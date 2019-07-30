New York Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Appeals to a Woman Who Is a Victim of a Workplace Sexual Assault in New York City to Call Them for Direct Access to Amazing Lawyers Who Get Her Compensated

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Corporate Whistleblower Center wants a woman who is the victim of sexual assault in a workplace such as a corporate headquarters, a hospital, a medical practice group, a publisher or any type of business in New York City to know there is a safe place to go for help. The group has a team of amazing sexual assault lawyers to guide a victim on what to do next They also want emphasize – all communications are confidential to protect the victim's identity as they would be happy to discuss anytime at 866-714-6466.

The group says, "If a sexual assault has happened to you and you have not been able to tell your husband, boyfriend, family or coworkers, please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 so that we can get you some meaningful help. Again – all communications with us are strictly confidential and we have a team of very skilled lawyers who want to help you." www.NewYork.CorporateWhistleblower.com.

The New York Corporate Whistleblower Center wants to emphasize the financial compensation for workplace sexual assault can be substantial. In many instances, the woman who is the victim of a workplace sexual assault feels trapped with no good options. They fear losing their job, being blackballed in their industry, and they are very fearful of the implications to their relationships. The group says, "Based on our experience, workplace sexual assault happens frequently, and typically it is not a one-time event. If a workplace sexual assault has happened to you – please call us at 866-714-6466. You are not alone." https://NewYork.CorporateWhistleblower.com

The New York Corporate Whistleblower Center is especially interested in hearing from sexual assault victims who experienced the following:

Forced or unwelcome touching, grabbing and/or groping

Coerced or unwelcome touching of private areas, including breasts, rear end and genitals

Torn clothing

Forced, coerced or unwelcome kissing, oral sex and/or penetration

Workplace rape involving sexual intercourse

The group says, "If you are the victim of a workplace sexual assault in New York City and have been too afraid to say anything up until now, please call us at 866-714-6466 so that we can get you some meaningful help.

"One of the classic examples of what we are talking about is a professional young woman who is a stockbroker, a registered nurse, a medical doctor, a financial analyst or in the insurance business and her boss tells her – 'he will take her under his wing,' and rather than helping her advance professionally – he sexually assaults her.

"If you are a victim of a workplace sexual assault, please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 and we will do our best to get you help." https://NewYork.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

