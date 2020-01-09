New York Computer Help Is Victim of New Spoofing, Robocall Scam that Could Affect Any Business

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phone scammers have a new method to steal your money. Plus, you'll be more aggravated along the way. New York Computer Help, a reputable, leading computer repair company in business since 2000, is now the latest victim, according to New York Computer Help's owner, Idit Silverman.

This new scam starts off with an unsolicited call originating overseas. The scammer reports a computer issue to the first victim, the unsuspecting person at home in upstate New York. The call recipient sees a legitimate company name on the caller ID, New York Computer Help and an associated Manhattan number, 212-599-0339. If the person forks over the required credit card payment to resolve the issue, then the scam has successfully completed.

But, if the call recipient doesn't play ball, then the scammer turns into a heated robo-call mode, literally calling 20 times repeatedly within the next two minutes. Keep in mind the spammer is an actual human, not an automated robotic message. Next, comes victim number two, New York Computer Help. Victim number one, the one getting these insane robo-calls, now is aggravated and calls or texts the caller ID number which is New York Computer Help's number. Loud shouting and obscenities come from victim number one to leave him or her alone. Victim number two, New York Computer Help, then has to defend itself by explaining it is not the actual spoofing robocaller. Sadly, the legit tech company is inundated with at least 10 angry calls per minute!

Previous robocall scams would simply end at the first attempt. But, this new spoofing scam involves retaliatory robocalling if the scam is rejected. This new level of anger from the scammer further fuels new frustration from victim number one that is vented onto victim number two, New York Computer Help.

Silverman exclaimed "We are losing time and business. And our reputation is now in question. All of our phones lines are jammed with people complaining about the spoofing robocaller. This takes us away from supporting our regular customers." Silverman also mentioned that her business phone number has now been reported as a spam number on many lists. Plus, there have been several negative reviews and forum board comments made about the innocent company being the actual culprit in this scam.

What can be done?

New York Computer Help has already reported this to the FBI, FCC, and its phone provider. As a working measure, the company has set up an automated attendant to filter out spam victim calls. However, the negative impact is monumental here for both victims.

How can spoofing robocallers disguise its caller ID with someone else's?

It's similar to setting up a virtual VPN, or redirecting your IP address. There is available virtual software or sites that will allow you to input legit phone numbers and company names. This can bypass the regular phone provider company profiles for companies.

What future steps can be done?

Silverman likes the mostly hands-off approach the government has taken with the Internet and communications. But, Silverman makes an exception for these scammers, relaying: "For obvious crimes like this where a company is being impersonated, harsh penalties and actions must be taken. Unfortunately, we are not holding our breath for law enforcement to reel in this criminal. Instead, we have a personal digital investigator on the case. Further, we hope our phone provider will step up and do more. Lastly, we are shining a light on this crime and such victimization in the hopes it will end soon."

Since 2000, New York Computer Help, a legitimate, leading computer repair service company in Manhattan, provides onsite tech support to NYC offices as well as PC / Mac repairs at its 53 East 34th Street Manhattan computer repair center.

