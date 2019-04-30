New York Denim Days Festival Highlights to Include a Kid's Fashion Show, an Athleta Yoga Class and a Sustainable Fashion Forest In a TENCEL™ Denim World.

"We have developed some creative ways of displaying our theme, 'Denim From the Ground Up,' for this edition of New York Denim Days with an interactive display and several places for great photo-ops," said Tricia Carey, Director Global Business Development – Denim. "Together with our brand partners 3x1, Athleta, Garbage by Marta Goldschmied, and Triarchy, we will build the World of TENCEL™ Denim with styles to suit every consumer lifestyle. We are looking forward to an exciting weekend of festivities!"

A new addition to Denim Days Festival 2019 is one of the world's most-recognized children's clothing brands OshKosh B'gosh. Their signature style is grounded in denim, an optimistic color palette and an artful attention to detail. It's clothing that nods to the brand's roots while moving forward with the perfect balance of quality, value, fashion and kid-friendly style. Sizes 3M – 14.

"Our favorite outfits start with denim, which is why we are thrilled to be part of the Denim Days Festival 2019. From the World's Best Overalls to the Best Jeans Ever, we've got a fit and style for every OshKosh B'gosh kid," said Zia Taylor, VP OshKosh B'gosh Design.

New York Denim Days Festival Highlights

+ Denim Talks Speaker Series presented by Advance Denim

June 8 + 9

The denim industry is full of inspiring people – from designers and makers to activists, renegades and innovators. Denim Days will welcome a selection of speakers from within these ranks for our Denim Talks speaker series featuring Q&As, panels and lectures. Full speaker roster to be announced shortly.

+ Denim Days Music

June 8 + 9

In a nod to the blue jean babies, the tiny dancers and those who can't help but be tangled up in blue, New York Denim Days will present two days of diverse live music and entertainment. Full line-up and set times to be announced shortly.

+ Morning Yoga With Athleta

June 9 // 10:30AM + 11:30AM

Join us on 18th Street for two sessions of alfresco yoga taught by Athleta's in-house yoga instructors. The $10 sign-up fee includes participation in a yoga class, a free denim yoga mat and bag, plus an entrance ticket to New York Denim Days. Attendees must register to participate, as space is limited. Tickets available HERE and at www.denim-days.com.

+ Kids Fashion Show – "Our Future In Denim"

June 8 // 3PM

We believe the children are our future. Join us to see mini denim lovers sporting the latest denim fashions from OshKosh B'gosh, Athleta Girl, Indi-Kids, Trico Fields and more.

+ Rare Sneaker Exhibit

June 8 + 9

@Just4kicksdaily will be showcasing an exhibit of its rare collection of sneakers and bringing together a crew of sneaker customizers. Visit with famed customizers @bymalcolmgarret and @ceezemc, who will be on-site showing their work and available to take orders. Colchester and Vans will be available for purchase. Buyers will be offered the opportunity indigo dye their new sneakers with Sayaka, the Brooklyn-based indigo dyer, while supplies last.

+ Artistic Moments Throughout

Moon Heemin, graphic artist and 3D creator will be back to unveil his latest work presented by Artistic Milliners. The fabrics for the collaboration will be from Artistic Milliners' recently launched "RESPECT: 100% Recycled Denim" concept.

Anna Weber, artist and denim designer will be showcasing her latest stop-motion art created specifically for Denim Days Festival. Her collection of thread art works previously featured in Sourcing Journal will also be on display at New York Denim Days.

Artist Shya Beth, known as The Denim Rider will display a portion of her 18 life-size equine sculptures using recycled denim & Styrofoam as the primary media, with many smaller equine sculptures available for purchase as well as other denim inspired accessories and décor. This exhibit was designed to raise awareness of the struggles horses face today and proceeds from the purchases will benefit horse charities.

+ 18th Street Vintage Denim Market

June 9 // 11AM – 5PM

A one-day street bazaar with some of the very best vintage denim shopping, food, live entertainment, games, art and more.

+ The High School of Fashion Design Contest + Catwalk

June 9 // 12PM

Students from the High School of Fashion Industries will be participating in a design contest and fashion show of this semester's finest works. Each student re-purposed a denim jacket and will unveil their creation at Denim Days

New York Denim Days is an event for all ages. Tickets are $7 pre-sale and $10 at the door. Students and kids under 12 attend for free. To register for any of the events or to purchase tickets, go to www.denim-days.com. Ticket holders will also receive discounted rides to and from the festival courtesy of LYFT by using code NYDD19.

SOURCE Denim Days

Related Links

http://www.denim-days.com

