NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2024 GAAP NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $0.79 PER DILUTED SHARE AND NON-GAAP NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) ("the Company"), the holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported its results for the third quarter of 2024. The Company reported a net loss of $280 million for third quarter 2024 and a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $289 million or $0.79 per diluted share. As adjusted for merger-related expenses, and certain items related to the sale of the mortgage warehouse business, the Company reported a net loss of $243 million for third quarter 2024 and a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $252 million or $0.69 per diluted share.

Third Quarter 2024 Summary

Asset Quality

Loans, Deposits, and Funding Total ACL of $1.3 billion, or 1.87% of LHFI

Multi-family ACL coverage, excluding co-op loans, increased to 1.86%

Office ACL coverage of 6.04%

Non-office CRE ACL coverage of 1.92%

Meaningful CRE payoffs at par, including nearly 34% in substandard loans

68% of total non-accrual loans are current

Over 90% of multi-family loans that have repriced this year are current or have paid off at par Multi-family loans declined $871 million or 2%

CRE loans declined $696 million or 5%

C&I loans decreased $1.3 billion or 8%

Total deposits of $83.0 billion, up $4 billion or 5.0%

Retail deposits increased $2.5 billion or 8% to $35 billion

Private Bank deposits rose $1.8 billion or 11% to $17.9 billion

Reduced wholesale borrowings by $8.6 billion or 31% to $19.3 billion or 18% of total assets

Loan/deposit ratio at 86% compared to 110% at Q1'24 Capital

Liquidity CET1 ratio of 10.8%

Pro-forma CET1 ratio of 11.4%, including benefit from sale of mortgage operations

Book value per common share of $19.43

Tangible book value per share of $18.18 Total liquidity of over $41 billion, significantly higher than last quarter

A 299% coverage ratio on uninsured deposits

Nearly $19 billion of available borrowing capacity and high-quality liquid assets

CEO COMMENTARY

Commenting on the Company's third quarter performance, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Joseph M. Otting stated, "During the third quarter, we made significant progress on each of our strategic priorities, as we continue to transition into a diversified regional bank. The first of which is our funding mix. We had a second consecutive quarter of strong deposit growth, especially in the Private Bank, where we are seeing many customers returning to Flagstar and we are winning new relationships. Also, we utilized a portion of our liquidity from deposit growth and previously announced business transaction, to pay down a significant amount of wholesale borrowings. Wholesale borrowings declined nearly $9 billion or 31% to $19 billion, while deposits increased $4 billion or 5% to $83 billion. This positive shift in our overall funding mix will help reduce our overall funding costs.

"On the asset quality front, we have completed 97% of our annual review of the multi-family and commercial real estate portfolios and have taken substantial charge-offs across the portfolio. Our CRE exposure continues to decline through a combination of par pay-offs and proactively managing problem loans. Total CRE loans declined 3% compared to the previous quarter and decreased 6% year-to-date. Additionally, while non-accrual loans increased during the third quarter, 68% are current, up from 61% last quarter. Furthermore, of the $2.1 billion of multi-family loans that have repriced this year, over 90% have paid off at par or remain current.

"We have also continued to invest in our business. We continue to invest in our risk management infrastructure and have enhanced our risk team with several new hires. In addition, we expanded our C&I leadership team with the hiring of several accomplished senior executives while building out our coverage and infrastructure by recruiting over 30 teammates in commercial banking, to bolster our commercial banking growth strategy.

"Following the end of the quarter, we took actions to reduce costs across our entire organization. These steps reflect our commitment to our financial objectives, and we anticipate further cost reductions as we continue to implement efficiency initiatives.

"Also, ten days ago we announced another milestone in our ongoing transformation, changing our holding company name to Flagstar Financial, Inc. and our stock symbol to FLG, effective at 5 p.m. today. We expect to begin trading under the new symbol on Monday. The new holding company name complements the re-branding of the Bank and our branches we undertook earlier in the year. The Company name change is a continuation of those efforts and unifies the organization and our vision under one brand.

"Moreover, at yesterday's Board of Directors meeting, director Peter Schoels tendered his resignation from both the Bank and the Company boards. Peter has been a director of the Company since the close of the merger almost two years ago. Before then he was a long-standing director at legacy Flagstar. For myself and my fellow board members, Peter's insights and business acumen have served the organization well and I would like to thank him for his many years of service. The Board intends to fill the vacancy left by his departure.

"I remain confident in our ability to successfully execute on our strategic plan and transform the Company into a regional bank with meaningful earnings power and a strong balance sheet.

"Finally, I would like to thank each of our teammates for their unwavering commitment and dedication to the Bank and its customers."

NET INCOME (LOSS) | NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

The Company reported a third quarter 2024 net loss of $280 million compared to a net loss of $323 million for second quarter 2024, and net income of $207 million for third quarter 2023. Net loss attributable to common stockholders for third quarter 2024 was $289 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $333 million, or $1.14 per diluted share for second quarter 2024, and net income attributable to common stockholders of $199 million, or $0.81 per diluted share for third quarter 2023. As adjusted for merger-related expenses, and certain items related to the sale of the mortgage warehouse business in July 2024, the net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $243 million and the net loss attributable to common stockholders was $252 million, or $0.69 per diluted share. This compares to a net loss, as adjusted for merger-related expenses, of $298 million and net loss attributable to common stockholders as adjusted for merger-related expenses, of $308 million, or $1.05 per diluted share for second quarter 2024 and net income, as adjusted for merger-related expenses, of $274 million and net income attributable to common stockholders of $266 million or $1.09 per diluted share as adjusted for merger-related expenses for third quarter 2023.

For the first nine months of 2024, the Company reported a net loss of $930 million compared to net income of $2.6 billion for the first nine months of 2023. Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the first nine months of 2024 was $957 million or $3.16 per diluted share compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $2.6 billion for the first nine months of 2023 or $10.84 per diluted share.

Included in the net loss and diluted EPS for the first nine months of 2024 is a $121 million reduction in the bargain purchase gain arising from the Signature transaction, as well as certain items related to the sale of the Company's mortgage warehouse business in late July 2024. As adjusted for these items and for merger-related expenses, the net loss for the first nine months of 2024 was $715 million and the net loss attributable to common stockholders was $742 million or $2.45 per diluted share. Net income and diluted EPS for the first nine months of 2023 included a bargain purchase gain of $2.1 billion arising from the Signature transaction. As adjusted for this item and for merger-related expenses, net income for the first nine months of 2023 totaled $682 million and net income attributable to common stockholders totaled $657 million or $2.73 per diluted share.

EARNINGS SUMMARY FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

Net Interest Income, Net Interest Margin, and Average Balance Sheet

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Summary











September 30, 2024

For the Three Months Ended

compared to (%): (dollars in millions) September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Net interest income $ 510

$ 557

$ 882

-8 %

-42 %





















For the Three Months Ended

compared to (bp): Yield/Cost September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Mortgage and other loans, net 5.53 %

5.62 %

5.82 %

-9

-29 Securities 4.85 %

4.68 %

4.30 %

17

55 Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents 5.40 %

5.44 %

5.31 %

-4

9 Total interest-earning assets 5.42 %

5.48 %

5.62 %

-6

-20 Total interest-bearing deposits 4.37 %

4.15 %

3.33 %

22

104 Borrowed funds 5.28 %

5.28 %

3.53 %

0

175 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4.62 %

4.52 %

3.37 %

10

125 Net interest margin 1.79 %

1.98 %

3.27 %

-19

-148

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Summary











For the Nine Months Ended



(dollars in millions) September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

% Change Net interest income $ 1,691

$ 2,337

-28 %













For the Nine Months Ended



Yield/Cost September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

(bp) Change Mortgage and other loans, net 5.62 %

5.43 %

19 Securities 4.59 %

4.11 %

48 Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents 5.44 %

5.11 %

33 Total interest-earning assets 5.47 %

5.27 %

20 Total interest-bearing deposits 4.13 %

2.94 %

119 Borrowed funds 5.31 %

3.52 %

179 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4.45 %

3.09 %

136 Net interest margin 2.01 %

3.05 %

-104

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter 2024 totaled $510 million, down $47 million, or 8%, compared to second quarter 2024, and down $372 million or 42%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The decline from second quarter 2024 is primarily due to lower average loan balances arising from the sale of the mortgage warehouse business, which closed during the third quarter of 2024, continued payoffs in both the multi-family and commercial real estate portfolios, and a decline in the commercial and industrial loan portfolio, driven by the Company's strategy to exit certain non-relationship based loans, and strong deposit growth which was driven by promotional rates. This was partially offset by a higher level of average cash balances, and lower average borrowed funds. The decline relative to the third quarter of 2023 was almost entirely the result of higher average interest-bearing liabilities combined with an increase in the cost of funds. The increase in average interest-bearing liabilities was driven by increases in both average interest-bearing deposits and average borrowed funds. This was partially offset by growth in average interest-earnings assets, as the decline in average loan balances was offset by higher average cash balances and higher average investment securities balances.

For the first nine months of 2024, net interest income decreased $646 million or 28% to $1.7 billion compared to $2.3 billion for the first nine months of 2023. The decline is attributable to an 18% increase in average interest-bearing liabilities to $87.2 billion, including a 41% increase in average borrowed funds and a 10% increase in average interest-bearing deposits to $60.9 billion.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the third quarter 2024 was 1.79%, down 19 basis points compared to second quarter 2024 and down 148 basis points compared to third quarter 2023. The 19 basis points reduction compared to second quarter 2024 was the result of a 22 basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits to 4.37% along with a $4.0 billion or 7% increase in average interest-bearing deposits to $63.6 billion. The majority of the average deposit growth was centered on savings accounts and certificates of deposits, as we continued to attract new customers and balances in our promotional savings products. This was partially offset by a decline in average borrowed funds, which decreased $4.2 billion or 15% to $24.5 billion, while the average cost of borrowed funds remained unchanged at 5.28%.

The 148 basis point reduction in the net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2023 was also due to the result of a higher level of average interest-bearing liabilities combined with an increase in the average cost of funds. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $14.0 billion or 19% to $88.1 billion, while the average cost of funds increased 125 basis points to 4.62%, driven by a 175 basis point increase in the average cost of borrowed funds and a 104 basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits. This was partially offset by a $5.9 billion or 5% increase in average interest-earnings assets to $113.0 billion, driven primarily by a $12.8 billion or 118% increase in average cash balances to $23.6 billion. This was partially offset by a $9.1 billion or 11% decline in average loan balances to $76.6 billion.

During the first nine months of 2024, the net interest margin was 2.01%, down 104 basis points compared to the first nine months of 2023. The year-over-year decline was mainly the result of a higher cost of funds due to the impact of a higher interest rate environment and deposit competition. This was coupled with an increase in average interest-bearing liabilities as both average deposits and average borrowed funds rose over the course of the first nine months of 2024. The average cost of funds rose 136 basis points to 4.45% driven by a 179 basis point increase in the average cost of borrowings and a 119 basis point increase in the average cost of deposits. This was partially offset by higher asset yields, as the average yield on average interest-earning assets increased 20 basis points to 5.47%.

Average Balance Sheet















September 30, 2024

For the Three Months Ended

compared to: (dollars in millions) September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Mortgage and other loans, net $76,553

$83,235

$85,691

-8 %

-11 % Securities 12,862

12,094

10,317

6 %

25 % Reverse repurchase agreements —

—

299

NM

-100 % Interest-earning cash and cash

equivalents 23,561

17,883

10,788

32 %

118 % Total interest-earning assets 112,976

113,212

107,095

— %

5 %



















Total interest-bearing deposits 63,647

59,607

58,494

7 %

9 % Borrowed funds 24,456

28,612

15,596

-15 %

57 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 88,103

88,219

74,090

— %

19 % Non-interest-bearing deposits $18,631

$18,632

$25,703

— %

-28 %





For the Nine Months Ended



(dollars in millions)

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

% Change Mortgage and other loans, net

$81,286

$80,569

1 % Securities

12,180

10,314

18 % Reverse repurchase agreements

—

503

-100 % Interest-earning cash and cash

equivalents

18,615

11,127

67 % Total interest-earning assets

112,081

102,513

9 %













Total interest-bearing deposits

60,941

55,252

10 % Borrowed funds

26,259

18,683

41 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

87,200

73,935

18 % Non-interest-bearing deposits

$18,872

$21,214

-11 %

During third quarter 2024, average loan balances decreased $6.7 billion, or 8%, to $76.6 billion compared to the previous quarter primarily driven by lower multi-family, commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial loan balances. On a year-over-year basis, average loans declined $9.1 billion or 11%, also driven by lower multi-family, commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial loan balances. Average cash balances increased $5.7 billion or 32% to $23.6 billion compared to the previous quarter, reflecting strong deposit growth during the quarter and proceeds from the sale of the mortgage warehouse business of approximately $6 billion. Cash balances were utilized to proactively manage our liquidity during the third quarter and a portion was used to pay down borrowed funds. Average cash balances on a year-over-year basis increased $12.8 billion or 118% to $23.6 billion.

Average interest-bearing liabilities were relatively flat compared to the previous quarter, as an increase in average interest-bearing deposits was offset by a decrease in average borrowed funds. Average deposits rose $4.0 billion or 7% to $63.6 billion compared to the previous quarter while average borrowed funds declined $4.2 billion or 15% to $24.5 billion compared to the previous quarter. On a year-over-year basis, average interest-bearing liabilities rose $14.0 billion or 19% to $88.1 billion, as both average interest-bearing deposits and average borrowings increased. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $5.2 billion or 9% on a year-over-year basis, while average borrowed funds rose $8.9 billion or 57%.

For the first nine months of 2024, average loans increased modestly, rising $717 million or 1% to $81.3 billion, while average cash balances rose $7.5 billion or 67% to $18.6 billion, and average securities increased $1.9 billion or 18% to $12.2 billion.

For the first nine months of 2024, average interest-bearing liabilities increased $13.3 billion or 18% to $87.2 billion driven by growth in average deposits and average borrowings. Average interest-bearing deposits rose $5.7 billion or 10% due to our promotional deposit campaign during the current quarter and higher levels of brokered deposits, while average borrowed funds increased $7.6 billion to $26.3 billion.

Provision for Credit Losses

For third quarter 2024, the provision for credit losses totaled $242 million compared to a $390 million provision for credit losses for second quarter 2024 and a $62 million provision for credit losses for third quarter 2023.

Net charge-offs totaled $240 million for third quarter 2024, compared to $349 million for second quarter 2024 and $24 million for third quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs on a non-annualized basis represented 0.31% of average loans outstanding during third quarter 2024 compared to 0.42% and 0.03% of average loans outstanding, respectively, during second quarter 2024 and third quarter of 2023. Included in third quarter net charge-offs was approximately $45 million of charge-offs taken on non-accrual loans that were moved to held for sale.

For the first nine months of 2024, the provision for credit losses totaled $947 million compared to $281 million for the first nine months of 2023. Net charge-offs totaled $670 million for the first nine months of 2024, compared to $23 million for the first nine months of 2023.

Pre-Provision Net Revenue

The tables below detail the Company's PPNR and related measures, which are non-GAAP measures, for the periods noted:















September 30, 2024

For the Three Months Ended

compared to: (dollars in millions) September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Net interest income $ 510

$ 557

$ 882

-8 %

-42 % Non-interest income 113

114

160

-1 %

-29 % Total revenues $ 623

$ 671

$ 1,042

-7 %

-40 % Total non-interest expense 716

705

712

2 %

1 % Pre - provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ (93)

$ (34)

$ 330

174 %

-128 % Merger-related and restructuring expenses 18

34

91

-47 %

-80 % Certain items related to the sale of the mortgage warehouse business 32

—

—

NM

NM Pre - provision net revenue excluding merger-related and

restructuring expenses, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ (43)

$ —

$ 421

NM

NM

For the third quarter 2024, pre-provision net loss totaled $93 million compared to a pre-provision net loss of $34 million for the second quarter 2024 and pre-provision net revenue of $330 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Excluding the impact of merger-related and restructuring expenses and certain items related to the sale of the mortgage warehouse business, pre-provision net loss was $43 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to zero for the second quarter 2024 and pre-provision net revenue of $421 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.



For the Nine Months Ended



(dollars in millions) September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

% Change Net interest income $ 1,691

$ 2,337

-28 % Non-interest income 236

2,560

-91 % Total revenues $ 1,927

$ 4,897

-61 % Total non-interest expense 2,120

1,849

15 % Pre - provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ (193)

$ 3,048

-106 % Bargain purchase gain 121

(2,142)

-106 % Merger-related and restructuring expenses 95

267

-64 % Certain items related to the sale of the mortgage warehouse business 32

—



Pre - provision net revenue excluding merger-related and restructuring expenses and bargain

purchase gain, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 55

$ 1,173

-95 %

For the first nine months of 2024, pre-provision net loss was $193 million compared to pre-provision net revenue of $3.0 billion for the first nine months of 2023. Excluding the impact of merger-related and restructuring expenses, bargain purchase gain, and certain items related to the sale of the mortgage warehouse business, pre-provision net revenue for the first nine months of 2024 totaled $55 million, compared to $1.2 billion for the first nine months of 2023.

Non-Interest Income















September 30, 2024

For the Three Months Ended

compared to: (dollars in millions) September 30,

2024

June 30, 2024

September 30,

2023

June 30, 2024

September 30,

2023 Fee income $42

$41

$58

2 %

-28 % Bank-owned life insurance 10

12

11

-17 %

-9 % Net return on mortgage servicing rights 34

19

23

79 %

48 % Net gain on loan sales and securitizations 5

18

28

-72 %

-82 % Net loan administration (loss) income (8)

(5)

19

60 %

-142 % Other income 30

29

21

3 %

43 % Total non-interest income $113

$114

$160

-1 %

-29 %



For the Nine Months Ended



(dollars in millions) September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

% Change Fee income $117

$133

-12 % Bank-owned life insurance 32

32

— % Net losses on securities —

(1)

NM Net return on mortgage servicing rights 74

70

6 % Net gain on loan sales and securitizations 43

73

-41 % Net loan administration income 3

65

-95 % Bargain purchase gain (121)

2,142

NM Other income 88

46

91 % Total non-interest income $236

$2,560

NM











Impact of Notable Item:









Bargain purchase gain 121

(2,142)

NM Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $357

$418

-15 %

In third quarter 2024, non-interest income totaled $113 million compared to $114 million in second quarter 2024 and $160 million in third quarter 2023. The linked-quarter decrease was driven by lower net gain on loan sales and securitizations and a slightly higher loss on net loan administration income, partially offset by a higher net return on mortgage servicing rights. Included in third quarter 2024 non-interest income is $23 million in fees and costs associated with the sale of the mortgage warehouse business, which closed in late July 2024. Excluding this item, non-interest income, as adjusted, was $135 million, up 18% compared to the previous quarter, but down 16% compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the first nine months of 2024, non-interest income totaled $236 million compared to $2.6 billion for the first nine months of 2023. The year-over-year decline was driven by a decrease in net loan administration income and lower net gain on loan sales and securitizations. This was partially offset by an increase in the net return on mortgage servicing rights and higher other income. Net loan administration income totaled $3 million for the first nine months of 2024, compared to $65 million for the first nine months of 2023. The decline was largely due to a decline in subservicing income related to the Signature transaction. Net gain on loan sales and securitizations was $43 million compared to $73 million for the first nine months of 2023, down 41% due to lower transaction volumes.

Non-Interest Expense















September 30, 2024

For the Three Months Ended

compared to: (dollars in millions) September 30,

2024

June 30, 2024

September 30,

2023

June 30, 2024

September 30,

2023 Operating expenses:

















Compensation and benefits $316

$312

$346

1 %

-9 % FDIC insurance 98

91

19

8 %

416 % Occupancy and equipment 59

52

55

13 %

7 % General and administrative 188

183

165

3 %

14 % Total operating expenses 661

638

585

4 %

13 % Intangible asset amortization 37

33

36

12 %

3 % Merger-related and restructuring expenses 18

34

91

-47 %

-80 % Total non-interest expense $716

$705

$712

2 %

1 %



For the Nine Months Ended



(dollars in millions) September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

% Change Operating expenses:









Compensation and benefits $961

$854

13 % FDIC insurance 239

56

327 % Occupancy and equipment 163

142

15 % General and administrative 557

440

27 % Total operating expenses 1,920

1,492

29 % Intangible asset amortization 105

90

17 % Merger-related and restructuring expenses 95

267

-64 % Total non-interest expense $2,120

$1,849

15 %

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, total non-interest expense was $716 million, up $11 million or 2% compared to the previous quarter and up $4 million or 1% compared to the year-ago quarter. Excluding merger-related and restructuring expenses and intangible amortization expense, total operating expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 were $661 million, up $23 million or 4% compared to the previous quarter and up $76 million or 13% compared to the year-ago quarter. The linked-quarter increase was driven primarily by a $7 million or 8% increase in FDIC insurance expense and a $5 million or 3% increase in general and administrative expense, largely professional fees.

For the first nine months of 2024, total non-interest expense was $2.1 billion, up $271 million or 15% compared to the first nine months of 2023. Excluding merger-related and restructuring expenses and intangible asset amortization, total operating expenses for the first nine months of 2024 were $1.9 billion, up $428 million or 29% compared to $1.5 billion for the first nine months of 2023. The increase was largely due to higher FDIC insurance expense, higher general and administrative expense due to higher professional fees, and higher compensation and benefits expense and occupancy expense, mostly due to the Signature transaction.

Income Taxes

For the third quarter 2024, the Company reported a benefit for income taxes of $55 million compared to a benefit for income taxes of $101 million for the second quarter 2024 and a provision for income taxes of $61 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The effective tax rate for the third quarter 2024 was 16.34% compared to 23.69% for the second quarter 2024, and 22.68% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

For the first nine months of 2024, the Company reported an income tax benefit of $210 million compared to a provision for income taxes of $141 million for the first nine months of 2023. The effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2024 was 18.40% compared to 5.09% for the first nine months of 2023.

ASSET QUALITY















September 30, 2024

As of

compared to: (dollars in millions) September 30,

2024

June 30, 2024

September 30,

2023

June 30, 2024

September 30,

2023 Total non-accrual loans held for investment $2,514

$1,942

$434

29 %

480 % Total non-accrual loans held for investment and repossessed

assets $2,529

$1,959

$446

29 %

467 % NPLs to total loans held for investment 3.54 %

2.60 %

0.52 %

93

302 NPAs to total assets 2.21 %

1.65 %

0.40 %

57

181 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $1,264

$1,268

$619

— %

104 % Total ACL, including on unfunded commitments $1,328

$1,326

$667

— %

99 % ACL % of total loans held for investment 1.78 %

1.70 %

0.74 %

8 bps

104 bps Total ACL % of total loans held for investment 1.87 %

1.78 %

0.79 %

9 bps

107 bps ACL on loans and leases % of NPLs 50 %

65 %

143 %

-15 %

-92 % Total ACL % of NPLs 53 %

68 %

154 %

-15 %

-101 %















September 30, 2024

For the Three Months Ended

compared to:

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $240

$349

$24

-31 %

NM Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1) 0.31 %

0.42 %

0.03 %

-11 bps

29 bps (1) Three months ended presented on a non-annualized basis.



















For the Nine Months Ended





September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

Change % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $670

$23

NM Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1) 0.82 %

0.03 %

80 bps (1) Three months ended presented on a non-annualized basis.



Non-Performing Assets

At September 30, 2024, total non-accrual loans were $2.5 billion, up $0.6 billion compared to June 30, 2024 and up $2.1 billion compared to September 30, 2023. Both the linked-quarter and year-over-year increases were primarily attributable to an increase in non-accrual commercial real estate and multi-family loans, along with an increase in non-accrual C&I loans. Non-accrual loans to total loans held-for-investment was 3.54% at September 30, 2024 compared to 2.60% at June 30, 2024 and 0.52% at September 30, 2023. Total non-performing assets were $2.5 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to $2.0 billion for the previous quarter end and $446 million in the year-ago quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets was 2.21% at September 30, 2024 compared to 1.65% at June 30, 2024 and 0.40% at September 30, 2023.

Also, during the quarter the Company transferred $189 million of non-accrual loans held for investment to held for sale. Included in this amount is $112 million of non-accrual commercial real estate loans.

Total Allowance for Credit Losses

The total allowance for credit losses was $1,328 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $1,326 million at June 30, 2024 and $667 million at September 30, 2023. Total ACL to total loans held for investment increased to 1.87% as of September 30, 2024 compared to 1.78% at June 30, 2024 and 0.79% at September 30, 2023.

CAPITAL POSITION

The Company's regulatory capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory minimums to be classified as "Well Capitalized," the highest regulatory classification. The table below depicts the Company's and the Bank's regulatory capital ratios at those respective periods.



September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS: (1)









New York Community Bancorp, Inc.









Common equity tier 1 ratio 10.76 %

9.54 %

9.05 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.42 %

10.43 %

9.62 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.92 %

12.78 %

11.77 % Leverage capital ratio 7.32 %

7.53 %

7.75 %











Flagstar Bank, N.A.









Common equity tier 1 ratio 11.94 %

10.84 %

10.52 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.94 %

10.84 %

10.52 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.19 %

12.09 %

11.61 % Leverage capital ratio 7.64 %

7.82 %

8.48 %





(1) The minimum regulatory requirements for classification as a well-capitalized institution are a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 6.5%; a tier one risk-based capital ratio of 8.00%; a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.00%; and a leverage capital ratio of 5.00%.

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Flagstar Bank, N.A., one of the largest regional banks in the country. The Company is headquartered in Hicksville, New York. At September 30, 2024, the Company had $114.4 billion of assets, $73.0 billion of loans, deposits of $83.0 billion, and total stockholders' equity of $8.6 billion.

Flagstar Bank, N.A. operates over 400 branches, including a significant presence in the Northeast and Midwest and locations in high growth markets in the Southeast and West Coast. In addition, the Bank has approximately 90 private banking teams located in over 10 cities in the metropolitan New York City region and on the West Coast, which serve the needs of high-net worth individuals and their businesses.

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION















September 30, 2024













compared to (dollars in millions) September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,080

$ 18,990

$ 11,475

22 %

101 % Securities:

















Available-for-sale 10,511

10,535

9,145

— %

15 % Equity investments with readily determinable fair values, at fair value 14

14

14

— %

— % Total securities net of allowance for credit losses 10,525

10,549

9,159

— %

15 % Loans held for sale 1,851

7,845

1,182

-76 %

57 % Loans and leases held for investment:

















Multi-family 35,140

36,011

37,265

-2 %

-6 % Commercial real estate and acquisition, development, and construction 12,482

13,178

13,382

-5 %

-7 % One-to-four family first mortgage 5,247

5,790

6,061

-9 %

-13 % Commercial and industrial 16,474

17,819

25,254

-8 %

-35 % Other loans 1,773

1,754

2,657

1 %

-33 % Total loans and leases held for investment 71,116

74,552

84,619

-5 %

-16 % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (1,264)

(1,268)

(992)

— %

27 % Total loans and leases held for investment, net 69,852

73,284

83,627

-5 %

-16 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 1,364

1,565

1,392

-13 %

-2 % Premises and equipment, net 649

691

652

-6 %

— % Core deposit and other intangibles 519

557

625

-7 %

-17 % Mortgage servicing rights —

1,122

1,111

NM

NM Bank-owned life insurance 1,595

1,586

1,580

1 %

1 % Other assets 3,212

2,866

3,254

12 %

-1 % Assets held for sale 1,720

—

—

NM

NM Total assets $ 114,367

$ 119,055

$ 114,057

-4 %

— %



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Deposits:

















Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts $ 21,680

$ 21,740

$ 30,700

— %

-29 % Savings accounts 13,510

10,638

8,773

27 %

54 % Certificates of deposit 29,251

28,780

21,554

2 %

36 % Non-interest-bearing accounts 18,572

17,874

20,499

4 %

-9 % Total deposits 83,013

79,032

81,526

5 %

2 % Borrowed funds:

















Wholesale borrowings 19,310

27,871

20,250

-31 %

-5 % Junior subordinated debentures 581

580

579

— %

— % Subordinated notes 442

441

438

— %

1 % Total borrowed funds 20,333

28,892

21,267

-30 %

-4 % Other liabilities 1,978

2,476

2,897

-20 %

-32 % Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 471

—

—

NM

NM Total liabilities 105,795

110,400

105,690

-4 %

— %



















Mezzanine equity:

















Preferred stock - Series B 1

258

—

NM

NM Stockholders' equity:

















Preferred stock - Series A and D 503

503

503

— %

— % Common stock 4

4

2

— %

100 % Paid-in capital in excess of par 9,266

8,997

8,236

3 %

13 % Retained earnings (562)

(270)

443

108 %

-227 % Treasury stock, at cost (219)

(223)

(218)

-2 %

— % Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:

















Net unrealized loss on securities available for sale, net of tax (468)

(674)

(581)

-31 %

-19 % Pension and post-retirement obligations, net of tax (27)

(28)

(28)

-4 %

-4 % Net unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges, net of tax 74

88

10

-16 %

640 % Total accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (421)

(614)

(599)

-31 %

-30 % Total stockholders' equity 8,571

8,397

8,367

2 %

2 % Total liabilities, Mezzanine and Stockholders' Equity $ 114,367

$ 119,055

$ 114,057

-4 %

— %

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME















September 30, 2024

For the Three Months Ended

compared to

September 30,

2024

June 30, 2024

September 30,

2023

June 30, 2024

September 30,

2023 (dollars in millions, except per share data)

















Interest Income:

















Loans and leases $ 1,061

$ 1,167

$ 1,251

-9 %

-15 % Securities and money market investments 473

381

261

24 %

81 % Total interest income 1,534

1,548

1,512

-1 %

1 %



















Interest Expense:

















Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts 218

214

268

2 %

-19 % Savings accounts 110

64

43

72 %

156 % Certificates of deposit 372

337

180

10 %

107 % Borrowed funds 324

376

139

-14 %

133 % Total interest expense 1,024

991

630

3 %

63 % Net interest income 510

557

882

-8 %

-42 % Provision for credit losses 242

390

62

-38 %

290 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 268

167

820

60 %

-67 %



















Non-Interest Income:

















Fee income 42

41

58

2 %

-28 % Bank-owned life insurance 10

12

11

-17 %

-9 % Net return on mortgage servicing rights 34

19

23

79 %

48 % Net gain on loan sales and securitizations 5

18

28

-72 %

-82 % Net loan administration (loss) income (8)

(5)

19

60 %

-142 % Bargain purchase gain —

—

—

NM

NM Other income 30

29

21

3 %

43 % Total non-interest income 113

114

160

-1 %

-29 %



















Non-Interest Expense:

















Operating expenses:

















Compensation and benefits 316

312

346

1 %

-9 % FDIC insurance 98

91

19

8 %

416 % Occupancy and equipment 59

52

55

13 %

7 % General and administrative 188

183

165

3 %

14 % Total operating expenses 661

638

585

4 %

13 % Intangible asset amortization 37

33

36

12 %

3 % Merger-related and restructuring expenses 18

34

91

-47 %

-80 % Total non-interest expense 716

705

712

2 %

1 % (Loss) income before income taxes (335)

(424)

268

-21 %

-225 % Income tax (benefit) expense (55)

(101)

61

-46 %

NM Net (loss) income (280)

(323)

207

-13 %

-235 % Preferred stock dividends 9

10

8

-10 %

13 % Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (289)

$ (333)

$ 199

-13 %

-245 %



















Basic (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.79)

$ (1.14)

$ 0.82

NM

NM Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.79)

$ (1.14)

$ 0.81

NM

NM Dividends per common share $ 0.01

$ 0.01

$ 0.17

— %

-94 %

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME



For the Nine Months Ended

Change

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

Amount

Percent (dollars in millions, except per share data)













Interest Income:













Loans and leases $ 3,421

$ 3,279

142

4 % Securities and money market investments 1,174

765

409

53 % Total interest income 4,595

4,044

551

14 %















Interest Expense:













Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts 664

657

7

1 % Savings accounts 221

122

99

81 % Certificates of deposit 1,000

436

564

129 % Borrowed funds 1,019

492

527

107 % Total interest expense 2,904

1,707

1,197

70 % Net interest income 1,691

2,337

(646)

-28 % Provision for credit losses 947

281

666

237 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 744

2,056

(1,312)

-64 %















Non-Interest Income:













Fee income 117

133

(16)

-12 % Bank-owned life insurance 32

32

—

— % Net losses on securities —

(1)

1

-100 % Net return on mortgage servicing rights 74

70

4

6 % Net gain on loan sales and securitizations 43

73

(30)

-41 % Net loan administration income 3

65

(62)

-95 % Bargain purchase gain (121)

2,142

(2,263)

-106 % Other income 88

46

42

91 % Total non-interest income 236

2,560

(2,324)

-91 %















Non-Interest Expense:













Operating expenses:













Compensation and benefits 961

854

107

13 % FDIC insurance 239

56

183

327 % Occupancy and equipment 163

142

21

15 % General and administrative 557

440

117

27 % Total operating expenses 1,920

1,492

428

29 % Intangible asset amortization 105

90

15

17 % Merger-related and restructuring expenses 95

267

(172)

-64 % Total non-interest expense 2,120

1,849

271

15 % (Loss) income before income taxes (1,140)

2,767

(3,907)

-141 % Income tax (benefit) expense (210)

141

(351)

-249 % Net (loss) income (930)

2,626

(3,556)

-135 % Preferred stock dividends 27

25

2

8 % Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (957)

$ 2,601

(3,558)

-137 %















Basic (loss) earnings per common share $ (3.16)

$ 10.86

NM

NM Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (3.16)

$ 10.84

NM

NM Dividends per common share $ 0.03

$ 0.51

—

-94 %

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF CERTAIN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(dollars in millions)

While stockholders' equity, total assets, and book value per share are financial measures that are recorded in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and tangible book value per share are not. Nevertheless, it is management's belief that these non-GAAP measures should be disclosed in our earnings releases and other investor communications for the following reasons:

Tangible common stockholders' equity is an important indication of the Company's ability to grow organically and through business combinations, as well as its ability to pay dividends and to engage in various capital management strategies. Returns on average tangible assets and average tangible common stockholders' equity are among the profitability measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, the Company's peers. Tangible book value per share and the ratio of tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets are among the capital measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, its peers.

Tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and the related non-GAAP profitability and capital measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for stockholders' equity, total assets, or any other profitability or capital measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate these non-GAAP measures may differ from that of other companies reporting non-GAAP measures with similar names.

The following table presents reconciliations of our common stockholders' equity and tangible common stockholders' equity, our total assets and tangible assets, and the related GAAP and non-GAAP profitability and capital measures at or for the periods indicated:



At or for the

At or for the

Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended (dollars in millions) September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Total Stockholders' Equity $ 8,571

$ 8,397

$ 10,993

$ 8,571

$ 10,993 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (519)

(557)

(3,087)

(519)

(3,087) Less: Preferred stock (503)

(503)

(503)

(503)

(503) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 7,549

$ 7,337

$ 7,403

$ 7,549

$ 7,403



















Total Assets $ 114,367

$ 119,055

$ 111,230

$ 114,367

$ 111,230 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (519)

(557)

(3,087)

(519)

(3,087) Tangible Assets $ 113,848

$ 118,498

$ 108,143

$ 113,848

$ 108,143



















Average common stockholders' equity $ 8,122

$ 7,984

$ 10,692

$ 8,003

$ 9,925 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets (544)

(578)

(3,111)

$ (578)

$ (3,011) Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 7,578

$ 7,406

$ 7,581

$ 7,425

$ 6,914



















Average Assets $ 118,396

$ 118,353

$ 114,274

$ 117,495

$ 110,095 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets (544)

(578)

(3,111)

(578)

(3,011) Average tangible assets $ 117,852

$ 117,775

$ 111,163

$ 116,917

$ 107,084



















GAAP MEASURES:

















(Loss) return on average assets (1) (0.94) %

(1.09) %

0.72 %

(1.06) %

3.18 % (Loss) return on average common stockholders' equity (2) (14.19) %

(16.69) %

7.42 %

(15.94) %

34.94 % Book value per common share $ 19.43

$ 22.47

$ 43.56

$ 19.43

$ 43.56 Common stockholders' equity to total assets 7.05 %

6.63 %

9.43 %

7.05 %

9.43 % NON-GAAP MEASURES:

















(Loss) return on average tangible assets (1) (0.82) %

(1.01) %

0.99 %

(0.82) %

0.85 % (Loss) return on average tangible common

stockholders' equity (2) (13.27) %

(16.62) %

14.01 %

(13.32) %

12.67 % Tangible book value per common share $ 18.18

$ 20.89

$ 30.74

$ 18.18

$ 30.74 Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible

assets 6.63 %

6.19 %

6.85 %

6.63 %

6.85 %





(1) To calculate return on average assets for a period, we divide net income, or non-GAAP net income, generated during that period by average assets recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible assets for a period, we divide net income by average tangible assets recorded during that period. (2) To calculate return on average common stockholders' equity for a period, we divide net income attributable to common stockholders, or non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, generated during that period by average common stockholders' equity recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible common stockholders' equity for a period, we divide net income attributable to common stockholders generated during that period by average tangible common stockholders' equity recorded during that period.

While diluted earnings per common share, net income, net income attributable to common stockholders, and total non-interest income are financial measures that are recorded in accordance with GAAP, financial measures that adjust these GAAP measures to exclude merger and restructuring expenses, the bargain purchase gains related to our merger with Flagstar and the Signature transaction, and certain items related to the sale of the mortgage warehouse business are not. Nevertheless, it is management's belief that these non-GAAP measures should be disclosed in our earnings release and other investor communications because they are not considered part of recurring operations and are included because the Company believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the underlying performance trends of the Company.



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended (dollars in millions, except per share data) September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Net (loss) income - GAAP $ (280)

$ (323)

$ 207

$ (930)

$ 2,626 Merger-related and restructuring expenses, net of tax (1) 13

25

67

70

198 Certain items related to sale on mortgage warehouse business 24

—

—

24

— Bargain purchase gain —

—

—

121

(2,142) Net (loss) income, as adjusted - non-GAAP $ (243)

$ (298)

$ 274

$ (715)

$ 682 Preferred stock dividends 9

10

8

27

25 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders, as adjusted -

non-GAAP $ (252)

$ (308)

$ 266

$ (742)

$ 657



















Diluted (loss) earnings per common share - GAAP $ (0.79)

$ (1.14)

$ 0.81

$ (3.16)

$ 10.84 Diluted (loss) earnings per common share, as adjusted - non-GAAP $ (0.69)

$ (1.05)

$ 1.09

$ (2.45)

$ 2.73





(1) Certain merger-related items are not taxable or deductible.

While net income is a financial measure that is calculated in accordance with GAAP, PPNR and PPNR excluding merger-related and restructuring expenses, bargain purchase gain and certain items related to the sale of the mortgage warehouse business are non-GAAP financial measures. Nevertheless, it is management's belief that these non-GAAP measures should be disclosed in our earnings releases and other investor communications because management believes these measures are relevant to understanding the performance of the Company attributable to elements other than the provision for credit losses and the ability of the Company to generate earnings sufficient to cover estimated credit losses. These measures also provide a meaningful basis for comparison to other financial institutions since it is commonly employed and is a measure frequently cited by investors and analysts. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of PPNR and PPNR, excluding merger-related and restructuring expenses, bargain purchase gain and certain items related to the sale of the mortgage warehouse business, to the comparable GAAP financial measures of net income for the stated periods:















September 30, 2024

For the Three Months Ended

compared to (%):

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 (dollars in millions)

Net interest income $ 510

$ 557

$ 882

-8 %

-42 % Non-interest income 113

114

160

-1 %

-29 % Total revenues $ 623

$ 671

$ 1,042

-7 %

-40 % Total non-interest expense 716

705

712

2 %

1 % Pre - provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ (93)

$ (34)

$ 330

174 %

NM Merger-related and restructuring expenses 18

34

91

-47 %

-80 % Certain items related to sale on mortgage warehouse business 32

—

—

NM

NM Pre - provision net revenue excluding merger-related and restructuring

expenses, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ (43)

$ —

$ 421

NM

-110 % Provision for credit losses (242)

(390)

(62)

-38 %

290 % Merger-related and restructuring expenses (18)

(34)

(91)

-47 %

-80 % Certain items related to sale on mortgage warehouse business (32)

—

—

NM

NM (Loss) income before taxes $ (335)

$ (424)

$ 268

-21 %

NM Income tax (benefit) expense (55)

(101)

61

-46 %

NM Net (Loss) Income (GAAP) $ (280)

$ (323)

$ 207

-13 %

NM



For the Nine Months Ended

Change

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

Amount

Percent (dollars in millions)

Net interest income $ 1,691

$ 2,337

$ (646)

-28 % Non-interest income 236

2,560

$ (2,324)

-91 % Total revenues $ 1,927

$ 4,897

$ (2,970)

-61 % Total non-interest expense 2,120

1,849

$ 271

15 % Pre - provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ (193)

$ 3,048

$ (3,241)

NM Bargain purchase gain 121

(2,142)

$ 2,263

NM Merger-related and restructuring expenses 95

267

$ (172)

-64 % Certain items related to sale on mortgage warehouse business 32

—

$ 32

NM Pre - provision net revenue excluding merger-related and restructuring

expenses and bargain purchase gain, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 55

$ 1,173

$ (1,118)

-95 % Provision for credit losses (947)

(281)

$ (666)

237 % Bargain purchase gain (121)

2,142

$ (2,263)

NM Merger-related and restructuring expenses (95)

(267)

$ 172

-64 % Certain items related to sale on mortgage warehouse business (32)

—

$ (32)

NM (Loss) income before taxes $ (1,140)

$ 2,767

$ (3,907)

NM Income tax (benefit) expense (210)

141

$ (351)

NM Net (Loss) Income (GAAP) $ (930)

$ 2,626

$ (3,556)

NM

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS LINKED-QUARTER AND YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPARISONS (dollars in millions)



For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 (dollars in millions) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost

Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost

Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Assets:





















Interest-earning assets:





















Mortgage and other loans, net $ 76,553 $ 1,061 5.53 %

$ 83,235 $ 1,167 5.62 %

$ 85,691 $ 1,251 5.82 % Securities 12,862 153 4.85

12,094 139 4.68

10,317 111 4.30 Reverse repurchase agreements — — —

— — —

299 5 6.11 Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents 23,561 320 5.40

17,883 242 5.44

10,788 145 5.31 Total interest-earning assets 112,976 $ 1,534 5.42

113,212 $ 1,548 5.48

107,095 $ 1,512 5.62 Non-interest-earning assets 5,420





5,141





7,179



Total assets $ 118,396





$ 118,353





$ 114,274



Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:





















Interest-bearing deposits:





















Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts $ 22,207 $ 218 3.90 %

$ 23,000 $ 214 3.73 %

$ 31,321 $ 268 3.40 % Savings accounts 12,281 110 3.57

9,173 64 2.82

9,628 43 1.76 Certificates of deposit 29,159 372 5.07

27,434 337 4.95

17,545 180 4.06 Total interest-bearing deposits 63,647 700 4.37

59,607 615 4.15

58,494 491 3.33 Borrowed funds 24,456 324 5.28

28,612 376 5.28

15,596 139 3.53 Total interest-bearing liabilities 88,103 $ 1,024 4.62

88,219 $ 991 4.52

74,090 $ 630 3.37 Non-interest-bearing deposits 18,631





18,632





25,703



Other liabilities 2,858





2,521





3,286



Total liabilities 109,593





109,372





103,079



Stockholders' and mezzanine equity 8,803





8,981





11,195



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 118,396





$ 118,353





$ 114,274



Net interest income/interest rate spread

$ 510 0.80 %



$ 557 0.97 %



$ 882 2.25 % Net interest margin



1.79 %





1.98 %





3.27 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



1.28 x





1.28 x





1.45 x



For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 (dollars in millions) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost

Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Assets:













Interest-earning assets:













Mortgage and other loans, net $ 81,286 $ 3,421 5.62 %

$ 80,569 $ 3,279 5.43 % Securities 12,180 415 4.59

10,314 318 4.11 Reverse repurchase agreements — — —

503 21 5.74 Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents 18,615 758 5.44

11,127 426 5.11 Total interest-earning assets 112,081 $ 4,594 5.47

102,513 $ 4,044 5.27 Non-interest-earning assets 5,414





7,582



Total assets $ 117,495





$ 110,095



Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:













Interest-bearing deposits:













Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts $ 23,872 $ 664 3.71 %

$ 28,385 $ 657 3.09 % Savings accounts 9,960 221 2.97

10,240 122 1.60 Certificates of deposit 27,109 1,000 4.93

16,627 436 3.50 Total interest-bearing deposits 60,941 1,885 4.13

55,252 1,215 2.94 Borrowed funds 26,259 1,019 5.31

18,683 492 3.52 Total interest-bearing liabilities 87,200 $ 2,904 4.45

73,935 $ 1,707 3.09 Non-interest-bearing deposits 18,872





21,214



Other liabilities 2,648





4,518



Total liabilities 108,720





99,667



Stockholders' and mezzanine equity 8,775





10,428



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 117,495





$ 110,095



Net interest income/interest rate spread

$ 1,691 1.02 %



$ 2,337 2.18 % Net interest margin



2.01 %





3.05 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



1.29 x





1.39 x

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in millions)



For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended (dollars in millions, except share and per share data) September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 PROFITABILITY MEASURES:















Net (loss) income $ (280)

$ (323)

$ 207 $ (930)

$ 2,626 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders (289)

(333)

199 (957)

2,601 Basic (loss) earnings per common share (0.79)

(1.14)

0.82 (3.16)

10.86 Diluted (loss) earnings per common share (0.79)

(1.14)

0.81 (3.16)

10.84 (Loss) return on average assets (0.94) %

(1.09) %

0.72 % (1.06) %

3.18 % (Loss) return on average tangible assets (1) (0.82)

(1.01)

0.99 (0.82)

0.85 (Loss) return on average common stockholders' equity (14.19)

(16.69)

7.42 (15.94)

34.94 (Loss) return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1) (13.27)

(16.62)

14.01 (13.32)

12.67 Efficiency ratio (2) 105.96

95.05

56.15 93.75

54.16 Operating expenses to average assets 2.23

2.16

2.05 0.54

1.81 Interest rate spread 0.80

0.97

2.25 1.02

2.18 Net interest margin 1.79

1.98

3.27 2.01

3.05 Effective tax rate 16.34

23.69

22.68 18.40

5.09 Shares used for basic common EPS computation 366,637,882

293,122,116

240,828,836 302,382,890

236,894,841 Shares used for diluted common EPS computation 366,637,882

293,122,116

241,637,630 302,382,890

237,479,350 Common shares outstanding at the respective period-ends 415,257,967

351,304,364

240,825,252 351,304,364

240,825,252





(1) See the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 15 of this release. (2) We calculate our efficiency ratio by dividing our operating expenses by the sum of our net interest income and non-interest income, excluding the bargain purchase gain.



September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 CAPITAL MEASURES:









Book value per common share $ 19.43

$ 22.47

$ 32.66 Tangible book value per common share - as reported (1) 18.18

20.89

30.08 Common stockholders' equity to total assets 7.05 %

6.63 %

6.90 % Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 6.63

6.19

6.38





(1) See the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 15 of this release.

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

ASSET QUALITY SUMMARY

The following table presents the Company's asset quality measures at the respective dates:















September 30, 2024













compared to (dollars in millions) September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 Non-accrual loans held for investment:

















Multi-family $ 1,504

$ 794

$ 138

89 %

990 % Commercial real estate 692

753

128

-8 %

441 % One-to-four family first mortgage 39

106

95

-63 %

-59 % Acquisition, development, and construction 21

18

2

17 %

950 % Commercial and industrial 235

247

43

-5 %

447 % Other non-accrual loans 23

24

22

-4 %

5 % Total non-accrual loans held for investment 2,514

1,942

428

29 %

487 % Repossessed assets 15

17

14

-12 %

7 % Total non-accrual held for investment loans and repossessed assets $ 2,529

$ 1,959

$ 442

29 %

472 %



















Non-accrual loans held for sale:

















Commercial real estate $ 112

$ 15

$ 163

647 %

-31 % One-to-four family first mortgage 64

—

—

NM

NM Acquisition, development, and construction 13

—

1

NM

NM Total non-accrual mortgage loans held for sale $ 189

$ 15

$ 164

1160 %

15 %

The following table presents the Company's asset quality measures at the respective dates:



September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 Non-accrual held for investment loans to total loans held for investment 3.54 %

2.60 %

0.51 % Non-accrual held for investment loans and repossessed assets to total assets 2.21

1.65

0.39 Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans held for investment 50.28

65.31

231.51 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans held for investment 1.78

1.70

1.17

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The following table presents the Company's loans 30 to 89 days past due at the respective dates:















September 30, 2024













compared to (dollars in millions) September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 Loans 30 to 89 Days Past Due:

















Multi-family $ 124

$ 893

$ 121

-86 %

2 % Commercial real estate 43

125

28

-66 %

54 % One-to-four family first mortgage 21

22

40

-5 %

-48 % Acquisition, development, and construction 16

54

2

-70 %

700 % Commercial and industrial 47

100

37

-53 %

27 % Other loans 10

10

22

— %

-55 % Total loans 30 to 89 days past due $ 261

$ 1,204

$ 250

-78 %

4 %

The following table summarizes the Company's net charge-offs (recoveries) for the respective periods:



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 (dollars in millions)

















Charge-offs:

















Multi-family $ 101

$ 76

$ 2

$ 188

$ 2 Commercial real estate 110

237

14

411

14 One-to-four family residential 7

1

—

8

3 Acquisition, development and construction 4

—

—

4

— Commercial and industrial 33

35

6

79

6 Other 5

5

4

15

9 Total charge-offs $ 260

$ 354

$ 26

$ 705

$ 34



















Recoveries:

















Multi-family $ (3)

$ —

$ —

$ (4)

$ — Commercial real estate (6)

—

—

(6)

— One-to-four family residential (5)

—

—

(5)

— Commercial and industrial (4)

(4)

(1)

(15)

(8) Other (2)

(1)

(1)

(5)

(3) Total recoveries $ (20)

$ (5)

$ (2)

$ (35)

$ (11)



















Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 240

$ 349

$ 24

$ 670

$ 23



















Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1) 0.31 %

0.42 %

0.03 %

0.82 %

0.03 %





(1) Three months ended presented on a non-annualized basis.

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

LOANS SERVICED AND SUBSERVICED



September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024 (dollars in millions) Unpaid

Principal

Balance (1) Number of

accounts

Unpaid

Principal

Balance (1) Number of

accounts Subserviced for others (2) $ 265,343 912,835

$ 269,924 945,888 Serviced for others (3) 79,020 310,684

77,484 305,113 Serviced for own loan portfolio (4) 8,658 51,772

8,435 51,899 Total loans serviced $ 353,021 1,275,291

$ 355,843 1,302,900





(1) UPB, net of write downs, does not include premiums or discounts. (2) Loans subserviced for a fee for non-Company owned loans or MSRs. Includes temporary short-term subservicing performed as a result of sales of servicing-released MSRs. (3) Loans for which the Company owns the MSR. (4) Includes LHFI (residential first mortgage, home equity and other consumer), LHFS (residential first mortgage), loans with government guarantees (residential first mortgage), and repossessed assets.

SOURCE New York Community Bancorp, Inc.