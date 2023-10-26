New York Festivals 2024 Health Awards Open for Entries

NYF Health Appoints Executive Jury Chairs: Susan Perlbachs, CCO for EVERSANA INTOUCH will Lead Health & Wellness Jury; Bruno Abner, Former CCO for McCann Health New Jersey Named Head of Pharma Jury

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Festivals 2024 NYF Health Awards, celebrating excellence in Healthcare, Wellness and Pharmaceutical advertising, is now open for entries.

For 2024, New York Festivals Health Awards will once again hold live, face-to-face Executive Jury sessions in New York City with two separate Executive Juries who will judge Health & Wellness and Pharma. At the helm of the juries, Susan Perlbachs, Chief Creative Officer for EVERSANA INTOUCH, will lead the Health & Wellness Jury, and Bruno Abner, Former Chief Creative Officer for McCann Health New Jersey, will head the Pharma Jury.

"NYF Health is honored that these esteemed healthcare industry leaders will lead the 2024 Executive Jury panels," said Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals Advertising Awards Competitions. "With their extensive years of leadership experience and astute creative insights, you can trust that every campaign will undergo thorough and impartial evaluation, ensuring that only the most deserving work will receive the prestigious NYF Health trophy."

Susan Perlbachs, Chief Creative Officer of EVERSANA INTOUCH, will lead the live Health & Wellness panel alongside respected creative executives and thought leaders from the healthcare sector. With over 20 years of experience in healthcare, marketing, and the digital realm, Susan brings a fresh, relevant perspective to inspire teams in delivering highly effective creative for both US and global brands, targeting healthcare professionals and consumers. Her extensive background spans global and US launches across major therapeutic areas, including professional, direct-to-consumer, and direct-to-physician campaigns. Notable work includes campaigns for EpiPen, Pradaxa, JDRF, Nuvigil, Atrovent, and Novartis Animal Health.

"Though it's named New York Festivals, it's a celebration of work that knows no boundaries. New York Festivals is a global show that transcends the city skyline to illuminate creativity worldwide. It's a show near and dear to my heart–and I'm honored to serve as the Health & Wellness Jury President. New York Festivals Health Awards brings together the brightest, most creative minds in our industry to recognize the best in health and wellness communications. It's a privilege to lead the jury and honor work that genuinely makes a difference in people's lives," said Susan Perlbachs, Chief Creative Officer, EVERSANA INTOUCH.

Bruno Abner will preside over NYF Health's Pharma Executive Jury as Jury Chair. He is the former Chief Creative Officer for McCann Health New Jersey and continues to elevate the creative landscape of healthcare. In 2023 Bruno's bold and disruptive campaign "House Rules" created by McCann Health New Jersey for client Phexxi was awarded the prestigious title of Best of Show.

With over 20 years of professional experience, Bruno's leadership has been instrumental in orchestrating award-winning campaigns that redefine industry standards. His portfolio boasts an impressive array of over 80 brands spanning all therapeutic areas. Throughout his remarkable career, he has made a lasting impact in every organization he's joined, consistently delivering impactful, real-world solutions for pharmaceutical clients that have earned numerous global awards.

"Serving as the Pharma Jury Chair at the NYF Health Awards is both an immense honor and a significant responsibility. Being in this position is such an exciting, remarkable opportunity to celebrate the creativity, the people, and the overall global creative community in healthcare advertising. NYF has a paramount importance in further propelling the Pharma/Health/Wellness categories forward, and I'm delighted to contribute to this ongoing evolution with a jury that focuses on integrity and recognizes the industry's best work," said Bruno Abner, Former Chief Creative Officer, McCann Health New Jersey.

"We are excited about our Jury Chairs who will partner with the NYF Health Awards juries to ensure the most deserving and groundbreaking global work is recognized and awarded," said Jennifer Vizina, Executive Director, New York Festivals Health Awards.

For 2023, NYF Health unveiled a newly introduced category that will spotlight AI-Driven Creativity, recognizing outstanding work that leverages artificial intelligence to create innovative and compelling content.

For the second consecutive year, Adam Hessel and the creative team at Ogilvy Health NA have skillfully designed the campaign for the 2024 NYF Health Awards, continuing their exceptional work in promoting the competition.

NYF Health live Executive Jury sessions will take place in April 2024 in New York City.

For more information on the 2024 NYF Health competition including rules and regulations and categories and to enter, visit: HERE.

