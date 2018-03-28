The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on the same date, during which President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora will discuss the Company's first quarter 2018 performance. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at ir.myNYCB.com and archived through 5:00 p.m. on May 23, 2018.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in for Live Call:

Domestic: (877) 407-8293

International: (201) 689-8349

Dial-in for Replay:

Availability: April 25 (12:30 p.m.) – April 29 (11:59 p.m.)

Access Code: 13677891

Domestic: (877) 660-6853

International: (201) 612-7415

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Based in Westbury, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank. At December 31, 2017, the Company reported assets of $49.1 billion, loans of $38.4 billion, deposits of $29.1 billion, and total stockholders' equity of $6.8 billion.

Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Community Bank operates 225 branches through seven local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, and Roosevelt Savings Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona, while the Commercial Bank operates 18 of its 30 New York-based branches under the divisional name Atlantic Bank. Additional information about the Company and its bank subsidiaries is available at www.myNYCB.com and www.NewYorkCommercialBank.com.

Investor Contact: Salvatore J. DiMartino (516) 683-4286





Media Contact: Kelly Maude Leung

(516) 683-4032

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-community-bancorp-inc-to-report-first-quarter-2018-earnings-and-host-conference-call-on-april-25th-300620967.html

SOURCE New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.NewYorkCommercialBank.com

