New York Emerging Technology Advisory Board Publishes First Report Outlining Vision to Elevate Leadership in AI

The report builds on Governor Kathy Hochul's efforts to advance New York's global reputation as the place where businesses come to grow, innovate, and create the future of emerging technologies.

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE: IBM) – The Emerging Technology Advisory Board (ETAB) today released its first report to elevate New York as an AI leader. The report provided recommendations to bolster the State's commitment to responsible development and implementation of AI. First introduced by Governor Kathy Hochul in June 2024, the ETAB was established as an independent advisory board to chart the course for a thriving emerging technology ecosystem in New York State. The Advisory Board is co-chaired by IBM Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna and Girls Who Code Chief Executive Officer Dr. Tarika Barrett and is comprised of leaders from the private sector and nonprofit and foundation organizations.

With input from over 40 external stakeholders and experts, the report details how New York is well-positioned to be at the forefront of AI advancement. This includes leveraging its robust economy, extensive tech talent pool, academic excellence, legacy for innovation, and groundbreaking investments in AI and AI-adjacent industries. In reviewing the state's current landscape, the Advisory Board also identified potential challenges, such as ensuring the workforce is equipped with the skills and resources necessary to succeed in the age of AI.

The ETAB took a deeper look at how these challenges could impact New York organizations and communities – and, based on these insights, proposed three ambitions for the State of New York:

Enable all New York businesses to responsibly deploy AI at scale Commit to support the New York AI ecosystem through upskilling efforts Ensure every worker in New York can thrive in the new AI landscape

Guided by these ambitions, the report sets forth nine recommendations – each backed by a thorough framework and next steps – designed to foster public-private partnerships and balance priorities of timely impact and sufficient scale necessary to help drive responsible AI adoption in New York.

"New York State is furthering its legacy of innovation and invention for the rest of the world to follow, setting a standard of greatness – and we've only just begun," Governor Hochul said. "Since the beginning of my administration I have been laser-focused on bringing good paying jobs to this state, which is why we need ethical and responsible AI that improves the lives of all New Yorkers and delivers accessible, equitable and future proof jobs with it. I want to thank the members of the Emerging Technology Advisory Board, who took the time to form these recommendations. I look forward to reviewing the report and to working with experts and stakeholders from every sector as we forge an equitable and dynamic future for AI in New York."

"The Emerging Technology Advisory Board has delivered on its first goal to provide a blueprint that positions New York as a frontrunner in trustworthy AI," said Arvind Krishna. "This comprehensive set of recommendations will help drive an innovative AI ecosystem, ensure responsible AI deployment at scale, foster a resilient workforce, and empower all New Yorkers with equitable access to the benefits of AI."

"The recommendations of the Emerging Technology Advisory Board reflect a collective effort to ensure that the advancement of artificial intelligence benefits industries and workers across New York," said Tarika Barrett. "These comprehensive proposals aim not only to foster economic growth and innovation but also to uphold our commitment to a technological future that mirrors the diversity and values of our communities."

As the Emerging Technology Advisory Board shares its recommendations with the State of New York, it underscores the joint effort, commitment and close collaboration it will take between the State's leadership, Advisory Board institutions, private sector, nonprofit organizations, philanthropic organizations, thought leaders and advocates to fortify New York as an innovation hub for future technologies.

Read the full report here.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

About Girls Who Code

Girls Who Code is an international nonprofit organization working to close the gender gap in technology, and is leading the movement to inspire, educate, and equip students who identify as girls or nonbinary with the computing skills needed to pursue 21st century opportunities. Since launching in 2012, Girls Who Code has reached 670,000 students through our in-person and virtual programming, and 218,000 of our alumni are college or career-aged.

Girls Who Code has sparked culture change through marketing campaigns and advocacy efforts, generating 14 Billion engagements globally. In 2019, the organization was named the #1 Most Innovative Non-Profit on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list, and in 2023 was named one of Fast Company's Brands That Matter. The organization was also named one of NonProfit Times' Best Nonprofits to Work For in 2022 and 2023.

Media Contact

Caitlin O'Neill, IBM Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE IBM