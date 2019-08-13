New York Corporate Whistleblower Center is now Appealing to a RN-LPN or Dental Hygienist Anywhere in New York Who is a Victim of a Sexual Assault at Work to Call for Direct Access to Top Lawyers to Discuss Compensation

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "When it comes to a healthcare worker such as a RN, LPN a dental hygienist or a manager anywhere in New York State being sexually assaulted at work-silence is not golden. We are advocates for people like you and we would like to give a voice to the many victims of a workplace sexual assault anywhere in New York State.

"We know many women were fired from work after the sexual assault took place and they were probably threatened-or given the silent treatment. If this sounds like you-please call us at 866-714-6466 so we can make sure you are talking directly with some of the nation's most capable lawyers. We want to emphasize the call will be strictly confidential." www.NewYork.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

The New York Corporate Whistleblower Center is passionate about assisting women who are victims of workplace sexual assault and they urge women like this to call for help. The group is available to assist workplace victim of a sexual assault anytime and a person like this can call the at 866-714-6466. They want to emphasize compensation for a victim of a workplace sexual assault can be significant. www.NewYork.CorporateWhistleblower.com.

In many instance women who have been victimized in the workplace have not told anyone about the sexual assault for fear of losing their jobs, their possible future employment opportunities, and ruining personal and professional relationships. Based on the New York Corporate Whistleblower Center's experience, workplace sexual assault happens even when the woman says no, and frequently it is not a one-time event as they would be happy discuss anytime at 866-714-6466.

The New York Corporate Whistleblower Center is especially interested in hearing from sexual assault victims who experienced the following:

Forced or unwelcome touching, grabbing and/or groping

Coerced or unwelcome touching of private areas, including breasts, rear end and genitals

Torn clothing

Forced, coerced or unwelcome kissing, oral sex and/or penetration

Workplace rape involving sexual intercourse

According to the New York Corporate Whistleblower Center, "If you are a victim of a workplace sexual assault-especially a healthcare workplace-you are not alone and there is nothing to hide. Victims of a workplace sexual assault in New York City, or anywhere in New York, who have been too afraid to say anything, can trust us to try and help and a person like this can call us anytime at 866-714-6466." www.NewYork.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

