New York Expands Electronic Patient Care Alerts Service Statewide

The SHIN-NY connects New York's eight regional networks, or Qualified Entities, that allow participating healthcare professionals, with patient consent, to quickly access and securely exchange electronic health information statewide.

Alerts allow participating SHIN-NY providers and care team members who have treating relationships to receive real-time updates about their patients. For example, a subscribing provider can receive an Admittance, Discharge, Transfer alert if their patient enters or is discharged from a hospital. This promotes timelier interventions and improved planning for a patient's care at home or at another facility. Alerts are a core service offered free of charge to SHIN-NY participants.

Prior to the expansion of the service, healthcare professionals could only subscribe to and receive alerts from other participating healthcare professionals within their Qualified Entity's region. Now, alerts will be more comprehensive, as the status of patients across regions will be available regardless of where in the state a patient receives care.

"By providing doctors access to their patients' medical records across great distances, the SHIN-NY ensures continuity of care throughout New York State," said New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker. "Under Governor Cuomo's leadership, we are continuing to improve healthcare while reducing costs, making New York a healthier place for everyone."

"Electronic patient alerts to healthcare providers when their patients are admitted to or discharged from a New York State hospital is an important addition to the state's SHIN-NY capabilities, which will improve patient care," said Senator Kemp Hannon, Chair of the Senate Standing Committee on Health.

"If I'm somewhere across the state and end up in a hospital emergency room, I'd want my family doctor back home to get an alert," said Assembly Health Committee Chair Richard N. Gottfried. "In New York, we're building a strong electronic health information network based on patient consent."

"As the SHIN-NY continues to expand and advance, we're able to better support and create opportunities for patient-centered, coordinated care," said Valerie Grey, Executive Director of NYeC, the non-profit organization designated by the state to operate the SHIN-NY. "By alerting providers and care team members to critical moments in their patients' healthcare, this statewide system and the eight QEs continue to develop an optimal, integrated network for healthcare delivery."

"Alerting intelligence has proven incredibly valuable within and across our regions," said Rob Hack, Chair of the Business Operations Committee of the SHIN-NY and CEO of HealtheConnections, the central New York regional health information exchange accredited as a Qualified Entity of the SHIN-NY. "Providers and care teams actively use the service for improved and responsive care by proactively integrating it into their workflow. Connecting the alerts statewide extends the value of the SHIN-NY across the regions of New York State."

The eight Qualified Entities that are connected by and comprise the SHIN-NY include Bronx RHIO, HealtheConnections, HEALTHeLINK, Healthix, HealthlinkNY, Hixny, NYCIG, and Rochester RHIO. The SHIN-NY connects virtually all the state's hospitals and more than 80,000 healthcare professionals, enabling collaboration and coordination of care that improves patient outcomes, reduces unnecessary and avoidable tests and procedures, and lowers costs. To learn more about the SHIN-NY, visit www.nyehealth.org/shin-ny.

About The New York eHealth Collaborative (NYeC)

NYeC is a non-profit organization working in partnership with the New York State Department of Health to improve healthcare by collaboratively leading, connecting, and integrating health information exchange across the state. nyehealth.org

