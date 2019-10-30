New York Farmers Respond to New York's City Council Ban on Foie Gras

The collective has sought out to educate consumers, the New York City Council, and members of the media on the humane farming practices as well as the detrimental effects a ban would have for hundreds of families in New York state:

More than 400 jobs and millions of dollars in revenue both inside and outside of New York City will be lost due to the ban.



will be lost due to the ban. The collective maintains that the ducks are treated humanely. They run free and unrestricted in large, regularly cleaned, well-ventilated spaces. Unlike much of the poultry people buy at the supermarket every day, they are never confined to single-space cages.



Thousands of local agriculture workers have been given a pathway to citizenship because of the farms' legal practices.



While the ban, known as Intro. 1378 has passed, it is important to note that based on the bill's delayed effective date, foie gras will remain completely legal to sell in New York City for at least the next three years.



Now that the ban has passed, the collective fully intends to continue their battle and oppose the restriction on New Yorkers' freedom of choice. The ban will be challenged in court by the collective. A federal court in California has already once declared the state's ban on foie gras to be unconstitutional.



