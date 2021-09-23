New York Electrical Manufacturing Firm Commits to Embark on Pre-Pandemic Expansion Program

CORTLANDT MANOR, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In March 2020, Motion Laboratories was in the process of implementing the most significant expansion effort in its 30-year history. Then COVID-19 hit New York State and the nation and everything changed. Now, 18 months later after surviving the worst of the pandemic, executives with the Westchester County, NY-based full-service fabrication and assembly firm say they have started growth campaigns that include new markets, a new R&D and learning center and a resolute belief in the company's future.

Pete Herrmann Motion Labs CEO/President

Peter Herrmann, president and CEO of Motion Laboratories, said the pandemic hit the company hard, but the company, whose clients include Broadway and television shows and touring acts, survived the shutdowns and is now poised to dust off its expansion plans and chart a new course for Motion Labs' future and help its clients safely re-open their businesses.

Herrmann said that the company is wary about the COVID-19 Delta variant's impact on the economy and is hopeful that "we have learned from the past and can navigate through this in a more intelligent manner as time goes on." Motion Labs is financially in a position to begin its recovery from the pandemic and once again move forward on its growth plans. He notes that many of its customers, particularly touring acts, are pointing to 2022 as the beginning of the COVID recovery. Herrmann thinks that will also hold true for Motion Laboratories.

The company was founded in 1985 and produces high quality portable electrical power distribution systems, electric chain hoist control systems, weight monitoring systems, metering equipment, testing equipment and cable assemblies. The firm, which was focused almost exclusively on the entertainment industry, is now expanding its product lines to serve all industry segments in the entertainment market as well as the general business community wherever portable electrical power distribution, electric chain hoist control systems and other associated accessories are needed. The company's products are critical to live touring, theatre, exhibition halls and corporate business presentations. The firm also offers, rigging, rigging safety and OEM private labeling services.

Herrmann, along with Motion Laboratories executive team consisting of Chief Operating Officer John Coppolecchia; Director of Administrative Services Alycia Overmyer and Chief Learning Officer David Herrmann, are in lockstep in moving forward with the expansion that began in 2019 with leasing a new 40,000-square-foot facility in nearby Peekskill, NY. The company's headquarters at 520 Furnace Dock Road in Cortlandt Manor totals 30,000 square feet.

Motion Labs spent approximately $2 million prior to March 2020 on its expansion program. He noted that the expansion to Peekskill was done with the expectation of growing the company's product lines and services. The new Peekskill building on John Walsh Boulevard would become the company's sales headquarters and the south portion of the building would house assembly operations currently located at a building l in Cortlandt Manor building. The northern half of the Peekskill property hosts the company's new learning center where customers can take classes on how to operate, repair and trouble-shoot equipment in a "hands-on" setting.

"It's our R&D lab, it's our learning center and it's our gateway to customers being able to see all of Motion Labs' equipment in one place," he added.

The company, with the assistance of AJ Ross Creative Media of Chester, NY is redesigning its website into a fully automated e-commerce site, launched an awareness campaign to help companies that were shut down in 2020, safely reopen and continue moving their brand forward.

For further information on Motion Laboratories and its wide array of products and services, go to: https://www.motionlabs.com.

Contact:

Allan Ross

A.J. Ross Creative Media

(845) 783-5770

[email protected]

SOURCE Motion Laboratories

Related Links

http://www.motionlabs.com

