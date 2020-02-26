New York Conference Addresses Pros and Cons of Healthcare Technology

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The promise and potential risks of machine learning and other technology will be examined by experts at the 29th Healthcare Risk Management / Patient Safety Conference on Wednesday, March 11, at the New York Marriott Marquis.

2020 Healthcare Technology—Friend or Foe is hosted by Healthcare Risk Advisors (HRA), a business unit of The Doctors Company Group that provides third-party comprehensive insurance and risk management advisory services to New York hospitals. Several hundred healthcare leaders and providers from throughout New York City are expected to attend the conference, and complimentary registrations are still being accepted.

Keynote speaker Robert M. Wachter, MD, will speak on "Healthcare's Digital Revolution: (Finally) A Time for Optimism." Dr. Wachter is professor and chair of the Department of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco; thought leader in organization of care, quality, patient safety, and digital health; and best-selling author of The Digital Doctor: Hope, Hype, and Harm at the Dawn of Medicine's Computer Age. Additionally, Dr. Wachter serves on the Board of Governors of The Doctors Company.

Dr. Wachter will also moderate a point-counterpoint debate on whether handheld devices are a patient care aid or a dangerous distraction. Adam Levine, MD, anesthesiologist with Mount Sinai Health System, will take the pro side. Kerin Torpey Bashaw, MPH, BSN, RN, senior vice president of patient safety and risk management with The Doctors Company, will present the cons.

Other healthcare experts speaking at the conference are:

Bryan Sexton , PhD, director of the Duke Center for Healthcare Safety and Quality at the Duke University Health System. Dr. Sexton will address "Workforce Well-Being as Quality of Care: Evidence-Based Burnout Busters (Mobile Friendly)."





, PhD, director of the Duke Center for Healthcare Safety and Quality at the Health System. Dr. Sexton will address "Workforce Well-Being as Quality of Care: Evidence-Based Burnout Busters (Mobile Friendly)." Hardeep Singh , MD, MPH, chief of health policy, quality and informatics at the VA Innovation Center, Baylor College of Medicine , in Houston, Texas . Dr. Singh will talk on "Relationship of Diagnostic Errors and Health Information Technology: It's Complicated."





, MD, MPH, chief of health policy, quality and informatics at the VA Innovation Center, , in . Dr. Singh will talk on "Relationship of Diagnostic Errors and Health Information Technology: It's Complicated." Zachary Lockerman , MD, MBA, FACG, CPE, chief medical informatics officer / patient safety officer at Maimonides Medical Center; Peter Shamamian , MD, vice president and chief quality officer at Montefiore Medical Center; and Robbie Freeman , MBA, MSN, BS, vice president of clinical innovation at Mount Sinai Health System. They will provide an update on how their hospitals are using technology to improve patient outcomes.

"We are exceedingly proud to attract some of the most preeminent experts in healthcare technology to our conference," said David L. Feldman, MD, MBA, FACS, senior vice president of HRA and chief medical officer for HRA and The Doctors Company Group. "Our speakers will explore the latest technological advances in healthcare and examine the benefits, as well as potential underlying risks, to providers and patients."

About Healthcare Risk Advisors

Healthcare Risk Advisors (healthcareriskadvisors.com), formerly FOJP Service Corporation, provides comprehensive insurance and risk management advisory services to leading academic hospitals, long-term care facilities, and social services agencies in the metropolitan New York area. Healthcare Risk Advisors is part of The Doctors Company Group.

About The Doctors Company

Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company (thedoctors.com) is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company takes the mal out of malpractice insurance by helping hospitals and practices of all sizes manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment—with expert guidance, resources, and coverage. The Doctors Company is the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, with 82,000 members and over $4.5 billion in assets, and is rated A by A.M. Best Company and Fitch Ratings. To learn more about data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on Twitter (@doctorscompany), YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

SOURCE Healthcare Risk Advisors

