stockholders' equity recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible common stockholders' equity for a period, we divide net income available to common shareholders generated during that period by average tangible common stockholders' equity recorded during that period.

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS

LINKED-QUARTER AND YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPARISONS

(unaudited)









































For the Three Months Ended



September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

September 30, 2018



Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Cost

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Cost

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Cost

(dollars in thousands)



































Assets:



































Interest-earning assets:



































Mortgage and other loans, net $ 40,756,495

$ 391,920

3.84 % $ 40,208,256

$ 387,634

3.86 % $ 39,465,876

$ 368,264

3.73 % Securities 6,324,588

59,785

3.78

6,320,252

60,340

3.82

5,279,319

49,084

3.71

Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents 511,730

2,846

2.21

967,364

5,778

2.40

1,557,465

7,796

1.99

Total interest-earning assets 47,592,813

454,551

3.82

47,495,872

453,752

3.82

46,302,660

425,144

3.67

Non-interest-earning assets 4,664,905









4,576,454









4,305,623









Total assets $ 52,257,718









$ 52,072,326









$ 50,608,283









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:



































Interest-bearing deposits:



































Interest-bearing checking and money



































market accounts $ 10,263,331

$ 42,465

1.64 % $ 10,811,077

$ 47,772

1.77 % $ 11,732,410

$ 44,497

1.50 % Savings accounts 4,747,843

9,326

0.78

4,729,517

8,861

0.75

4,872,126

7,325

0.60

Certificates of deposit 14,093,146

86,934

2.45

13,509,392

80,651

2.39

10,740,927

51,249

1.89

Total interest-bearing deposits 29,104,320

138,725

1.89

29,049,986

137,284

1.90

27,345,463

103,071

1.50

Borrowed funds 13,325,104

79,911

2.38

13,111,692

78,778

2.41

13,704,208

72,567

2.10

Total interest-bearing liabilities 42,429,424

218,636

2.04

42,161,678

216,062

2.06

41,049,671

175,638

1.70

Non-interest-bearing deposits 2,491,796









2,698,578









2,488,674









Other liabilities 631,688









559,955









265,573









Total liabilities 45,552,908









45,420,211









43,803,918









Stockholders' equity 6,704,810









6,652,115









6,804,365









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 52,257,718









$ 52,072,326









$ 50,608,283









Net interest income/interest rate spread



$ 235,915

1.78 %



$ 237,690

1.76 %



$ 249,506

1.97 % Net interest margin







1.99 %







2.00 %







2.16 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to



































interest-bearing liabilities







1.12 x







1.13 x







1.13 x





































