New York Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Appeals to New Yorkers Who Have Been a Victim of a Workplace Sexual Assault to Call for a Confidential Conversation with Some of the Nation's Most Skilled Lawyers -- You Don't Have to Hide

NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Corporate Whistleblower Center is now appealing to a woman or man who is a victim of a sexual assault on the part of a boss, manager or coworker in New York City to call them anytime at 866-714-6466 for on-the-spot access to some of the nation's most skilled and experienced trial lawyers who specialize in this area of the law. The group fears that most victims of workplace sexual assault/assaults never report the wrongdoing out of fear that disclosure of the wrongdoing will result in retaliation and destroy the victim's career. https://NewYork.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

According to the New York Corporate Whistleblower Center, "If you work for a big corporation or any type of company in New York City and you have been physically assaulted by a manager, your boss, or a coworker, please call us anytime at 866-714-6466. At a minimum we would like to put you in touch with some of the nation's most capable lawyers, who will explain your rights and discuss potential financial compensation, as we would be happy to discuss anytime.

"Again, we want to emphasize your call will be strictly confidential. We also want to emphasize we are talking about an actual physical assault that involved touching-not an inappropriate e-mail or text message." https://NewYork.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

The New York Corporate Whistleblower Center is especially interested in hearing from a woman/person of a sexual assault that involved the following:

Forced, or unwelcome touching, grabbing or groping of the victim

Forced coerced, or unwelcome touching of the victim's breast, buttocks, genitals, or other private areas

Tearing the victim's clothing

Forced coerced, or unwelcome kissing

Forced or coerced oral sex

Forced or coerced penetration

Rape-involving sexual intercourse

The New York Corporate Whistleblower Center fears-the majority of victims who have been forced to endure a sexual assault never say anything or they conceal their ordeal out of fear it could ruin their future. The victim may not have told coworkers, family members, or their spouse/ significant other. "If you are a victim of a workplace sexual assault in New York City and you have been too afraid to say anything about it-please call us anytime at 866-714-6466. We want to help you, and we want to emphasize what happened to you was wrong." https://NewYork.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

For insights into, 'Why Don't Victims Come Forward Sooner' please review the article that has been provided. https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/the-compassion-chronicles/201711/why-dont-victims-sexual-harassment-come-forward-sooner .

