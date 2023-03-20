New York Doctor Successfully Treats Autoimmune Diseases with Game-Changing Cellular Therapy

Dr. Raphael Kellman Gives Hope to Patients; Emphasizes Value of Innovative Therapies During National Autoimmune Diseases Awareness Month

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Raphael Kellman, MD, founder of the premiere functional Kellman Wellness Center focused on identifying root causes of disease with natural compounds and new therapies that activate and accelerate the body's ability to heal and treats patients at a deep functional medicine level, is successfully treating autoimmune diseases through Cellular Therapy, an innovative and cutting-edge therapy using the body's own cells.

"Patients with autoimmune diseases have too much inflammation in the body," Dr. Kellman explained. "By using natural treatments, such as specific herbs, along with cellular therapy we can tone down the inflammation and tap into the body's ability to heal the broken-down cells and produce new, healthy cells." Dr. Kellman has been treating patients with this method for around a year and has seen great success so far.

While Functional medicine is a well-known concept, Dr. Kellman uses foundational medicine because the goal is to treat patients on a cellular level to repair cellular function, which activates and repairs cells, produces energy and reduces inflammation. Since inflammation is the primary mechanism for autoimmune diseases as well as neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, this approach is the most effective treatment option.

Recently, Pfizer announced that eight rare disease assets will be cut, including a mid-phase rheumatoid arthritis study. This follows an announcement late last year that some pharmaceutical companies are rethinking their rare disease strategies and instead exploring a number of highly innovative, niche programs.

This is exactly what Dr. Kellman is offering his patients. He is exploring new, innovative treatments without the need to develop specific drugs that do not reach deep down to a basic cellular function and therefore can have numerous side effects. Dr. Kellman's approach is not about treating processes down the road, but rather to focus on the initial dysfunction and heal the body on a foundational level.

"Many autoimmune diseases are rare. A move away from investing in rare disease research makes alternative treatment approaches even more important," Dr. Kellman said.

Additionally, the microbiome plays a profound role in autoimmune diseases. Dr. Kellman, as an expert in microbiome medicine, has brought this healing approach to the forefront by focusing on how bacteria function, individually and collectively, in helping heal the microbiome and thereby reduces inflammation in the body which sets the stage for deep healing of autoimmune disorders.

Dr. Kellman developed the Kellman Wellness Center to offer innovative treatments and technologies to his patients. The Kellman Wellness Center is a one of the most advanced, holistic functional medical centers that serves as an ideal model for the future for healing.

Dr. Kellman is currently using cellular therapy on patients with Hashimoto's, Lupus, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Scleroderma, and Sjogren's Syndrome.

For more information or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Kellman, patients can visit www.kellmancenter.com.

About Kellman Wellness Center

Kellman Wellness Center is a premier functional and conventional medical practice. We utilize the most advanced technology and testing to diagnose and treat a variety of conditions. By looking deeper with thorough testing, we are better able to understand certain symptoms or health issues. From there, we harness the power of nature and technology to augment the body and heal you on the deepest level, and even reverse many diseases.

