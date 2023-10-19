New York Festivals Appoints Strategic Marketing Leader Jennifer Vizina as Executive Director of NYF's Health Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Festivals has appointed strategic marketer Jennifer Vizina to the position of NYF Health Awards Executive Director.

As Executive Director of the 2024 NYF Health Awards, Ms. Vizina will take the helm charting a visionary course for the competition's growth and development within the Healthcare & Wellness/Pharma sector. She will work closely with Scott Rose, President of NYF Advertising Awards Competitions.

"Jennifer brings top-tier talent to the NYF Health Awards. Her multitude of skills and deep knowledge of the advertising industry make her the obvious and impressive choice to lead this ever-evolving competition, saluting innovation and creativity within Healthcare advertising." - Scott Rose, President of NYF Advertising Awards Competition

"I am honored to join the distinguished team at New York Festivals. With a legacy, dating back to 1957, it's a testament to our dedication to recognizing outstanding achievements. NYF Health Awards is charting a new course to honor the most groundbreaking work in healthcare and celebrate the innovations in Healthcare and Pharma creative. I am excited to lead and guide the competition towards reaching new milestones of excellence" said Jennifer Vizina, Executive Director, New York Festivals Health Awards.

As the Executive Director of the 2024 NYF Health Awards, Ms. Vizina will assume a pivotal role, steering the course for the competition's visionary growth and development within the Healthcare & Wellness/Pharma sector. Her leadership will be closely aligned with Scott Rose, President of NYF Advertising Awards Competitions, ensuring a collaborative approach to fostering innovation and excellence in celebrating health advertising. Together, they will lead the charge in elevating the standards and recognition of outstanding work in this dynamic industry.

"New York Festivals is thrilled to welcome Jennifer to our teams. We believe her remarkable contribution to NYF's Health Awards will set a new standard of excellence. Jennifer's multi-talents stemming from her years working within advertising agencies and committed dedication make her the perfect liaison for creatives working within the healthcare space. With her leadership, we look forward to pushing the boundaries in honoring ground-breaking Healthcare and Pharma advertising," said Ellen Smyth, CEO, New York Festivals.

Ms. Vizina brings an impressive 20-year track record of outstanding accomplishments in the advertising industry to the NYF team, showcasing her diverse talents across various pivotal roles. Her expertise spans new business development, account management, strategic planning, product management, branding, and public relations.

With her extensive experience, Ms. Vizina has played a key role in driving the growth and market presence of numerous agencies and brands. Ms. Vizina has worked at top agencies in contract positions, contributing her skills in various capacities, including roles such as the New Business Development Manager and Account Director, for SS+K, Merkley+Partners, and Wasserman. In addition to these roles, over the years she has held executive leadership staff positions in best-in-class agencies such as SVP, Account Director at Grey Group, VP Group Director of Advertising at SS+K, and Account Director at FCBNY. Her versatile background and impressive career path make her a valuable addition to the 2024 NYF Health Awards team.

Throughout her career, she has harnessed her impeccable skills in collaboration with industry leaders at brands such as Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, EPA - EnergyStar, Bayer AG, Delta Air Lines, Song Airlines, Boots Health+Beauty, Wells Fargo, and AutoMart.com.

All entries submitted to the 2024 NYF Health Awards will undergo evaluation by judging panels comprised of global industry thought leaders and award-winning creative professionals specializing in healthcare advertising. Winning entries will be prominently featured in the winner's showcase on the NYF Health Awards website.

For more information on the 2024 NYF Health competition visit HERE. NYF Health will open for entries Thursday, October 26th.

Grand and Executive Jury selection for the 2023 NYF Health Awards will begin soon.

View the 2023 NYF Health Awards winning work: HERE.

