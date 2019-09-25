New York Community Bancorp, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2019 Earnings and Host Conference Call on October 30th

WESTBURY, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company") today announced that it expects to issue its earnings release for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. The release will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of the Company's website, ir.myNYCB.com, upon issuance.

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on the same date, during which President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora will discuss the Company's third quarter 2019 performance. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at ir.myNYCB.com and archived through 5:00 p.m. on November 27, 2019.

Conference Call Details:





Dial-in for Live Call:

Domestic: (877) 407-8293 International: (201) 689-8349



Dial-in for Replay:

Availability: October 30 (12:30 p.m.) – November 3 (11:59 p.m.) Access Code: 13694726 Domestic: (877) 660-6853 International: (201) 612-7415

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Based in Westbury, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank. At June 30, 2019, the Company reported assets of $52.8 billion, loans of $40.7 billion, deposits of $32.3 billion, and stockholders' equity of $6.7 billion.

Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Company operates 239 branches through eight local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, and Atlantic Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona.

Investor and Media Contact:

Salvatore J. DiMartino

(516) 683-4286

