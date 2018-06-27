New York Community Bancorp, Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2018 Earnings And Host Conference Call On July 25th

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on the same date, during which President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora will discuss the Company's second quarter 2018 performance. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at ir.myNYCB.com and archived through 5:00 p.m. on August 22, 2018.

Conference Call Details:



Dial-in for Live Call:



Domestic: (877) 407-8293



International: (201) 689-8349









Dial-in for Replay:



Availability: July 25 (12:30 p.m.) – July 29 (11:59 p.m.)



Access Code: 13680932











Domestic: (877) 660-6853



International: (201) 612-7415

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Based in Westbury, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank. At March 31, 2018, the Company reported assets of $49.7 billion, loans of $38.9 billion, deposits of $29.2 billion, and stockholders' equity of $6.8 billion.

Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Community Bank operates 224 branches through seven local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, and Roosevelt Savings Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona, while the Commercial Bank operates 18 of its 30 New York-based branches under the divisional name Atlantic Bank. Additional information about the Company and its bank subsidiaries is available at www.myNYCB.com and www.NewYorkCommercialBank.com.

Investor Contact: Salvatore J. DiMartino

(516) 683-4286



Media Contact: Kelly Maude Leung

(516) 683-4032

SOURCE New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

